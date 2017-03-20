Moonrise Landing ready for Saturday comeback at Lingfield Park Posted by racenews on Monday, March 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

All-Weather champion Moonrise Landing is set to return this weekend in the £19,000 Betway Conditions Race (3.10pm, 10 entries) over two miles on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on Saturday, March 25.

Moonrise Landing (Ralph Beckett) was unbeaten in three starts during the 2015/16 All-Weather Championships, culminating with a swooping victory over Anglophile in the £150,000 All-Weather Marathon on Good Friday.

The Peter Savill-owned six-year-old made her mark on turf with a narrow success over subsequent Group One scorer Quest For More in the Listed Grand Cup at York in May before missing the rest of the campaign with an injury.

Trainer Ralph Beckett said today: “Moonrise Landing is in good shape. She has come to hand quicker than imagined and I am looking forward to running her on Saturday.

“She was off with a stress fracture. I would have no concerns about that – it is much better than having a soft tissue injury.

“She has got herself ready. We haven’t pushed her and she has done it all on her own. I am hopeful that she will run if not up to her best, as she will be a bit ring rusty, close to it.

“We would like to aim her at the Cup races this year.”

Saturday’s race is a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon over the same distance at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 14.

Moonrise Landing (left), winning on Finals Day in 2016

Moonrise Landing’s potential opponents include Winterlude (Jennie Candlish), Vettori Rules (Gay Kelleway) and First Mohican (Alan King) who filled the first three places in a Fast-Track Qualifier at Kempton Park on February 22.

Mark Johnston is doubly represented by Sennockian Star and Isharah, while Richard Hughes could run multiple course scorer Barye.

There are two Fast-Track Qualifiers on Polytrack at Dundalk in Ireland on Friday, March 24, starting with the Download The Award-Winning At The Races App Race (7.30pm) over six furlongs. Multiple G1 victor Gordon Lord Byron (Tom Hogan) and Listed scorer Dinkum Diamond (Andrew Slattery) head the 12 entries, with the winner guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint over the same distance on Good Friday.

The Visit attheraces.com Race (8.30pm), over an extended 10 furlongs, is a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic. The 14 entries feature British raiders Fire Fighting (Mark Johnston) and Elbereth (Andrew Balding), who was G1-placed in Italy on her latest start, while the home challenge includes G3 winner Sanus Per Aquam (Jim Bolger), Elleval (David Marnane) and Royal Ascot victor Pique Sous (Willie Mullins).