Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards

Cartier Racing Awards –

points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, August 13, 2017

 

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Winter    148

Enable   128

Ribchester  110

Barney Roy  104

Roly Poly  96

Ulysses   92

Thunder Snow   90

Churchill  80

Decorated Knight  80

Highland Reel  80

 

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester  110

Ulysses   92

Decorated Knight  80

Highland Reel  80

Cloth Of Stars  56

 

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy  104

Thunder Snow   90

Churchill  80

Brametot  72

Al Wukair  72

 

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Winter    148

Enable   128

Roly Poly  96

Rhododendron  48

Senga   44

 

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel  68

Brando   48

Caravaggio  40

Lady Aurelia  32

Tasleet   32

The Tin Man  32

 

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange  72

Stradivarius  48

Vazirabad  31

Order Of St George 28

Polarisation  24

 

