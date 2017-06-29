Limato and Alice Springs among 46 contenders for Qatar Lennox Stakes + Treble-chasing Take Cover among Qatar King George Stakes entries Posted by racenews on Thursday, June 29, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Limato and Alice Springs among 46 contenders for Qatar Lennox Stakes

G1 winners Limato and Alice Springs headline 46 entries for the £300,000 Group Two Qatar Lennox Stakes, run over seven furlongs on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, August 1.

Limato stormed to victory in last season’s G1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket before going on to another impressive win for trainer Henry Candy in the G1 Qatar Prix de la Foret at Chantilly, France, in October.

Alice Springs also scored at G1 level at Newmarket’s July meeting in 2016, annexing the mile Falmouth Stakes, and the four-year-old filly returned to the Suffolk course in October to take the G1 Sun Chariot Stakes on the Rowley Mile course.

Her trainer Aidan O’Brien is responsible for eight contenders, with G1 St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Lancaster Bomber and Spirit Of Valor, second in the G3 Jersey Stakes, also entered.

In another huge boost to the Qatar Goodwood Festival’s burgeoning international profile, three-year-old Bound For Nowhere, fourth in the six-furlong G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last week, could be a first Goodwood runner for US trainer Wesley Ward, who is likely to enter several of his Ascot runners across the week.

Godolphin has taken the last two renewals of the Qatar Lennox Stakes with Toormore(2015), now in the care of Charlie Appleby having formerly been with Richard Hannon, and the Charlie Hills-trained Dutch Connection (2016). Both horses could bid to become only the second dual winner of the race after Nayyir, successful in 2002 and 2003,

A total nine Godolphin contenders also includes last year’s runner-up Home Of The Brave(Hugo Palmer), plus the John Gosden-trained pair of Richard Pankhurst and Laugh Aloud, who was a non-runner at Royal Ascot after an impressive win in the G3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom Downs on June 3.

Al Jazi (Francois Rohaut FR) has winning form at Goodwood’s premier meeting already. The four-year-old Canford Cliffs filly, owned by Al Shaqab Racing, landed the seven-furlong G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2016.

She has made two appearances so far in 2017, winning on her return in a Listed contest at Maisons-Laffitte in April before finishing ninth, beaten five lengths, in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 24.

Rohaut commented: “The plan is to bring Al Jazi back to Goodwood for the Qatar Goodwood Festival. She won well there last year, so we have entered her in the Qatar Lennox Stakes and will also enter her again in the L’Ormarins Queens Plate Stakes.

“She ran well at Royal Ascot. The trip was a bit sharp for her and she will enjoy stepping back up to seven furlongs.

“She is programmed to go to Goodwood now. She has come out of Royal Ascot in good form and looks well. I am very happy with her.”

Tasleet (William Haggas) and Librisa Breeze (Dean Ivory) may step up in trip after finishing second and fourth respectively in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Treble-chasing Take Cover among Qatar King George Stakes entries

Previous winners Take Cover and Muthmir feature among 24 sprinters entered for the £300,000 Group Two Qatar King George Stakes on the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 4.

Take Cover, trained by David Griffiths in South Yorkshire, became the seventh dual winner of the five-furlong contest last year when edging out Washington DC (Aidan O’Brien) andGoldream (Robert Cowell), to add to his success in 2014.

The son of Singspiel also went down by a head to Muthmir, from the Newmarket stables of William Haggas, in the 2015 Qatar King George Stakes.

Now a 10-year-old, Take Cover is set to attempt to create history in 2017 by becoming the first horse to win the Qatar King George Stakes three times. He ran an excellent race on his latest appearance when a fine fifth, beaten five lengths, in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 20.

Griffiths commented: “The plan is for Take Cover to go for the Qatar King George Stakes again.

“He ran a cracker in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last week. I was chuffed to bits as it was probably the best renewal of the King’s Stand that we have seen in the last few years and Lady Aurelia was a very good winner.

“The plan now is to take in a race before we go to Goodwood. The City Walls Stakes at York, which he won a couple of years ago, could be an option as that would tie in nicely with going to Goodwood.

“The quick ground helped him at Royal Ascot, but he seems as good as ever and he has come out of that race really well. It would be nice for him to be the first triple winner of the King George Stakes.”

Godolphin’s Profitable captured the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2016 and was runner-up to Lady Aurelia in the same five-furlong race last week. His trainer Clive Cox has also entered G2 Temple Stakes scorer Priceless and G1 Commonwealth Cup sixth Tis Marvellous.

Other leading entries include King’s Stand Stakes third Marsha (Sir Mark Prescott) and G3 Abernant Stakes victor Brando (Kevin Ryan), plus the last three winners of the G3 Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes - Cotai Glory (Charlie Hills), Kachy (Tom Dascombe) and Yalta(Mark Johnston).

Terrific Qatar Stewards’ Cup entry & Betfred goes 10/1 the Betfred Mile favourite

Entries are also revealed today for the two valuable ultra-competitive and famous handicaps staged at the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup, run over six furlongs on Saturday, August 5 and the £150,000 Betfred Mile on Friday, August 4.

There are an impressive 127 entries for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup (up from 115 last year), while 89 (the same total as in 2016) are in the Betfred Mile.

Betfred has opened betting on the Betfred Mile and makes Godolphin’s Blair House(Charlie Appleby) the 10/1 favourite following his close second to Zhui Feng (Amanda Perrett, 12/1) in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.

The weights for both great handicaps will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 5. There is a safety limit of 28 for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup and 20 for the Betfred Mile. Horses that miss the cut for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup are eligible for the consolation race, the £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, which is the opening contest on Saturday, August 5.

Betfred Mile, Betfred bet: 10/1 Blair House; 12 Fastnet Tempest, Here Comes When, Morando, Mustashry, Victory Bond, Zhui Feng; 14/1 Banksea, Chelsea Lad, Great Order, Remarkable; 16/1 Flaming Spear, GM Hopkins, Greenside, Master The World, Tashweeq; 20/1 Abe Lincoln, Another Touch, Bless Him, G K Chesterton, Hors de Combat, Muntazah, Tricorn; 25/1 Arcanada, Birchwood, Bronze Angel, Donncha, El Vip, George William, Hayadh, Laidback Romeo, Leshlaa, Master Carpenter, Tony Curtis; 33/1 Belgian Bill, Boomshackerlacker, Bossy Guest, Dark Red, Dragon Mall, Firnas, Gilgamesh, Gossiping, Mjjack, Mustarrid, Mythical Madness, Rusumaat, Sir Roderic, Son of The Stars, Tumbaga, Zwayyan; 40/1 Afaak, Fawaareq, First Selection, Home Cummins, Mostahel, One Word More, Realize, Senator, Shaiyem, Sinfonietta, War Glory, Withernsea; 50/1 Alnashama, Captain Courageous, Holiday Magic, Leader’s Legacy, Make Time, Masham Star, Medahim, Mr Scaramanga, Mutarakez, Nicholas T, Thomas Cranmer, Wahash; 66/1 Aardwolf, Black Trilby, Dr Julius No, Graphite Storm, Ice Slice, Mutarabby, Prince Gagarin, Storm King, Surrey Hope, Titi Makfi, Top Mission, Town Charter; 100 Chiefofchiefs, Election Day, White Tower.

Each-Way: ¼ 1-2-3-4

The Qatar Lennox Stakes Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 11lb, fillies 8st 8lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (46 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 26, final declarations 10am July 30. Horse Age Owner Trainer ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE) 7 The George Smith Family Partnership Andrew Balding ACLAIM (IRE) 4 Canning Downs & Partner Martyn Meade ALICE SPRINGS (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE AL JAZI (IRE) 4 Al Shaqab Racing Francois Rohaut FR ALPHABET 3 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE ASKING (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA) 3 Wesley A Ward Wesley Ward USA BRETON ROCK (IRE) 7 John Cook David Simcock BUCKSTAY (IRE) 7 Fitri Hay Peter Chapple-Hyam CENOTAPH (USA) 5 Mrs Doreen Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE) 6 Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE DABYAH (IRE) 3 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah John Gosden DON’T TOUCH 5 Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart Richard Fahey DREAM CASTLE 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DUTCH CONNECTION 5 Godolphin Charlie Hills FLIGHT RISK (IRE) 6 Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 7 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding HOME OF THE BRAVE (IRE) 5 Godolphin Hugo Palmer IBN MALIK (IRE) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charlie Hills JALLOTA 6 Fitri Hay Charlie Hills JUNGLE CAT (IRE) 5 Godolphin Charlie Appleby KARAR 5 Al Shaqab Racing Francis-Henri Graffard FR KOOL KOMPANY (IRE) 5 Kool Kompany Partnership Richard Hannon LANCASTER BOMBER (USA) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE LAUGH ALOUD 4 Godolphin John Gosden LIBRISA BREEZE 5 Tony Bloom Dean Ivory LIMATO (IRE) 5 Paul Jacobs Henry Candy MIX AND MINGLE (IRE) 4 Aida Fustoq Chris Wall MUBTASIM (IRE) 3 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas OH THIS IS US (IRE) 4 Team Wallop Richard Hannon PEACE ENVOY (FR) 3 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE PERSUASIVE (IRE) 4 Cheveley Park Stud John Gosden POLYBIUS 6 Karmaa Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock RICHARD PANKHURST 5 Godolphin John Gosden RIVET (IRE) 3 The Starship Partnership William Haggas SECOND THOUGHT (IRE) 3 Liam Sheridan William Haggas SO BELOVED 7 Thoroughbred British Racing David O’Meara SOLOMON’S BAY (IRE) 3 Prince A A Faisal Roger Varian SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA) 3 Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE STEADY PACE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor STORMY ANTARCTIC 4 P K Siu Ed Walker SUEDOIS (FR) 6 George Turner & Clipper Logistics David O’Meara TASLEET 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas TOORMORE (IRE) 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby TOP SCORE 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WINNING WAYS (IRE) 3 P Makin Jeremy Noseda 46 entries 9 Irish-trained 2 French-trained 1 US-trained The Qatar King George Stakes Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (24 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 29, final declarations 10am August 2. Horse Age Owner Trainer AFANDEM (IRE) 3 Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer Hugo Palmer ALPHABET 3 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE ALPHA DELPHINI 6 The Alpha Delphini Partnership Bryan Smart ARDAD (IRE) 3 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah John Gosden BATTAASH (IRE) 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charlie Hills BRANDO 5 Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan CENOTAPH (USA) 5 Doreen Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE COTAI GLORY 5 Kangyu Int Racing (HK) Ltd & F Ma Charlie Hills FINAL VENTURE 5 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley FINSBURY SQUARE (IRE) 5 B Van Dalfsen Fabrice Chappet FR GOLDREAM 8 J Sargeant & Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell HIT THE BID 3 Straight To Victory Syndicate Darren Bunyan JUDICIAL (IRE) 5 Elite Racing Club Julie Camacho KACHY 4 Jones Lowe Mound Trowbridge Tom Dascombe KYLLANG ROCK (IRE) 3 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate MARSHA (IRE) 4 Elite Racing Club Sir Mark Prescott Bt MUTHMIR (IRE) 7 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas PRICELESS 4 Alan Spence Clive Cox PROFITABLE (IRE) 5 Godolphin Clive Cox TAKE COVER 10 Norcroft Park Stud David Griffiths TIS MARVELLOUS 3 Miss J Deadman & S Barrow Clive Cox WAADY (IRE) 5 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden WASHINGTON DC (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE YALTA (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston 24 entries 3 Irish-trained 1 French-trained The Betfred Mile Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (89 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 20 runners. Horse Age Owner Trainer AARDWOLF (USA) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston ABE LINCOLN (USA) 4 Susan Roy Jeremy Noseda AFAAK 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charlie Hills ALNASHAMA 5 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charlie Hills ANOTHER TOUCH 4 Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart Richard Fahey ARCANADA (IRE) 4 The Arcanada Partnership Tom Dascombe BANKSEA 4 L Marinopoulos Luca Cumani BELGIAN BILL 9 PJL, Byrne & Baker George Baker BIRCHWOOD (IRE) 4 Godolphin Richard Fahey BLACK TRILBY (IRE) 3 Alan Spence Clive Cox BLAIR HOUSE (IRE) 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby BLESS HIM (IRE) 3 Qatar Racing Limited David Simcock BOOMSHACKERLACKER (IRE) 7 PJL Racing George Baker BOSSY GUEST (IRE) 5 John Guest Racing Mick Channon BRONZE ANGEL (IRE) 8 Lady Tennant & Marcus Tregoning Marcus Tregoning CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS (IRE) 4 Laurence Bellman Ed Walker CHELSEA LAD (IRE) 4 Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Chelsea Lad 1 Martyn Meade CHIEFOFCHIEFS 4 Mervyn Ayers Charlie Fellowes DARK RED (IRE) 5 The Hon Ronnie Arculli Ed Dunlop DONNCHA (IRE) 6 David Bannon Robert Eddery DR JULIUS NO 3 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Richard Hughes DRAGON MALL (USA) 4 Mohammed Jaber David Simcock EL VIP (IRE) 4 Al Shaqab Racing Luca Cumani ELECTION DAY 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston FASTNET TEMPEST (IRE) 4 OTI Racing William Haggas FAWAAREQ (IRE) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows FIRNAS 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby FIRST SELECTION (SPA) 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon Crisford FLAMING SPEAR (IRE) 5 Tony Bloom Kevin Ryan G K CHESTERTON (IRE) 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby GEORGE WILLIAM 4 Lady Coventry & Partners Richard Hannon GILGAMESH 3 Niarchos Family George Scott GM HOPKINS 6 Robin Geffen John Gosden GOSSIPING 5 Gary Moore & Ashley Carr Gary Moore GRAPHITE STORM 3 Olive Shaw Clive Cox GREAT ORDER (USA) 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor GREENSIDE 6 Clayton, Frost, Kebell & Turner Henry Candy HAYADH 4 Al Shaqab Racing John Gosden HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 7 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 6 A Saha Michael Easterby HOME CUMMINS (IRE) 5 Mrs H Steel Richard Fahey HORS DE COMBAT 6 Chris van Hoorn Racing Denis Coakley ICE SLICE (IRE) 6 The MacDougall Two James Eustace LAIDBACK ROMEO (IRE) 5 Alan Craddock Clive Cox LEADER’S LEGACY (USA) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor LESHLAA (USA) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor MAKE TIME (IRE) 3 Gail Brown Racing (VII) David Menuisier MASHAM STAR (IRE) 3 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston MASTER CARPENTER (IRE) 6 David Little The Links Partnership Rod Millman MASTER THE WORLD (IRE) 6 K Quinn/ C Benham David Elsworth MEDAHIM (IRE) 3 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon MJJACK (IRE) 3 Mrs M Gittins Karl Burke MORANDO (FR) 4 H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Roger Varian MOSTAHEL 3 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon MR SCARAMANGA 3 Robert Moss and Christopher Brennan Simon Dow MUNTAZAH 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows MUSTARRID (IRE) 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon MUSTASHRY 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Sir Michael Stoute MUTARABBY (IRE) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor MUTARAKEZ (IRE) 5 D McLean-Reid & G P M Morland Brian Meehan MYTHICAL MADNESS 6 J C G Chua David O’Meara NICHOLAS T 5 W M Johnstone Jim Goldie ONE WORD MORE (IRE) 7 M J Macleod Tim Easterby PRINCE GAGARIN (IRE) 5 Windflower Overseas & John Dunlop OBE Ed Dunlop REALIZE 7 Twenty Stars Partnership David Simcock REMARKABLE 4 Cheveley Park Stud John Gosden RUSUMAAT (IRE) 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Mark Johnston SENATOR 3 Cheveley Park Stud Richard Fahey SHAIYEM (IRE) 4 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon SINFONIETTA (FR) 5 Clive Washbourn David Menuisier SIR RODERIC (IRE) 4 David Little The Links Partnership Rod Millman SON OF THE STARS 3 Qatar Racing Limited Richard Hannon STORM KING 8 Eros Bloodstock David Griffiths SURREY HOPE (USA) 3 Surrey Racing (SH) Joseph Tuite TASHWEEQ (IRE) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden THOMAS CRANMER (USA) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TITI MAKFI 3 Paul & Clare Rooney Mark Johnston TONY CURTIS 4 Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Saint Tropez Richard Hannon TOP MISSION 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor TOWN CHARTER (USA) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TRICORN (IRE) 3 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden TUMBAGA (USA) 6 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor VICTORY BOND 4 Bloomsbury Stud William Haggas WAHASH (IRE) 3 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon WAR GLORY (IRE) 4 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon WHITE TOWER (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston WITHERNSEA (IRE) 6 Tiffin Sandwiches Limited & Partner Richard Fahey ZHUI FENG (IRE) 4 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett ZWAYYAN 4 Al Shaqab Racing William Haggas 89 entries The Qatar Stewards’ Cup Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. Saturday, August 5, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (127 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, five-day confirmations July 31, final declarations 10am August 3. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Qatar Stewards’ Cup. Horse Age Owner Trainer AEOLUS 6 Andrew Buxton Ed Walker AL QAHWA (IRE) 4 Gallop Racing David O’Meara ARCHIMEDES (IRE) 4 Ladies and The Tramps David Griffiths BARRACUDA BOY (IRE) 7 Laurence Bellman Marjorie Fife BELLEDESERT 4 K Meredith, D Hodson, The Ocean Four Steph Hollinshead BIG TIME (IRE) 6 Big Time Partners Kevin Ryan BIRCHWOOD (IRE) 4 Godolphin Richard Fahey BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE) 3 Godolphin Richard Fahey BUCKSTAY (IRE) 7 Fitri Hay Peter Chapple-Hyam CAPTAIN COLBY (USA) 5 Lee Tze Bun Marces Ed Walker CARTOGRAPHER 3 The Snailwell Stud Martyn Meade CENOTAPH (USA) 5 Mrs Doreen Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE CLASSIC SENIORITY 5 HuggyMac Racing Marjorie Fife CULTURATI 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby DANZENO 6 A M Wragg Michael Appleby DARK SHOT 4 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding DIRECT TIMES (IRE) 6 Allan Belshaw Peter Chapple-Hyam DISCREET HERO (IRE) 4 Abdullah Saeed Simon Crisford DISTANT PAST 6 J C G Chua Kevin Ryan DOCTOR SARDONICUS 6 Charles Wentworth David Simcock DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 4 Abudiencia Co Ltd Andrew Balding DUKE OF FIRENZE 8 Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths David Griffiths EASTERN IMPACT (IRE) 6 Exors of the late D W Barker Richard Fahey EDWARD LEWIS 4 Akela Construction Ltd David O’Meara EKHTIYAAR 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian FAST TRACK 6 Christine Barron David Barron GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 5 M A Scaife Richard Fahey GIN IN THE INN (IRE) 4 Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman Richard Fahey GLENROWAN ROSE (IRE) 4 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish GO FAR 7 R West Alan Bailey GOLDEN APOLLO 3 David Scott Tim Easterby GOODWOOD CRUSADER (IRE) 3 Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group (23) Ltd Richard Hughes GORING (GER) 5 G C Stevens Eve Johnson Houghton GRAVITY FLOW (IRE) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas GROWL 5 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey GUNMETAL (IRE) 4 Mrs J K Powell Charlie Hills HANDSOME DUDE 5 W D & Mrs D A Glover David Barron HARRY HURRICANE 5 PJL Racing George Baker HILLBILLY BOY (IRE) 7 Macguire’s Bloodstock Ltd Tom Dascombe HOOF IT 10 A Chandler Racing Michael Easterby HOOFALONG 7 A Chandler, David & Yvonne Blunt Michael Easterby ICE AGE (IRE) 4 Eden Racing III Eve Johnson Houghton INTIBAAH 7 Delancey George Baker INTISAAB 6 Stuart Graham David O’Meara ISEEMIST (IRE) 6 K Marsden John Gallagher JORDAN SPORT 4 M Khan X2 Pip Walter Harry Wigan David Simcock JUMIRA BRIDGE 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian KADRIZZI (FR) 4 A Chapman & Wentdale Limited Dean Ivory KASBAH (IRE) 5 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett KING ROBERT 4 Ceffyl Racing Bryan Smart KODILINE (IRE) 3 Martin McHale & Partner Clive Cox L C SALOON 4 Clark Industrial Services Partnership David Griffiths LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 7 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory LAPILLI 4 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas LAUGHTON 4 Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan LEGENDARY LUNCH (IRE) 3 The Rat Pack Partnership 2016 Richard Hannon LEXINGTON ABBEY 6 Middleham Park Racing XIX Kevin Ryan LIGHTNING CHARLIE 5 Lightning Charlie Partnership Amanda Perrett LITTLE PALAVER 5 Trevor Fox Clive Cox LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) 7 David Kilpatrick David Griffiths MAAREK 10 Lisbunny Syndicate Evanna McCutcheon IRE MAJOR JUMBO 3 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan MANSHOOD (IRE) 4 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley MESHARDAL (GER) 7 The Hollinbridge Partnership & Ruth Carr Ruth Carr MICKEY (IRE) 4 Janet Lowe & Tom Dascombe Tom Dascombe MOBSTA (IRE) 5 Billy Parish Mick Channon MONT KIARA (FR) 4 J C G Chua & C K Ong 1 Kevin Ryan MUNTADAB (IRE) 5 Fell & High Hopes Partnership Roger Fell NAADIRR (IRE) 6 Middleham Park Racing XXX Kevin Ryan NAGGERS (IRE) 6 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley NEW BIDDER 6 June Watts David Barron NINJAGO 7 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley OPEN WIDE (USA) 3 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett ORION’S BOW 6 T J Swiers Tim Easterby ORVAR (IRE) 4 Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar Robert Cowell OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE) 6 Lordship Stud & Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell PADDY POWER (IRE) 4 M Scaife & Richard Fahey Richard Fahey PERFECT PASTURE 7 S Hull, S Hollings & D Swales Michael Easterby PETTOCHSIDE 8 P Cook John Bridger PIPERS NOTE 7 Cragg Wood Racing Ruth Carr POLYBIUS 6 Karmaa Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock POYLE VINNIE 7 C L Bacon Michael Appleby PRIVATE MATTER 3 Cheveley Park Stud Richard Fahey PROJECTION 4 The Royal Ascot Racing Club Roger Charlton QUENCH DOLLY 3 Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher RASHEEQ (IRE) 4 A Denham & Partner Tim Easterby RAUCOUS 4 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing(Melbourne) William Haggas RED PIKE (IRE) 6 Michael Moses & Terry Moses Bryan Smart RELATED 7 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley REPUTATION (IRE) 4 Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd John Quinn RICH AND FAMOUS (USA) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston RIGHT TOUCH 7 Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart Richard Fahey ROBERO 5 Alan Zheng Michael Easterby ROYAL BRAVE (IRE) 6 James Edgar & William Donaldson Rebecca Bastiman SCORCHING HEAT 3 Qatar Racing Limited Andrew Balding SECONDO (FR) 7 D J Deer Joseph Tuite SEEKING MAGIC 9 The Seekers Clive Cox SHAMSHON (IRE) 6 June Watts Stuart Williams SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE) 4 Fitri Hay Charlie Hills SIR DANCEALOT (IRE) 3 C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn David Elsworth SIX STRINGS 3 Merchants and Missionaries Richard Fahey SOLAR FLAIR 5 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight SON OF AFRICA 5 One Too Many Partners Henry Candy SQUATS (IRE) 5 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE) 5 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory STEADY PACE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor STELLARTA 6 Vincent Ward Michael Blanshard SUTTER COUNTY 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TAVENER 5 Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker David Griffiths TERUNTUM STAR (FR) 5 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan THE COMMENDATORE 4 Ron Hull David Barron THE FEATHERED NEST (IRE) 3 Richard Fahey Richard Fahey THE WAGON WHEEL (IRE) 3 T Proctor Richard Fahey TOMILY (IRE) 3 Des Anderson Richard Hannon TOMMY G 4 Johnnie Delta Racing Jim Goldie TOMMY TAYLOR (USA) 3 Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan TOOFI (FR) 6 Northumbria Leisure Ltd & C H McGhie John Butler TOP SCORE 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor TROPICS (USA) 9 Dean Ivory Dean Ivory UDONTDODOU 4 Alison Guest Richard Guest UPSTAGING 5 HRH Sultan Ahmad Shah Paul Cole VIBRANT CHORDS 4 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy WAQAAS 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charlie Hills WAR DEPARTMENT (IRE) 4 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish YALAWIN (IRE) 3 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian ZAC BROWN (IRE) 6 Dab Hand Racing Charlie Wallis ZANETTO 7 Malcolm Walker John Quinn 127 entries 1 Irish-trained