Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, July 9, 2017

 

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Winter    116

Barney Roy  104

Ribchester  86

Churchill  80

Decorated Knight  80

Highland Reel  80

Thunder Snow   78

Brametot  72

Ulysses   68

Wings Of Eagles 60

 

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester  86

Decorated Knight  80

Highland Reel  80

Ulysses   68

Cloth Of Stars  56

 

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy  104

Churchill  80

Thunder Snow   78

Brametot  72

Wings Of Eagles 60

 

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Winter    116

Rhododendron  48

Enable   48

Senga   44

Precieuse   36

 

Cartier Sprinter

Caravaggio  40

Harry Angel  36

Tasleet   32

Lady Aurelia  32

The Tin Man  32

 

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange  56

Vazirabad  31

Order Of St George 28

Polarisation  24

Dartmouth  16

Stradivarius  16

Rekindling   16

