The McCoys Jockey Club Jump Awards return in 2018

Cheltenham Racecourse is delighted to announce the return of The McCoys Awards, which will be hosted at the Home of Jump Racing on Friday, September 28, 2018.

The awards, held for the first time in 2017 and named after the record-breaking 20 time champion jockey Sir AP McCoy, reflect on the triumphs and highlights of the season.

From the unwavering support of owners to the often unsung dedication of stable staff, ‘The McCoys’ exist to recognise the individuals without whom horseracing would not prosper as it does.

This year’s award ceremony took place before an audience of 450 in The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse on September 29, when the winners included J P McManus, Paul Nicholls, Harry Cobden, James Bowen, Many Clouds and Ollie McPhail.

New for the 2017/2018 season, the awards have been expanded to involve all Jockey Club Racecourses which stage Jump racing – Aintree, Carlisle, Cheltenham, Exeter, Haydock Park, Huntingdon, Kempton Park, Market Rasen, Sandown Park, Warwick and Wincanton.

The categories for the 2017/2018 McCoys Jump Awards are:

Leading Owner - four or more horses, three or fewer horses

Leading Trainer - more than 40 horses, less than 40 horses

Leading Jockey - professional, conditional, amateur

Horses of the season - novice hurdler, hurdler, novice chaser, chaser

Ride of the season

Horse performance of the season

Pony racing achievement of the season

Stable person of the year

Judges’ choice

Outstanding contribution

The qualifying period is from May 1, 2017 to April 28, 2018.

Sir AP McCoy, said “I was proud to be part of the inaugural McCoy’s and they did not disappoint.

“To see so many rewarded for their endeavours is fantastic and I am delighted that they are now being extended to all Jockey Club Jump tracks.”

Highlights from the inaugural McCoys Jump Awards can be viewed

For further information about The McCoys, please click here - http://cheltenham.thejockeyclub.co.uk/the-mccoys