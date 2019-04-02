Latest going information from Clerk of the Course Andrew Tulloch & latest jockey bookings for the Randox Health Grand National Posted by racenews on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 · Leave a Comment

LAST NIGHT’S RAIN WELCOMED

The need to water the courses at Aintree Racecourse during the Randox Health Grand National Festival (April 4 to April 6) lessened after 10 millimetres of rain overnight.

The going changed this morning to:

Grand National Course - Good to Soft, Soft in places Canal Side (from Good, Good to Soft in places)

Mildmay Course – Good to Soft (from Good)

Hurdle Course – Good to Soft (from Good)

Andrew Tulloch, Clerk of the Course at Aintree, reported: “We had 10 millimetres of rain overnight, which cleared around 8am.

“The forecast from now on indicates mostly dry weather, but with occasional showers.

“The ground was definitely drying up yesterday and we had changed the going description to good. We needed and wanted the overnight rain.

“We will see how each day goes from now on. The rain has lessened the need for watering, but I would be surprised if we get right through the meeting without having to put a bit more water on.”

IRISH RAIDERS DUE IN THE EARLY HOURS

The first of the Irish raiders for this year’s Randox Health Grand National Festival are due to arrive in Britain on the 2.30am, tomorrow, sailing from Ireland. They should arrive at Aintree racecourse by 8.30am.

Crossing the Irish Sea will be horses trained by Gordon Elliott, Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead.

Elliott has 13 potential runners in the £1-millon pound Randox Health Grand National, Mullins has five entered and de Bromhead has one representative in the world’s greatest and richest chase.

Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained – 3 not-qualified, 2 subsequently scratched), five-day confirmations April 1 (69 confirmations, 1 subsequently scratched – Sandymount Duke), final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Weight Raised 4lb on Monday, April 1

First rating given is at the weights’ launch on February 12, followed by the current rating with the difference in brackets.

Horses run off of the weights they were allotted on February 12, with no penalties.

Horse Age Wgt Rtg Owner Trainer/Jockey 1) ANIBALE FLY (FR) 9 11-10 164 172(+8) J P McManus Tony Martin IRE/Barry Geraghty 2) VALTOR (FR) 10 11-06 160 160(=) Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson/Daryl Jacob 3) TIGER ROLL (IRE) 9 11-05 159 167(+8) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Davy Russell 4) OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 11-04 158 157(-1) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Keith Donoghue 5) DON POLI (IRE) 10 11-03 157 150(-7) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Mr Patrick Mullins 6) GO CONQUER (IRE) 10 11-03 157 157(=) Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies 7) MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 11-02 156 155(-1) Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE/Mr Jamie Codd 8) MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 11-01 155 152(-3) J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill/Richie McLernon 9) LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 11-01 155 158(+3) Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander/Henry Brooke 10) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 11-01 155 155(=) Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE/ 11) BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 11-01 155 152(-3) Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies/Tom Bellamy 12) DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 11-00 154 154(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Jack Kennedy 13) RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 11-00 154 162(+8) Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE/ 14) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 10 11-00 154 154(=) Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell/Derek Fox 15) ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 9 10-13 153 153 (=) Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs/Richard Johnson 16) WARRIORS TALE 10 10-13 153 151(-2) Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden 17) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 10-12 152 151(-1) J P McManus Anthony Honeyball/ 18) MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 8 10-11 151 149(-2) Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE/ 19) A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 10-11 151 151(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Denis O’Regan 20) JURY DUTY (IRE) 8 10-11 151 157(+6) Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE/Robbie Power 21) NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 10 10-10 150 148(-2) Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE/Mark Enright 22) MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 8 10-10 150 150(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Sean Bowen 23) RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 7 10-09 149 154(+5) John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe/David Noonan 24) TEA FOR TWO 10 10-09 149 149(=) Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams/Lizzie Kelly 25) MALL DINI (IRE) 9 10-08 148 148(=) Philip Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE/ 26) STEP BACK (IRE) 9 10-07 147 147(=) Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock/Nico de Boinville 27) ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 10-07 147 146(-1) Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard/Tom O’Brien 28) PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 10 10-06 146 156(+10) Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE/ 29) BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) 8 10-06 146 143(-3) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Andrew Ring 30) UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 10-06 146 146(=) Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE/ 31) SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 9 10-06 146 145(-1) Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock Tom George/Paddy Brennan 32) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 10 10-06 146 142(-4) Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe/Tom Scudamore 33) VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 10-06 146 140(-6) Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE/ 34) VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 10-04 144 149(+5) Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith/ 35) GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 10-04 144 144(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/J J Slevin 36) LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 10-04 144 143(-1) Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE/ 37) WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 10-04 144 142(=) Baroness Harding Robert Walford/James Best 38) FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 12 10-04 144 142(=) Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE/Luke Dempsey 39) CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 10-03 143 144(+1) Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd/Sam Coltherd 40) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 14 10-03 143 143(=) Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE/Robert Dunne 41) JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 10-02 142 145(+3) Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis Rebecca Curtis/ 42) JUST A PAR (IRE) 12 10-02 142 142(=) Mark Scott James Moffatt/ 43) THE YOUNG MASTER 10 10-02 142 142(=) Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland/ 44) BAIE DES ILES (FR) 8 10-02 142 142(=) Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE/ 45) ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 12 10-02 142 142(=) Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE/ 46) EXITAS (IRE) 11 10-02 142 140(-2) Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther Phil Middleton/ 47) RED INFANTRY (IRE) 9 10-02 142 140(-2) Rob Little Ian Williams/ 48) SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 10-02 142 140(-2) Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland/ 49) COGRY 10 10-00 140 140(=) Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies/ 50) FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 10-00 140 140(=) The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden/Jamie Bargary 51) OUT SAM 10 10-00 140 138(-2) Danny Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE/ 52) MR DIABLO (IRE) 10 9-13 139 139(=) Aidan Glynn Philip Dempsey IRE/ 53) IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 9 9-13 139 139(=) Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding Neil Mulholland/ 54) KINGSWELL THEATRE 10 9-13 139 137(-2) John J Murray Michael Scudamore/ 55) CAROLE’S DESTRIER 11 9-12 138 143 (+5) Carole Skipworth Neil Mulholland/ 56) MILANSBAR (IRE) 12 9-12 138 135 (-3) Robert Bothway Neil King/ 57) BORICE (FR) 8 9-11 137 137(=) Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE/ 58) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 11 9-11 137 136(-1) Tom Howley Jnr/Mouse O’Ryan/Dave McDonnell Gordon Elliott IRE/ 59) SPLASH OF GINGE 11 9-11 137 134(-3) John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies/ 60) ZIGA BOY (FR) 10 9-11 137 130(-7) Axom LI Alan King/ 61) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 9-09 135 135(=) Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt/ 62) CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 9-09 135 135(=) Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE/ 63) KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 9-09 135 132(-3) Alan Spence Nicky Henderson/ 64) LOOKING WELL (IRE) 10 9-07 133 142(+9) David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards/ 65) POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 9 9-06 132 145(+13) All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies Christian Williams/ 66) MORNEY WING (IRE) 10 9-03 129 130(+1) The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann/ 67) RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 9-02 128 127(-1) Fergus Wilson David Pipe/ 68) SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 9 9-01 127 138(+11) J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE/

68 remining entries SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) scratched today

30 Irish-trained

The 2019 Randox Health Grand National Festival

Aintree Racecourse – Order of Running

Grand National Thursday, April 4

1.45pm Devenish Nutrition Manifesto Novices’ Chase (G1) 2m 3f 200y £100,000

2.20pm Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (G1) 2m 209y £100,000

2.50pm Betway Bowl Chase (G1) 3m 210y £200,000

3.25pm Betway Aintree Hurdle (G1) 2m 4f £250,000

4.05pm Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase GNC 2m 5f 19y £45,000

4.40pm Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (G3) 1m 7f 176y £90,000

5.15pm Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NHF Race (G2) 2m 209y £45,000

TOTAL ON THE DAY £830,000

Ladies Day, Friday, April 5

1.45pm Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle (G3) 2m 4f £75,000

2.20pm Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (G1) 2m 103y £100,000

2.50pm Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (G1) 3m 210y £100,000

3.25pm JLT Chase (G1) (registered as the Melling Chase) 2m 3f 200y £250,000

4.05pm Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (G3) GNC 2m 5f 19y £140,000

4.40pm Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (G1) 3m 149y £100,000

5.15pm Weatherbys Racing Bank Standard Open NHF Race (G2) 2m 209y £45,000

TOTAL ON THE DAY £810,000

Grand National Day – Saturday, April 6

1.45pm Gaskells Handicap Hurdle (G3) 3m 149y £75,000

2.25pm Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (G1) 2m 4f £100,000

3.00pm Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase (G1) 1m 7f 176y £100,000

3.40pm Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle (G1) (registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) 3m 149y £180,000

4.20pm Betway Handicap Chase (G3) 3m 210y £75,000

5.15pm Randox Health Grand National (G3) (Handicap Chase) GNC 4m 2f 74y £1,000,000

6.20pm Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys & Amateur Riders) 2m 103y £50,000

TOTAL ON THE DAY £1,580,000

GRAND TOTAL £3,220,000