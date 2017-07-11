Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards
Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, July 9, 2017
Cartier Horse Of The Year
Winter 116
Barney Roy 104
Ribchester 86
Churchill 80
Decorated Knight 80
Highland Reel 80
Thunder Snow 78
Brametot 72
Ulysses 68
Wings Of Eagles 60
Cartier Older Horse
Ribchester 86
Decorated Knight 80
Highland Reel 80
Ulysses 68
Cloth Of Stars 56
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
Barney Roy 104
Churchill 80
Thunder Snow 78
Brametot 72
Wings Of Eagles 60
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Winter 116
Rhododendron 48
Enable 48
Senga 44
Precieuse 36
Cartier Sprinter
Caravaggio 40
Harry Angel 36
Tasleet 32
Lady Aurelia 32
The Tin Man 32
Cartier Stayer
Big Orange 56
Vazirabad 31
Order Of St George 28
Polarisation 24
Dartmouth 16
Stradivarius 16
Rekindling 16