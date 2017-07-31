Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards Posted by racenews on Monday, July 31, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, July 30, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Enable 128

Winter 116

Barney Roy 104

Roly Poly 96

Ulysses 92

Ribchester 86

Churchill 80

Decorated Knight 80

Highland Reel 80

Thunder Snow 78

Cartier Older Horse

Ulysses 92

Ribchester 86

Decorated Knight 80

Highland Reel 80

Cloth Of Stars 56

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 104

Churchill 80

Thunder Snow 78

Brametot 72

Harry Angel 68

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Enable 128

Winter 116

Roly Poly 96

Rhododendron 48

Senga 44

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel 68

Caravaggio 40

Tasleet 32

Lady Aurelia 32

The Tin Man 32

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange 56

Vazirabad 31

Order Of St George 28

Polarisation 24

Dartmouth 16

Stradivarius 16

Rekindling 16

Marmelo 16

Talismanic 16