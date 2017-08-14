Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards
Cartier Racing Awards –
points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, August 13, 2017
Cartier Horse Of The Year
Winter 148
Enable 128
Ribchester 110
Barney Roy 104
Roly Poly 96
Ulysses 92
Thunder Snow 90
Churchill 80
Decorated Knight 80
Highland Reel 80
Cartier Older Horse
Ribchester 110
Ulysses 92
Decorated Knight 80
Highland Reel 80
Cloth Of Stars 56
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
Barney Roy 104
Thunder Snow 90
Churchill 80
Brametot 72
Al Wukair 72
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Winter 148
Enable 128
Roly Poly 96
Rhododendron 48
Senga 44
Cartier Sprinter
Harry Angel 68
Brando 48
Caravaggio 40
Lady Aurelia 32
Tasleet 32
The Tin Man 32
Cartier Stayer
Big Orange 72
Stradivarius 48
Vazirabad 31
Order Of St George 28
Polarisation 24