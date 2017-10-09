Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards
Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, October 8, 2017
The 2017 Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 14.
The awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.
European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).
In addition, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.
Cartier Horse Of The Year
Enable – 208
Winter – 164
Ulysses – 152
Ribchester – 142
Decorated Knight – 128
Roly Poly – 128
Barney Roy – 116
Churchill – 104
Harry Angel – 100
Thunder Snow – 90
Cartier Older Horse
Ulysses – 152
Ribchester – 142
Decorated Knight – 128
Cloth Of Stars – 88
Highland Reel – 80
Aclaim – 64
Bateel – 60
Zarak – 54
Suedois – 50
Here Comes When – 48
Taareef – 48
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
Barney Roy 116
Churchill 104
Harry Angel 100
Thunder Snow 90
Al Wukair 72
Brametot 72
Capri 66
Cracksman 60
Wings Of Eagles 60
Caravaggio 56
Stradivarius 56
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Enable – 208
Winter -164
Roly Poly – 128
Rhododendron – 80
Hydrangea – 72
Sobetsu – 56
Lady Aurelia – 48
Senga – 48
Rain Goddess – 44
Coronet – 40
Cartier Sprinter
Harry Angel – 100
Marsha – 76
Battaash – 56
Caravaggio – 56
Brando – 48
Lady Aurelia – 48
Tasleet – 48
The Tin Man – 40
Profitable – 36
Limato – 24
The Right Man – 24
Cartier Stayer
Big Orange – 72
Vazirabad – 71
Order Of St George – 68
Stradivarius – 56
Desert Skyline – 36
Capri – 32
Marmelo – 32
Dartmouth – 24
Polarisation – 24
Torcedor – 24
Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
Beckford – 48
Sioux Nation – 48
U S Navy Flag – 48
Unfortunately – 48
Verbal Dexterity – 40
Cardsharp – 36
Havana Grey – 32
Invincible Army – 28
Rostropovich – 24
James Garfield – 20
Nebo – 20
Olmedo – 20
Rajasinghe – 20
Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly
Happily – 80
Clemmie – 56
Heartache – 36
Wild Illusion – 34
Different League – 32
Magical – 32
Nyaleti – 28
Polydream – 24
Juliet Capulet – 20
Laurens – 20