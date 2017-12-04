LONGINES Hong Kong International Races Monday (4/12) track notes Posted by racenews on Monday, December 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

LONGINES Hong Kong Cup

BLOND ME (GB)

A six-time winner in three different countries, the British challenger had an easy start to her LONGINES Hong Kong Cup preparation.

As work rider Leanne Masterton took Blond Me back in the direction of the stables, she said: “I couldn’t be happier, we didn’t do much but she felt great.”

DEAUVILLE (IRE)

Deauville jogged and cantered a circuit of the all-weather track with his stable companions.

Travelling head lad Pat Keating said: “They’ve all travelled well, not a bother amongst them. They look well, don’t they?”

GARLINGARI (FR)

Having run seventh in the Vase on his Sha Tin debut 12 months ago, Garlingari tackles the Cup over 2000m. The six-year-old completed a solo canter of the all-weather track under Zoe Gargoulaud, who is here for her eighth straight LONGINES HKIR meeting.

NEOREALISM (JPN) (pictured below)

Cantered for a lap on the all-weather.

Assistant trainer Shinjiro Kaneko said: “This is the third time for the horse to travel to Hong Kong and he had no travel issues. He exercised in the trotting area at the quarantine stable and he was in a good mood; he’s settled well, so we decided to work on the all-weather. He seems to have settled into his surroundings and has been relaxed. Everything has gone well so far.”

POET’S WORD (GB)

Remained in the quarantine stables as planned.

ROBIN OF NAVAN (GB)

Completed light work around the all-weather track and schooled in the parade ring.

Trainer Harry Dunlop’s wife Christina who regularly accompanies Robin Of Navan on his overseas trips – all five of the UK-trained colt’s wins have been in France – said: “All his previous foreign travel so far has been by lorry but he’s taken this flight brilliantly and has been neighing happily since. He’ll do some more serious work when Harry is here later this week.”

SECRET WEAPON (HK)

Galloped on the all-weather under race rider Nash Rawiller, in company with a stablemate. Clocked 1m 25.8s (33.9, 27.8, 24.1) for 1200m.

Jockey Nash Rawiller said: “I think he’s improved out of sight. He’s come on for every gallop I’ve given him and every trial, every race. He felt as good as I’ve ever felt him this morning.”

SMART LAYER (JPN)

Worked 800m on the turf track in 57.8s (31.4, 26.4).

Trainer Ryuji Okubo said: “She had a strong canter this morning on the turf course. She is doing really well. She was off her feed just after she first arrived but the next day she was back to normal. She will post her fast work on Thursday with Yutaka Take aboard.”

STAPHANOS (JPN)

Exercised in the quarantine stables as scheduled.

Assistant trainer Kazuo Fujiwara said: “He travelled well. Today, we just tried to keep him loose with some light work. He is doing very well. We’ll have him work on Thursday.”

TIME WARP (HK)

Cantered counter-clockwise on the small inner all-weather track.

WAR DECREE (IRE) (pictured below)

The Aidan O’Brien representative jogged and cantered a circuit of the all-weather track with his stable companions.

WERTHER (HK)

Cantered counter-clockwise on the inner small dirt track.

Trainer John Moore said: “He’s in good order and will have a gallop on the turf on Thursday morning.”

LONGINES Hong Kong Mile

BEAUTY GENERATION (HK)

Galloped 800m on the turf under race rider Derek Leung in 58.4s (32.3, 26.1).

Trainer John Moore said: “He worked down the back this morning and I was happy with that, it was just to keep him ticking over and he goes into the race a fit horse.”

BEAUTY ONLY (HK)

Cantered counter-clockwise on the small inner dirt track.

Trainer Tony Cruz said: “All of mine are ticking along nicely.”

CONTENTMENT (HK)

Cantered counter-clockwise on the small inner dirt track.

HELENE PARAGON (HK)

Cantered on the all-weather track.

HORSE OF FORTUNE (HK)

Galloped 800m on the all-weather track in 56.3s (29.1, 27.2).

KARAR (FR)

Karar followed Vase contender Talismanic round on a leisurely canter of the all-weather track under Anthony David.

LANCASTER BOMBER (IRE)

Stepped out for a jog and a canter on the all-weather track as part of the Ballydoyle string. With Seamie Heffernan on board, the Breeders’ Cup Mile runner-up looked cool and relaxed as he saw the Sha Tin track for the first time.

LIGHTNING SPEAR (GB)

Remained in the quarantine stables as scheduled.

ROLY POLY (IRE)

Stepped out for a jog and a canter on the all-weather track as part of the Ballydoyle string.

SATONO ALADDIN (JPN)

Worked 800m on the turf in 51.4s (24.7, 24.0).

Work rider Joji Yamamoto said: “He has settled in to the new surroundings in the past few days, so he worked him on turf this morning to get ready for a gallop on Thursday. I hope he will improve his condition into Sunday.”

SEASONS BLOOM (HK)

Cantered counter-clockwise on the all-weather track.

SICHUAN DAR (HK)

Galloped 800m on the all-weather in 55.6s (28.3, 27.3).

WESTERN EXPRESS (HK)

Cantered counter clockwise on the all-weather track.

LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint

AMAZING KIDS (HK)

Had his first morning out of the stables since a strong trial effort last Friday. Cantered one lap of the small all-weather track, going anti-clockwise.

BLIZZARD (HK)

Completed two reverse rounds of the small all-weather track at a canter.

Trainer Ricky Yiu said: “He is fresh and well. He can go close again.”

D B PIN (HK)

Took to the small all-weather track to canter one lap counter-clockwise.

LET’S GO DONKI (JPN)

Exercised in the quarantine area trotting ring as scheduled.

Groom Yoshiaki Terada said: “Today we just hand-walked her for about 70 minutes around the training ring. Other than feeling lonely while Smart Layer is out for her training, Donki is doing very well. We’ll work her on Thursday.”

LUCKY BUBBLES (HK)

Galloped 800m solo on the Sha Tin turf in 47.2s (24.7, 22.5).

Trainer Francis Lui said: “I was happy with that gallop. He pulled up OK from last start and his form is improving all the time. I am very happy with his campaign and I think he has a big chance.”

MR STUNNING (HK)

Joined his stablemates on the small all-weather track, working a lap anti-clockwise at a canter.

NOT LISTENIN’TOME (HK)

Made his first appearance since a trial “win” last Friday, completing two reverse laps of the small all-weather track.

ONCE IN A MOON (JPN)

Remained in the quarantine stables as scheduled.

PENIAPHOBIA (HK)

Had an easy morning with two laps of the small all-weather track, in the reverse direction, barely accelerating beyond first gear.

SIGNS OF BLESSING (FR)

Remained in the quarantine stables but is reported to have handled the journey from France better than 12 months ago, when he overcame a wide draw to run an impressive fifth behind Aerovelocity.

STORMY LIBERAL (USA)

Ventured briefly on to the all-weather track this morning, ridden by Amber Chapman. The American sprinter did little more than familiarise himself with his surroundings in the absence of his lead pony.

THE RIGHT MAN (FR)

Had an easy canter of the all-weather track in behind compatriots Talismanic (Vase) and Karar (Mile).

THE TIN MAN (GB)

Remained in quarantine this morning after arriving at Sha Tin late last Saturday night.

THEWIZARDOFOZ (HK)

Returned to the training track after finishing first in a barrier trial last Friday, having an easy time in a counter-clockwise lap on the small all-weather track.

LONGINES Hong Kong Vase

CHEMICAL CHARGE (GB)

Remained in the quarantine stables after arriving on Saturday night.

DANEHILL KODIAC (GB) (pictured below)

Enjoyed an easy canter around the all-weather track.

Travelling head lad Tony Gorman said: “He’s travelled here super, and he was very fresh this morning. He’ll do some more serious work on the grass later in the week when the boss (Richard Hannon) is here, but he’s very fit already. The owners arrive in Hong Kong over the next couple of days. You’ll know when they’re here – they’re a very enthusiastic lot!”

EAGLE WAY (HK)

Took to the main all-weather track for a canter under raceday rider Tommy Berry.

Trainer John Moore said: “He’s heading the right way after the lung issue a few weeks ago.”

GOLD MOUNT (HK)

Cantered two reverse laps of the small all-weather track.

HELENE CHARISMA (HK)

Cantered one lap on the all-weather track under Tommy Berry, having galloped 1200m on the dirt on Saturday with raceday rider Sam Clipperton in the saddle.

HIGHLAND REEL (IRE) (pictured below)

Highland Reel led his four companions from the Ballydoyle Stables of Aidan O’Brien on to the all-weather track at Sha Tin on Monday morning, and proceeded to lead the quintet in a jog and canter of a circuit of the track.

Highland Reel, who is making his third appearance in the Vase following his win in 2015 and his runner up spot last year was on his toes and a little warm, as he always is, as he reacquainted himself with what are now familiar surroundings.

KISEKI(JPN)

Worked 800m on the turf in 54.1s (30.0, 24.1).

Assistant trainer Norihiko Kishimoto said: “He is looser now than when he first arrived here and is looking fitter. I did not ask him for a strong canter today but the time might be faster than planned.”

MAX DYNAMITE (IRE) (pictured below)

Cantered twice around the main Sha Tin all-weather track.

“He’s in great order and was feeling good this morning. He’s travelled up well from Melbourne,” said David Casey, assistant to trainer Willie Mullins, who rode the horse this morning.

Raceday jockey Glyn Schofield was on hand to watch the work: “He looks well and I’m very happy to be on him. He’s in with a chance on his Melbourne Cup run.”

Schofield will ride the horse for the first time after Zac Purton, who rode him into third place in the Melbourne Cup, opted to ride Gold Mount on Sunday. “When the ride looked like it would become available, I simply rang up and asked the question. I did briefly meet the connections in Melbourne and I’m delighted to be given the chance to ride him,” Schofield said, who boasts one win from just three previous HKIR rides. That was aboard Natural Blitz in the 2005 Hong Kong Sprint.

SMART CALL (GB)

Stretched her legs with an easy canter on the all-weather track.

TALISMANIC (FR)

The Breeders’ Cup Turf hero completed an easy canter around one circuit of the all-weather track under work rider Vincent Champion.

Andre Fabre’s travelling head lad, Richard Lambert, pronounced himself extremely happy with how the son of Medaglia D’Oro had acclimatised to Hong Kong since arriving on Saturday: “The horse has taken the travelling well, just as he did when going to the US the last time. He has settled in well. Today was the first time he went out on the track and he adapted well. The plan is for him to follow exactly the same regime as in America and it will be a light week, with no work on the turf. We won’t change anything.”

TIBERIAN (FR)

The earliest of the international shippers to arrive last week (alongside fellow Melbourne Cup runner Max Dynamite), Tiberian was asked to extend by work rider Emmanuel Cardon over the closing half a lap of the all-weather track, coming home in 25.6s for the last 400 metres.

Trainer Alain Couetil said: “He got a feel of the grass on Saturday and he will work on the turf tomorrow (Tuesday).”

TOSEN BASIL (JPN)

Cantered one and a half laps around the Sha Tin all-weather track.

Assistant trainer Kazuo Fujiwara said: “We were worried about him since this was his first trip abroad but he has handled it very well. Today, he cantered an easy lap and a half on the all-weather and we’re pleased with his progress. He’ll work on Thursday.”