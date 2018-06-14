Lizzie Kelly joins Newbury Racecourse on summer placement Posted by racenews on Thursday, June 14, 2018 · Leave a Comment





Newbury Racecourse is delighted to announce that top Jump jockey Lizzie Kelly has joined the team on a summer placement to work across its remaining Flat fixtures in 2018.

Her role will include becoming part of the raceday presenting team at major meetings, working alongside the marketing team developing the plans for some of the racecourse’s larger fixtures combined with ambassadorial duties around Ladies Day on Saturday, August 18.

Lizzie Kelly has been a serial record-breaker and flagbearer for female jockeys on the National Hunt circuit. She became the first female in Britain to ride a Grade One winner over obstacles when guiding Tea For Two to victory in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase in 2015, and hit the headlines once again this year when registering a first Cheltenham Festival winner aboard Coo Star Sivola in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Her association with stepfather Nick Williams has seen her claim multiple major races including when partnering Agrapart to capture Britain’s richest handicap hurdle, the G3 Betfair Hurdle, on Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury in February, 2016.

The high-profile jockey graduated from Winchester University in 2016 with a degree in Event Management and will be part of the Newbury Racecourse team on a four-month placement before her riding duties start again in the autumn.

Lizzie Kelly commented: “It is great to join the Newbury team across the summer while there is a break in terms of my riding commitments.

“My degree from Winchester was in events and I have always been interested to learn more about this side of the industry, so I am grateful to the Newbury Racecourse team for giving me the opportunity to see what’s involved in the preparation of the larger fixtures.

“I am really looking forward to taking on a more ambassadorial role around Ladies Day in August as well as involvement in the early planning of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival.”

Rob Boobyer, Head of Marketing for Newbury Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lizzie Kelly to the team this summer.

“We are always looking to enhance the experience we offer to racegoers and already run behind the scenes tours to the weighing room and trips to the start, which are very popular.

“Working with Lizzie will allow us to provide customers with a unique insight into what it takes to be a jockey, Flat or Jump.

“It will be great to have Lizzie help on some of these trips, as well as adding an extra dimension to our paddock presenting team on our major racedays.”