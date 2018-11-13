Moore pair ready for BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - Trainer Gary Moore has two contenders in Baron Alco and Benatar for the £160,000 G3 BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham this Saturday, November 13, day two of The November Meeting.

Baron Alco (10st 11lb) and Benatar (11st) are among 28 six-day confirmations for the valuable and prestigious two and a half-mile handicap chase. A maximum of 20 runners can line up.

Both horses have good form at The Festival™ presented by Magners – Baron Alco finished second in the 2017 G3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate and Benatar took third behind Shattered Love in the 2018 G1 JLT Novices’ Chase.

Baron Alco has been restricted to just one start since, when going down by a head to Charbel in a competitive handicap chase at Chepstow on October 14, while Benatar finished fourth on his reappearance in a graduation chase at Newton Abbott on October 12.

Moore, who is based in West Sussex, said: “Benatar and Baron Alco are both in good form at home. They won’t mind any cut in the ground.

“Benatar came out of his first run of the season well. He pulled hard that day and was too fresh.

“He is a talented horse and I have been happy with him since.

“Baron Alco ran really well at Chepstow when narrowly beaten on his return and we have been pleased with his work too.”

Baron Alco is the 10/1 fourth favourite with BetVictor, while Benatar is a 16/1 chance.

The market is headed by 5/1 favourite Rather Be (Nicky Henderson, 11st). He was beaten a head by Mister Whitaker (Mick Channon, 11st 3lb, 6/1) in the Listed Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase at The Festival on his most recent start, though he is set to meet that rival on 9lb better terms this weekend.

The November Meeting starts with Countryside Day, Friday, November 16, and concludes with The November Meeting Sunday, November 18.

BetVictor Gold Cup – BetVictor odds:

5/1 Rather Be

6/1 Mister Whitaker

8/1 Kalondra

10/1 Baron Alco

12/1 Romain De Senam, King’s Socks

14/1 Aso, Happy Diva

16/1 Ballyandy, Benatar, Frodon, Full Glass, Le Prezien, Sizing Granite, West Approach

20/1 Javert, Movewiththetimes, Shantou Village, Splash Of Ginge, Top Gamble

25/1 Guitar Pete

33/1 Black Scorpion, Crievehill, Eamon An Cnoic, Geordie Des Champs, Willie Boy

50/1 Sister Sibyl, Whoshotwho