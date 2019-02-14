Leading trainers & owners at The Festival presented by Magners
Leading trainers at The Festival™ presented by Magners
Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Gordon Elliott captured The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award for the second successive year in 2018, sending out a magnificent joint-record eight winners over the four days of The Festival™ presented by Magners.
Elliott’s eight winners equalled the record set by his great rival in Ireland, Willie Mullins, in 2015. Mullins enjoyed seven winners in 2018 to become the most successful trainer of all-time at The Festival with 61 successes, overtaking Britain’s Nicky Henderson, who has had 60 victories after two wins and six seconds last year.
Despite gaining his first Festival victory as recently as 2011, Elliott is already up to 22 winners and only behind Willie Mullins, Tom Dreaper and Vincent O’Brien when it comes to the most successful Irish-based trainers of all time at The Festival.
The most successful trainers of all time at The Festival
|Wins
|Trainer
|Wins
|Trainer
|61
|Willie Mullins IRE (1995-present)
|18
|Edward O’Grady IRE (1974-present)
|60
|Nicky Henderson (1985-present)
|17
|David Nicholson (1986-1999)
|43
|Paul Nicholls (1999-present)
|17
|Nigel Twiston-Davies (1992-present)
|40
|Fulke Walwyn (1946-86)
|15
|Harry Brown (1920-1938)
|34
|Martin Pipe (1981-2006)
|15
|Tom Coulthwaite (1911-1936)
|28
|Fred Winter (1970-1988)
|15
|Alan King (2004-present)
|27
|Fred Rimell (1948-1981)
|15
|David Pipe (2007-present)
|26
|Tom Dreaper IRE (1946-1971)
|15
|Tom Rimell (1927-1949)
|26
|Jonjo O’Neill (1991-present)
|14
|Dan Moore IRE (1953-1979)
|23
|Vincent O’Brien IRE (1948-1959)
|13
|Jack Anthony (1929-1950)
|23
|Bob Turnell (1956-1980)
|13
|Peter Easterby (1967-1986)
|22
|Ivor Anthony (1930-1952)
|13
|Tim Forster (1963-1998)
|22
|Gordon Elliott IRE (2011-present)
|12
|John Edwards (1969-1994)
|19
|George Beeby (1930-1959)
|12
|Tom Jones (1965-1978)
|19
|Philip Hobbs (1990-present)
Current trainers in bold
(NB trainers of some of the earliest winners were not recorded)
The most successful current trainers at The Festival
|Wins
|Trainer
|Wins
|Trainer
|61
|Willie Mullins IRE
|9
|David Elsworth
|60
|Nicky Henderson
|8
|Enda Bolger IRE
|43
|Paul Nicholls
|8
|Arthur Moore IRE
|26
|Jonjo O’Neill
|7
|Mouse Morris IRE
|22
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|7
|Colin Tizzard
|19
|Philip Hobbs
|6
|Tony Martin IRE
|18
|Edward O’Grady IRE
|6
|Donald McCain
|17
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|6
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|15
|Alan King
|6
|Oliver Sherwood
|15
|David Pipe
|6
|Venetia Williams
|11
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|5
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|10
|Ferdy Murphy FR
|5
|Noel Meade IRE
Winners Of The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award
|
2018
|
Gordon Elliott IRE (8)
|
2017
|
Gordon Elliott IRE (6)
|
2016
|
Willie Mullins IRE (7)
|
2015
|
Willie Mullins IRE (8)
|
2014
|
Willie Mullins IRE (4)
|
2013
|
Willie Mullins IRE (5)
|
2012
|
Nicky Henderson (7)
|
2011
|
Willie Mullins IRE (4)
|
2010
|
Nicky Henderson (3)
|
2009
|
Paul Nicholls (5)
|
2008
|
Paul Nicholls (3)
|
2007
|
Paul Nicholls (4)
|
2006
|
Paul Nicholls (3)
|
2005
|
Howard Johnson (3)
|
2004
|
Paul Nicholls (4)
|
2003
|
Jonjo O’Neill (3)
|
2002
|
Martin Pipe (3)
|
2001
|
Cancelled
|
2000
|
Nicky Henderson (4)
|
1999
|
Paul Nicholls (3)
|
1998
|
Martin Pipe (4)
|
1997
|
Martin Pipe (4)
|
1996
|
Ferdy Murphy, Edward O’Grady IRE, Martin Pipe (2)
|
1995
|
David Nicholson (3)
|
1994
|
David Nicholson, Edward O’Grady IRE (2)
|
1993
|
Nicky Henderson, Martin Pipe, Nigel Twiston-Davies (2)
|
1992
|
Nicky Henderson, David Nicholson, Simon Sherwood (2)
|
1991
|
Martin Pipe (3)
|
1990
|
Nicky Henderson (2)
|
1989
|
Toby Balding, John Edwards, David Elsworth, Josh Gifford, Martin Pipe (2)
|
1988
|
Josh Gifford (3)
|
1987
|
Toby Balding, Nicky Henderson, Fred Winter (2)
|
1986
|
Nicky Henderson (3)
|
1985
|
Nicky Henderson (3)
|
1984
|
Michael Dickinson (3)
|
1983
|
Michael Dickinson (3)
|
1982
|
Michael Dickinson (3)
|
1981
|
Peter Easterby (3)
|
1980
|
John Edwards, Edward O’Grady IRE, Bob Turnell, Fred Winter (2)
Training feats at The Festival
Trainers who have been successful in the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup and G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle in the same year
|Year
|Trainer
|Gold Cup
|Champion Hurdle
|1930
|Jack Anthony
|Easter Hero
|Brown Tony
|1932
|Basil Briscoe
|Golden Miller
|Insurance
|1933
|Basil Briscoe
|Golden Miller
|Insurance
|1940
|Owen Anthony
|Roman Hackle
|Solfold
|1949
|Vincent O’Brien IRE
|Cottage Rake
|Hatton’s Grace
|1950
|Vincent O’Brien IRE
|Cottage Rake
|Hatton’s Grace
|1962
|Fulke Walwyn
|Mandarin
|Anzio
|1981
|Peter Easterby
|Little Owl
|Sea Pigeon
|1995
|Kim Bailey
|Master Oats
|Alderbrook
No trainer has ever won the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, Unibet Champion Hurdle and Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase in the same season or the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, Unibet Champion Hurdle and the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle in the same season. Jim Dreaper won the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle in 1975 with Ten Up, Lough Inagh and Brown Lad respectively, while Paul Nicholls emulated the feat in 2009 with Kauto Star (Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup), Master Minded (Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase) and Big Buck’s (Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle).
Most successful trainers in the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup
|5
|
Tom Dreaper IRE (1946 Prince Regent, 1964, 1965 & 1966 Arkle, 1968 Fort Leney)
|4
|
Basil Briscoe (1932, 1933, 1934 & 1935 Golden Miller)
|
Paul Nicholls (1999 See More Business, 2007 & 2009 Kauto Star, 2008 Denman)
|
Vincent O’Brien IRE (1948, 1949 & 1950 Cottage Rake, 1953 Knock Hard)
|
Fulke Walwyn (1952 Mont Tremblant, 1962 Mandarin, 1963 Mill House, 1973 The Dikler)
|3
|
Owen Anthony (1927 Thrown In, 1936 Golden Miller, 1940 Roman Hackle)
|
Henrietta Knight (2002, 2003 & 2004 Best Mate)
|2
|
Ivor Anthony (1938 Morse Code, 1941 Poet Prince)
|
Jack Anthony (1929 & 1930 Easter Hero)
|
George Beeby (1939 Brendan’s Cottage, 1951 Silver Fame)
|
Noel Chance (1997 Mr Mulligan, 2000 Looks Like Trouble)
|
Michael Dickinson (1982 Silver Buck, 1983 Bregawn)
|
Peter Easterby (1979 Alverton, 1981 Little Owl)
|
Nicky Henderson (2011 Long Run, 2013 Bobs Worth)
|
Dan Moore IRE (1970 & 1971 L’Escargot)
Most successful trainers in the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle
|
7
|
Nicky Henderson (1985, 1986 & 1987 See You Then, 2009 Punjabi, 2010 Binocular, 2017 & 2018 Buveur D’Air)
|5
|
Peter Easterby (1967 Saucy Kit, 1976 & 1977 Night Nurse, 1980 & 1981 Sea Pigeon)
|4
|
Willie Mullins (2011 & 2013 Hurricane Fly, 2015 Faugheen, 2016 Annie Power)
Vic Smyth (1941 Seneca, 1942 Forestation, 1947 and 1948 National Spirit)
|
Fred Winter (1971 & 1972 Bula, 1974 Lanzarote, 1988 Celtic Shot)
|3
|
Colin Davies (1968, 1969 and 1970 Persian War)
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE (1998, 1999 & 2000 Istabraq)
|
Ryan Price (1955 Clair Soleil, 1959 Fare Time, 1961 Eborneezer)
|
Willie Stephenson (1952, 1953 & 1954 Sir Ken)
Most successful trainers in the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
|6
|
Tom Dreaper IRE (1960 & 1961 Fortria, 1964 Ben Stack, 1966 Flyingbolt, 1969 Muir, 1970 Straight Fort)
|5
|
Nicky Henderson (1992 Remittance Man, 2012 Finian’s Rainbow, 2013 & 2016 Sprinter Sacre, 2018 Altior)
|Paul Nicholls (1999 Call Equiname, 2004 Azertyuiop, 2008 & 2009 Master Minded, 2015 Dodging Bullets)
|3
|
Michael Dickinson (1982 Rathgorman, 1983 & 1984 Badsworth Boy)
Most successful trainers in the G1 Ryanair Chase (Festival Trophy)
|2
|Nicky Henderson (2006 Fondmort, 2012 Riverside Theatre)
|Willie Mullins IRE (2016 Vautour, 2017 Un De Sceaux)
|Paul Nicholls (2005 Thisthatandtother, 2007 Taranis)
|Jonjo O’Neill (2010 & 2011 Albertas Run)
|David Pipe (2008 Our Vic, 2014 Dynaste)
Most successful trainers in the G1 Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle
|4
|Paul Nicholls (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 Big Buck’s)
|3
|Howard Johnson (2005, 2007 & 2008 Inglis Drever)
|Fulke Walwyn (1982 & 1986 Crimson Embers, 1985 Rose Ravine)
|2
|Francois Doumen FR (2002, 2003 Baracouda)
|Nicky Henderson (1989 Rustle, 2000 Bacchanal)
|John Mulhern IRE (1987 & 1988 Galmoy)
|Edward O’Grady IRE (1978 Flame Gun, 1980 Mountrivers)
|Jonjo O’Neill (2004 Iris’s Gift, 2014 More Of That)
|Martin Pipe (1994 Balasani, 1996 Cyborgo)
|Willie Mullins IRE (2017 Nichols Canyon, 2018 Penhill)
Pauling back with several good chances at The Festival
Gloucestershire trainer Ben Pauling is readying a promising team of young horses for The Festival™ presented by Magners, led by G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle contender Global Citizen.
Pauling, who is based near Bourton-on-the-Water, is no stranger to success at the four-day extravaganza, having sent out Willoughby Court to win the G1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in 2017.
Global Citizen has been successful on four of his seven starts since joining Pauling halfway through the 2017/18 season.
The seven-year-old, generally an aggressive front-runner, benefited from more conservative tactics on his latest start when landing the G2 The New One Unibet Champion Hurdle Trial by three lengths at Haydock Park on January 19.
Pauling reported: “I could not be happier with Global Citizen. His preparation will be ramped up over the next couple of weeks, but he has come out of Haydock in great form.
“We decided to change the tactics last time, which worked well, and we will try to take a lead in the Champion Hurdle [2m, 3.30pm, Tuesday, March 12].
“Hopefully, they will go a really decent gallop and that will enable him to sit behind the pace for longer.
“He is the sort of horse that once they have jumped two or three hurdles, if they aren’t going quick enough, he can go on and pick up the pace.
“He is very good jumper and that is very much his forte. Fingers crossed, Global Citizen will have a live each-way chance.
“You have got the proven horse in there in Buveur D’Air (winner of the Unibet Champion Hurdle for the last two years), and Apple’s Jade was mightily impressive in the Irish Champion Hurdle the other day.
“Then behind them, you have Laurina who is clearly a very good horse, but she has not been tested at this level. I think it is all to play for the places.”
Talented novice chaser Kildisart has been in the Cheltenham winner’s enclosure already this season, following his two-length victory under 11st 7lb in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase on Festival Trials Day, January 26.
That performance has left Kildisart with a rating of 147, just 4lb shy of G1 JLT Novices’ Chase favourite Defi Du Seuil.
Pauling continued: “Kildisart is in great order and is heading towards the JLT Novices’ Chase [2m 4f, 1.30pm, Thursday, March 14].
“We were thinking of going for the Pendil [Novices' Chase, Kempton Park, February 23] beforehand, but he had his flu jab recently so I would imagine he will head straight to Cheltenham.
“He needs to improve another 5lb or so to be winning the JLT, though I do not think that is beyond him.
“I think he has got every chance and the better the race, the better he will be, as he half races behind the bridle and then comes there travelling well.”
Among Pauling’s novice hurdlers, Bright Forecast is arguably unlucky not to be unbeaten this season. After eye-catching victories at Newbury and Leicester, he forfeited several lengths on the clubhouse turn in the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock Park on January 19, ultimately finishing two and a half lengths behind Mister Fisher.
“The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (G1, 2m 5f, Wednesday, March 13) is a strong possibility for Bright Forecast,” said Pauling. “I think stepping up to two and a half miles is going to bring out nothing but improvement.
“He is bred to want further than two miles, and at Haydock on a sharp track, he looked like he would really enjoy going another half a mile.
“If he doesn’t go to Cheltenham, he will head to Aintree for the two and a half-mile novices’ hurdle.”
Pauling also provided updates on Nadaitak and Le Breuil. Nadaitak impressed when taking the G2 Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle by 22 lengths at Doncaster on January 26, while Le Breuil has made an encouraging start to his chasing career, though was slightly below par when fourth in the G2 Altcar Novices’ Chase at Haydock Park on January 19.
The trainer said: “The question with Nadaitak is whether I run him on the undulating track at Cheltenham or whether he will be much better suited to the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on a flat track.
“I will take a view once we have clearer idea of what else is going turn up at Cheltenham and make a decision then.
“Le Breuil will run in either the Ultima Handicap Chase [G3, 3m 1f, Tuesday, March 12] or the National Hunt Chase [G2, nearly 4m, Tuesday, March 12].
“He looked very progressive and consistent in his first four starts over fences. He was disappointing at Haydock, but had a genuine excuse because he came back with a dirty trach wash.
“He will like stepping back up to three miles, it is just a question of whether four miles in the National Hunt Chase is too far.”
Pauling, 35, started training at the beginning of the 2013 season after spending six years as assistant to Nicky Henderson, who knows all about sending out winners at The Festival.
Leading current owners at The Festival
|
Wins
|
Owner
|
54
|
J P McManus
|
26
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
15
|
Susannah Ricci
|
13
|
Andrea & Graham Wylie
|
11
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
8
|
The Moulds
|
8
|
The Stewart Family
|
7
|
John Hales
|
7
|
Hammer & Trowel Syndicate
|
6
|
Jim Lewis
|
6
|
Terry Warner
|
5
|
Michael Buckey
|
5
|
Ann and Alan Potts
|
5
|
Clive Smith
|
5
|
Robert Waley-Cohen
Winners of the NetJets Leading Owner Award
2018 – Gigginstown House Stud (7 winners)
2017 – Gigginstown House Stud (4 winners)