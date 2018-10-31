Monbeg Theatre on course for Wetherby’s bet365 Hurdle on Saturday as Snowden eyes four-timer Posted by racenews on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Jamie Snowden is hoping his long-term plan bears fruit when Monbeg Theatre (7/1 with bet365) tackles the £40,000 G2 bet365 Hurdle (3.15pm, 16 entries) at Wetherby this Saturday, November 3, day two of the bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting.

The three-mile contest is often the starting point for some of the country’s leading staying hurdlers and this year’s entries include G1 Stayers’ Hurdle third Wholestone (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 15/8 Fav) and Clyne (Evan Williams, 6/1), who filled the same position in the G1 Aintree Hurdle in April.

Another leading contender is dual G2 scorer Old Guard (Paul Nicholls, 5/1), who is part-owned by ITV’s Jeremy Kyle. Old Guard returned to action when runner-up in Listed company at Kempton over the much shorter distance of two miles on October 21.

Monbeg Theatre has been in Wetherby’s winner’s enclosure already this season, after extending his winning streak to three with a neck success in the Bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting 2nd & 3rd November Handicap Hurdle on October 17.

The nine-year-old’s run of success began in a handicap hurdle at Cheltenham in April and continued with another dominant display from the front in a valuable handicap hurdle at Haydock Park the following month.

Promising conditional jockey Page Fuller has ridden Monbeg Theatre in his last three starts, but is currently sidelined with an injury.

Lambourn-based Snowden reported: “Monbeg Theatre is in great form with himself and this has been the plan ever since he won that nice race at Haydock.

“We said we would start him off at Wetherby’s opening meeting and if he won there, then we would take our chance in the bet365 Hurdle.

“From a handicap mark in the 140s, he would have been carrying a decent amount of weight in good handicaps so we feel it is worth having a go at one of these graded races.

“Hopefully, he can go close on Saturday and make the options for us going forward a lot easier.

“The one disappointing factor is that Page Fuller has broken her collarbone and won’t be able to ride. Gavin Sheehan rides a lot for us and he is the obvious choice to step in.”

Definitly Red, who is trained by Brian Ellison in Norton, North Yorkshire, is entered in both the bet365 Hurdle (7/1) and the feature chase, the £100,000 G2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (13/2).

The nine-year-old, who finished third in the 2017 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase, was the impressive winner of the G2 Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January, finished sixth in the G1 Cheltenham Gold Cup and then unseated his regular rider Danny Cook in the G1 Bowl Chase at Aintree in April – his most recent start.

bet365 Hurdle, bet65 bet:

15/8 Wholestone

5/1 Old Guard

6/1 Clyne

7/1 Definitly Red, Monbeg Theatre

10/1 Dortmund Park, Elegant Escape

12/1 Kris Spin, Nautical Nitwit, Keeper Hill

14/1 Label des Obeaux

16/1 Cap Soleil, The Dutchman

20/1 High Secret

33/1 Splash of Ginge

40/1 Planet Nine

Each-Way 1/5 the odds – 1, 2, 3

The highlight on day two of the bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting is the £100,000 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (2.40pm, 11 entries).

Among the entries is last year’s winner Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 7/2), who handed his trainer a record fifth win in the three miles and one furlong G2 contest in 2017.

If successful on Saturday, Bristol De Mai would join the great names of Wayward Lad, Barton Bank and See More Business as a dual winner of the G2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase.

Also among the 11 entries is Thistlecrack (Colin Tizzard, 15/8 Fav), who had the world at his feet after romping to victory as a novice in the 2016 G1 King George VI Chase at Kempton Park. Injuries have restricted the 10-year-old to just three races since and he was last seen out when fourth behind Might Bite in the same race last year. He is a likely runner.

Double Shuffle (Tom George, 5/1) posted a career-best in the 2017 G1 King George VI Chase, going down by a length to Might Bite. He was not at the same level on his next two starts, including when fourth behind Top Notch in a G2 contest at Sandown Park on the final day of the season in April. He is due to run.

The 10-time champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls has two possible starters in Clan Des Obeaux (7/2) and Black Corton (6/1) as he chases a fourth victory in the G2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase. .

Irish handler Gordon Elliott has three entries - Alpha Des Obeaux, Outlander and Don Poli (all 20/1).

The entries also feature Ladbrokes Trophy third Regal Encore (25/1, Anthony Honeyball) and Listed Summer Cup victor Virgilio (10/1, Dan Skelton).

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase, bet365 odds:

15/8 Thistlecrack

7/2 Bristol de Mai, Clan Des Obeaux

5/1 Double Shuffle

6/1 Black Corton,

13/2 Definitly Red

10/1 Virgilio

20/1 Alpha Des Obeaux, Outlander, Don Poli

25/1 Regal Encore

Each-Way 1/5 the odds – 1, 2, 3

An excellent programme at Wetherby on Saturday also includes the £22,000 Listed OLBG.com Mares’ Hurdle (2.05pm, 12 entries) over two miles.

The bet365 Charlie Hall Chase Meeting gets underway on Friday, November 2, when the highlights are the £25,000 Listed Weatherbys Hamilton Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle (2.30pm, 16 entries) and the £30,000 Listed bet365 Handicap Chase (3.05pm, 23 entries).

Latest Going

The going at Wetherby is currently Good (watering).

There was a total of eight millimetres of rain over the weekend.

It was dry and cold on Monday, with a light shower overnight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday was overcast with a light breeze.

Generally, conditions are expected to be overcast and settled for the remainder of the week. The forecast indicates the possibility of shower tonight into Thursday morning, with the chance of further rain on Friday evening.

Watering is being utilised to maintain the current conditions.