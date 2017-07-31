Latest standings for the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards
Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, July 30, 2017
Cartier Horse Of The Year
Enable 128
Winter 116
Barney Roy 104
Roly Poly 96
Ulysses 92
Ribchester 86
Churchill 80
Decorated Knight 80
Highland Reel 80
Thunder Snow 78
Cartier Older Horse
Ulysses 92
Ribchester 86
Decorated Knight 80
Highland Reel 80
Cloth Of Stars 56
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
Barney Roy 104
Churchill 80
Thunder Snow 78
Brametot 72
Harry Angel 68
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Enable 128
Winter 116
Roly Poly 96
Rhododendron 48
Senga 44
Cartier Sprinter
Harry Angel 68
Caravaggio 40
Tasleet 32
Lady Aurelia 32
The Tin Man 32
Cartier Stayer
Big Orange 56
Vazirabad 31
Order Of St George 28
Polarisation 24
Dartmouth 16
Stradivarius 16
Rekindling 16
Marmelo 16
Talismanic 16