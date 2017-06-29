Limato and Alice Springs among 46 contenders for Qatar Lennox Stakes + Treble-chasing Take Cover among Qatar King George Stakes entries

G1 winners Limato and Alice Springs headline 46 entries for the £300,000 Group Two Qatar Lennox Stakes, run over seven furlongs on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, August 1.
Limato stormed to victory in last season’s G1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket before going on to another impressive win for trainer Henry Candy in the G1 Qatar Prix de la Foret at Chantilly, France, in October.
Alice Springs also scored at G1 level at Newmarket’s July meeting in 2016, annexing the mile Falmouth Stakes, and the four-year-old filly returned to the Suffolk course in October to take the G1 Sun Chariot Stakes on the Rowley Mile course.
Her trainer Aidan O’Brien is responsible for eight contenders, with G1 St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Lancaster Bomber and Spirit Of Valor, second in the G3 Jersey Stakes, also entered.
In another huge boost to the Qatar Goodwood Festival’s burgeoning international profile, three-year-old Bound For Nowhere, fourth in the six-furlong G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last week, could be a first Goodwood runner for US trainer Wesley Ward, who is likely to enter several of his Ascot runners across the week.
Godolphin has taken the last two renewals of the Qatar Lennox Stakes with Toormore(2015), now in the care of Charlie Appleby having formerly been with Richard Hannon, and the Charlie Hills-trained Dutch Connection (2016). Both horses could bid to become only the second dual winner of the race after Nayyir, successful in 2002 and 2003,
A total nine Godolphin contenders also includes last year’s runner-up Home Of The Brave(Hugo Palmer), plus the John Gosden-trained pair of Richard Pankhurst and Laugh Aloud, who was a non-runner at Royal Ascot after an impressive win in the G3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom Downs on June 3.
Al Jazi (Francois Rohaut FR) has winning form at Goodwood’s premier meeting already. The four-year-old Canford Cliffs filly, owned by Al Shaqab Racing, landed the seven-furlong G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2016.
She has made two appearances so far in 2017, winning on her return in a Listed contest at Maisons-Laffitte in April before finishing ninth, beaten five lengths, in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 24.
Rohaut commented: “The plan is to bring Al Jazi back to Goodwood for the Qatar Goodwood Festival. She won well there last year, so we have entered her in the Qatar Lennox Stakes and will also enter her again in the L’Ormarins Queens Plate Stakes.
“She ran well at Royal Ascot. The trip was a bit sharp for her and she will enjoy stepping back up to seven furlongs.
“She is programmed to go to Goodwood now. She has come out of Royal Ascot in good form and looks well. I am very happy with her.”
Tasleet (William Haggas) and Librisa Breeze (Dean Ivory) may step up in trip after finishing second and fourth respectively in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.
Previous winners Take Cover and Muthmir feature among 24 sprinters entered for the £300,000 Group Two Qatar King George Stakes on the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 4.
Take Cover, trained by David Griffiths in South Yorkshire, became the seventh dual winner of the five-furlong contest last year when edging out Washington DC (Aidan O’Brien) andGoldream (Robert Cowell), to add to his success in 2014.
The son of Singspiel also went down by a head to Muthmir, from the Newmarket stables of William Haggas, in the 2015 Qatar King George Stakes.
Now a 10-year-old, Take Cover is set to attempt to create history in 2017 by becoming the first horse to win the Qatar King George Stakes three times. He ran an excellent race on his latest appearance when a fine fifth, beaten five lengths, in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 20.
Griffiths commented: “The plan is for Take Cover to go for the Qatar King George Stakes again.
“He ran a cracker in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last week. I was chuffed to bits as it was probably the best renewal of the King’s Stand that we have seen in the last few years and Lady Aurelia was a very good winner.
“The plan now is to take in a race before we go to Goodwood. The City Walls Stakes at York, which he won a couple of years ago, could be an option as that would tie in nicely with going to Goodwood.
“The quick ground helped him at Royal Ascot, but he seems as good as ever and he has come out of that race really well. It would be nice for him to be the first triple winner of the King George Stakes.”
Godolphin’s Profitable captured the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2016 and was runner-up to Lady Aurelia in the same five-furlong race last week. His trainer Clive Cox has also entered G2 Temple Stakes scorer Priceless and G1 Commonwealth Cup sixth Tis Marvellous.
Other leading entries include King’s Stand Stakes third Marsha (Sir Mark Prescott) and G3 Abernant Stakes victor Brando (Kevin Ryan), plus the last three winners of the G3 Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes - Cotai Glory (Charlie Hills), Kachy (Tom Dascombe) and Yalta(Mark Johnston).
Terrific Qatar Stewards’ Cup entry & Betfred goes 10/1 the Betfred Mile favourite
Entries are also revealed today for the two valuable ultra-competitive and famous handicaps staged at the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup, run over six furlongs on Saturday, August 5 and the £150,000 Betfred Mile on Friday, August 4.
There are an impressive 127 entries for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup (up from 115 last year), while 89 (the same total as in 2016) are in the Betfred Mile.
Betfred has opened betting on the Betfred Mile and makes Godolphin’s Blair House(Charlie Appleby) the 10/1 favourite following his close second to Zhui Feng (Amanda Perrett, 12/1) in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.
The weights for both great handicaps will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 5. There is a safety limit of 28 for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup and 20 for the Betfred Mile.  Horses that miss the cut for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup are eligible for the consolation race, the £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, which is the opening contest on Saturday, August 5.
Betfred Mile, Betfred bet: 10/1 Blair House; 12 Fastnet Tempest, Here Comes When, Morando, Mustashry, Victory Bond, Zhui Feng; 14/1 Banksea, Chelsea Lad, Great Order, Remarkable; 16/1 Flaming Spear, GM Hopkins, Greenside, Master The World, Tashweeq; 20/1 Abe Lincoln, Another Touch, Bless Him, G K Chesterton, Hors de Combat, Muntazah, Tricorn; 25/1 Arcanada, Birchwood, Bronze Angel, Donncha, El Vip, George William, Hayadh, Laidback Romeo, Leshlaa, Master Carpenter, Tony Curtis; 33/1 Belgian Bill, Boomshackerlacker, Bossy Guest, Dark Red, Dragon Mall, Firnas, Gilgamesh, Gossiping, Mjjack, Mustarrid, Mythical Madness, Rusumaat, Sir Roderic, Son of The Stars, Tumbaga, Zwayyan; 40/1 Afaak, Fawaareq, First Selection, Home Cummins, Mostahel, One Word More, Realize, Senator, Shaiyem, Sinfonietta, War Glory, Withernsea; 50/1 Alnashama, Captain Courageous, Holiday Magic, Leader’s Legacy, Make Time, Masham Star, Medahim, Mr Scaramanga, Mutarakez, Nicholas T, Thomas Cranmer, Wahash; 66/1 Aardwolf, Black Trilby, Dr Julius No, Graphite Storm, Ice Slice, Mutarabby, Prince Gagarin, Storm King, Surrey Hope, Titi Makfi, Top Mission, Town Charter; 100 Chiefofchiefs, Election Day, White Tower.
Each-Way: ¼ 1-2-3-4
The Qatar Lennox Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 11lb, fillies 8st 8lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (46 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 26, final declarations 10am July 30.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE)
7
The George Smith Family Partnership
Andrew Balding
ACLAIM (IRE)
4
Canning Downs & Partner
Martyn Meade
ALICE SPRINGS (IRE)
4
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
AL JAZI (IRE)
4
Al Shaqab Racing
Francois Rohaut FR
ALPHABET
3
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
ASKING (IRE)
3
Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien
Aidan O’Brien IRE
BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA)
3
Wesley A Ward
Wesley Ward USA
BRETON ROCK (IRE)
7
John Cook
David Simcock
BUCKSTAY (IRE)
7
Fitri Hay
Peter Chapple-Hyam
CENOTAPH (USA)
5
Mrs Doreen Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE)
6
Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien
Aidan O’Brien IRE
DABYAH (IRE)
3
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
John Gosden
DON’T TOUCH
5
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
Richard Fahey
DREAM CASTLE
3
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
DUTCH CONNECTION
5
Godolphin
Charlie Hills
FLIGHT RISK (IRE)
6
Jackie Bolger
Jim Bolger IRE
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
7
Fitri Hay
Andrew Balding
HOME OF THE BRAVE (IRE)
5
Godolphin
Hugo Palmer
IBN MALIK (IRE)
4
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charlie Hills
JALLOTA
6
Fitri Hay
Charlie Hills
JUNGLE CAT (IRE)
5
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
KARAR
5
Al Shaqab Racing
Francis-Henri Graffard FR
KOOL KOMPANY (IRE)
5
Kool Kompany Partnership
Richard Hannon
LANCASTER BOMBER (USA)
3
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
LAUGH ALOUD
4
Godolphin
John Gosden
LIBRISA BREEZE
5
Tony Bloom
Dean Ivory
LIMATO (IRE)
5
Paul Jacobs
Henry Candy
MIX AND MINGLE (IRE)
4
Aida Fustoq
Chris Wall
MUBTASIM (IRE)
3
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
4
Team Wallop
Richard Hannon
PEACE ENVOY (FR)
3
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
PERSUASIVE (IRE)
4
Cheveley Park Stud
John Gosden
POLYBIUS
6
Karmaa Racing Ltd & Partners
David Simcock
RICHARD PANKHURST
5
Godolphin
John Gosden
RIVET (IRE)
3
The Starship Partnership
William Haggas
SECOND THOUGHT (IRE)
3
Liam Sheridan
William Haggas
SO BELOVED
7
Thoroughbred British Racing
David O’Meara
SOLOMON’S BAY (IRE)
3
Prince A A Faisal
Roger Varian
SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA)
3
Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables
Aidan O’Brien IRE
STEADY PACE
4
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
STORMY ANTARCTIC
4
P K Siu
Ed Walker
SUEDOIS (FR)
6
George Turner & Clipper Logistics
David O’Meara
TASLEET
4
Hamdan Al Maktoum
William Haggas
TOORMORE (IRE)
6
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
TOP SCORE
3
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
WINNING WAYS (IRE)
3
P Makin
Jeremy Noseda
 
46 entries
9 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
1 US-trained
The Qatar King George Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (24 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 29, final declarations 10am August 2.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
AFANDEM (IRE)
3
Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer
Hugo Palmer
ALPHABET
3
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
ALPHA DELPHINI
6
The Alpha Delphini Partnership
Bryan Smart
ARDAD (IRE)
3
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
John Gosden
BATTAASH (IRE)
3
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charlie Hills
BRANDO
5
Angie Bailey
Kevin Ryan
CENOTAPH (USA)
5
Doreen Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
COTAI GLORY
5
Kangyu Int Racing (HK) Ltd & F Ma
Charlie Hills
FINAL VENTURE
5
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
Paul Midgley
FINSBURY SQUARE (IRE)
5
B Van Dalfsen
Fabrice Chappet FR
GOLDREAM
8
J Sargeant & Mrs J Morley
Robert Cowell
HIT THE BID
3
Straight To Victory Syndicate
Darren Bunyan
JUDICIAL (IRE)
5
Elite Racing Club
Julie Camacho
KACHY
4
Jones Lowe Mound Trowbridge
Tom Dascombe
KYLLANG ROCK (IRE)
3
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
James Tate
MARSHA (IRE)
4
Elite Racing Club
Sir Mark Prescott Bt
MUTHMIR (IRE)
7
Hamdan Al Maktoum
William Haggas
PRICELESS
4
Alan Spence
Clive Cox
PROFITABLE (IRE)
5
Godolphin
Clive Cox
TAKE COVER
10
Norcroft Park Stud
David Griffiths
TIS MARVELLOUS
3
Miss J Deadman & S Barrow
Clive Cox
WAADY (IRE)
5
Hamdan Al Maktoum
John Gosden
WASHINGTON DC (IRE)
4
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
YALTA (IRE)
3
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
 
24 entries
3 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
The Betfred Mile
Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (89 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 20 runners.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
AARDWOLF (USA)
3
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
ABE LINCOLN (USA)
4
Susan Roy
Jeremy Noseda
AFAAK
3
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charlie Hills
ALNASHAMA
5
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charlie Hills
ANOTHER TOUCH
4
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
Richard Fahey
ARCANADA (IRE)
4
The Arcanada Partnership
Tom Dascombe
BANKSEA
4
L Marinopoulos
Luca Cumani
BELGIAN BILL
9
PJL, Byrne & Baker
George Baker
BIRCHWOOD (IRE)
4
Godolphin
Richard Fahey
BLACK TRILBY (IRE)
3
Alan Spence
Clive Cox
BLAIR HOUSE (IRE)
4
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
BLESS HIM (IRE)
3
Qatar Racing Limited
David Simcock
BOOMSHACKERLACKER (IRE)
7
PJL Racing
George Baker
BOSSY GUEST (IRE)
5
John Guest Racing
Mick Channon
BRONZE ANGEL (IRE)
8
Lady Tennant & Marcus Tregoning
Marcus Tregoning
CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS (IRE)
4
Laurence Bellman
Ed Walker
CHELSEA LAD (IRE)
4
Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Chelsea Lad 1
Martyn Meade
CHIEFOFCHIEFS
4
Mervyn Ayers
Charlie Fellowes
DARK RED (IRE)
5
The Hon Ronnie Arculli
Ed Dunlop
DONNCHA (IRE)
6
David Bannon
Robert Eddery
DR JULIUS NO
3
Gallagher Bloodstock Limited
Richard Hughes
DRAGON MALL (USA)
4
Mohammed Jaber
David Simcock
EL VIP (IRE)
4
Al Shaqab Racing
Luca Cumani
ELECTION DAY
3
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
FASTNET TEMPEST (IRE)
4
OTI Racing
William Haggas
FAWAAREQ (IRE)
4
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Owen Burrows
FIRNAS
4
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
FIRST SELECTION (SPA)
4
Abdulla Al Mansoori
Simon Crisford
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
5
Tony Bloom
Kevin Ryan
G K CHESTERTON (IRE)
4
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
GEORGE WILLIAM
4
Lady Coventry & Partners
Richard Hannon
GILGAMESH
3
Niarchos Family
George Scott
GM HOPKINS
6
Robin Geffen
John Gosden
GOSSIPING
5
Gary Moore & Ashley Carr
Gary Moore
GRAPHITE STORM
3
Olive Shaw
Clive Cox
GREAT ORDER (USA)
4
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
GREENSIDE
6
Clayton, Frost, Kebell & Turner
Henry Candy
HAYADH
4
Al Shaqab Racing
John Gosden
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
7
Fitri Hay
Andrew Balding
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE)
6
A Saha
Michael Easterby
HOME CUMMINS (IRE)
5
Mrs H Steel
Richard Fahey
HORS DE COMBAT
6
Chris van Hoorn Racing
Denis Coakley
ICE SLICE (IRE)
6
The MacDougall Two
James Eustace
LAIDBACK ROMEO (IRE)
5
Alan Craddock
Clive Cox
LEADER’S LEGACY (USA)
3
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
LESHLAA (USA)
3
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
MAKE TIME (IRE)
3
Gail Brown Racing (VII)
David Menuisier
MASHAM STAR (IRE)
3
3 Batterhams and a Reay
Mark Johnston
MASTER CARPENTER (IRE)
6
David Little The Links Partnership
Rod Millman
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE)
6
K Quinn/ C Benham
David Elsworth
MEDAHIM (IRE)
3
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
MJJACK (IRE)
3
Mrs M Gittins
Karl Burke
MORANDO (FR)
4
H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani
Roger Varian
MOSTAHEL
3
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
MR SCARAMANGA
3
Robert Moss and Christopher Brennan
Simon Dow
MUNTAZAH
4
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Owen Burrows
MUSTARRID (IRE)
3
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Richard Hannon
MUSTASHRY
4
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Sir Michael Stoute
MUTARABBY (IRE)
3
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
MUTARAKEZ (IRE)
5
D McLean-Reid & G P M Morland
Brian Meehan
MYTHICAL MADNESS
6
J C G Chua
David O’Meara
NICHOLAS T
5
W M Johnstone
Jim Goldie
ONE WORD MORE (IRE)
7
M J Macleod
Tim Easterby
PRINCE GAGARIN (IRE)
5
Windflower Overseas & John Dunlop OBE
Ed Dunlop
REALIZE
7
Twenty Stars Partnership
David Simcock
REMARKABLE
4
Cheveley Park Stud
John Gosden
RUSUMAAT (IRE)
3
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
SENATOR
3
Cheveley Park Stud
Richard Fahey
SHAIYEM (IRE)
4
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
SINFONIETTA (FR)
5
Clive Washbourn
David Menuisier
SIR RODERIC (IRE)
4
David Little The Links Partnership
Rod Millman
SON OF THE STARS
3
Qatar Racing Limited
Richard Hannon
STORM KING
8
Eros Bloodstock
David Griffiths
SURREY HOPE (USA)
3
Surrey Racing (SH)
Joseph Tuite
TASHWEEQ (IRE)
4
Hamdan Al Maktoum
John Gosden
THOMAS CRANMER (USA)
3
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
TITI MAKFI
3
Paul & Clare Rooney
Mark Johnston
TONY CURTIS
4
Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Saint Tropez
Richard Hannon
TOP MISSION
3
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
TOWN CHARTER (USA)
3
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
TRICORN (IRE)
3
H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
John Gosden
TUMBAGA (USA)
6
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
VICTORY BOND
4
Bloomsbury Stud
William Haggas
WAHASH (IRE)
3
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
WAR GLORY (IRE)
4
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
Richard Hannon
WHITE TOWER (IRE)
3
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
WITHERNSEA (IRE)
6
Tiffin Sandwiches Limited & Partner
Richard Fahey
ZHUI FENG (IRE)
4
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
Amanda Perrett
ZWAYYAN
4
Al Shaqab Racing
William Haggas
 
89 entries
The Qatar Stewards’ Cup
Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. Saturday, August 5, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (127 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, five-day confirmations July 31, final declarations 10am August 3.  Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Qatar Stewards’ Cup.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
AEOLUS
6
Andrew Buxton
Ed Walker
AL QAHWA (IRE)
4
Gallop Racing
David O’Meara
ARCHIMEDES (IRE)
4
Ladies and The Tramps
David Griffiths
BARRACUDA BOY (IRE)
7
Laurence Bellman
Marjorie Fife
BELLEDESERT
4
K Meredith, D Hodson, The Ocean Four
Steph Hollinshead
BIG TIME (IRE)
6
Big Time Partners
Kevin Ryan
BIRCHWOOD (IRE)
4
Godolphin
Richard Fahey
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE)
3
Godolphin
Richard Fahey
BUCKSTAY (IRE)
7
Fitri Hay
Peter Chapple-Hyam
CAPTAIN COLBY (USA)
5
Lee Tze Bun Marces
Ed Walker
CARTOGRAPHER
3
The Snailwell Stud
Martyn Meade
CENOTAPH (USA)
5
Mrs Doreen Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
CLASSIC SENIORITY
5
HuggyMac Racing
Marjorie Fife
CULTURATI
4
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
DANZENO
6
A M Wragg
Michael Appleby
DARK SHOT
4
Jeff Smith
Andrew Balding
DIRECT TIMES (IRE)
6
Allan Belshaw
Peter Chapple-Hyam
DISCREET HERO (IRE)
4
Abdullah Saeed
Simon Crisford
DISTANT PAST
6
J C G Chua
Kevin Ryan
DOCTOR SARDONICUS
6
Charles Wentworth
David Simcock
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
4
Abudiencia Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
DUKE OF FIRENZE
8
Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths
David Griffiths
EASTERN IMPACT (IRE)
6
Exors of the late D W Barker
Richard Fahey
EDWARD LEWIS
4
Akela Construction Ltd
David O’Meara
EKHTIYAAR
3
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
FAST TRACK
6
Christine Barron
David Barron
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE)
5
M A Scaife
Richard Fahey
GIN IN THE INN (IRE)
4
Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman
Richard Fahey
GLENROWAN ROSE (IRE)
4
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
GO FAR
7
R West
Alan Bailey
GOLDEN APOLLO
3
David Scott
Tim Easterby
GOODWOOD CRUSADER (IRE)
3
Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group (23) Ltd
Richard Hughes
GORING (GER)
5
G C Stevens
Eve Johnson Houghton
GRAVITY FLOW (IRE)
4
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
GROWL
5
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
GUNMETAL (IRE)
4
Mrs J K Powell
Charlie Hills
HANDSOME DUDE
5
W D & Mrs D A Glover
David Barron
HARRY HURRICANE
5
PJL Racing
George Baker
HILLBILLY BOY (IRE)
7
Macguire’s Bloodstock Ltd
Tom Dascombe
HOOF IT
10
A Chandler Racing
Michael Easterby
HOOFALONG
7
A Chandler, David & Yvonne Blunt
Michael Easterby
ICE AGE (IRE)
4
Eden Racing III
Eve Johnson Houghton
INTIBAAH
7
Delancey
George Baker
INTISAAB
6
Stuart Graham
David O’Meara
ISEEMIST (IRE)
6
K Marsden
John Gallagher
JORDAN SPORT
4
M Khan X2 Pip Walter Harry Wigan
David Simcock
JUMIRA BRIDGE
3
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
KADRIZZI (FR)
4
A Chapman & Wentdale Limited
Dean Ivory
KASBAH (IRE)
5
Coombelands Racing Syndicate
Amanda Perrett
KING ROBERT
4
Ceffyl Racing
Bryan Smart
KODILINE (IRE)
3
Martin McHale & Partner
Clive Cox
L C SALOON
4
Clark Industrial Services Partnership
David Griffiths
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
7
Michael & Heather Yarrow
Dean Ivory
LAPILLI
4
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
William Haggas
LAUGHTON
4
Angie Bailey
Kevin Ryan
LEGENDARY LUNCH (IRE)
3
The Rat Pack Partnership 2016
Richard Hannon
LEXINGTON ABBEY
6
Middleham Park Racing XIX
Kevin Ryan
LIGHTNING CHARLIE
5
Lightning Charlie Partnership
Amanda Perrett
LITTLE PALAVER
5
Trevor Fox
Clive Cox
LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE)
7
David Kilpatrick
David Griffiths
MAAREK
10
Lisbunny Syndicate
Evanna McCutcheon IRE
MAJOR JUMBO
3
T A Rahman
Kevin Ryan
MANSHOOD (IRE)
4
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
Paul Midgley
MESHARDAL (GER)
7
The Hollinbridge Partnership & Ruth Carr
Ruth Carr
MICKEY (IRE)
4
Janet Lowe & Tom Dascombe
Tom Dascombe
MOBSTA (IRE)
5
Billy Parish
Mick Channon
MONT KIARA (FR)
4
J C G Chua & C K Ong 1
Kevin Ryan
MUNTADAB (IRE)
5
Fell & High Hopes Partnership
Roger Fell
NAADIRR (IRE)
6
Middleham Park Racing XXX
Kevin Ryan
NAGGERS (IRE)
6
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
Paul Midgley
NEW BIDDER
6
June Watts
David Barron
NINJAGO
7
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
Paul Midgley
OPEN WIDE (USA)
3
George Materna & John McInerney
Amanda Perrett
ORION’S BOW
6
T J Swiers
Tim Easterby
ORVAR (IRE)
4
Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar
Robert Cowell
OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE)
6
Lordship Stud & Mrs J Morley
Robert Cowell
PADDY POWER (IRE)
4
M Scaife & Richard Fahey
Richard Fahey
PERFECT PASTURE
7
S Hull, S Hollings & D Swales
Michael Easterby
PETTOCHSIDE
8
P Cook
John Bridger
PIPERS NOTE
7
Cragg Wood Racing
Ruth Carr
POLYBIUS
6
Karmaa Racing Ltd & Partners
David Simcock
POYLE VINNIE
7
C L Bacon
Michael Appleby
PRIVATE MATTER
3
Cheveley Park Stud
Richard Fahey
PROJECTION
4
The Royal Ascot Racing Club
Roger Charlton
QUENCH DOLLY
3
Quench Racing Partnership
John Gallagher
RASHEEQ (IRE)
4
A Denham & Partner
Tim Easterby
RAUCOUS
4
Highclere Thoroughbred Racing(Melbourne)
William Haggas
RED PIKE (IRE)
6
Michael Moses & Terry Moses
Bryan Smart
RELATED
7
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
Paul Midgley
REPUTATION (IRE)
4
Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd
John Quinn
RICH AND FAMOUS (USA)
3
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
RIGHT TOUCH
7
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
Richard Fahey
ROBERO
5
Alan Zheng
Michael Easterby
ROYAL BRAVE (IRE)
6
James Edgar & William Donaldson
Rebecca Bastiman
SCORCHING HEAT
3
Qatar Racing Limited
Andrew Balding
SECONDO (FR)
7
D J Deer
Joseph Tuite
SEEKING MAGIC
9
The Seekers
Clive Cox
SHAMSHON (IRE)
6
June Watts
Stuart Williams
SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE)
4
Fitri Hay
Charlie Hills
SIR DANCEALOT (IRE)
3
C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn
David Elsworth
SIX STRINGS
3
Merchants and Missionaries
Richard Fahey
SOLAR FLAIR
5
Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family
William Knight
SON OF AFRICA
5
One Too Many Partners
Henry Candy
SQUATS (IRE)
5
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE)
5
M J Yarrow
Dean Ivory
STEADY PACE
4
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
STELLARTA
6
Vincent Ward
Michael Blanshard
SUTTER COUNTY
3
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
TAVENER
5
Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker
David Griffiths
TERUNTUM STAR (FR)
5
T A Rahman
Kevin Ryan
THE COMMENDATORE
4
Ron Hull
David Barron
THE FEATHERED NEST (IRE)
3
Richard Fahey
Richard Fahey
THE WAGON WHEEL (IRE)
3
T Proctor
Richard Fahey
TOMILY (IRE)
3
Des Anderson
Richard Hannon
TOMMY G
4
Johnnie Delta Racing
Jim Goldie
TOMMY TAYLOR (USA)
3
Angie Bailey
Kevin Ryan
TOOFI (FR)
6
Northumbria Leisure Ltd & C H McGhie
John Butler
TOP SCORE
3
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
TROPICS (USA)
9
Dean Ivory
Dean Ivory
UDONTDODOU
4
Alison Guest
Richard Guest
UPSTAGING
5
HRH Sultan Ahmad Shah
Paul Cole
VIBRANT CHORDS
4
Paul G Jacobs
Henry Candy
WAQAAS
3
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charlie Hills
WAR DEPARTMENT (IRE)
4
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
YALAWIN (IRE)
3
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
ZAC BROWN (IRE)
6
Dab Hand Racing
Charlie Wallis
ZANETTO
7
Malcolm Walker
John Quinn
 
127 entries
1 Irish-trained

 

