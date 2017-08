Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards

Posted by racenews on Monday, August 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment

points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, August 20, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Winter – 148

Enable – 128

Ribchester – 110

Barney Roy – 104

Roly Poly – 96

Ulysses – 92

Thunder Snow – 90

Churchill – 80

Decorated Knight – 80

Highland Reel – 80

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester – 110

Ulysses – 92

Decorated Knight – 80

Highland Reel – 80

Cloth Of Stars – 56

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy – 104

Thunder Snow – 90

Churchill – 80

Brametot – 72

Al Wukair – 72

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Winter – 148

Enable – 128

Roly Poly – 96

Sobetsu – 56

Rhododendron – 48

Senga – 48

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel – 68

Brando – 48

Caravaggio – 40

Tasleet – 32

Lady Aurelia – 32

The Tin Man – 32

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange – 72

Stradivarius – 48

Order Of St George – 36

Marmelo – 32

Vazirabad – 31

Did you like this? Share it: