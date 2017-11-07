Meade considering Ladbrokes Trophy for A Genie In Abottle as weights are unveiled for £250,000 showpiece

The weights are unveiled today for the £250,000 G3 Ladbrokes Trophy, the highlight of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday, December 2.
Topping the weights on 11st 12lb is the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Coneygree (Mark Bradstock, 16/1 with Ladbrokes). A half-brother to 2011 Ladbrokes Trophy hero Carruthers, Coneygree was pulled-up on his seasonal reappearance in the G2 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on November 4 when sustaining an overreach but connections have subsequently revealed that the Ladbrokes Trophy could be a target for the 10-year-old. Second in the weights on 11st 11lb is Smad Place (Alan King, 20/1), winner of the Ladbrokes Trophy in 2015 and right back to form when successful in the G2 Old Roan Chase at Aintree on October 29.
Sharing favouritism at 8/1 with Ladbrokes are American (Harry Fry, 11st 4lb), who was impressive in winning all three of his starts last season and Total Recall (Willie Mullins IRE, 10st 8lb), successful in the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National Handicap Chase at Limerick on October 8. Willie Mullins, Ireland’s champion Jump trainer, could also be represented by Acapella Bourgeois (10st 12lb, 16/1), a G2 scorer last season for former trainer Sandra Hughes plus Childrens List (10st 9lb, 33/1), Pleasant Company (10st 9lb, 33/1) and Polidam (9st 13lb).
Noel Meade is considering a tilt at the race with A Genie In Abottle (10st 13lb, 20/1). The progressive six-year-old, who is owned by Gigginstown House Stud, was a talented novice last season and ended the campaign with a good third behind stablemate Disko in a G1 contest at the Punchestown Festival.
A Genie In Abottle has a 100 per cent record from two starts this season, most recently defeating Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott IRE, 10st 13lb, 25/1) by a length and a half in a Listed contest over just shy of three miles at Wexford on October 30.
Meade said today: “The Ladbrokes Trophy is a possibility for A Genie In Abottle and I certainly wouldn’t rule it out, but I will have to discuss it with the owners.
“He has come out of Wexford good, so we will see how he is between now and Newbury and see what we think.
“He likes soft ground and looks to have the right sort of profile for the Ladbrokes Trophy.”
Reigning champion trainer Nicky Henderson, seeking a fourth Ladbrokes Trophy victory, has four contenders to choose from, headed by Whisper (11st 4lb, 12/1),who was runner-up in novices’ contests at Cheltenham and Aintree last season. The other contenders from Seven Barrows are O O Seven (10st 13lb, 20/1), Beware The Bear (10st 7lb, 25/1) and Vyta Du Roc(10st 1lb, 25/1).
Other leading contenders include Singlefarmpayment (Tom George, 10st 8lb), a narrow runner-up in a G3 handicap chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season, and Definitly Red(Brian Ellison, 11st 5lb, 16/1), who was third in the Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday.
 
Ladbrokes Trophy – Ladbrokes prices: 8/1 American, Total Recall; 12/1 Singlefarmpayment, Whisper; 16/1 Acapella Bourgeois, Coneygree, Definitly Red; 20/1 A Genie In Abottle , Alpha des Obeaux, O O Seven, Smad Place, Yala Enki; 25/1 Beware The Bear, Emerging Force, Mala Beach, Missed Approach, Polidam, Southfield Royale, Tiger Roll, Virgilio, Vyta du Roc; 33/1 As De Mee, Bigbadjohn, Braqueur d’Or, Carole’s Destrier, Champers On Ice, Childrens List, Cogry, Double Treasure, Label des Obeaux, Pilgrims Bay, Pleasant Company, Potters Legend, Present Man, Ptit Zig, Road To Riches, Royal Vacation, Shantou Flyer, Sizing Codelco, Theatre Guide, Traffic Fluide, Value At Risk, Vic de Touzaine, Vicente, Vieux Lion Rouge  40/1 Antony, Dark Flame, Double Ross, Flintham, General Principle, Kilcarry Bridge, Our Kaempfer, Lord Scoundrel; 50/1 Regal Encore, Rogue Angel, Roi des Francs, Thunder And Roses, Vino Griego, Wounded Warrior; 66/1 Perfect Candidate
Each-way ¼ odds 1-2-3-4
 
There is a scratchings deadline for the Ladbrokes Trophy on November 14, with the five-day confirmation stage on Monday, November 27.
The inaugural Ladbrokes Winter Carnival featuring the Ladbrokes Trophy, formerly the Hennessy Gold Cup, takes place on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 December 2017. The new sponsorship from Ladbrokes brings with it a larger prize pot for this year’s contenders with the two days now worth a total of £700,000 in prize money. The Ladbrokes Trophy alone has prize money of £250,000, an increase of £50,000 on 2016.
Since the handicap chase was first run as the Hennessy Gold Cup in 1957, it has become one of the major highlights of the Jump season with so many memorable performances over the last 60 years from the likes of Mill House, Arkle, Denman, Many Clouds and last year’s impressive winner, Native River.
The Ladbrokes Winter Carnival gets underway at Newbury on Friday, December 1, when the highlight is the £50,000 G2 Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle over three miles.
There is live coverage across both days of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival. The broadcast will be on ITV4 on Friday, December 1 and ITV on Saturday, December 2, when The Opening Show is also hosted from Newbury, while Racing UK shows all races from the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival.
The Ladbrokes Trophy
Grade 3 handicap chase, £250,000 total prize fund. Newbury, Saturday, December 2. Three miles and two furlongs (3m 1f 214y). For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 5, a winner of a chase 4lb, a winner of two chases 7lb – no penalty to increase a horse’s weight above 11st 12lb. Entries closed October 31, entries revealed November 1 (60 entries). Weights revealed November 7, scratchings deadline November 14, five-day confirmation stage November 27, final declarations November 30. Maximum field 24, plus 2 reserves.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
CONEYGREE
10
11-12
The Max Partnership
Mark Bradstock
SMAD PLACE (FR)
10
11-11
Mrs Peter Andrews
Alan King
DEFINITLY RED (IRE)
8
11-05
Mr P J Martin
Brian Ellison
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
8
11-05
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
AMERICAN (FR)
7
11-04
The Jago Family Partnership
Harry Fry
WHISPER (FR)
9
11-04
Walters Plant Hire Ltd
Nicky Henderson
PTIT ZIG (FR)
8
11-03
Barry Fulton & Chris Giles
Paul Nicholls
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
9
11-01
Mrs C Skipworth
Neil Mulholland
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
7
11-01
Carl Hinchy
Richard Hobson
THEATRE GUIDE (IRE)
10
11-01
Jean Bishop
Colin Tizzard
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
7
11-00
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
Gary Moore
LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR)
6
11-00
David Sewell & Terry Warner
Alan King
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
8
10-13
Prof Caroline Tisdall & Mr John Gent
David Pipe
PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE)
10
10-13
ISL Recruitment
Fergal O’Brien
LORD SCOUNDREL (IRE)
8
10-13
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
7
10-13
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
O O SEVEN (IRE)
7
10-13
Christopher Hanbury
Nicky Henderson
A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE)
6
10-13
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR)
7
10-12
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
YALA ENKI (FR)
7
10-12
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
VICENTE (FR)
8
10-11
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
ROAD TO RICHES (IRE)
10
10-11
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
9
10-11
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
DOUBLE TREASURE
6
10-11
Sir Chips Keswick
Jamie Snowden
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
7
10-11
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
ROI DES FRANCS (FR)
8
10-11
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
MALA BEACH (IRE)
9
10-10
C Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
7
10-10
Mrs Jean R Bishop
Colin Tizzard
VIRGILIO (FR)
8
10-10
C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth
Dan Skelton
AS DE MEE (FR)
7
10-10
The Stewart Family & Judi Dench
Paul Nicholls
CHILDRENS LIST (IRE)
7
10-09
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
9
10-09
Malcolm Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE
TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
8
10-08
Slaneyville Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
7
10-08
N T Griffith & H M Haddock
Tom George
DOUBLE ROSS (IRE)
11
10-08
Options O Syndicate
Nigel Twiston-Davies
OUR KAEMPFER (IRE)
8
10-07
Swanee River Partnership
Charlie Longsdon
BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE)
7
10-07
G B Barlow
Nicky Henderson
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
7
10-06
Alan & Andrew Turner
Warren Greatrex
THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE)
9
10-06
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
BIGBADJOHN (IRE)
8
10-05
Nigel Morris
Rebecca Curtis
CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE)
7
10-04
Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
David Pipe
KILCARRY BRIDGE (IRE)
10
10-04
Darraugh’s Choice Syndicate
John Ryan IRE
PRESENT MAN (IRE)
7
10-03
Woodhouse & Sutton
Paul Nicholls
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
8
10-02
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
8
10-01
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE)
8
10-00
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR)
8
10-00
A Brooks & G Moore
Venetia Williams
BRAQUEUR D’OR (FR)
6
10-00
Corsellis & Seyfried
Paul Nicholls
FLINTHAM
8
10-00
The Rasher Partnership
Mark Bradstock
COGRY
8
10-00
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies
EMERGING FORCE (IRE)
7
9-13
Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker
Harry Whittington
POTTERS LEGEND
7
9-13
Mrs J May
Lucy Wadham
POLIDAM (FR)
8
9-13
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
SOUTHFIELD ROYALE
7
9-13
Angela Yeoman
Neil Mulholland
PILGRIMS BAY (IRE)
7
9-12
Clifford, Gosden & House
Neil Mulholland
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
9
9-10
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
DARK FLAME (IRE)
8
9-08
The Encore Partnership III
Richard Rowe
VINO GRIEGO (FR)
12
9-08
C E Stedman
Gary Moore
VALUE AT RISK
8
9-06
D M Huglin
Dan Skelton
ANTONY (FR)
7
9-05
The Winning Hand
Gary Moore
60 entries
17 Irish-trained
