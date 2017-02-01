Lollapalooza Music Festival on September 9 and 10 at Hoppegarten Racecourse Posted by racenews on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Germany´s biggest inner city music festival with 70,000 daily visitors has found a new home at Hoppegarten Racecourse.

The two day festival with its international line-up of rock, pop, hip-hop and dance musicians is aimed at a broad public. About 45 acts are expected to perform on four different stages, including such headline acts as Foo Fighters and Mumford & Sons.

There will also be some extraordinary events taking place outside the stages: Kidzapalooza will appeal to the younger music fans, while artistes, installations and art shows will be bewitching visitors at the Lolla Fun Fair and the Grüne Kiez (Green Zone) will be concerned with social responsibility, sustainability and ecological awareness.

Full details on the event will be presented at a joint press conference planned for April by Hoppegarten Racecourse and the organisers of the festival.

Extensive protection of the high-class racing surface and the unhampered continuation of training during the construction and dismantling periods will be of paramount importance to the racecourse and have been duly taken into consideration in the agreements with the organisers.

Gerhard Schöningh, owner of Hoppegarten racecourse, states: “Lollapalooza is a strong brand in the entertainment business and is aimed at an interesting target market. We expect to raise our profile and awareness with the general public and also to attract new racegoers.

“This festival fits very well into our general strategy of establishing Hoppegarten as one of the leading event locations in the Berlin area. We are also planning for further growth in our core business, the holding of race meetings and the operation of the training centre for thoroughbred racehorses.”

All Lollapalooza fans who would like to get to know the fantastically beautiful racecourse in advance have the opportunity to do so on Sunday, April 2 and on Easter Sunday, April 16, the first two race meetings of a total of ten race days in 2017 at Hoppegarten.

Apart from racing, other important events to be held here this year are the Mittelalterlich Phantasie Spectaculum (medieval festival) on June 17 and 18, and the radio B2 SchlagerHammer (family summer festival) on July 15.