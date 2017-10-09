Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards Posted by racenews on Monday, October 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, October 8, 2017

The 2017 Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.

The awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Enable – 208

Winter – 164

Ulysses – 152

Ribchester – 142

Decorated Knight – 128

Roly Poly – 128

Barney Roy – 116

Churchill – 104

Harry Angel – 100

Thunder Snow – 90

Cartier Older Horse

Ulysses – 152

Ribchester – 142

Decorated Knight – 128

Cloth Of Stars – 88

Highland Reel – 80

Aclaim – 64

Bateel – 60

Zarak – 54

Suedois – 50

Here Comes When – 48

Taareef – 48

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 104

Harry Angel 100

Thunder Snow 90

Al Wukair 72

Brametot 72

Capri 66

Cracksman 60

Wings Of Eagles 60

Caravaggio 56

Stradivarius 56

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Enable – 208

Winter -164

Roly Poly – 128

Rhododendron – 80

Hydrangea – 72

Sobetsu – 56

Lady Aurelia – 48

Senga – 48

Rain Goddess – 44

Coronet – 40

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel – 100

Marsha – 76

Battaash – 56

Caravaggio – 56

Brando – 48

Lady Aurelia – 48

Tasleet – 48

The Tin Man – 40

Profitable – 36

Limato – 24

The Right Man – 24

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange – 72

Vazirabad – 71

Order Of St George – 68

Stradivarius – 56

Desert Skyline – 36

Capri – 32

Marmelo – 32

Dartmouth – 24

Polarisation – 24

Torcedor – 24

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

Beckford – 48

Sioux Nation – 48

U S Navy Flag – 48

Unfortunately – 48

Verbal Dexterity – 40

Cardsharp – 36

Havana Grey – 32

Invincible Army – 28

Rostropovich – 24

James Garfield – 20

Nebo – 20

Olmedo – 20

Rajasinghe – 20

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Happily – 80

Clemmie – 56

Heartache – 36

Wild Illusion – 34

Different League – 32

Magical – 32

Nyaleti – 28

Polydream – 24

Juliet Capulet – 20

Laurens – 20