Limato and Alice Springs among 46 contenders for Qatar Lennox Stakes + Treble-chasing Take Cover among Qatar King George Stakes entries

Limato and Alice Springs among 46 contenders for Qatar Lennox Stakes
G1 winners Limato and Alice Springs headline 46 entries for the £300,000 Group Two Qatar Lennox Stakes, run over seven furlongs on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, August 1.
Limato stormed to victory in last season’s G1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket before going on to another impressive win for trainer Henry Candy in the G1 Qatar Prix de la Foret at Chantilly, France, in October.
Alice Springs also scored at G1 level at Newmarket’s July meeting in 2016, annexing the mile Falmouth Stakes, and the four-year-old filly returned to the Suffolk course in October to take the G1 Sun Chariot Stakes on the Rowley Mile course.
Her trainer Aidan O’Brien is responsible for eight contenders, with G1 St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Lancaster Bomber and Spirit Of Valor, second in the G3 Jersey Stakes, also entered.
In another huge boost to the Qatar Goodwood Festival’s burgeoning international profile, three-year-old Bound For Nowhere, fourth in the six-furlong G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last week, could be a first Goodwood runner for US trainer Wesley Ward, who is likely to enter several of his Ascot runners across the week.
Godolphin has taken the last two renewals of the Qatar Lennox Stakes with Toormore(2015), now in the care of Charlie Appleby having formerly been with Richard Hannon, and the Charlie Hills-trained Dutch Connection (2016). Both horses could bid to become only the second dual winner of the race after Nayyir, successful in 2002 and 2003,
A total nine Godolphin contenders also includes last year’s runner-up Home Of The Brave(Hugo Palmer), plus the John Gosden-trained pair of Richard Pankhurst and Laugh Aloud, who was a non-runner at Royal Ascot after an impressive win in the G3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom Downs on June 3.
Al Jazi (Francois Rohaut FR) has winning form at Goodwood’s premier meeting already. The four-year-old Canford Cliffs filly, owned by Al Shaqab Racing, landed the seven-furlong G3 L’Ormarins Queens Plate Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2016.
She has made two appearances so far in 2017, winning on her return in a Listed contest at Maisons-Laffitte in April before finishing ninth, beaten five lengths, in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 24.
Rohaut commented: “The plan is to bring Al Jazi back to Goodwood for the Qatar Goodwood Festival. She won well there last year, so we have entered her in the Qatar Lennox Stakes and will also enter her again in the L’Ormarins Queens Plate Stakes.
“She ran well at Royal Ascot. The trip was a bit sharp for her and she will enjoy stepping back up to seven furlongs.
“She is programmed to go to Goodwood now. She has come out of Royal Ascot in good form and looks well. I am very happy with her.”
Tasleet (William Haggas) and Librisa Breeze (Dean Ivory) may step up in trip after finishing second and fourth respectively in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.
Treble-chasing Take Cover among Qatar King George Stakes entries
Previous winners Take Cover and Muthmir feature among 24 sprinters entered for the £300,000 Group Two Qatar King George Stakes on the fourth day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 4.
Take Cover, trained by David Griffiths in South Yorkshire, became the seventh dual winner of the five-furlong contest last year when edging out Washington DC (Aidan O’Brien) andGoldream (Robert Cowell), to add to his success in 2014.
The son of Singspiel also went down by a head to Muthmir, from the Newmarket stables of William Haggas, in the 2015 Qatar King George Stakes.
Now a 10-year-old, Take Cover is set to attempt to create history in 2017 by becoming the first horse to win the Qatar King George Stakes three times. He ran an excellent race on his latest appearance when a fine fifth, beaten five lengths, in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 20.
Griffiths commented: “The plan is for Take Cover to go for the Qatar King George Stakes again.
“He ran a cracker in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last week. I was chuffed to bits as it was probably the best renewal of the King’s Stand that we have seen in the last few years and Lady Aurelia was a very good winner.
“The plan now is to take in a race before we go to Goodwood. The City Walls Stakes at York, which he won a couple of years ago, could be an option as that would tie in nicely with going to Goodwood.
“The quick ground helped him at Royal Ascot, but he seems as good as ever and he has come out of that race really well. It would be nice for him to be the first triple winner of the King George Stakes.”
Godolphin’s Profitable captured the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2016 and was runner-up to Lady Aurelia in the same five-furlong race last week. His trainer Clive Cox has also entered G2 Temple Stakes scorer Priceless and G1 Commonwealth Cup sixth Tis Marvellous.
Other leading entries include King’s Stand Stakes third Marsha (Sir Mark Prescott) and G3 Abernant Stakes victor Brando (Kevin Ryan), plus the last three winners of the G3 Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes - Cotai Glory (Charlie Hills), Kachy (Tom Dascombe) and Yalta(Mark Johnston).
Terrific Qatar Stewards’ Cup entry & Betfred goes 10/1 the Betfred Mile favourite
Entries are also revealed today for the two valuable ultra-competitive and famous handicaps staged at the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup, run over six furlongs on Saturday, August 5 and the £150,000 Betfred Mile on Friday, August 4.
There are an impressive 127 entries for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup (up from 115 last year), while 89 (the same total as in 2016) are in the Betfred Mile.
Betfred has opened betting on the Betfred Mile and makes Godolphin’s Blair House(Charlie Appleby) the 10/1 favourite following his close second to Zhui Feng (Amanda Perrett, 12/1) in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot.
The weights for both great handicaps will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 5. There is a safety limit of 28 for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup and 20 for the Betfred Mile. Horses that miss the cut for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup are eligible for the consolation race, the £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, which is the opening contest on Saturday, August 5.
Betfred Mile, Betfred bet: 10/1 Blair House; 12 Fastnet Tempest, Here Comes When, Morando, Mustashry, Victory Bond, Zhui Feng; 14/1 Banksea, Chelsea Lad, Great Order, Remarkable; 16/1 Flaming Spear, GM Hopkins, Greenside, Master The World, Tashweeq; 20/1 Abe Lincoln, Another Touch, Bless Him, G K Chesterton, Hors de Combat, Muntazah, Tricorn; 25/1 Arcanada, Birchwood, Bronze Angel, Donncha, El Vip, George William, Hayadh, Laidback Romeo, Leshlaa, Master Carpenter, Tony Curtis; 33/1 Belgian Bill, Boomshackerlacker, Bossy Guest, Dark Red, Dragon Mall, Firnas, Gilgamesh, Gossiping, Mjjack, Mustarrid, Mythical Madness, Rusumaat, Sir Roderic, Son of The Stars, Tumbaga, Zwayyan; 40/1 Afaak, Fawaareq, First Selection, Home Cummins, Mostahel, One Word More, Realize, Senator, Shaiyem, Sinfonietta, War Glory, Withernsea; 50/1 Alnashama, Captain Courageous, Holiday Magic, Leader’s Legacy, Make Time, Masham Star, Medahim, Mr Scaramanga, Mutarakez, Nicholas T, Thomas Cranmer, Wahash; 66/1 Aardwolf, Black Trilby, Dr Julius No, Graphite Storm, Ice Slice, Mutarabby, Prince Gagarin, Storm King, Surrey Hope, Titi Makfi, Top Mission, Town Charter; 100 Chiefofchiefs, Election Day, White Tower.
Each-Way: ¼ 1-2-3-4
The Qatar Lennox Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 11lb, fillies 8st 8lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (46 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 26, final declarations 10am July 30.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE)
|
7
|
The George Smith Family Partnership
|
Andrew Balding
|
ACLAIM (IRE)
|
4
|
Canning Downs & Partner
|
Martyn Meade
|
ALICE SPRINGS (IRE)
|
4
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
AL JAZI (IRE)
|
4
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Francois Rohaut FR
|
ALPHABET
|
3
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
ASKING (IRE)
|
3
|
Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA)
|
3
|
Wesley A Ward
|
Wesley Ward USA
|
BRETON ROCK (IRE)
|
7
|
John Cook
|
David Simcock
|
BUCKSTAY (IRE)
|
7
|
Fitri Hay
|
Peter Chapple-Hyam
|
CENOTAPH (USA)
|
5
|
Mrs Doreen Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE)
|
6
|
Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
DABYAH (IRE)
|
3
|
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
|
John Gosden
|
DON’T TOUCH
|
5
|
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
|
Richard Fahey
|
DREAM CASTLE
|
3
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
DUTCH CONNECTION
|
5
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Hills
|
FLIGHT RISK (IRE)
|
6
|
Jackie Bolger
|
Jim Bolger IRE
|
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
|
7
|
Fitri Hay
|
Andrew Balding
|
HOME OF THE BRAVE (IRE)
|
5
|
Godolphin
|
Hugo Palmer
|
IBN MALIK (IRE)
|
4
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charlie Hills
|
JALLOTA
|
6
|
Fitri Hay
|
Charlie Hills
|
JUNGLE CAT (IRE)
|
5
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
KARAR
|
5
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Francis-Henri Graffard FR
|
KOOL KOMPANY (IRE)
|
5
|
Kool Kompany Partnership
|
Richard Hannon
|
LANCASTER BOMBER (USA)
|
3
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
LAUGH ALOUD
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
John Gosden
|
LIBRISA BREEZE
|
5
|
Tony Bloom
|
Dean Ivory
|
LIMATO (IRE)
|
5
|
Paul Jacobs
|
Henry Candy
|
MIX AND MINGLE (IRE)
|
4
|
Aida Fustoq
|
Chris Wall
|
MUBTASIM (IRE)
|
3
|
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
|
4
|
Team Wallop
|
Richard Hannon
|
PEACE ENVOY (FR)
|
3
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
PERSUASIVE (IRE)
|
4
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
John Gosden
|
POLYBIUS
|
6
|
Karmaa Racing Ltd & Partners
|
David Simcock
|
RICHARD PANKHURST
|
5
|
Godolphin
|
John Gosden
|
RIVET (IRE)
|
3
|
The Starship Partnership
|
William Haggas
|
SECOND THOUGHT (IRE)
|
3
|
Liam Sheridan
|
William Haggas
|
SO BELOVED
|
7
|
Thoroughbred British Racing
|
David O’Meara
|
SOLOMON’S BAY (IRE)
|
3
|
Prince A A Faisal
|
Roger Varian
|
SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA)
|
3
|
Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
STEADY PACE
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
STORMY ANTARCTIC
|
4
|
P K Siu
|
Ed Walker
|
SUEDOIS (FR)
|
6
|
George Turner & Clipper Logistics
|
David O’Meara
|
TASLEET
|
4
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
TOORMORE (IRE)
|
6
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
TOP SCORE
|
3
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
WINNING WAYS (IRE)
|
3
|
P Makin
|
Jeremy Noseda
46 entries
9 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
1 US-trained
The Qatar King George Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (24 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 29, final declarations 10am August 2.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
AFANDEM (IRE)
|
3
|
Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer
|
Hugo Palmer
|
ALPHABET
|
3
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
ALPHA DELPHINI
|
6
|
The Alpha Delphini Partnership
|
Bryan Smart
|
ARDAD (IRE)
|
3
|
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
|
John Gosden
|
BATTAASH (IRE)
|
3
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charlie Hills
|
BRANDO
|
5
|
Angie Bailey
|
Kevin Ryan
|
CENOTAPH (USA)
|
5
|
Doreen Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
COTAI GLORY
|
5
|
Kangyu Int Racing (HK) Ltd & F Ma
|
Charlie Hills
|
FINAL VENTURE
|
5
|
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Paul Midgley
|
FINSBURY SQUARE (IRE)
|
5
|
B Van Dalfsen
|
Fabrice Chappet FR
|
GOLDREAM
|
8
|
J Sargeant & Mrs J Morley
|
Robert Cowell
|
HIT THE BID
|
3
|
Straight To Victory Syndicate
|
Darren Bunyan
|
JUDICIAL (IRE)
|
5
|
Elite Racing Club
|
Julie Camacho
|
KACHY
|
4
|
Jones Lowe Mound Trowbridge
|
Tom Dascombe
|
KYLLANG ROCK (IRE)
|
3
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
James Tate
|
MARSHA (IRE)
|
4
|
Elite Racing Club
|
Sir Mark Prescott Bt
|
MUTHMIR (IRE)
|
7
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
PRICELESS
|
4
|
Alan Spence
|
Clive Cox
|
PROFITABLE (IRE)
|
5
|
Godolphin
|
Clive Cox
|
TAKE COVER
|
10
|
Norcroft Park Stud
|
David Griffiths
|
TIS MARVELLOUS
|
3
|
Miss J Deadman & S Barrow
|
Clive Cox
|
WAADY (IRE)
|
5
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
WASHINGTON DC (IRE)
|
4
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
YALTA (IRE)
|
3
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
24 entries
3 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
The Betfred Mile
Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (89 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 20 runners.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
AARDWOLF (USA)
|
3
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
ABE LINCOLN (USA)
|
4
|
Susan Roy
|
Jeremy Noseda
|
AFAAK
|
3
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charlie Hills
|
ALNASHAMA
|
5
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charlie Hills
|
ANOTHER TOUCH
|
4
|
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
|
Richard Fahey
|
ARCANADA (IRE)
|
4
|
The Arcanada Partnership
|
Tom Dascombe
|
BANKSEA
|
4
|
L Marinopoulos
|
Luca Cumani
|
BELGIAN BILL
|
9
|
PJL, Byrne & Baker
|
George Baker
|
BIRCHWOOD (IRE)
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Richard Fahey
|
BLACK TRILBY (IRE)
|
3
|
Alan Spence
|
Clive Cox
|
BLAIR HOUSE (IRE)
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
BLESS HIM (IRE)
|
3
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
David Simcock
|
BOOMSHACKERLACKER (IRE)
|
7
|
PJL Racing
|
George Baker
|
BOSSY GUEST (IRE)
|
5
|
John Guest Racing
|
Mick Channon
|
BRONZE ANGEL (IRE)
|
8
|
Lady Tennant & Marcus Tregoning
|
Marcus Tregoning
|
CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS (IRE)
|
4
|
Laurence Bellman
|
Ed Walker
|
CHELSEA LAD (IRE)
|
4
|
Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Chelsea Lad 1
|
Martyn Meade
|
CHIEFOFCHIEFS
|
4
|
Mervyn Ayers
|
Charlie Fellowes
|
DARK RED (IRE)
|
5
|
The Hon Ronnie Arculli
|
Ed Dunlop
|
DONNCHA (IRE)
|
6
|
David Bannon
|
Robert Eddery
|
DR JULIUS NO
|
3
|
Gallagher Bloodstock Limited
|
Richard Hughes
|
DRAGON MALL (USA)
|
4
|
Mohammed Jaber
|
David Simcock
|
EL VIP (IRE)
|
4
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Luca Cumani
|
ELECTION DAY
|
3
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
FASTNET TEMPEST (IRE)
|
4
|
OTI Racing
|
William Haggas
|
FAWAAREQ (IRE)
|
4
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Owen Burrows
|
FIRNAS
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
FIRST SELECTION (SPA)
|
4
|
Abdulla Al Mansoori
|
Simon Crisford
|
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
|
5
|
Tony Bloom
|
Kevin Ryan
|
G K CHESTERTON (IRE)
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
GEORGE WILLIAM
|
4
|
Lady Coventry & Partners
|
Richard Hannon
|
GILGAMESH
|
3
|
Niarchos Family
|
George Scott
|
GM HOPKINS
|
6
|
Robin Geffen
|
John Gosden
|
GOSSIPING
|
5
|
Gary Moore & Ashley Carr
|
Gary Moore
|
GRAPHITE STORM
|
3
|
Olive Shaw
|
Clive Cox
|
GREAT ORDER (USA)
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
GREENSIDE
|
6
|
Clayton, Frost, Kebell & Turner
|
Henry Candy
|
HAYADH
|
4
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
John Gosden
|
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
|
7
|
Fitri Hay
|
Andrew Balding
|
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE)
|
6
|
A Saha
|
Michael Easterby
|
HOME CUMMINS (IRE)
|
5
|
Mrs H Steel
|
Richard Fahey
|
HORS DE COMBAT
|
6
|
Chris van Hoorn Racing
|
Denis Coakley
|
ICE SLICE (IRE)
|
6
|
The MacDougall Two
|
James Eustace
|
LAIDBACK ROMEO (IRE)
|
5
|
Alan Craddock
|
Clive Cox
|
LEADER’S LEGACY (USA)
|
3
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
LESHLAA (USA)
|
3
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
MAKE TIME (IRE)
|
3
|
Gail Brown Racing (VII)
|
David Menuisier
|
MASHAM STAR (IRE)
|
3
|
3 Batterhams and a Reay
|
Mark Johnston
|
MASTER CARPENTER (IRE)
|
6
|
David Little The Links Partnership
|
Rod Millman
|
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE)
|
6
|
K Quinn/ C Benham
|
David Elsworth
|
MEDAHIM (IRE)
|
3
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
MJJACK (IRE)
|
3
|
Mrs M Gittins
|
Karl Burke
|
MORANDO (FR)
|
4
|
H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani
|
Roger Varian
|
MOSTAHEL
|
3
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
MR SCARAMANGA
|
3
|
Robert Moss and Christopher Brennan
|
Simon Dow
|
MUNTAZAH
|
4
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Owen Burrows
|
MUSTARRID (IRE)
|
3
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Richard Hannon
|
MUSTASHRY
|
4
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
MUTARABBY (IRE)
|
3
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
MUTARAKEZ (IRE)
|
5
|
D McLean-Reid & G P M Morland
|
Brian Meehan
|
MYTHICAL MADNESS
|
6
|
J C G Chua
|
David O’Meara
|
NICHOLAS T
|
5
|
W M Johnstone
|
Jim Goldie
|
ONE WORD MORE (IRE)
|
7
|
M J Macleod
|
Tim Easterby
|
PRINCE GAGARIN (IRE)
|
5
|
Windflower Overseas & John Dunlop OBE
|
Ed Dunlop
|
REALIZE
|
7
|
Twenty Stars Partnership
|
David Simcock
|
REMARKABLE
|
4
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
John Gosden
|
RUSUMAAT (IRE)
|
3
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
SENATOR
|
3
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
Richard Fahey
|
SHAIYEM (IRE)
|
4
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
SINFONIETTA (FR)
|
5
|
Clive Washbourn
|
David Menuisier
|
SIR RODERIC (IRE)
|
4
|
David Little The Links Partnership
|
Rod Millman
|
SON OF THE STARS
|
3
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
Richard Hannon
|
STORM KING
|
8
|
Eros Bloodstock
|
David Griffiths
|
SURREY HOPE (USA)
|
3
|
Surrey Racing (SH)
|
Joseph Tuite
|
TASHWEEQ (IRE)
|
4
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
THOMAS CRANMER (USA)
|
3
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
TITI MAKFI
|
3
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Mark Johnston
|
TONY CURTIS
|
4
|
Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Saint Tropez
|
Richard Hannon
|
TOP MISSION
|
3
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
TOWN CHARTER (USA)
|
3
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
TRICORN (IRE)
|
3
|
H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
|
John Gosden
|
TUMBAGA (USA)
|
6
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
VICTORY BOND
|
4
|
Bloomsbury Stud
|
William Haggas
|
WAHASH (IRE)
|
3
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
WAR GLORY (IRE)
|
4
|
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
|
Richard Hannon
|
WHITE TOWER (IRE)
|
3
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
WITHERNSEA (IRE)
|
6
|
Tiffin Sandwiches Limited & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
ZHUI FENG (IRE)
|
4
|
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
|
Amanda Perrett
|
ZWAYYAN
|
4
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
William Haggas
89 entries
The Qatar Stewards’ Cup
Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. Saturday, August 5, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (127 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, five-day confirmations July 31, final declarations 10am August 3. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Qatar Stewards’ Cup.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
AEOLUS
|
6
|
Andrew Buxton
|
Ed Walker
|
AL QAHWA (IRE)
|
4
|
Gallop Racing
|
David O’Meara
|
ARCHIMEDES (IRE)
|
4
|
Ladies and The Tramps
|
David Griffiths
|
BARRACUDA BOY (IRE)
|
7
|
Laurence Bellman
|
Marjorie Fife
|
BELLEDESERT
|
4
|
K Meredith, D Hodson, The Ocean Four
|
Steph Hollinshead
|
BIG TIME (IRE)
|
6
|
Big Time Partners
|
Kevin Ryan
|
BIRCHWOOD (IRE)
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Richard Fahey
|
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE)
|
3
|
Godolphin
|
Richard Fahey
|
BUCKSTAY (IRE)
|
7
|
Fitri Hay
|
Peter Chapple-Hyam
|
CAPTAIN COLBY (USA)
|
5
|
Lee Tze Bun Marces
|
Ed Walker
|
CARTOGRAPHER
|
3
|
The Snailwell Stud
|
Martyn Meade
|
CENOTAPH (USA)
|
5
|
Mrs Doreen Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
CLASSIC SENIORITY
|
5
|
HuggyMac Racing
|
Marjorie Fife
|
CULTURATI
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
DANZENO
|
6
|
A M Wragg
|
Michael Appleby
|
DARK SHOT
|
4
|
Jeff Smith
|
Andrew Balding
|
DIRECT TIMES (IRE)
|
6
|
Allan Belshaw
|
Peter Chapple-Hyam
|
DISCREET HERO (IRE)
|
4
|
Abdullah Saeed
|
Simon Crisford
|
DISTANT PAST
|
6
|
J C G Chua
|
Kevin Ryan
|
DOCTOR SARDONICUS
|
6
|
Charles Wentworth
|
David Simcock
|
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
|
4
|
Abudiencia Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
DUKE OF FIRENZE
|
8
|
Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths
|
David Griffiths
|
EASTERN IMPACT (IRE)
|
6
|
Exors of the late D W Barker
|
Richard Fahey
|
EDWARD LEWIS
|
4
|
Akela Construction Ltd
|
David O’Meara
|
EKHTIYAAR
|
3
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
FAST TRACK
|
6
|
Christine Barron
|
David Barron
|
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE)
|
5
|
M A Scaife
|
Richard Fahey
|
GIN IN THE INN (IRE)
|
4
|
Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman
|
Richard Fahey
|
GLENROWAN ROSE (IRE)
|
4
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
GO FAR
|
7
|
R West
|
Alan Bailey
|
GOLDEN APOLLO
|
3
|
David Scott
|
Tim Easterby
|
GOODWOOD CRUSADER (IRE)
|
3
|
Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group (23) Ltd
|
Richard Hughes
|
GORING (GER)
|
5
|
G C Stevens
|
Eve Johnson Houghton
|
GRAVITY FLOW (IRE)
|
4
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
GROWL
|
5
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
GUNMETAL (IRE)
|
4
|
Mrs J K Powell
|
Charlie Hills
|
HANDSOME DUDE
|
5
|
W D & Mrs D A Glover
|
David Barron
|
HARRY HURRICANE
|
5
|
PJL Racing
|
George Baker
|
HILLBILLY BOY (IRE)
|
7
|
Macguire’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Tom Dascombe
|
HOOF IT
|
10
|
A Chandler Racing
|
Michael Easterby
|
HOOFALONG
|
7
|
A Chandler, David & Yvonne Blunt
|
Michael Easterby
|
ICE AGE (IRE)
|
4
|
Eden Racing III
|
Eve Johnson Houghton
|
INTIBAAH
|
7
|
Delancey
|
George Baker
|
INTISAAB
|
6
|
Stuart Graham
|
David O’Meara
|
ISEEMIST (IRE)
|
6
|
K Marsden
|
John Gallagher
|
JORDAN SPORT
|
4
|
M Khan X2 Pip Walter Harry Wigan
|
David Simcock
|
JUMIRA BRIDGE
|
3
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
KADRIZZI (FR)
|
4
|
A Chapman & Wentdale Limited
|
Dean Ivory
|
KASBAH (IRE)
|
5
|
Coombelands Racing Syndicate
|
Amanda Perrett
|
KING ROBERT
|
4
|
Ceffyl Racing
|
Bryan Smart
|
KODILINE (IRE)
|
3
|
Martin McHale & Partner
|
Clive Cox
|
L C SALOON
|
4
|
Clark Industrial Services Partnership
|
David Griffiths
|
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
|
7
|
Michael & Heather Yarrow
|
Dean Ivory
|
LAPILLI
|
4
|
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
LAUGHTON
|
4
|
Angie Bailey
|
Kevin Ryan
|
LEGENDARY LUNCH (IRE)
|
3
|
The Rat Pack Partnership 2016
|
Richard Hannon
|
LEXINGTON ABBEY
|
6
|
Middleham Park Racing XIX
|
Kevin Ryan
|
LIGHTNING CHARLIE
|
5
|
Lightning Charlie Partnership
|
Amanda Perrett
|
LITTLE PALAVER
|
5
|
Trevor Fox
|
Clive Cox
|
LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE)
|
7
|
David Kilpatrick
|
David Griffiths
|
MAAREK
|
10
|
Lisbunny Syndicate
|
Evanna McCutcheon IRE
|
MAJOR JUMBO
|
3
|
T A Rahman
|
Kevin Ryan
|
MANSHOOD (IRE)
|
4
|
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Paul Midgley
|
MESHARDAL (GER)
|
7
|
The Hollinbridge Partnership & Ruth Carr
|
Ruth Carr
|
MICKEY (IRE)
|
4
|
Janet Lowe & Tom Dascombe
|
Tom Dascombe
|
MOBSTA (IRE)
|
5
|
Billy Parish
|
Mick Channon
|
MONT KIARA (FR)
|
4
|
J C G Chua & C K Ong 1
|
Kevin Ryan
|
MUNTADAB (IRE)
|
5
|
Fell & High Hopes Partnership
|
Roger Fell
|
NAADIRR (IRE)
|
6
|
Middleham Park Racing XXX
|
Kevin Ryan
|
NAGGERS (IRE)
|
6
|
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Paul Midgley
|
NEW BIDDER
|
6
|
June Watts
|
David Barron
|
NINJAGO
|
7
|
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Paul Midgley
|
OPEN WIDE (USA)
|
3
|
George Materna & John McInerney
|
Amanda Perrett
|
ORION’S BOW
|
6
|
T J Swiers
|
Tim Easterby
|
ORVAR (IRE)
|
4
|
Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar
|
Robert Cowell
|
OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE)
|
6
|
Lordship Stud & Mrs J Morley
|
Robert Cowell
|
PADDY POWER (IRE)
|
4
|
M Scaife & Richard Fahey
|
Richard Fahey
|
PERFECT PASTURE
|
7
|
S Hull, S Hollings & D Swales
|
Michael Easterby
|
PETTOCHSIDE
|
8
|
P Cook
|
John Bridger
|
PIPERS NOTE
|
7
|
Cragg Wood Racing
|
Ruth Carr
|
POLYBIUS
|
6
|
Karmaa Racing Ltd & Partners
|
David Simcock
|
POYLE VINNIE
|
7
|
C L Bacon
|
Michael Appleby
|
PRIVATE MATTER
|
3
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
Richard Fahey
|
PROJECTION
|
4
|
The Royal Ascot Racing Club
|
Roger Charlton
|
QUENCH DOLLY
|
3
|
Quench Racing Partnership
|
John Gallagher
|
RASHEEQ (IRE)
|
4
|
A Denham & Partner
|
Tim Easterby
|
RAUCOUS
|
4
|
Highclere Thoroughbred Racing(Melbourne)
|
William Haggas
|
RED PIKE (IRE)
|
6
|
Michael Moses & Terry Moses
|
Bryan Smart
|
RELATED
|
7
|
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Paul Midgley
|
REPUTATION (IRE)
|
4
|
Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd
|
John Quinn
|
RICH AND FAMOUS (USA)
|
3
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
RIGHT TOUCH
|
7
|
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
|
Richard Fahey
|
ROBERO
|
5
|
Alan Zheng
|
Michael Easterby
|
ROYAL BRAVE (IRE)
|
6
|
James Edgar & William Donaldson
|
Rebecca Bastiman
|
SCORCHING HEAT
|
3
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
Andrew Balding
|
SECONDO (FR)
|
7
|
D J Deer
|
Joseph Tuite
|
SEEKING MAGIC
|
9
|
The Seekers
|
Clive Cox
|
SHAMSHON (IRE)
|
6
|
June Watts
|
Stuart Williams
|
SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE)
|
4
|
Fitri Hay
|
Charlie Hills
|
SIR DANCEALOT (IRE)
|
3
|
C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn
|
David Elsworth
|
SIX STRINGS
|
3
|
Merchants and Missionaries
|
Richard Fahey
|
SOLAR FLAIR
|
5
|
Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family
|
William Knight
|
SON OF AFRICA
|
5
|
One Too Many Partners
|
Henry Candy
|
SQUATS (IRE)
|
5
|
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE)
|
5
|
M J Yarrow
|
Dean Ivory
|
STEADY PACE
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
STELLARTA
|
6
|
Vincent Ward
|
Michael Blanshard
|
SUTTER COUNTY
|
3
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
TAVENER
|
5
|
Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker
|
David Griffiths
|
TERUNTUM STAR (FR)
|
5
|
T A Rahman
|
Kevin Ryan
|
THE COMMENDATORE
|
4
|
Ron Hull
|
David Barron
|
THE FEATHERED NEST (IRE)
|
3
|
Richard Fahey
|
Richard Fahey
|
THE WAGON WHEEL (IRE)
|
3
|
T Proctor
|
Richard Fahey
|
TOMILY (IRE)
|
3
|
Des Anderson
|
Richard Hannon
|
TOMMY G
|
4
|
Johnnie Delta Racing
|
Jim Goldie
|
TOMMY TAYLOR (USA)
|
3
|
Angie Bailey
|
Kevin Ryan
|
TOOFI (FR)
|
6
|
Northumbria Leisure Ltd & C H McGhie
|
John Butler
|
TOP SCORE
|
3
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
TROPICS (USA)
|
9
|
Dean Ivory
|
Dean Ivory
|
UDONTDODOU
|
4
|
Alison Guest
|
Richard Guest
|
UPSTAGING
|
5
|
HRH Sultan Ahmad Shah
|
Paul Cole
|
VIBRANT CHORDS
|
4
|
Paul G Jacobs
|
Henry Candy
|
WAQAAS
|
3
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charlie Hills
|
WAR DEPARTMENT (IRE)
|
4
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
YALAWIN (IRE)
|
3
|
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
ZAC BROWN (IRE)
|
6
|
Dab Hand Racing
|
Charlie Wallis
|
ZANETTO
|
7
|
Malcolm Walker
|
John Quinn
127 entries
1 Irish-trained