Land Force and Sergei Prokofiev among entries for Newbury's Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

A total of 63 entries are unveiled today for the G2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on day two of the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend, Saturday, September 22.

The six-furlong contest for two-year-olds boasts an excellent roll of honour, with star miler Ribchester (2015) and champion sprinter Harry Angel (2016) among the recent winners.

Aidan O’Brien has yet to win the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes. Britain’s and Ireland’s champion trainer has made eight entries include Land Force, winner of the G2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last week, and G2 Coventry Stakes third Sergei Prokofiev.

Rumble Inthejungle (Richard Spencer) could step up to six furlongs after his dominant victory in the G3 Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. Promising stablemate Louis Treize, an eye-catching winner on the All-Weather at Newcastle last month, is also engaged.

Heartwarming (Clive Cox), one of seven fillies among the entries, is set go on trial for the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes in the Listed Byerley Stud Stakes over five furlongs at Newbury on August 17.

The Showcasing filly has had two starts to date and, having finished a good second on debut at Sandown Park in June, she went one better next time out in a five-furlong novice contest at the same track on July 25.

Owned by Hot To Trot Racing, Heartwarming is half-sister to the syndicate’s dual G2 winner Heartache.

Sam Hoskins, racing manager for Hot To Trot Racing, said: “Heartwarming has come out of Sandown well and is going to run next in the Byerley Stud Stakes at Newbury on Friday week.

“She is well thought of by everyone and if she was to run well, then the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes could be a good option. Next week will tell us more.”

Heartwarming’s trainer Clive Cox, who won the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes with Harry Angel, also has G2 July Stakes runner-up Konchek among his six entries.

Yorkshire-based handler Mark Johnston has four contenders to choose from, notably Royal Ascot scorer Main Edition and Natalie’s Joy, successful last time out over the course and distance in the Listed Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury on July 20.

Other Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes entries include Listed Windsor Castle Stakes runner-up Sabre (Richard Fahey) and impressive Goodwood nursery handicap victor Don Armado (Stuart Williams).

The scratchings deadline for the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes is at noon on September 4.

The two-day Dubai Duty Free International Weekend takes place at Newbury on Friday and Saturday, September 21 and 22.

Other highlights at the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend include the G3 Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup over 11 furlongs, the five-furlong G3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy and the £75,000 Dubai Duty Free Handicap over 10 furlongs.

The Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

Group 2, £75,000 total prize fund. Six furlongs, Saturday, September 22. For two-year-olds only. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb. Penalties: a winner of a G1 or G1 race 3lb. Entries closed August 7, entries revealed August 8 (63 entries), scratchings deadline September 4, five-day confirmations September 17, final declarations 10am September 20. Maximum field 20 runners.

Horse Owner Trainer AXE AXELROD (USA) Merchants and Missionaries Richard Fahey BARBILL (IRE) Susan Bunney Mick Channon CAPTAINOFTHEBOUNTY (USA) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE CHAPELLI Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston CHUCK WILLIS (IRE) Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Shake of Sheikh Charles Hills COMEDY (IRE) Keller, Redvers and Donald Karl Burke COSMIC LAW (IRE) John Dance Richard Fahey CRANTOCK BAY Keith Breen George Scott DECRYPT P Twomey Paddy Twomey IRE DON ARMADO (IRE) Tom Morley Stuart Williams DUNKIRK HARBOUR (USA) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE EMARAATY ANA Ahmad Abdulla Al Shaikh Kevin Ryan EXALTED ANGEL (FR) D J MacKay & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke FANAAR (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas FIRELIGHT (FR) George Strawbridge Andrew Balding GARRUS (IRE) Susan Roy Jeremy Noseda GLORY FIGHTER KIR (HK) Ltd & Dr Johnny Hon Charles Hills HEARTWARMING Hot To Trot Racing Clive Cox KESSAAR (IRE) M Al-Qatami & K M Al-Mudhaf John Gosden KHAADEM (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills KINKS David Hudd, Chris Wright & Ann Black Mick Channon KONCHEK AlMohamediya Racing Clive Cox LAND FORCE (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE LEGENDS OF WAR (USA) Qatar Racing Limited John Gosden LIFE OF RILEY Ontoawinner, Strecker & Burke Karl Burke LITTLE KIM Nick Bradley Racing 35 & Sohi & E Burke Karl Burke LOUIS TREIZE (IRE) REBEL RACING PREMIER Richard Spencer MAIN EDITION (IRE) Saif Ali Mark Johnston MARHABA MILLIAR (IRE) Jaber Abdullah John Gosden MARIE’S DIAMOND (IRE) Middleham Park Racing LXXXVI Mark Johnston MOUNT TABORA (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE MOYASSAR Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon NATALIE’S JOY Merriebelle Stable & S Chappell Mark Johnston NEVERLAND ROCK Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Richard Hannon NICARO (IRE) Michael Slevin Fozzy Stack IRE OBERYN MARTELL Nick Bradley Racing 32 & Sohi & Partner Eve Johnson Houghton PRIVATE ROCKET (IRE) Lee Tze Bun Marces Clive Cox PRODUCTION The Royal Ascot Racing Club Richard Hannon QUIET ENDEAVOUR (IRE) Ontoawinner & Partners Archie Watson QUTOB (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills RED ARMADA (IRE) China Horse Club International Limited Clive Cox RUMBLE INTHEJUNGLE (IRE) REBEL RACING PREMIER Richard Spencer SABRE Janis MacPherson Richard Fahey SAN ANDREAS (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE SECRET VENTURE Clipper Logistics Kevin Ryan SEMOUM (USA) HH SH Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa George Peckham SERENGETI SONG (IRE) Hambleton Racing Ltd III & E Burke Karl Burke SERGEI PROKOFIEV (CAN) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE SHINE SO BRIGHT King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding SHOWOUT T D Rootes Archie Watson SPACE TRAVELLER Clipper Logistics Richard Fahey SPORTING CHANCE Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon Crisford SWISS CONNECTION Woodcock Electrical Ltd & Ms D Aldridge Bryan Smart TEN SOVEREIGNS (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE THE IRISH ROVER (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE TRIGGERED (IRE) P K Siu Ed Walker TRUE MASON Khalifa Dasmal Karl Burke TYPHOON TEN (IRE) Des Anderson Richard Hannon VENTURE (IRE) Malih L Al Basti Clive Cox WATAN Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon WELL DONE FOX King Power Racing Co Ltd Richard Hannon WISE COUNSEL Clipper Logistics Clive Cox YOUSINI Middleham Park Racing XXI Kevin Ryan

63 entries

10 Irish-trained

Ivory considering Hungerford option for Librisa Breeze

Royal Ascot winner Expert Eye headlines 41 entries for the seven-furlong £150,000 G2 Hungerford Stakes, the feature race at Newbury on Saturday, August 18, Ladies Day with Rudimental.

Owned and bred by Khalid Abdullah, Expert Eye (Sir Michael Stoute) produced a sparkling performance over this distance when winning the G3 Jersey Stakes by four and a half lengths at Royal Ascot on June 20.

He finished second to Lightning Spear on his latest start when upped to a mile for the G1 Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on August 1, with Gustav Klimt (Aidan O’Brien) back in fourth.

G1 July Cup fourth Sir Dancealot (David Elsworth) was also in action at Glorious Goodwood and posted a career-best as he came with a strong late run to win the seven-furlong G2 Lennox Stakes by a short-head.

The Dean Ivory-trained Librisa Breeze finished a staying-on fourth in the G1 Prix Maurice De Gheest at Deauville on August 5, making up plenty of ground in the closing stages under Robert Winston in the extended six-furlong contest. The six-year-old Mount Nelson gelding finished ninth in the six-furlong G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He enjoyed an excellent 2017 season, which culminated with an impressive success in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint over six furlongs at Ascot on British Champions Day in October, 2017.

The grey was a length and three-quarter second in the 2017 renewal of the Hungerford Stakes and his participation could ultimately hinge on a change in the current warm weather engulfing Britain, with the Radlett handler stressing the importance of “give in the ground” for the G1 winner.

Ivory, who trains at Harper Lodge Farm in Hertfordshire, said: “Librisa Breeze has come out of his run at Deauville in good form and I am really happy with him.

“He was second in the Hungerford Stakes last year and could potentially run in this year’s renewal, but it all depends on the ground for him.

“There is time to get him ready for the race after his run on Sunday, but we would really like there to be some cut in the ground for him.

“I was thrilled with his run in the G1 Prix Maurice De Gheest. It was an excellent renewal and I thought he was nearly back to his best. He ran on well under Robert and it was a great effort to finish fourth.

“We had to head over to France just to get a bit of ground which wasn’t good to firm. At the moment, it is very hard to find a race for him as he would like some cut in the ground.

“Librisa Breeze is like a lot of my horses in that he does appreciate some give, because we train all our horses on the All-Weather.

“I have been very patient with all my horses so far this year, but Librisa Breeze is great and if conditions continue to be dry, then he will have a nice autumn campaign ahead of him.

“We will see what the weather does in the next couple of weeks, but the Hungerford Stakes is an option.”

William Haggas enjoyed an excellent week at the Glorious Goodwood and the progressive Pretty Baby, winner of the G3 L’Ormarins Queen Plate Oak Tree Stakes, is a potential runner in the G2 Hungerford Stakes.

The three-year-old daughter of Orpen ran on strongly to score by a neck under Dane O’Neill on her first attempt over seven furlongs.

Discussing the victory and future plans, Haggas revealed at Goodwood: “Pretty Baby won well and that was her first try over seven furlongs.

“We always thought that she might appreciate the step up in trip, so it was good to see her win.

“Eva Moscrop, who used to ride professionally, rides her every day at home and she had been telling me for a while that the filly had been in great form

“Pretty Baby is tough and that is her nature – she has always been feisty.

“We’ll now go up in grade and I think the Hungerford Stakes or the City Of York Stakes could be under consideration for her – we will campaign her boldly over seven furlongs.”

Eight-year-old Breton Rock (David Simcock) could bid for a second success in the Hungerford Stakes, having defeated Gregorian by a short-head in 2014.

Yafta (Richard Hannon) and Projection (Roger Charlton) may clash again at Newbury after being separated by a head in the G3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes over six furlongs at the track on July 21.

Top-class sprinter Jungle Cat is one of two entries for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby. Jungle Cat has not raced since capturing the six-furlong G1 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan on Dubai World Cup Night in March.

Gustav Klimt’s trainer Aidan O’Brien also has G1 July Cup third Fleet Review and St Patrick’s Day, who is a full-brother to US Triple Crown hero American Pharoah, among his four entries.