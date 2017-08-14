Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards Posted by racenews on Monday, August 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Cartier Racing Awards –

points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, August 13, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Winter 148

Enable 128

Ribchester 110

Barney Roy 104

Roly Poly 96

Ulysses 92

Thunder Snow 90

Churchill 80

Decorated Knight 80

Highland Reel 80

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester 110

Ulysses 92

Decorated Knight 80

Highland Reel 80

Cloth Of Stars 56

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 104

Thunder Snow 90

Churchill 80

Brametot 72

Al Wukair 72

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Winter 148

Enable 128

Roly Poly 96

Rhododendron 48

Senga 44

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel 68

Brando 48

Caravaggio 40

Lady Aurelia 32

Tasleet 32

The Tin Man 32

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange 72

Stradivarius 48

Vazirabad 31

Order Of St George 28

Polarisation 24