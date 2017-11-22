The Last Samuri handed 11st 12lb as weights revealed for Randox Health Becher Chase Posted by racenews on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Weights are released today for the £145,000 G3 Randox Health Becher Chase (60 entries) and the £70,000 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (37 entries), both staged over Aintree’s famous Grand National fences on Becher Chase Day, Saturday, December 9.

The 2016 Grand National runner-up The Last Samuri (Kim Bailey) tops the weights on 11st 12lb for the Randox Health Becher Chase, run over three and a quarter miles. The nine-year-old finished third behind Vieux Lion Rouge (David Pipe, 11st 5lb) andHighland Lodge (Jimmy Moffatt, 10st 5lb) in this contest 12 months ago.

The Last Samuri did not replicate that form in this year’s Randox Health Grand National, coming home 16th, but made an encouraging return to action when a close second to Bags Groove in a handicap hurdle over two miles and five furlongs at Kempton Park on November 13.

Trainer Kim Bailey said: “The Last Samuri is in good form and on course for the Randox Health Becher Chase.

“It was a good run at Kempton and, provided he is in the same sort of form as he is now in two weeks’ time, he should have a very good chance.

“We will get the Becher Chase out the way first before deciding where we go for the rest of the season.”

Randox Health Grand National fourth Blaklion, who has been the favourite for the Randox Health Becher Chase since the entries were revealed last week, has been allotted 11st 6lb. His trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, a five-time winner of the race, is also responsible for last year’s Hennessy Gold Cup third Double Ross (11st 1lb).

Other entries to have run well in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National include Gas Line Boy (fifth, Ian Williams, 10st 9lb), who fell when travelling well in a handicap chase over the Mildmay Course last month, and Regal Encore (eighth, Anthony Honeyball, 11st 3lb).

In-form chasers Go Conquer (Jonjo O’Neill) and Present Man (Paul Nicholls) have been handed 11st 4lb and 11st 3lb respectively. Go Conquer was the impressive winner of the G3 Sodexo Gold Cup at Ascot on November 4, while Present Man held on gamely to land the Listed Badger Ales Trophy at Wincanton the following weekend.

Present Man’s trainer Paul Nicholls has four entries in total, including dual Scottish Grand National victor Vicente (11st 4lb) who was a close second on his comeback at Cheltenham last weekend.

Neil Mulholland has two interesting contenders in The Young Master (10st 12lb) andDoing Fine (10st 4lb).

Last week’s G2 Clonmel Oil Chase victor Alpha Des Obeaux (Mouse Morris IRE, 11st 7lb) has the most weight of the 10 Irish-trained entries. Stablemate Rogue Angel, victorious in the 2016 Irish Grand National, has been allotted 10st 2lb.

Gordon Elliott’s pair Mala Beach and Ucello Conti have been given 11st 2lb and 10st 13lb respectively, while 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Lord Windermere (Jim Culloty), seventh in last season’s Randox Health Grand National, will carry at least 10st 11lb.

Here is a video link for some of the leading contenders for the Randox Health Becher Chase: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7u-0Wgalo0

Left to right: Blaklion, Vieux Lion Rouge & Highland Lodge in the 2016 Becher Chase

O O Seven top-weight in 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase



Second season chaser O O Seven (Nicky Henderson, 11st 12lb) heads the weights for the other race over the Grand National fences on December 9, the £70,000 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase over two miles and five furlongs.

Paul Nicholls, successful in two of the last four renewals, has five of the 37 entries to choose from, headed by the 2016 winner As De Mee (11st 9lb) who will race from a 12lb higher mark this time around.

The three Irish-trained entries include G1 scorer Clarcam (Gordon Elliott, 11st 11lb) and French import Polidam (Willie Mullins, 10st 12lb).

Jockey Walks

In a new initiative for Becher Chase Day, British Horseracing Authority Jockey Coach and former jockey Brian Harding will walk the Grand National course with jockeys before racing.

This is a continuation of what was done on each day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival in April.

The walk before racing is voluntary, but has had excellent feedback from jockeys who have participated.

www.aintree.thejockeyclub.co.uk or by calling 0344 579 3001. Tickets and hospitality for Becher Chase Day are available to purchase ator by calling 0344 579 3001.

www.racepass18to24.co.uk. If you are 18-24, you can go FREE to this fixture by signing up and purchasing a RacePass ticket online at

The Randox Health Becher Chase

Grade 3 handicap chase, £145,000 total prize fund. Three miles two furlongs (Grand National fences), 1.30pm, Saturday, December 9. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 19, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 14 (60 entries), five-day confirmations December 4, final declarations December 7. Maximum field of 30 plus two reserves.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 9 11-12 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 11-09 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien SIZING CODELCO (IRE) 8 11-09 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 11-07 Carl Hinchy Richard Hobson ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 11-07 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE THEATRE GUIDE (IRE) 10 11-06 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard BLAKLION 8 11-06 S Such & C G Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 8 11-05 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe GO CONQUER (IRE) 8 11-04 Paul & Clare Rooney Jonjo O’Neill VICENTE (FR) 8 11-04 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls PRESENT MAN (IRE) 7 11-03 Woodhouse & Sutton Paul Nicholls REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 11-03 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball YALA ENKI (FR) 7 11-03 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams AS DE MEE (FR) 7 11-02 The Stewart Family & Judi Dench Paul Nicholls MALA BEACH (IRE) 9 11-02 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE SOUTHFIELD THEATRE (IRE) 9 11-01 Angela Yeoman Paul Nicholls DOUBLE ROSS (IRE) 11 11-00 Options O Syndicate Nigel Twiston-Davies UCELLO CONTI (FR) 9 10-13 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE THE YOUNG MASTER 8 10-12 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland THIRD INTENTION (IRE) 10 10-12 Robert and Sarah Tizzard Colin Tizzard THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE) 9 10-12 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE THREE FACES WEST (IRE) 9 10-11 Paul & Clare Rooney Philip Hobbs BISHOPS ROAD (IRE) 9 10-11 Alan Halsall Kerry Lee LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 10-11 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE GOODTOKNOW 9 10-09 Burling Lee MacEchern Nolan Potter Kerry Lee NO DUFFER 10 10-09 David Robey Tom George GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 10-09 The Three Graces Ian Williams VYTA DU ROC (FR) 8 10-06 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR) 8 10-06 A Brooks & G Moore Venetia Williams JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE) 8 10-06 Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) 8 10-06 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE VIVA STEVE (IRE) 9 10-05 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 11 10-05 Patricia Thompson James Moffatt EMERGING FORCE (IRE) 7 10-05 Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker Harry Whittington DOING FINE (IRE) 9 10-04 Ashley Carr & Andy Smith Neil Mulholland COOLOGUE (IRE) 8 10-04 The New Club Partnership Charlie Longsdon SILVER MAN 10 10-03 John Wardle Jo Hughes ROYALE KNIGHT 11 10-03 C E Stedman & R J Corsan Dr Richard Newland AUBUSSON (FR) 8 10-02 Jane Williams Nick Williams ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 9 10-02 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE SUGAR BARON (IRE) 7 10-02 Anthony Speelman Nicky Henderson LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 10-01 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 9 10-01 Fergus Wilson David Pipe WESTERNER POINT (IRE) 8 10-01 Thade Quill Syndicate Eoghan O’Grady IRE MENDIP EXPRESS (IRE) 11 10-01 David Maxwell Racing Limited Philip Hobbs MINELLACELEBRATION (IRE) 7 10-00 Nick Elliott Katy Price STRAIDNAHANNA (IRE) 8 10-00 M B Scholey & R H Scholey Sue Smith TOPPER THORNTON (IRE) 8 9-13 Old Stoic Racing Club Alex Hales SOLSTICE SON 8 9-13 The Summer Solstice Anthony Honeyball SMOOTH STEPPER 8 9-13 Mrs Aafke Clarke Sue Smith STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE) 8 9-12 Gempro Michael Scudamore ALVARADO (IRE) 12 9-11 William & Angela Rucker Fergal O’Brien PORTRAIT KING (IRE) 12 9-11 James Beaumont & Douglas Pryde Patrick Griffin IRE RELENTLESS DREAMER (IRE) 8 9-10 Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis FEDERICI 8 9-10 Jon Glews Donald McCain WHAT HAPPENS NOW (IRE) 8 9-10 Deva Racing Dr Massini Partnership Donald McCain INDIAN CASTLE (IRE) 9 9-08 Askew Dick Hernon Reynard Ian Williams BLAMEITALONMYROOTS (IRE) 7 9-07 Tim Syder Oliver Sherwood DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 10 9-04 Aidan J Ryan Eric McNamara IRE MORNEY WING (IRE) 8 8-12 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann

60 entries

10 Irish-trained

The 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Chase

Class 2 handicap chase, £70,000 total prize fund. Two miles and five furlongs (Grand National fences), 3.10pm, Saturday, December 9. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 19, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 14 (37 entries), five-day confirmations December 4, final declarations December 8. Maximum field of 30.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer O O SEVEN (IRE) 7 11-12 Christopher Hanbury Nicky Henderson GO CONQUER (IRE) 8 11-11 Paul & Clare Rooney Jonjo O’Neill DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 7 11-11 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George CLARCAM (FR) 7 11-11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BALLYBOLLEY (IRE) 8 11-10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies DOUBLE TREASURE 6 11-10 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden PRESENT MAN (IRE) 7 11-10 Woodhouse & Sutton Paul Nicholls AS DE MEE (FR) 7 11-09 The Stewart Family & Judi Dench Paul Nicholls COLD MARCH (FR) 7 11-08 Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams VIRGILIO (FR) 8 11-07 C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth Dan Skelton BOUVREUIL (FR) 6 11-04 J P McManus Paul Nicholls SAMETEGAL (FR) 8 11-04 John & Barbara Cotton Paul Nicholls WARRIORS TALE 8 11-03 Michelle And Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 11-02 The Three Graces Ian Williams GOLD PRESENT (IRE) 7 11-02 John & Barbara Cotton Nicky Henderson ULTRAGOLD (FR) 9 11-01 Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR) 8 10-13 A Brooks & G Moore Venetia Williams KILCREA VALE (IRE) 7 10-13 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson POLIDAM (FR) 8 10-12 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE DRESDEN (IRE) 9 10-11 Dan Lloyd Henry Oliver CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 8 10-11 S Coltherd Stuart Coltherd FESTIVE AFFAIR (IRE) 9 10-10 Four The Fun Of It Partnership Jonjo O’Neill THOMAS BROWN 8 10-10 The Corse Lawners Harry Fry MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE) 6 10-09 Paul Murphy Amy Murphy NOTARFBAD (IRE) 11 10-07 Govier & Brown Jeremy Scott RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 9 10-06 Fergus Wilson David Pipe ARCTIC GOLD (IRE) 6 10-06 Geoffrey & Donna Keeys Nigel Twiston-Davies KATACHENKO (IRE) 8 10-05 Trevor Hemmings Donald McCain MYSTIFIABLE 9 10-04 Graham and Alison Jelley Fergal O’Brien PORTRAIT KING (IRE) 12 10-04 James Beaumont & Douglas Pryde Patrick Griffin IRE PERSIAN SNOW (IRE) 11 10-04 David Maxwell Racing Limited Philip Hobbs IMJOEKING (IRE) 10 10-03 K Alexander Lucinda Russell FEDERICI 8 10-03 Jon Glews Donald McCain PRINCETON ROYALE (IRE) 8 10-01 D Nott, P Beadles, R Clarke Neil King NO NO MAC (IRE) 8 10-01 B H McFadzean & A L Gregg Ian Duncan WEST WIZARD (FR) 8 9-10 Joseph O’Brien Sophie Leech ADAM DU BRETEAU (FR) 7 9-10 Gay Smith Jonjo O’Neill

37 entries

3 Irish-trained