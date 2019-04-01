Latest Going Information from Aintree Racecourse

TULLOCH TALKS GROUND

Andrew Tulloch, Clerk of the Course at Aintree Racecourse, provided an update on ground conditions late this afternoon ahead of the three-day Randox Health Grand National Festival, which gets underway on Thursday, April 4. The feature race of the meeting, the £1-million Randox Health Grand National, the world’s greatest and richest chase, takes place at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6.

The current going at Aintree has changed to:

Mildmay Course – Good

Hurdle Course – Good

Grand National Course – Good, Good to Soft in places

Tulloch reported: “We have had an overcast day, but with a drying wind, so I am calling it Good all round on the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses and Good, Good to Soft in places on the Grand National Course.

“There is rain forecast overnight and through into the early part of tomorrow, totalling around 10 millimetres and finishing around mid-morning. I will assess the going after that. We are forecast showery weather during the week. We will assess on each day.

“It has been an odd winter, it has been dry, then it has been wet, now it has turned dry again. We started cutting the grass slightly earlier than usual, but it has levelled off now.

“We are pleased with where we are. We started watering a week ago and there is plenty of moisture there, but I will see where we are in the morning.”

Tulloch went on to discuss the damage caused to the course after a car drove onto it at 6.45am on Saturday, before leaving tyre marks on the track and damaging elements of the railings near the Melling Road part of the track.

He commented: “It is superficial damage to the turf, particularly after the 12th fence of the Grand National Course, and the guys have done as much repair work as we can. It is just an unfortunate incident.

“We have passed all our information over to the police and they are looking into the matter.”