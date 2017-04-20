Midterm among stars on show at Newbury on Saturday Posted by racenews on Thursday, April 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

One-time Derby fancy Midterm returns in the £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (1.55pm, nine runners) over 12 furlongs, the first of three Group Three contests at Newbury on the second day of the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend, Saturday, April 22.

Midterm (Sir Michael Stoute/Ryan Moore) started last season with a dominant victory over Algometer in the G3 Classic Trial at Sandown Park, but missed the Derby with a stress fracture after disappointing in York’s G2 Dante Stakes.

The son of Galileo was beaten a neck by Japanese raider Makahiki in the G2 Prix Foy on his comeback in September and ended the campaign behind Almanzor in the G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot, finishing seventh.

Sir Michael Stoute has captured the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes seven times in total, the most of any trainer, including with world champion Harbinger in 2010.

Lord Grimthorpe, racing manager to Midterm’s owner Khalid Abdullah, said today: “Midterm is grand. He wintered well and has enjoyed a straightforward preparation for this.

“We think a mile and a half looks to be his best trip, although he was far from disgraced behind Almanzor in the Champion Stakes after an interrupted season.

“He fits a good Sir Michael Stoute profile going forward. Newbury looks a nice starting point and hopefully he has a clear run this year.”

The runners in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes also include the unbeaten Crimean Tatar (Hugo Palmer/James Doyle) and progressive Dal Harraild (William Haggas/Pat Cosgrave), both successful in Listed company on their final starts last year.

Chemical Charge (Ralph Beckett/Oisin Murphy) and Muntahaa (John Gosden/Jim Crowley) have race fitness on their side, having finished first and third respectively in a 12-furlong conditions race at Doncaster on April 2.

Second Step (Jamie Spencer), a G1 winner in Germany in 2015, has his first start for trainer Roger Charlton after a disappointing campaign last year.

The field is completed by Dylan Mouth (Marco Botti/Frankie Dettori), a multiple G1 winner in Italy in his pomp, Quarterback (Rune Haugen) and Restorer (William Muir/Martin Dwyer).

Classic hopefuls go on trial in the £60,000 JLT Greenham Stakes (3.05pm, 10 runners) for three-year-old colts and the £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Stakes (2.30pm, 11 runners) for three-year-old fillies, both over Newbury’s seven-furlong straight course.

The JLT Greenham Stakes has been an excellent pointer to future champions, with Frankel, Kingman and Muhaarar victorious in recent years.

This year’s renewal sees an exciting clash between Godolphin duo Dream Castle (Saeed bin Suroor/Oisin Murphy) and Barney Roy (Richard Hannon/James Doyle), both impressive winners on their respective debuts, and Coolmore’s recent Listed scorer War Secretary (Aidan O’Brien/Ryan Moore).

Further spice is added by G3 Autumn Stakes runner-up Zainhom (Sir Michael Stoute/Jim Crowley) and eye-catching Salisbury maiden scorer Make Time (David Menuisier/Jimmy Fortune).

Exciting fillies Queen Kindly (Richard Fahey/Jamie Spencer) and Dabyah (John Gosden/Frankie Dettori) make their seasonal debuts when headlining 11 runners in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes. Queen Kindly landed the G2 Lowther Stakes at York last year and is yet to race beyond six furlongs, while Dabyah drops back a furlong after finishing third to Wuheida in the 2016 G1 Prix Marcel Boussac at Chantilly.

Newbury’s exciting eight-race card on Saturday runs from 1.55pm to 5.55pm.

Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend gets underway tomorrow, Friday, April 21, with an excellent eight-race programme starting at 2.00pm.

There is a Beer Festival on both days, featuring 51 ales and 10 ciders.