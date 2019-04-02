Latest going information from Clerk of the Course Andrew Tulloch & latest jockey bookings for the Randox Health Grand National

Posted by on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 

LAST NIGHT’S RAIN WELCOMED
The need to water the courses at Aintree Racecourse during the Randox Health Grand National Festival (April 4 to April 6) lessened after 10 millimetres of rain overnight.
The going changed this morning to:
Grand National Course - Good to Soft, Soft in places Canal Side (from Good, Good to Soft in places)
Mildmay Course – Good to Soft (from Good)
Hurdle Course – Good to Soft (from Good)
Andrew Tulloch, Clerk of the Course at Aintree, reported: “We had 10 millimetres of rain overnight, which cleared around 8am.
“The forecast from now on indicates mostly dry weather, but with occasional showers.
“The ground was definitely drying up yesterday and we had changed the going description to good. We needed and wanted the overnight rain.
“We will see how each day goes from now on. The rain has lessened the need for watering, but I would be surprised if we get right through the meeting without having to put a bit more water on.”
IRISH RAIDERS DUE IN THE EARLY HOURS
The first of the Irish raiders for this year’s Randox Health Grand National Festival are due to arrive in Britain on the 2.30am, tomorrow, sailing from Ireland. They should arrive at Aintree racecourse by 8.30am.
Crossing the Irish Sea will be horses trained by Gordon Elliott, Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead.
Elliott has 13 potential runners in the £1-millon pound Randox Health Grand National, Mullins has five entered and de Bromhead has one representative in the world’s greatest and richest chase.
Randox Health Grand National
 
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained – 3 not-qualified, 2 subsequently scratched), five-day confirmations April 1 (69 confirmations, 1 subsequently scratched – Sandymount Duke), final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
Weight Raised 4lb on Monday, April 1
First rating given is at the weights’ launch on February 12, followed by the current rating with the difference in brackets.
Horses run off of the weights they were allotted on February 12, with no penalties.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Rtg
Owner
Trainer/Jockey
1)
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
9
11-10
164 172(+8)
J P McManus
Tony Martin IRE/Barry Geraghty
2)
VALTOR (FR)
10
11-06
160 160(=)
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson/Daryl Jacob
3)
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
9
11-05
159 167(+8)
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE/Davy Russell
4)
OUTLANDER (IRE)
11
11-04
158 157(-1)
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE/Keith Donoghue
5)
DON POLI (IRE)
10
11-03
157 150(-7)
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE/Mr Patrick Mullins
6)
GO CONQUER (IRE)
10
11-03
157 157(=)
Paul & Clare Rooney
Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies
7)
MALA BEACH (IRE)
11
11-02
156 155(-1)
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE/Mr Jamie Codd
8)
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
9
11-01
155 152(-3)
J P McManus
Jonjo O’Neill/Richie McLernon
9)
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
9
11-01
155 158(+3)
Trevor Hemmings
Nick Alexander/Henry Brooke
10)
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
11
11-01
155 155(=)
Malcolm Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE/
 
 
11)
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
9
11-01
155 152(-3)
Mills & Mason Partnership
Nigel Twiston-Davies/Tom Bellamy
12)
DOUNIKOS (FR)
8
11-00
154 154(=)
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE/Jack Kennedy
13)
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
11
11-00
154 162(+8)
Ronnie Bartlett
Willie Mullins IRE/
14)
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
10
11-00
154 154(=)
Two Golf Widows
Lucinda Russell/Derek Fox
15)
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
9
10-13
153 153 (=)
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs/Richard Johnson
16)
WARRIORS TALE
10
10-13
153 151(-2)
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden
17)
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
11
10-12
152 151(-1)
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball/
18)
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
8
10-11
151 149(-2)
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Jessica Harrington IRE/
19)
A TOI PHIL (FR)
9
10-11
151 151(=)
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE/Denis O’Regan
20)
JURY DUTY (IRE)
8
10-11
151 157(+6)
Sideways Syndicate
Gordon Elliott IRE/Robbie Power
 
 
21)
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
10
10-10
150 148(-2)
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE/Mark Enright
22)
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
8
10-10
150 150(=)
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE/Sean Bowen
23)
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
7
10-09
149 154(+5)
John White & Anne Underhill
David Pipe/David Noonan
24)
TEA FOR TWO
10
10-09
149 149(=)
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
Jane Williams/Lizzie Kelly
25)
MALL DINI (IRE)
9
10-08
148 148(=)
Philip Reynolds
Patrick Kelly IRE/
26)
STEP BACK (IRE)
9
10-07
147 147(=)
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
Mark Bradstock/Nico de Boinville
27)
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
11
10-07
147 146(-1)
Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard/Tom O’Brien
28)
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
10
10-06
146 156(+10)
Fibbage Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE/
29)
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
8
10-06
146 143(-3)
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE/Andrew Ring
30)
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
10
10-06
146 146(=)
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE/
 
 
31)
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
9
10-06
146 145(-1)
Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock
Tom George/Paddy Brennan
32)
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
10
10-06
146 142(-4)
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe/Tom Scudamore
33)
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
10
10-06
146 140(-6)
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE/
34)
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
9
10-04
144 149(+5)
Trevor Hemmings
Sue Smith/
35)
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
10
10-04
144 144(=)
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE/J J Slevin
36)
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
9
10-04
144 143(-1)
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE/
37)
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
9
10-04
144 142(=)
Baroness Harding
Robert Walford/James Best
38)
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
12
10-04
144 142(=)
Core Partnership
Gordon Elliott IRE/Luke Dempsey
39)
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
10
10-03
143 144(+1)
Stuart Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd/Sam Coltherd
40)
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
14
10-03
143 143(=)
Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor
Gordon Elliott IRE/Robert Dunne
41)
JOE FARRELL (IRE)
10
10-02
142 145(+3)
Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis
Rebecca Curtis/
42)
JUST A PAR (IRE)
12
10-02
142 142(=)
Mark Scott
James Moffatt/
43)
THE YOUNG MASTER
10
10-02
142 142(=)
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland/
44)
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
8
10-02
142 142(=)
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE/
45)
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
12
10-02
142 142(=)
Kilbroney Racing
Willie Mullins IRE/
46)
EXITAS (IRE)
11
10-02
142 140(-2)
Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther
Phil Middleton/
47)
RED INFANTRY (IRE)
9
10-02
142 140(-2)
Rob Little
Ian Williams/
48)
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
9
10-02
142 140(-2)
Jane Gerard-Pearse
Neil Mulholland/
49)
COGRY
10
10-00
140 140(=)
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies/
50)
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
9
10-00
140 140(=)
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
Jamie Snowden/Jamie Bargary
 
 
51)
OUT SAM
10
10-00
140 138(-2)
Danny Charlesworth
Gordon Elliott IRE/
52)
MR DIABLO (IRE)
10
9-13
139 139(=)
Aidan Glynn
Philip Dempsey IRE/
53)
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
9
9-13
139 139(=)
Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
Neil Mulholland/
54)
KINGSWELL THEATRE
10
9-13
139 137(-2)
John J Murray
Michael Scudamore/
55)
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
11
9-12
138 143 (+5)
Carole Skipworth
Neil Mulholland/
56)
MILANSBAR (IRE)
12
9-12
138 135 (-3)
Robert Bothway
Neil King/
57)
BORICE (FR)
8
9-11
137 137(=)
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE/
58)
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
11
9-11
137 136(-1)
Tom Howley Jnr/Mouse O’Ryan/Dave McDonnell
Gordon Elliott IRE/
59)
SPLASH OF GINGE
11
9-11
137 134(-3)
John Neild
Nigel Twiston-Davies/
60)
ZIGA BOY (FR)
10
9-11
137 130(-7)
Axom LI
Alan King/
 
 
61)
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
13
9-09
135 135(=)
Cheveley Park Stud
James Moffatt/
62)
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
9
9-09
135 135(=)
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE/
63)
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
9
9-09
135 132(-3)
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson/
64)
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
10
9-07
133 142(+9)
David Wesley Yates
Nicky Richards/
65)
POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
9
9-06
132 145(+13)
All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies
Christian Williams/
66)
MORNEY WING (IRE)
10
9-03
129 130(+1)
The Steeple Chasers
Charlie Mann/
67)
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
11
9-02
128 127(-1)
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe/
68)
SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
9
9-01
127 138(+11)
J P McManus
Thomas Mullins IRE/
 
68 remining entries SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) scratched today
30 Irish-trained
The 2019 Randox Health Grand National Festival
Aintree Racecourse – Order of Running
Grand National Thursday, April 4
1.45pm Devenish Nutrition Manifesto Novices’ Chase (G1) 2m 3f 200y £100,000
2.20pm Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (G1) 2m 209y £100,000
2.50pm Betway Bowl Chase (G1) 3m 210y £200,000
3.25pm Betway Aintree Hurdle (G1) 2m 4f £250,000
4.05pm Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase GNC 2m 5f 19y £45,000
4.40pm Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (G3) 1m 7f 176y £90,000
5.15pm Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NHF Race (G2) 2m 209y £45,000
TOTAL ON THE DAY £830,000
 
 
Ladies Day, Friday, April 5
1.45pm Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle (G3) 2m 4f £75,000
2.20pm Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (G1) 2m 103y £100,000
2.50pm Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (G1) 3m 210y £100,000
3.25pm JLT Chase (G1) (registered as the Melling Chase) 2m 3f 200y £250,000
4.05pm Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (G3) GNC 2m 5f 19y £140,000
4.40pm Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (G1) 3m 149y £100,000
5.15pm Weatherbys Racing Bank Standard Open NHF Race (G2) 2m 209y £45,000
TOTAL ON THE DAY £810,000
Grand National Day – Saturday, April 6
1.45pm Gaskells Handicap Hurdle (G3) 3m 149y £75,000
2.25pm Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (G1) 2m 4f £100,000
3.00pm Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase (G1) 1m 7f 176y £100,000
3.40pm Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle (G1) (registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) 3m 149y £180,000
4.20pm Betway Handicap Chase (G3) 3m 210y £75,000
5.15pm Randox Health Grand National (G3) (Handicap Chase) GNC 4m 2f 74y £1,000,000
6.20pm Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys & Amateur Riders) 2m 103y £50,000
TOTAL ON THE DAY £1,580,000
GRAND TOTAL £3,220,000
