Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo targets G1 Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs on May 31

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 – Top filly Magical is one of 18 entries going forward for the G1 Investec Coronation Cup, worth £425,000, at Epsom Downs on Friday, May 31, Investec Ladies’ Day, details of which are revealed today.

The four-year-old progressed when stepped up to 12 furlongs at the backend of 2018, landing the G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October before pushing Enable all the way in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf at Churchill Downs, USA in November.

Magical, a 5/1 chance with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, has returned this season with easy victories in the G3 Alleged Stakes at Naas on April 13 and G2 Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh on May 6, both over 10 furlongs.

Magical’s trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Investec Coronation Cup, run over the same 12 furlongs and six yards as the Investec Derby and Investec Oaks, a record eight times and Ireland’s 21-time champion Flat handler accounts for seven of the 18 entries.

The septet also includes Unibet’s 5/2 favourite Kew Gardens and Flag Of Honour (33/1), respective winners of last year’s English and Irish St Legers, plus 2017 G1 Irish Derby and St Leger victor Capri (20/1), Cypress Creek (80/1), Hunting Horn (50/1) and Southern France (25/1), third behind Kew Gardens at Doncaster.

Europe’s champion stayer Stradivarius (12/1) is one of three remaining entries for Newmarket-based handler John Gosden, who has taken out Enable.

The five-year-old Sea The Stars horse is set to reappear in Friday’s G2 Yorkshire Cup at York. Gosden’s trio is completed by multiple G1 runner-up Coronet (10/1) and G1 St Leger second Lah Ti Dar (3/1), who are both by Dubawi and finished second and third to Magical in the 2018 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes. Lah Ti Dar is the year-older full sister to unbeaten Too Darn Hot, last year’s champion European two-year-old.

Salouen, trained by the in-form Sylvester Kirk in Lambourn, almost pulled off a 33/1 shock in last year’s Investec Coronation Cup, when going down by a head to Cracksman, who ended 2018 as the joint highest-rated horse in the world.

The five-year-old Canford Cliffs horse, often a front-runner, is set for a repeat bid after an impressive seven-length success in the Listed Buckhounds Stakes at Ascot on May 11. Unibet make him an 8/1 chance.

The 2018 G1 Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo (16/1) is going for the Investec Coronation Cup following a pleasing comeback victory in the G3 John Porter Stakes over 12 furlongs at Newbury on April 13.

The six-year-old entire is best known as a stayer, with all three of his Group victories prior to Newbury having come over a mile and three quarters or further.

His trainer, Berkshire-based Hughie Morrison, commented: “The Investec Coronation Cup is the plan for Marmelo.

“We gave him a couple of easy weeks after the John Porter and now we are revving him up for Epsom.

“We felt it was worth having a go over a mile and a half, just to try something different more than anything, especially now he has fully matured. It might be that he is better over further, but we can always go up in trip later on.

“I always thought the Coronation Cup could present a decent opportunity and we are keen to have a go.

“I have never had a runner in the race and it will be great to be there, provided the ground isn’t too quick.”

Mark Johnston, the most successful British trainer ever, has two contenders in Communique (25/1) and Mildenberger (33/1), who finished first and third in the G2 Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket on May 4.

That 12-furlong contest also featured second Defoe (Roger Varian, 25/1), fourth Coronet, fifth Red Verdon (Ed Dunlop, 80/1) and sixth Young Rascal (William Haggas, 20/1), who is owned by Investec’s former managing director Bernard Kantor.

Completing the 18 remaining Investec Coronation Cup contenders is the King Power Racing-owned Morando (Andrew Balding, 12/1), who relished the testing ground when posting a wide margin victory in the G3 Ormonde Stakes over 12 furlongs at Chester on May 9.

The Investec Coronation Cup is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Investec Coronation Cup

Group 1, £425,000 total prize fund. 1m 4f 6y, 3.10pm, Epsom Downs, Friday, May 31. For four-year-olds and upwards; Weights: colts and geldings 9st, fillies 8st 11lb. Horses will only be eligible to run provided they have attained a BHA rating of 80 or higher. Horses who do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day before confirmation merit a provisional assessment of 80 or more. Horses who have not run will not be eligible. Entries closed April 9, entries revealed April 10 (26 entries), scratchings deadline May 14 (18 remain), six-day confirmations & £25,000 supplementary stage May 25, final declarations 10am May 29.

Horse Age Owner Trainer CAPRI (IRE) 5 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE COMMUNIQUE (IRE) 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston CORONET 5 Denford Stud John Gosden CYPRESS CREEK (IRE) 4 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE DEFOE (IRE) 5 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian FLAG OF HONOUR (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE HUNTING HORN (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE KEW GARDENS (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE LAH TI DAR 4 Lord Lloyd Webber John Gosden MAGICAL (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MARMELO 6 The Fairy Story Partnership & Aziz Kheir Hughie Morrison MILDENBERGER 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston MORANDO (FR) 6 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding RED VERDON (USA) 6 The Hon Ronnie Arculli Ed Dunlop SALOUEN (IRE) 5 H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE STRADIVARIUS (IRE) 5 Bjorn Nielsen John Gosden YOUNG RASCAL (FR) 4 Bernard Kantor William Haggas

18 horses remain following May 14 scratchings deadline

7 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

CIMEARA (IRE), DEE EX BEE, ENABLE, FOLAMOUR, LARAAIB (IRE), LATROBE (IRE), WALDGEIST, WISSAHICKON (USA)

Investec Coronation Cup – Unibet prices: 5/2 Kew Gardens; 3/1 Lah Ti Dar; 5/1 Magical; 8/1 Salouen; 10/1 Coronet; 12/1 Morando, Stradivarius; 16/1 Marmelo; 20/1 Capri, Young Rascal; 25/1 Communique, Defoe, Southern France; 33/1 Flag Of Honour, Mildenberger; 50/1 Hunting Horn; 80/1 Cypress Creek, Red Verdon

Each-way 1/5 1, 2, 3

47 go forward for Investec ‘Dash’ Handicap

All bar one of the initial 48 entries remain engaged in the £100,000 Investec ‘Dash’ Handicap, staged over the world’s fastest five furlongs (record time 53.69s) at Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 1, Investec Derby Day, day two of the Investec Derby Festival.

Rapidly improving three-year-old Leodis Dream (David O’Meara) is the 8/1 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, following successive handicap victories at Thirsk, Sandown Park and Chester.

Investec ‘Dash’ Handicap – Unibet prices:

8/1 Leodis Dream

10/1 Tanasoq

12/1 Muthmir, Just That Lord, Dark Shot, Hathiq

14/1 Kick On Kick On

16/1 Caspian Prince, Tarboosh, Stake Acclaim, Ornate, Open Wide, Cowboy Soldier, Blue de Vega, Boom The Groom, Recon Mission, Merry Banter

20/1 Copper Knight, Line of Reason, Fool For You, Mokaatil, Duke of Firenze, Harry Hurricane

25/1 A Momentofmadness, Lord Riddiford, Harome, Daschas, Shamshon

33/1 Storm Over, Eeh Bah Gum, Poyle Vinnie, Pettochside, Equimou, Alfie Solomons

40/1 Quench Dolly, Consequences, Primo’s Comet, Doc Sportello, Venturous

50/1 Just Glamorous, Desert Ace

66/1 Harrogate, Mutafarrid

100/1 Glamorous Rocket, Our Oystercatcher, Angel Force, Lathom

Investec ‘Dash’ Handicap

£100,000 Total Prize Fund. Epsom Downs, 3.45pm, Saturday, June 1, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb. Penalties: after May 4, a winner of a race 4lb, a winner of two races 7lb. Entries closed April 30, entries revealed May 1 (48 entries), scratchings deadline May 14 (47 remain), five-day confirmations May 27, final declarations May 31. Maximum number of runners – 20.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer CASPIAN PRINCE (IRE) 10 9-10 Stephen Louch Michael Appleby STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE) 7 9-04 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory TARBOOSH 6 9-03 The Guys & Dolls & Sandfield Racing Paul Midgley MUTHMIR (IRE) 9 9-01 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas A MOMENTOFMADNESS 6 8-13 Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer Charles Hills COPPER KNIGHT (IRE) 5 8-10 Ventura Racing (Copper) & Partner Tim Easterby ORNATE 6 8-09 Kings Road Racing Partnership David Griffiths TANASOQ (IRE) 6 8-08 F Brady & J S Morrison Paul Midgley KICK ON KICK ON 4 8-03 Paul & Clare Rooney Clive Cox OPEN WIDE (USA) 5 8-03 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett COWBOY SOLDIER (IRE) 4 8-03 Mrs Fitri Hay Robert Cowell STORM OVER (IRE) 5 8-02 Abdulla Al Mansoori George Scott LINE OF REASON (IRE) 9 8-02 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley LORD RIDDIFORD (IRE) 4 8-02 The JAM Partnership John Quinn BLUE DE VEGA (GER) 6 8-01 Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell FOOL FOR YOU (IRE) 4 8-00 John Dance Richard Fahey EEH BAH GUM (IRE) 4 7-12 Nick Rhodes Tim Easterby HAROME (IRE) 5 7-12 Middleham Park Racing LXXI & Partner Roger Fell RECON MISSION (IRE) 3 7-12 B J Millen Tony Carroll BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) 8 7-12 B J Millen Tony Carroll LEODIS DREAM (IRE) 3 7-11 Andrew Kendall-Jones I David O’Meara MOKAATIL 4 7-11 Midtech Ian Williams JUST THAT LORD 6 7-11 Mrs M S Teversham Michael Attwater DARK SHOT 6 7-10 Chappell Rose & Radford Scott Dixon JUST GLAMOROUS (IRE) 6 7-10 Robert & Nina Bailey Grace Harris MERRY BANTER 5 7-08 H Thornton & P T Midgley Paul Midgley POYLE VINNIE 9 7-08 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Ruth Carr HATHIQ (IRE) 5 7-08 James McAuley Denis Hogan IRE HARRY HURRICANE 7 7-07 Dare To Dream Racing George Baker EQUIMOU 5 7-07 Edwin S Phillips Robert Eddery QUENCH DOLLY 5 7-07 Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher DUKE OF FIRENZE 10 7-06 Adlam, Damary-Thompson, Wilson, Griffiths David Griffiths CONSEQUENCES (IRE) 4 7-06 Nick Bradley Racing 15 & Sohi Ian Williams DASCHAS 5 7-06 T W Morley Stuart Williams PETTOCHSIDE 10 7-05 P Cook John Bridger SHAMSHON (IRE) 8 7-05 T W Morley & Regents Racing Stuart Williams PRIMO’S COMET 4 7-04 The Reluctant Suitor’s Jim Goldie DOC SPORTELLO (IRE) 7 7-04 George Nixon Tony Carroll VENTUROUS (IRE) 6 7-04 Laurence O’Kane/Harrowgate Bloodstock Ltd David Barron ALFIE SOLOMONS (IRE) 3 7-03 Rebel Racing Premier Richard Spencer HARROGATE (IRE) 4 7-02 Goff, Walsh & Zerdin Jim Boyle MUTAFARRID (IRE) 4 7-02 J S Morrison & Frank Brady Paul Midgley GLAMOROUS ROCKET (IRE) 4 7-01 Robert & Nina Bailey Christopher Mason OUR OYSTERCATCHER 5 6-11 Mrs F A Veasey & G B Partnership Mark Pattinson ANGEL FORCE (IRE) 4 6-11 Pete Baker David Griffiths DESERT ACE (IRE) 8 6-11 M Hammond, Mad for Fun & Partners Paul Midgley LATHOM 6 6-06 David W Armstrong Paul Midgley

47 entries remain following May 14 scratchings deadline (GLOBAL TANGO (IRE) scratched)

1 Irish-trained