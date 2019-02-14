Leading trainers & owners at The Festival presented by Magners

Winners Of The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award

2018 Gordon Elliott IRE (8) 2017 Gordon Elliott IRE (6) 2016 Willie Mullins IRE (7) 2015 Willie Mullins IRE (8) 2014 Willie Mullins IRE (4) 2013 Willie Mullins IRE (5) 2012 Nicky Henderson (7) 2011 Willie Mullins IRE (4) 2010 Nicky Henderson (3) 2009 Paul Nicholls (5) 2008 Paul Nicholls (3) 2007 Paul Nicholls (4) 2006 Paul Nicholls (3) 2005 Howard Johnson (3) 2004 Paul Nicholls (4) 2003 Jonjo O’Neill (3) 2002 Martin Pipe (3) 2001 Cancelled 2000 Nicky Henderson (4) 1999 Paul Nicholls (3) 1998 Martin Pipe (4) 1997 Martin Pipe (4) 1996 Ferdy Murphy, Edward O’Grady IRE, Martin Pipe (2) 1995 David Nicholson (3) 1994 David Nicholson, Edward O’Grady IRE (2) 1993 Nicky Henderson, Martin Pipe, Nigel Twiston-Davies (2) 1992 Nicky Henderson, David Nicholson, Simon Sherwood (2) 1991 Martin Pipe (3) 1990 Nicky Henderson (2) 1989 Toby Balding, John Edwards, David Elsworth, Josh Gifford, Martin Pipe (2) 1988 Josh Gifford (3) 1987 Toby Balding, Nicky Henderson, Fred Winter (2) 1986 Nicky Henderson (3) 1985 Nicky Henderson (3) 1984 Michael Dickinson (3) 1983 Michael Dickinson (3) 1982 Michael Dickinson (3) 1981 Peter Easterby (3) 1980 John Edwards, Edward O’Grady IRE, Bob Turnell, Fred Winter (2) Training feats at The Festival Trainers who have been successful in the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup and G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle in the same year Year Trainer Gold Cup Champion Hurdle 1930 Jack Anthony Easter Hero Brown Tony 1932 Basil Briscoe Golden Miller Insurance 1933 Basil Briscoe Golden Miller Insurance 1940 Owen Anthony Roman Hackle Solfold 1949 Vincent O’Brien IRE Cottage Rake Hatton’s Grace 1950 Vincent O’Brien IRE Cottage Rake Hatton’s Grace 1962 Fulke Walwyn Mandarin Anzio 1981 Peter Easterby Little Owl Sea Pigeon 1995 Kim Bailey Master Oats Alderbrook No trainer has ever won the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, Unibet Champion Hurdle and Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase in the same season or the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, Unibet Champion Hurdle and the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle in the same season. Jim Dreaper won the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle in 1975 with Ten Up, Lough Inagh and Brown Lad respectively, while Paul Nicholls emulated the feat in 2009 with Kauto Star (Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup), Master Minded (Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase) and Big Buck’s (Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle). Most successful trainers in the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup 5 Tom Dreaper IRE (1946 Prince Regent, 1964, 1965 & 1966 Arkle, 1968 Fort Leney) 4 Basil Briscoe (1932, 1933, 1934 & 1935 Golden Miller) Paul Nicholls (1999 See More Business, 2007 & 2009 Kauto Star, 2008 Denman) Vincent O’Brien IRE (1948, 1949 & 1950 Cottage Rake, 1953 Knock Hard) Fulke Walwyn (1952 Mont Tremblant, 1962 Mandarin, 1963 Mill House, 1973 The Dikler) 3 Owen Anthony (1927 Thrown In, 1936 Golden Miller, 1940 Roman Hackle) Henrietta Knight (2002, 2003 & 2004 Best Mate) 2 Ivor Anthony (1938 Morse Code, 1941 Poet Prince) Jack Anthony (1929 & 1930 Easter Hero) George Beeby (1939 Brendan’s Cottage, 1951 Silver Fame) Noel Chance (1997 Mr Mulligan, 2000 Looks Like Trouble) Michael Dickinson (1982 Silver Buck, 1983 Bregawn) Peter Easterby (1979 Alverton, 1981 Little Owl) Nicky Henderson (2011 Long Run, 2013 Bobs Worth) Dan Moore IRE (1970 & 1971 L’Escargot) Most successful trainers in the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle 7 Nicky Henderson (1985, 1986 & 1987 See You Then, 2009 Punjabi, 2010 Binocular, 2017 & 2018 Buveur D’Air) 5 Peter Easterby (1967 Saucy Kit, 1976 & 1977 Night Nurse, 1980 & 1981 Sea Pigeon) 4 Willie Mullins (2011 & 2013 Hurricane Fly, 2015 Faugheen, 2016 Annie Power) Vic Smyth (1941 Seneca, 1942 Forestation, 1947 and 1948 National Spirit) Fred Winter (1971 & 1972 Bula, 1974 Lanzarote, 1988 Celtic Shot) 3 Colin Davies (1968, 1969 and 1970 Persian War) Aidan O’Brien IRE (1998, 1999 & 2000 Istabraq) Ryan Price (1955 Clair Soleil, 1959 Fare Time, 1961 Eborneezer) Willie Stephenson (1952, 1953 & 1954 Sir Ken) Most successful trainers in the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 6 Tom Dreaper IRE (1960 & 1961 Fortria, 1964 Ben Stack, 1966 Flyingbolt, 1969 Muir, 1970 Straight Fort) 5 Nicky Henderson (1992 Remittance Man, 2012 Finian’s Rainbow, 2013 & 2016 Sprinter Sacre, 2018 Altior) Paul Nicholls (1999 Call Equiname, 2004 Azertyuiop, 2008 & 2009 Master Minded, 2015 Dodging Bullets) 3 Michael Dickinson (1982 Rathgorman, 1983 & 1984 Badsworth Boy) Most successful trainers in the G1 Ryanair Chase (Festival Trophy) 2 Nicky Henderson (2006 Fondmort, 2012 Riverside Theatre) Willie Mullins IRE (2016 Vautour, 2017 Un De Sceaux) Paul Nicholls (2005 Thisthatandtother, 2007 Taranis) Jonjo O’Neill (2010 & 2011 Albertas Run) David Pipe (2008 Our Vic, 2014 Dynaste) Most successful trainers in the G1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle 4 Paul Nicholls (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 Big Buck’s) 3 Howard Johnson (2005, 2007 & 2008 Inglis Drever) Fulke Walwyn (1982 & 1986 Crimson Embers, 1985 Rose Ravine) 2 Francois Doumen FR (2002, 2003 Baracouda) Nicky Henderson (1989 Rustle, 2000 Bacchanal) John Mulhern IRE (1987 & 1988 Galmoy) Edward O’Grady IRE (1978 Flame Gun, 1980 Mountrivers) Jonjo O’Neill (2004 Iris’s Gift, 2014 More Of That) Martin Pipe (1994 Balasani, 1996 Cyborgo) Willie Mullins IRE (2017 Nichols Canyon, 2018 Penhill)

Pauling back with several good chances at The Festival

Gloucestershire trainer Ben Pauling is readying a promising team of young horses for The Festival™ presented by Magners, led by G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle contender Global Citizen.

Pauling, who is based near Bourton-on-the-Water, is no stranger to success at the four-day extravaganza, having sent out Willoughby Court to win the G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in 2017.

Global Citizen has been successful on four of his seven starts since joining Pauling halfway through the 2017/18 season.

The seven-year-old, generally an aggressive front-runner, benefited from more conservative tactics on his latest start when landing the G2 The New One Unibet Champion Hurdle Trial by three lengths at Haydock Park on January 19.

Pauling reported: “I could not be happier with Global Citizen. His preparation will be ramped up over the next couple of weeks, but he has come out of Haydock in great form.

“We decided to change the tactics last time, which worked well, and we will try to take a lead in the Champion Hurdle [2m, 3.30pm, Tuesday, March 12].

“Hopefully, they will go a really decent gallop and that will enable him to sit behind the pace for longer.

“He is the sort of horse that once they have jumped two or three hurdles, if they aren’t going quick enough, he can go on and pick up the pace.

“He is very good jumper and that is very much his forte. Fingers crossed, Global Citizen will have a live each-way chance.

“You have got the proven horse in there in Buveur D’Air (winner of the Unibet Champion Hurdle for the last two years), and Apple’s Jade was mightily impressive in the Irish Champion Hurdle the other day.

“Then behind them, you have Laurina who is clearly a very good horse, but she has not been tested at this level. I think it is all to play for the places.”

Talented novice chaser Kildisart has been in the Cheltenham winner’s enclosure already this season, following his two-length victory under 11st 7lb in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase on Festival Trials Day, January 26.

That performance has left Kildisart with a rating of 147, just 4lb shy of G1 JLT Novices’ Chase favourite Defi Du Seuil.

Pauling continued: “Kildisart is in great order and is heading towards the JLT Novices’ Chase [2m 4f, 1.30pm, Thursday, March 14].

“We were thinking of going for the Pendil [Novices' Chase, Kempton Park, February 23] beforehand, but he had his flu jab recently so I would imagine he will head straight to Cheltenham.

“He needs to improve another 5lb or so to be winning the JLT, though I do not think that is beyond him.

“I think he has got every chance and the better the race, the better he will be, as he half races behind the bridle and then comes there travelling well.”

Among Pauling’s novice hurdlers, Bright Forecast is arguably unlucky not to be unbeaten this season. After eye-catching victories at Newbury and Leicester, he forfeited several lengths on the clubhouse turn in the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock Park on January 19, ultimately finishing two and a half lengths behind Mister Fisher.

“The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (G1, 2m 5f, Wednesday, March 13) is a strong possibility for Bright Forecast,” said Pauling. “I think stepping up to two and a half miles is going to bring out nothing but improvement.

“He is bred to want further than two miles, and at Haydock on a sharp track, he looked like he would really enjoy going another half a mile.

“If he doesn’t go to Cheltenham, he will head to Aintree for the two and a half-mile novices’ hurdle.”

Pauling also provided updates on Nadaitak and Le Breuil. Nadaitak impressed when taking the G2 Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle by 22 lengths at Doncaster on January 26, while Le Breuil has made an encouraging start to his chasing career, though was slightly below par when fourth in the G2 Altcar Novices’ Chase at Haydock Park on January 19.

The trainer said: “The question with Nadaitak is whether I run him on the undulating track at Cheltenham or whether he will be much better suited to the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on a flat track.

“I will take a view once we have clearer idea of what else is going turn up at Cheltenham and make a decision then.

“Le Breuil will run in either the Ultima Handicap Chase [G3, 3m 1f, Tuesday, March 12] or the National Hunt Chase [G2, nearly 4m, Tuesday, March 12].

“He looked very progressive and consistent in his first four starts over fences. He was disappointing at Haydock, but had a genuine excuse because he came back with a dirty trach wash.

“He will like stepping back up to three miles, it is just a question of whether four miles in the National Hunt Chase is too far.”

Pauling, 35, started training at the beginning of the 2013 season after spending six years as assistant to Nicky Henderson, who knows all about sending out winners at The Festival.