Mix And Mingle represents in-form Wall as 11 line up in Betfred Hungerford Stakes on Betfred Ladies Day with Olly Murs
Thursday, August 17, 2017

Librisa Breeze heads 11 runners for the £150,000 G2 Betfred Hungerford Stakes (3.35pm) over seven furlongs, the highlight of an eight-race card at Newbury on Betfred Ladies Day with Olly Murs, Saturday, August 19.

Librisa Breeze (Dean Ivory/Robert Winston) started the campaign with an excellent fourth in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, but had no luck in running last time out when ninth behind Breton Rock (David Simcock/Luke Morris) in the G2 Lennox Stakes at Goodwood on August 1. The five-year-old is the 11/4 favourite with sponsor Betfred, while 2014 victor Breton Rock is a 6/1 chance as he bids to become only the second two-time winner of the race after Jimmy Reppin (1968 & 1969).

John Gosden, successful last year with Richard Pankhurst, goes for back-to-back victories with fillies Daban (Josephine Gordon, 7/1) and Nathra (Fran Berry, 10/1), both G3 winners over seven furlongs.

In-form Newmarket trainer Chris Wall is expecting an improved performance from Mix And Mingle (Ted Durcan, 10/1). The four-year-old filly comfortably defeated G1 scorer Qemah in the G3 Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes over this distance at Lingfield in May but trailed home 12th of 14 behind that rival in the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on June 21.

Wall said today: “Mix And Mingle comes here in good form. We had hoped to run her in the seven-furlong fillies’ G3 at Goodwood but the ground was too soft there.

“We hope the rain by and large stays away from Newbury before Saturday, which I think it will.

“This should be a tougher ask than the race at Goodwood, but she is in good heart and we are hoping for a good effort from her.

“You can put a line through her run at Ascot. She was drawn wrong – low numbers had no chance all day – and I think we conclusively proved to ourselves that she does not stay a mile.”

Massaat (Owen Burrows/Jim Crowley, 8/1) is top-rated with a mark of 116 but has not raced since finishing last of seven in the G3 Sovereign Stakes last August. The four-year-old boasts some top-class form having finished second in the G1 Dewhurst Stakes and G1 2,000 Guineas.

Kaspersky (Jane Chapple-Hyam/Martin Harley, 6/1) drops back in trip after a good second behind Mutakayyef in the G2 Summer Mile at Ascot on July 15, while imposing mare Spangled (Roger Varian/Andrea Atzeni, 12/1) is set for her first start since capturing the G3 Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster in September.

The field is completed by Sir Dancealot (David Elsworth/Daniel Muscutt, 12/1), Ibn Malik (Charlie Hills/Silvestre De Sousa, 20/1) and Poet’s Vanity (Andrew Balding/David Probert, 20/1).

Betfred Hungerford Stakes – Betfred bet: 11/4 Librisa Breeze; 6/1 Breton Rock, Kaspersky; 7/1 Daban; 8/1 Massaat; 10/1 Mix And Mingle, Nathra; 12/1 Sir Dancealot, Spangled; 20/1 Ibn Malik, Poet’s Vanity

The main supporting action on Betfred Ladies Day with Olly Murs is the £60,000 G3 Betfred Geoffrey Freer Stakes (2.25pm, nine runners) over an extended mile and five furlongs.

Sharing 9/4 favouritism with the sponsor are Godolphin’s Frontiersman (Charlie Appleby/Jim Crowley), runner-up to Highland Reel in G1 Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs earlier in the season, and Defoe (Roger Varian/Andrea Atzeni), who is stepping up to Group company for the first time having won the Listed Glasgow Stakes impressively at Hamilton on July 21. Defoe is one of two three-year-olds in the line-up along with the filly Horseplay (Andrew Balding/David Probert, 12/1), who was fourth in the G1 Oaks at Epsom. Both Defoe and Horseplay hold entries in the final Classic of the season, the St Leger at Doncaster.

Other leading contenders include Agent Murphy (Brian Meehan/Jimmy Fortune, 8/1), winner of this race in 2015, and To Eternity (John Gosden/Fran Berry, 6/1), who won by six lengths on her latest appearance in a Listed race at Newmarket on August 5.

Betfred Geoffrey Freer Stakes – Betfred bet: 9/4 Defoe, Frontiersman; 6/1 To Eternity; 8/1 Agent Murphy; 12/1 Horseplay, Wall of Fire; 16/1 Crimean Tatar, The Tartan Spartan; 25/1 Harlequeen

Stars of the future could be on show in the £25,500 Listed Denford Stakes (1.50pm, eight runners), which takes place over seven furlongs for two-year-olds. There is the chance of a Royal success in this contest, with The Queen set to be represented by Learn By Heart (William Haggas/Andrea Atzeni), an impressive winner of a Doncaster maiden last time out. The colt is by the outstanding Frankel and out of G2 scorer Memory.

Preceding the thoroughbred action at 12.50pm on Saturday is the G2 Royal Cavalry of Oman Clarendon International Stakes, run over five furlongs for Purebred Arabian horses.

Admission tickets for Betfred Ladies Day with Olly Murs are sold out in all enclosures. A very limited number of spaces are still available for the Racegoers Restaurant – please visit www.newburyracecourse.co.uk for further information.

There is also an eight-race card at Newbury tomorrow, Friday, August 18, running from 1.40pm through to 5.25pm. The highlight is the £25,500 Listed Bathwick Tyres St Hugh’s Stakes (3.45pm, 16 runners), staged over five furlongs for two-year-old fillies. Out Of The Flames (Richard Hannon/Ryan Moore) is the likely favourite, having finished third in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes over the same distance at Royal Ascot in June.

Two pony races in the Charles Owen Racecourse Series are scheduled to take place before racing on Friday.