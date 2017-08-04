Moore glory for Pick 7 players Posted by racenews on Friday, August 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The free-to-play £50,000 Sporting Life Pick 7 prediction game was won for the second consecutive day at Glorious Goodwood on Friday, as Alastair Dale from London collected the jackpot prize.

Alastair had Ryan Moore to thank as the top jockey secured a treble from the first three races on the card, although the winner’s pick in the opener was a non-runner so he had Poet’s Voice as the default selection given he went off favourite.

After a plethora of big-priced winners on the first two days of the meeting, including winners at 100/1, 50/1, 33/1 and 25/1, punters struck back on Thursday and Friday with plenty of favourites obliging.

Five market leaders won on Thursday when Michelle Terrell landed the £50,000 Pick 7 prize and a further three favourites won on Friday with plenty of fancied horses winning the other races.

It meant 14 players went into the final leg of Friday’s game with a chance of winning, their selections covering five horses in the 12-runner field.

With a furlong to go two of those covered, Walton Street and Londinium, burst clear and it was the former that prevailed in the hands of William Buick to the delight of two Pick 7 players.

That meant a tie-breaker would decide the jackpot winner and Alastair was closest to guessing the one-and-a-half-length winning distance that separated Poet’s Word and Second Step in the first race of the afternoon.

Sporting Life Pick 7 spokesman Michael Shinners said: “After the first two days of Glorious Goodwood, we thought we might get away with handing out no prize money on the Pick 7 this week but the tide has certainly turned.

“Congratulations to Alastair upon winning the £50,000, but there are a few nervous people at our Pick 7 HQ ahead of Saturday, as we’ve decided to double the jackpot to £100,000.”

The free-to-play prediction game covers all seven races on the final day of Glorious Goodwood tomorrow, with the winner set to land a massive £100,000.