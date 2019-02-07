Leading Jockeys at The Festival™ presented by Magners

Most successful jockeys in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup

4 Pat Taaffe (1964, 1965 & 1966 Arkle, 1968 Fort Leney) 3 Aubrey Brabazon (1948, 1949 & 1950 Cottage Rake) Tommy Carberry (1970 & 1971 L’Escargot, 1975 Ten Up) Jim Culloty (2002, 2003 & 2004 Best Mate) Dick Rees (1924 Red Splash, 1928 Patron Saint, 1929 Easter Hero)

Most successful jockeys in the Unibet Champion Hurdle

4 Tim Molony (1951 Hatton’s Grace, 1952, 1953 & 1954 Sir Ken) Ruby Walsh (2011 & 2013 Hurricane Fly, 2015 Faugheen, 2016 Annie Power) 3 Sir A P McCoy (1997 Make A Stand, 2006 Brave Inca, 2010 Binocular) Steve Smith Eccles (1985, 1986 & 1987 See You Then) Barry Geraghty (2009 Punjabi, 2014 Jezki, 2018 Buveur D’Air) Charlie Swan (1998, 1999 & 2000 Istabraq) Ron Smyth (1941 Seneca, 1942 Forestation, 1948 National Spirit) Jimmy Uttley (1968, 1969 & 1970 Persian War) Fred Winter (1955 Clair Soleil, 1959 Fare Time, 1961 Eborneezer)

Most successful jockeys in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

5 Barry Geraghty (2003 & 2005 Moscow Flyer, 2010 Big Zeb, 2012 Finian’s Rainbow, 2013 Sprinter Sacre) Pat Taaffe (1960 & 1961 Fortria, 1964 Ben Stack, 1966 Flyingbolt, 1970 Straight Fort) 3 Robert Earnshaw (1983, 1984 & 1985 Badsworth Boy) Ruby Walsh (2004 Azertyuiop, 2008 & 2009 Master Minded)

Most successful jockeys in the Ryanair Chase

(Festival Trophy)

4 Ruby Walsh (2005 Thisthatandtother, 2007 Taranis, 2016 Vautour, 2017 Un De Sceaux) 3 Sir A P McCoy (2010 & 2011 Albertas Run, 2015 Uxizandre)

Most successful jockeys in the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle

5 Ruby Walsh (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 Big Buck’s, 2017 Nichols Canyon) 2 Tommy Carberry (1975 Brown Lad, 1977 Town Ship) Tommy Carmody (1987 & 1988 Galmoy) Thierry Doumen (2002 & 2003 Baracouda) Barry Geraghty (2004 Iris’s Gift, 2014 More Of That) Jamie Osborne (1992 Nomadic Way, 1997 Karshi) Mark Perrett (1991 King’s Curate, 1994 Balasani) Stuart Shilston (1982 & 1986 Crimson Embers) Charlie Swan (1990 Tapper John, 1993 Shuil Ar Aghaidh)

James Bowen targets first winner at The Festival

Welsh jockey James Bowen’s burgeoning CV includes a Welsh Grand National success, but a first victory at The Festival™ presented by Magners is something the 17-year-old rider is craving when the four-day gets underway on Champion Day, Tuesday, March 12 at Cheltenham Racecourse, a date which coincidentally marks Bowen’s 18th birthday.

Bowen, who started riding on the official pony circuit when he was eight, was quickly identified as a future star when partnering 30 winners in his first point-to-point season – a British record for a novice rider. His first ride and victory came on his 16th birthday. Many of his point-to-point winners were trained by his eldest brother Mickey.

Having ridden out for leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott for three summers from when he was 12, Bowen knew “from the age of eight that I was going to be a jockey.”

Bowen turned professional in May 2017, rode his first paid winner aboard Curious Carlos (Cartmel, May 27) and was soon snapped up by Britain’s champion Jump trainer and Seven Barrows maestro Nicky Henderson to be the yard’s conditional jockey.

He enjoyed a stellar first season under Rules as he was crowned Britain’s leading conditional with 58 winners at a 17% strike-rate and amassed over £733,000 in prize money.

The young rider’s meteoric rise in 2018 also saw Bowen become the youngest jockey to win the G3 Coral Welsh National on the Gavin Cromwell-trained Raz De Maree (the oldest horse to win the race at 13 since 1945).

William Henry was another big-race winner for Bowen as he guided Henderson’s charge to success in the Listed Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park in February, 2018. He also partnered the Henderson-trained Jenkins to victory in the G3 Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle as Ascot.

A fine season for Bowen was capped with a nomination for the BBC’s Young Sports Personality of the Year award, in which he made the final shortlist of three.

Reflecting on last season, Bowen, whose father Peter is a G1 winning trainer and brother Sean is a fellow jockey, said: “Last season was an unbelievable season for me.

“It was an honour to win the Welsh Grand National and it was great to win a couple of big races for Mr Henderson.

“I was so grateful to all the people that made it happen and hopefully that success can continue this season.”

One of the low points of an otherwise stellar season was his defeat aboard the Richard Hobson-trained Shantou Flyer in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase at The Festival in 2018.

The pair came within a neck of providing the Welshman with a first success at The Festival in the competitive handicap, but just came up short against the Nick Williams-trained Coo Star Sivola.

Bowen, whilst not dwelling on the defeat, still recalls the day with mixed emotion, explaining: “My loss on Shantou Flyer was one of the most frustrating things of 2018.

“I have watched the replay back a few times because I blamed myself for the ride, but at the same time you have to say to yourself what you did instinctively at the time, is normally the best thing to do.”

Shantou Flyer went on to be Bowen’s first ride in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree in April, further cementing the wealth of experience the youngster has accrued in big races throughout the Jump racing calendar. James emulated his brother Sean by riding in the world’s most famous and richest chase as a 17-year-old.

Bowen rode out his claim with 75 winners in less than a year and is on track to enjoy his best season in the saddle, having recorded 55 successes (as of February 6) in 2018/19.

Notable victories this campaign have come aboard French import Valtor in the Listed Gerrard Silver Cup at Ascot and the talented Mister Fisher in the G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock Park, both for Henderson.

Mister Fisher looks set to take his chance in The Festival™ presented by Magners traditional curtain-raiser, the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Bowen was effusive in his praise of the five-year-old son of Jeremy.

Bowen continued: “I think Mister Fisher has a real engine. I was very impressed with his performance at Haydock as he knuckled down well when coming under pressure and his jumping held up well.

“He is still quite an immature horse, but has improved with every race and hopefully he can improve again at Cheltenham.”

Jump racing’s superstar Altior will bid to equal Big Buck’s all-time record of 18 consecutive victories when he bids to capture back-to-back renewals of the G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at The Festival and Bowen describes it as “a pleasure” to see Altior every day at Seven Barrows.

He remarked: “It is a real pleasure to work at Seven Barrows and ride a number of top-class horses. However, the one who stands out has to be Altior.

“It is a privilege to see him in work every morning and it would be very special if he could win the Champion Chase for the second year running.”

Discussing Cheltenham, Bowen commented: “Growing up, the Cheltenham Festival was something my brothers and I would always look forward to.

“We would always have a half day at school as Dad used to pick us up from school at lunchtime on every day that Cheltenham was on.”

With this year’s meeting just around the corner, the desire to ride a winner at the pantheon is not lost on the young rider.

He said: “It is always special to have any winner at Cheltenham and I have already been lucky enough to have success at the track. However, it would mean the world to me to have a winner at The Festival.

“Coming so close last year has only given me further motivations this time.

“It is never going to be easy to have a winner at The Festival and that is why it would be a special experience to come back into the winner’s enclosure in March.

“It is a class experience to even ride in any race at The Festival, let alone winning one.”