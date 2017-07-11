Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards Posted by racenews on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, July 9, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Winter 116

Barney Roy 104

Ribchester 86

Churchill 80

Decorated Knight 80

Highland Reel 80

Thunder Snow 78

Brametot 72

Ulysses 68

Wings Of Eagles 60

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester 86

Decorated Knight 80

Highland Reel 80

Ulysses 68

Cloth Of Stars 56

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 104

Churchill 80

Thunder Snow 78

Brametot 72

Wings Of Eagles 60

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Winter 116

Rhododendron 48

Enable 48

Senga 44

Precieuse 36

Cartier Sprinter

Caravaggio 40

Harry Angel 36

Tasleet 32

Lady Aurelia 32

The Tin Man 32

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange 56

Vazirabad 31

Order Of St George 28

Polarisation 24

Dartmouth 16

Stradivarius 16

Rekindling 16