The Last Samuri handed 11st 12lb as weights revealed for Randox Health Becher Chase

Weights are released today for the £145,000 G3 Randox Health Becher Chase (60 entries) and the £70,000 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (37 entries), both staged over Aintree’s famous Grand National fences on Becher Chase Day, Saturday, December 9.

The 2016 Grand National runner-up The Last Samuri (Kim Bailey) tops the weights on 11st 12lb for the Randox Health Becher Chase, run over three and a quarter miles. The nine-year-old finished third behind Vieux Lion Rouge (David Pipe, 11st 5lb) andHighland Lodge (Jimmy Moffatt, 10st 5lb) in this contest 12 months ago.
The Last Samuri did not replicate that form in this year’s Randox Health Grand National, coming home 16th, but made an encouraging return to action when a close second to Bags Groove in a handicap hurdle over two miles and five furlongs at Kempton Park on November 13.
Trainer Kim Bailey said: “The Last Samuri is in good form and on course for the Randox Health Becher Chase.
“It was a good run at Kempton and, provided he is in the same sort of form as he is now in two weeks’ time, he should have a very good chance.
“We will get the Becher Chase out the way first before deciding where we go for the rest of the season.”
Randox Health Grand National fourth Blaklion, who has been the favourite for the Randox Health Becher Chase since the entries were revealed last week, has been allotted 11st 6lb. His trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, a five-time winner of the race, is also responsible for last year’s Hennessy Gold Cup third Double Ross (11st 1lb).
Other entries to have run well in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National include Gas Line Boy (fifth, Ian Williams, 10st 9lb), who fell when travelling well in a handicap chase over the Mildmay Course last month, and Regal Encore (eighth, Anthony Honeyball, 11st 3lb).
In-form chasers Go Conquer (Jonjo O’Neill) and Present Man (Paul Nicholls) have been handed 11st 4lb and 11st 3lb respectively. Go Conquer was the impressive winner of the G3 Sodexo Gold Cup at Ascot on November 4, while Present Man held on gamely to land the Listed Badger Ales Trophy at Wincanton the following weekend.
Present Man’s trainer Paul Nicholls has four entries in total, including dual Scottish Grand National victor Vicente (11st 4lb) who was a close second on his comeback at Cheltenham last weekend.
Neil Mulholland has two interesting contenders in The Young Master (10st 12lb) andDoing Fine (10st 4lb).
Last week’s G2 Clonmel Oil Chase victor Alpha Des Obeaux (Mouse Morris IRE, 11st 7lb) has the most weight of the 10 Irish-trained entries. Stablemate Rogue Angel, victorious in the 2016 Irish Grand National, has been allotted 10st 2lb.
Gordon Elliott’s pair Mala Beach and Ucello Conti have been given 11st 2lb and 10st 13lb respectively, while 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Lord Windermere (Jim Culloty), seventh in last season’s Randox Health Grand National, will carry at least 10st 11lb.
Here is a video link for some of the leading contenders for the Randox Health Becher Chase: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7u-0Wgalo0
Left to right: Blaklion, Vieux Lion Rouge & Highland Lodge in the 2016 Becher Chase
 
O O Seven top-weight in 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase

Second season chaser O O Seven (Nicky Henderson, 11st 12lb) heads the weights for the other race over the Grand National fences on December 9, the £70,000 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase over two miles and five furlongs.
Paul Nicholls, successful in two of the last four renewals, has five of the 37 entries to choose from, headed by the 2016 winner As De Mee (11st 9lb) who will race from a 12lb higher mark this time around.
The three Irish-trained entries include G1 scorer Clarcam (Gordon Elliott, 11st 11lb) and French import Polidam (Willie Mullins, 10st 12lb).
Jockey Walks
In a new initiative for Becher Chase Day, British Horseracing Authority Jockey Coach and former jockey Brian Harding will walk the Grand National course with jockeys before racing.
This is a continuation of what was done on each day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival in April.
The walk before racing is voluntary, but has had excellent feedback from jockeys who have participated.
Tickets and hospitality for Becher Chase Day are available to purchase at www.aintree.thejockeyclub.co.uk or by calling 0344 579 3001.
If you are 18-24, you can go FREE to this fixture by signing up and purchasing a RacePass ticket online at www.racepass18to24.co.uk.
The Randox Health Becher Chase
Grade 3 handicap chase, £145,000 total prize fund. Three miles two furlongs (Grand National fences), 1.30pm, Saturday, December 9. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 19, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 14 (60 entries), five-day confirmations December 4, final declarations December 7. Maximum field of 30 plus two reserves.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
9
11-12
Paul & Clare Rooney
Kim Bailey
PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE)
10
11-09
ISL Recruitment
Fergal O’Brien
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
8
11-09
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
7
11-07
Carl Hinchy
Richard Hobson
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
7
11-07
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
THEATRE GUIDE (IRE)
10
11-06
Jean Bishop
Colin Tizzard
BLAKLION
8
11-06
S Such & C G Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
8
11-05
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
GO CONQUER (IRE)
8
11-04
Paul & Clare Rooney
Jonjo O’Neill
VICENTE (FR)
8
11-04
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
PRESENT MAN (IRE)
7
11-03
Woodhouse & Sutton
Paul Nicholls
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
9
11-03
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
YALA ENKI (FR)
7
11-03
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
AS DE MEE (FR)
7
11-02
The Stewart Family & Judi Dench
Paul Nicholls
MALA BEACH (IRE)
9
11-02
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
SOUTHFIELD THEATRE (IRE)
9
11-01
Angela Yeoman
Paul Nicholls
DOUBLE ROSS (IRE)
11
11-00
Options O Syndicate
Nigel Twiston-Davies
UCELLO CONTI (FR)
9
10-13
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
THE YOUNG MASTER
8
10-12
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
THIRD INTENTION (IRE)
10
10-12
Robert and Sarah Tizzard
Colin Tizzard
THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE)
9
10-12
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
THREE FACES WEST (IRE)
9
10-11
Paul & Clare Rooney
Philip Hobbs
BISHOPS ROAD (IRE)
9
10-11
Alan Halsall
Kerry Lee
LORD WINDERMERE (IRE)
11
10-11
Dr Ronan Lambe
Jim Culloty IRE
GOODTOKNOW
9
10-09
Burling Lee MacEchern Nolan Potter
Kerry Lee
NO DUFFER
10
10-09
David Robey
Tom George
GAS LINE BOY (IRE)
11
10-09
The Three Graces
Ian Williams
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
8
10-06
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR)
8
10-06
A Brooks & G Moore
Venetia Williams
JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE)
8
10-06
Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder
Emma Lavelle
WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE)
8
10-06
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
VIVA STEVE (IRE)
9
10-05
Paul & Clare Rooney
Fergal O’Brien
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
11
10-05
Patricia Thompson
James Moffatt
EMERGING FORCE (IRE)
7
10-05
Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker
Harry Whittington
DOING FINE (IRE)
9
10-04
Ashley Carr & Andy Smith
Neil Mulholland
COOLOGUE (IRE)
8
10-04
The New Club Partnership
Charlie Longsdon
SILVER MAN
10
10-03
John Wardle
Jo Hughes
ROYALE KNIGHT
11
10-03
C E Stedman & R J Corsan
Dr Richard Newland
AUBUSSON (FR)
8
10-02
Jane Williams
Nick Williams
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
9
10-02
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
SUGAR BARON (IRE)
7
10-02
Anthony Speelman
Nicky Henderson
LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE)
9
10-01
Trevor Hemmings
Nicky Henderson
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
9
10-01
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
WESTERNER POINT (IRE)
8
10-01
Thade Quill Syndicate
Eoghan O’Grady IRE
MENDIP EXPRESS (IRE)
11
10-01
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Philip Hobbs
MINELLACELEBRATION (IRE)
7
10-00
Nick Elliott
Katy Price
STRAIDNAHANNA (IRE)
8
10-00
M B Scholey & R H Scholey
Sue Smith
TOPPER THORNTON (IRE)
8
9-13
Old Stoic Racing Club
Alex Hales
SOLSTICE SON
8
9-13
The Summer Solstice
Anthony Honeyball
SMOOTH STEPPER
8
9-13
Mrs Aafke Clarke
Sue Smith
STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE)
8
9-12
Gempro
Michael Scudamore
ALVARADO (IRE)
12
9-11
William & Angela Rucker
Fergal O’Brien
PORTRAIT KING (IRE)
12
9-11
James Beaumont & Douglas Pryde
Patrick Griffin IRE
RELENTLESS DREAMER (IRE)
8
9-10
Nigel Morris
Rebecca Curtis
FEDERICI
8
9-10
Jon Glews
Donald McCain
WHAT HAPPENS NOW (IRE)
8
9-10
Deva Racing Dr Massini Partnership
Donald McCain
INDIAN CASTLE (IRE)
9
9-08
Askew Dick Hernon Reynard
Ian Williams
BLAMEITALONMYROOTS (IRE)
7
9-07
Tim Syder
Oliver Sherwood
DARE TO ENDEAVOUR
10
9-04
Aidan J Ryan
Eric McNamara IRE
MORNEY WING (IRE)
8
8-12
The Steeple Chasers
Charlie Mann
 
60 entries
10 Irish-trained
 
The 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Chase
Class 2 handicap chase, £70,000 total prize fund. Two miles and five furlongs (Grand National fences), 3.10pm, Saturday, December 9. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 19, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 14 (37 entries), five-day confirmations December 4, final declarations December 8. Maximum field of 30.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
O O SEVEN (IRE)
7
11-12
Christopher Hanbury
Nicky Henderson
GO CONQUER (IRE)
8
11-11
Paul & Clare Rooney
Jonjo O’Neill
DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE)
7
11-11
Crossed Fingers Partnership
Tom George
CLARCAM (FR)
7
11-11
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
BALLYBOLLEY (IRE)
8
11-10
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
DOUBLE TREASURE
6
11-10
Sir Chips Keswick
Jamie Snowden
PRESENT MAN (IRE)
7
11-10
Woodhouse & Sutton
Paul Nicholls
AS DE MEE (FR)
7
11-09
The Stewart Family & Judi Dench
Paul Nicholls
COLD MARCH (FR)
7
11-08
Andrew Brooks
Venetia Williams
VIRGILIO (FR)
8
11-07
C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth
Dan Skelton
BOUVREUIL (FR)
6
11-04
J P McManus
Paul Nicholls
SAMETEGAL (FR)
8
11-04
John & Barbara Cotton
Paul Nicholls
WARRIORS TALE
8
11-03
Michelle And Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
GAS LINE BOY (IRE)
11
11-02
The Three Graces
Ian Williams
GOLD PRESENT (IRE)
7
11-02
John & Barbara Cotton
Nicky Henderson
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
9
11-01
Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR)
8
10-13
A Brooks & G Moore
Venetia Williams
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
7
10-13
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson
POLIDAM (FR)
8
10-12
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
DRESDEN (IRE)
9
10-11
Dan Lloyd
Henry Oliver
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
8
10-11
S Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
FESTIVE AFFAIR (IRE)
9
10-10
Four The Fun Of It Partnership
Jonjo O’Neill
THOMAS BROWN
8
10-10
The Corse Lawners
Harry Fry
MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE)
6
10-09
Paul Murphy
Amy Murphy
NOTARFBAD (IRE)
11
10-07
Govier & Brown
Jeremy Scott
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
9
10-06
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
ARCTIC GOLD (IRE)
6
10-06
Geoffrey & Donna Keeys
Nigel Twiston-Davies
KATACHENKO (IRE)
8
10-05
Trevor Hemmings
Donald McCain
MYSTIFIABLE
9
10-04
Graham and Alison Jelley
Fergal O’Brien
PORTRAIT KING (IRE)
12
10-04
James Beaumont & Douglas Pryde
Patrick Griffin IRE
PERSIAN SNOW (IRE)
11
10-04
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Philip Hobbs
IMJOEKING (IRE)
10
10-03
K Alexander
Lucinda Russell
FEDERICI
8
10-03
Jon Glews
Donald McCain
PRINCETON ROYALE (IRE)
8
10-01
D Nott, P Beadles, R Clarke
Neil King
NO NO MAC (IRE)
8
10-01
B H McFadzean & A L Gregg
Ian Duncan
WEST WIZARD (FR)
8
9-10
Joseph O’Brien
Sophie Leech
ADAM DU BRETEAU (FR)
7
9-10
Gay Smith
Jonjo O’Neill
 
37 entries
3 Irish-trained

 

