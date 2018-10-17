Leading yards represented as 19 entered for opening Fast-Track Qualifier at Newcastle next week Posted by racenews on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The All-Weather Championships return at Newcastle on Tuesday, October 23, with a seven-race programme headlined by the six-furlong £25,000 Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Conditions Race (3.40pm) which has attracted 19 entries.

The six-furlong Tapeta contest for two-year-olds is the first of 24 Fast-Track Qualifiers during the 2018/19 All-Weather Championships, with the winner gaining a free and guaranteed start in the £150,000 Ladbrokes Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships over the same distance at Lingfield Park on Good Friday next year, April 19.

Swissterious sets the standard with an official rating of 101 after a good second behind Khaadem in a six-furlong conditions race at Doncaster on his penultimate start. His trainer Karl Burke sent out Beatbox Rhythm to win this race in 2017.

John Dance, who owned last year’s winner, could be represented by Woodcote Stakes victor Cosmic Law (Richard Fahey). The son of No Nay Never made the frame in competitive Listed races at Ayr and York on his last two starts, when fourth and third respectively.

Garrus (Jeremy Noseda) would drop down in class after finishing fourth on testing ground in the G2 Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on September 22. Prior to that, he cruised to an eye-catching four and a half-length success over this course and distance in August.

Newmarket handler Marco Botti is eyeing a place on Finals Day for Fares Kodiac. The lightly-raced Kodiac colt made a winning debut on turf at Windsor in August and backed that up with a creditable third behind more experienced rivals Khaadem and Swissterious at Doncaster on September 12.

Botti, who trained the 2015/16 All-Weather Championships Horse of the Year Grendisar, reported today: “Fares Kodiac is in good form. He was due to run at York last weekend, but the ground was too soft for him.

“We are strongly considering the Fast-Track Qualifier as I don’t think the All-Weather is going to be an issue for him – he is a straightforward horse – and it would be nice if we could get him qualified for Finals Day.

“He came to us from the breeze-ups [sold for 48,000 guineas at Tattersalls in May], which is why we took a bit of time after he arrived as we did not want to rush him.

“The horse won nicely first time out and then I thought it was good run behind two nice horses at Doncaster.

“He is unexposed and has been working like a horse who could be rated close to 100, certainly in the 90s plus. He works with older horses who are rated around the ton mark, which is encouraging for the future.”

Fellow Newmarket trainer James Tate has two fillies among the entries in Implicit and the twice-raced Promote, both of whom have unbeaten records on the All-Weather. Implicit, also by Kodiac, landed back-to-back nursery handicaps in good style at Wolverhampton and Chelmsford City respectively over five furlongs and is stepping up to six furlongs for the first time, while Promote made a promising winning debut over this course and distance on September 7 and the daughter of Dandy Man then ran second on turf at Yarmouth.

Wiltshire-based trainer Richard Hannon has three possible representatives. They include Its The Only Way, unbeaten in two All-Weather outings over five furlongs, and the once-raced Fox Champion, who was second his debut at Doncaster in June.

Other entries in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Conditions Race to note include impressive Kempton Park scorer San Donato (Roger Varian), the consistent Fognini (Archie Watson) and Godolphin contender Burj (Saeed bin Suroor), whose best performance so far saw him win by six lengths on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton in June.

Elsewhere on the card, highly-regarded sprinter Glenamoy Lad (Michael Wigham) is one of 24 entries for the £30,000 Betway Optional Claiming Handicap over six furlongs. He posted a career-best over course and distance in November when decisively defeating Tropics in a handicap.

Likely top-weight Gulliver (Hugo Palmer) enjoyed an excellent campaign during the 2017/18 All-Weather Championships, climbing over a stone in the handicap, while Hakam (Mick Appleby), a G3 scorer on turf in Sweden in August, is also engaged.

The action gets underway at 2.10pm and ends at 5.10pm.

About the All-Weather Championships:

Season six of the All-Weather Championships runs from Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and culminates with All-Weather Championships Finals Day on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, at Lingfield Park. The seven races on All-Weather Championships Finals Day are worth a total of £1 million.

The six championship categories are:

£150,000 Three-Year-Olds sponsored by Ladbrokes – 6f Final

£150,000 Fillies & Mares sponsored by Ladbrokes – 7f Final

£150,000 Mile sponsored by Sun Racing – 1m Final

£150,000 Sprint sponsored by Betway – 6f Final

£150,000 Marathon sponsored by Betway – 2m Final

£200,000 Middle Distance sponsored Betway – 10f Final

There are two ways for horses to qualify for one of the finals on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park:

* A horse can win a ‘Fast Track Qualifier’ race which will ensure a FREE and GUARANTEED place in the corresponding final on Good Friday. There are four Fast Track Qualifiers in each of the six Championship Categories hosted at racecourses in Great Britain, Ireland and France. If a filly wins any of the Fast-Track Qualifier races for either the Sprint or the Mile categories, the filly will be qualified for the final of that specific category, or for the Fillies and Mares Final.

or

* A horse must run a minimum of three times on the All-Weather surfaces in Great Britain, Ireland and France; or twice on the All-Weather surfaces in Great Britain, Ireland, France and once on dirt in Dubai during the qualifying period between October 23, 2018 and the six-day entry stage for the finals (Saturday, April 13, 2019) and then be rated high enough to ‘make the cut’ in a final by order of its BHA Rating.

The 24 Fast-Track Qualifiers are scheduled as follows:

Category Date Racecourse Distance 3YO 23 October 2018 Newcastle 6f Conditions FILLIES & MARES 01 November 2018 Lingfield Park 8f Listed (Fleur De Lys) SPRINT 17 November 2018 Lingfield Park 6f Listed (Golden Rose) MIDDLE DISTANCE 17 November 2018 Lingfield Park 10f Listed (Churchill) MILE 21 November 2018 Kempton Park 8f Listed (Hyde) MIDDLE DISTANCE 29 November 2018 Deauville (FR) 10f Listed (Lyphard) 3YO 08 December 2018 Wolverhampton 6f Conditions MARATHON 15 December 2018 Newcastle 16f Conditions FILLIES & MARES 02 January 2019 Wolverhampton 7f Conditions 3YO 04 January 2019 Kempton Park 6f Conditions MILE 11 January 2019 Dundalk (IRE) 8f Conditions MARATHON 14 January 2019 Wolverhampton 16f Conditions SPRINT 22 January 2019 Newcastle 5f Conditions SPRINT 02 February 2019 Lingfield Park 6f Listed (Cleves) MIDDLE DISTANCE 02 February 2019 Lingfield Park 10f Listed (Winter Derby Trial) FILLIES & MARES 07 February 2019 Chelmsford City 8f Conditions MILE 16 February 2019 Cagnes-sur-Mer (FR) 8f Listed (Saonois) MARATHON 16 February 2019 Kempton Park 16f Conditions 3YO 20 February 2019 Newcastle 5f Conditions MIDDLE DISTANCE 23 February 2019 Lingfield Park 10f Group 3 (Winter Derby) FILLIES & MARES 01 March 2019 Dundalk (IRE) 7f Conditions SPRINT 05 March 2019 Chantilly (FR) 6f MILE 09 March 2019 Wolverhampton 7f Listed (Lady Wulfruna) MARATHON 09 March 2019 Chelmsford City 16f Conditions

In addition to the fantastic prize money on offer, up to £10,000 will go to each of the All-Weather Champions – the ‘All Stars’ – based on the number of winners at the end of the All-Weather Championships season:

Champion All-Weather Jockey (£8,000 to the winner /£2,000 to the runner-up)

Champion All-Weather Apprentice Jockey (£4,000 to the winner/£1,000 to the runner-up)

Champion All-Weather Trainer (£10,000)

Champion All-Weather Owner (£10,000)

Winning Most All-Weather Horse (£10,000)

All-Weather Horse Of The Year (based on prize money won during the Championships) (£10,000)

Betway, Ladbrokes and Sun Racing are the category sponsors, while Be Wiser Insurance is the Official Partner of the All-Weather Championships.

www.awchampionships.co.uk For more information on the All-Weather Championships, please visit