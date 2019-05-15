Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo targets G1 Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs on May 31

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 – Top filly Magical is one of 18 entries going forward for the G1 Investec Coronation Cup, worth £425,000, at Epsom Downs on Friday, May 31, Investec Ladies’ Day, details of which are revealed today.

 

The four-year-old progressed when stepped up to 12 furlongs at the backend of 2018, landing the G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October before pushing Enable all the way in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf at Churchill Downs, USA in November.

 

Magical, a 5/1 chance with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, has returned this season with easy victories in the G3 Alleged Stakes at Naas on April 13 and G2 Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh on May 6, both over 10 furlongs.

 

Magical’s trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Investec Coronation Cup, run over the same 12 furlongs and six yards as the Investec Derby and Investec Oaks, a record eight times and Ireland’s 21-time champion Flat handler accounts for seven of the 18 entries.

 

The septet also includes Unibet’s 5/2 favourite Kew Gardens and Flag Of Honour (33/1), respective winners of last year’s English and Irish St Legers, plus 2017 G1 Irish Derby and St Leger victor Capri (20/1), Cypress Creek (80/1), Hunting Horn (50/1) and Southern France (25/1), third behind Kew Gardens at Doncaster.

 

Europe’s champion stayer Stradivarius (12/1) is one of three remaining entries for Newmarket-based handler John Gosden, who has taken out Enable.

 

The five-year-old Sea The Stars horse is set to reappear in Friday’s G2 Yorkshire Cup at York. Gosden’s trio is completed by multiple G1 runner-up Coronet (10/1) and G1 St Leger second Lah Ti Dar (3/1), who are both by Dubawi and finished second and third to Magical in the 2018 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes. Lah Ti Dar is the year-older full sister to unbeaten Too Darn Hot, last year’s champion European two-year-old.

 

Salouen, trained by the in-form Sylvester Kirk in Lambourn, almost pulled off a 33/1 shock in last year’s Investec Coronation Cup, when going down by a head to Cracksman, who ended 2018 as the joint highest-rated horse in the world.

 

The five-year-old Canford Cliffs horse, often a front-runner, is set for a repeat bid after an impressive seven-length success in the Listed Buckhounds Stakes at Ascot on May 11. Unibet make him an 8/1 chance.

 

The 2018 G1 Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo (16/1) is going for the Investec Coronation Cup following a pleasing comeback victory in the G3 John Porter Stakes over 12 furlongs at Newbury on April 13.

 

The six-year-old entire is best known as a stayer, with all three of his Group victories prior to Newbury having come over a mile and three quarters or further.

 

His trainer, Berkshire-based Hughie Morrison, commented: “The Investec Coronation Cup is the plan for Marmelo.

 

“We gave him a couple of easy weeks after the John Porter and now we are revving him up for Epsom.
“We felt it was worth having a go over a mile and a half, just to try something different more than anything, especially now he has fully matured. It might be that he is better over further, but we can always go up in trip later on.

 

“I always thought the Coronation Cup could present a decent opportunity and we are keen to have a go.
“I have never had a runner in the race and it will be great to be there, provided the ground isn’t too quick.”

 

Mark Johnston, the most successful British trainer ever, has two contenders in Communique (25/1) and Mildenberger (33/1), who finished first and third in the G2 Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket on May 4.

 

That 12-furlong contest also featured second Defoe (Roger Varian, 25/1), fourth Coronet, fifth Red Verdon (Ed Dunlop, 80/1) and sixth Young Rascal (William Haggas, 20/1), who is owned by Investec’s former managing director Bernard Kantor.

 

Completing the 18 remaining Investec Coronation Cup contenders is the King Power Racing-owned Morando (Andrew Balding, 12/1), who relished the testing ground when posting a wide margin victory in the G3 Ormonde Stakes over 12 furlongs at Chester on May 9.

 

The Investec Coronation Cup is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

 

Investec Coronation Cup

Group 1, £425,000 total prize fund. 1m 4f 6y, 3.10pm, Epsom Downs, Friday, May 31. For four-year-olds and upwards; Weights: colts and geldings 9st, fillies 8st 11lb. Horses will only be eligible to run provided they have attained a BHA rating of 80 or higher. Horses who do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day before confirmation merit a provisional assessment of 80 or more. Horses who have not run will not be eligible. Entries closed April 9, entries revealed April 10 (26 entries), scratchings deadline May 14 (18 remain), six-day confirmations & £25,000 supplementary stage May 25, final declarations 10am May 29.

 

Horse Age Owner Trainer
CAPRI (IRE) 5 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
COMMUNIQUE (IRE) 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
CORONET 5 Denford Stud John Gosden
CYPRESS CREEK (IRE) 4 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
DEFOE (IRE) 5 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
FLAG OF HONOUR (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
HUNTING HORN (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
KEW GARDENS (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
LAH TI DAR 4 Lord Lloyd Webber John Gosden
MAGICAL (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
MARMELO 6 The Fairy Story Partnership & Aziz Kheir Hughie Morrison
MILDENBERGER 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
MORANDO (FR) 6 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
RED VERDON (USA) 6 The Hon Ronnie Arculli Ed Dunlop
SALOUEN (IRE) 5 H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk
SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
STRADIVARIUS (IRE) 5 Bjorn Nielsen John Gosden
YOUNG RASCAL (FR) 4 Bernard Kantor William Haggas

 

18 horses remain following May 14 scratchings deadline

7 Irish-trained

 

THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

CIMEARA (IRE), DEE EX BEE, ENABLE, FOLAMOUR, LARAAIB (IRE), LATROBE (IRE), WALDGEIST, WISSAHICKON (USA)
Investec Coronation Cup – Unibet prices: 5/2 Kew Gardens; 3/1 Lah Ti Dar; 5/1 Magical; 8/1 Salouen; 10/1 Coronet; 12/1 Morando, Stradivarius; 16/1 Marmelo; 20/1 Capri, Young Rascal; 25/1 Communique, Defoe, Southern France; 33/1 Flag Of Honour, Mildenberger; 50/1 Hunting Horn; 80/1 Cypress Creek, Red Verdon

Each-way 1/5 1, 2, 3

 

47 go forward for Investec ‘Dash’ Handicap

 

All bar one of the initial 48 entries remain engaged in the £100,000 Investec ‘Dash’ Handicap, staged over the world’s fastest five furlongs (record time 53.69s) at Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 1, Investec Derby Day, day two of the Investec Derby Festival.

 

Rapidly improving three-year-old Leodis Dream (David O’Meara) is the 8/1 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, following successive handicap victories at Thirsk, Sandown Park and Chester.

 

Investec ‘Dash’ Handicap – Unibet prices:

8/1 Leodis Dream

10/1 Tanasoq

12/1 Muthmir, Just That Lord, Dark Shot, Hathiq

14/1 Kick On Kick On

16/1 Caspian Prince, Tarboosh, Stake Acclaim, Ornate, Open Wide, Cowboy Soldier, Blue de Vega, Boom The Groom, Recon Mission, Merry Banter

20/1 Copper Knight, Line of Reason, Fool For You, Mokaatil, Duke of Firenze, Harry Hurricane

25/1 A Momentofmadness, Lord Riddiford, Harome, Daschas, Shamshon

33/1 Storm Over, Eeh Bah Gum, Poyle Vinnie, Pettochside, Equimou, Alfie Solomons

40/1 Quench Dolly, Consequences, Primo’s Comet, Doc Sportello, Venturous

50/1 Just Glamorous, Desert Ace

66/1 Harrogate, Mutafarrid

100/1 Glamorous Rocket, Our Oystercatcher, Angel Force, Lathom

 

Investec ‘Dash’ Handicap

£100,000 Total Prize Fund. Epsom Downs, 3.45pm, Saturday, June 1, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb. Penalties: after May 4, a winner of a race 4lb, a winner of two races 7lb. Entries closed April 30, entries revealed May 1 (48 entries), scratchings deadline May 14 (47 remain), five-day confirmations May 27, final declarations May 31. Maximum number of runners – 20.

 

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer
CASPIAN PRINCE (IRE) 10 9-10 Stephen Louch Michael Appleby
STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE) 7 9-04 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory
TARBOOSH 6 9-03 The Guys & Dolls & Sandfield Racing Paul Midgley
MUTHMIR (IRE) 9 9-01 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas
A MOMENTOFMADNESS 6 8-13 Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer Charles Hills
COPPER KNIGHT (IRE) 5 8-10 Ventura Racing (Copper) & Partner Tim Easterby
ORNATE 6 8-09 Kings Road Racing Partnership David Griffiths
TANASOQ (IRE) 6 8-08 F Brady & J S Morrison Paul Midgley
KICK ON KICK ON 4 8-03 Paul & Clare Rooney Clive Cox
OPEN WIDE (USA) 5 8-03 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett
COWBOY SOLDIER (IRE) 4 8-03 Mrs Fitri Hay Robert Cowell
STORM OVER (IRE) 5 8-02 Abdulla Al Mansoori George Scott
LINE OF REASON (IRE) 9 8-02 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
LORD RIDDIFORD (IRE) 4 8-02 The JAM Partnership John Quinn
BLUE DE VEGA (GER) 6 8-01 Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell
FOOL FOR YOU (IRE) 4 8-00 John Dance Richard Fahey
EEH BAH GUM (IRE) 4 7-12 Nick Rhodes Tim Easterby
HAROME (IRE) 5 7-12 Middleham Park Racing LXXI & Partner Roger Fell
RECON MISSION (IRE) 3 7-12 B J Millen Tony Carroll
BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) 8 7-12 B J Millen Tony Carroll
LEODIS DREAM (IRE) 3 7-11 Andrew Kendall-Jones I David O’Meara
MOKAATIL 4 7-11 Midtech Ian Williams
JUST THAT LORD 6 7-11 Mrs M S Teversham Michael Attwater
DARK SHOT 6 7-10 Chappell Rose & Radford Scott Dixon
JUST GLAMOROUS (IRE) 6 7-10 Robert & Nina Bailey Grace Harris
MERRY BANTER 5 7-08 H Thornton & P T Midgley Paul Midgley
POYLE VINNIE 9 7-08 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Ruth Carr
HATHIQ (IRE) 5 7-08 James McAuley Denis Hogan IRE
HARRY HURRICANE 7 7-07 Dare To Dream Racing George Baker
EQUIMOU 5 7-07 Edwin S Phillips Robert Eddery
QUENCH DOLLY 5 7-07 Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher
DUKE OF FIRENZE 10 7-06 Adlam, Damary-Thompson, Wilson, Griffiths David Griffiths
CONSEQUENCES (IRE) 4 7-06 Nick Bradley Racing 15 & Sohi Ian Williams
DASCHAS 5 7-06 T W Morley Stuart Williams
PETTOCHSIDE 10 7-05 P Cook John Bridger
SHAMSHON (IRE) 8 7-05 T W Morley & Regents Racing Stuart Williams
PRIMO’S COMET 4 7-04 The Reluctant Suitor’s Jim Goldie
DOC SPORTELLO (IRE) 7 7-04 George Nixon Tony Carroll
VENTUROUS (IRE) 6 7-04 Laurence O’Kane/Harrowgate Bloodstock Ltd David Barron
ALFIE SOLOMONS (IRE) 3 7-03 Rebel Racing Premier Richard Spencer
HARROGATE (IRE) 4 7-02 Goff, Walsh & Zerdin Jim Boyle
MUTAFARRID (IRE) 4 7-02 J S Morrison & Frank Brady Paul Midgley
GLAMOROUS ROCKET (IRE) 4 7-01 Robert & Nina Bailey Christopher Mason
OUR OYSTERCATCHER 5 6-11 Mrs F A Veasey & G B Partnership Mark Pattinson
ANGEL FORCE (IRE) 4 6-11 Pete Baker David Griffiths
DESERT ACE (IRE) 8 6-11 M Hammond, Mad for Fun & Partners Paul Midgley
LATHOM 6 6-06 David W Armstrong Paul Midgley

 

47 entries remain following May 14 scratchings deadline (GLOBAL TANGO (IRE) scratched)

1 Irish-trained

