Land Force and Sergei Prokofiev among entries for Newbury’s Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

A total of 63 entries are unveiled today for the G2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on day two of the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend, Saturday, September 22.
The six-furlong contest for two-year-olds boasts an excellent roll of honour, with star miler Ribchester (2015) and champion sprinter Harry Angel (2016) among the recent winners.
Aidan O’Brien has yet to win the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes. Britain’s and Ireland’s champion trainer has made eight entries include Land Force, winner of the G2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last week, and G2 Coventry Stakes third Sergei Prokofiev.
Rumble Inthejungle (Richard Spencer) could step up to six furlongs after his dominant victory in the G3 Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. Promising stablemate Louis Treize, an eye-catching winner on the All-Weather at Newcastle last month, is also engaged.
Heartwarming (Clive Cox), one of seven fillies among the entries, is set go on trial for the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes in the Listed Byerley Stud Stakes over five furlongs at Newbury on August 17.
The Showcasing filly has had two starts to date and, having finished a good second on debut at Sandown Park in June, she went one better next time out in a five-furlong novice contest at the same track on July 25.
Owned by Hot To Trot Racing, Heartwarming is half-sister to the syndicate’s dual G2 winner Heartache.
Sam Hoskins, racing manager for Hot To Trot Racing, said: “Heartwarming has come out of Sandown well and is going to run next in the Byerley Stud Stakes at Newbury on Friday week.
“She is well thought of by everyone and if she was to run well, then the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes could be a good option. Next week will tell us more.”
Heartwarming’s trainer Clive Cox, who won the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes with Harry Angel, also has G2 July Stakes runner-up Konchek among his six entries.
Yorkshire-based handler Mark Johnston has four contenders to choose from, notably Royal Ascot scorer Main Edition and Natalie’s Joy, successful last time out over the course and distance in the Listed Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury on July 20.
Other Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes entries include Listed Windsor Castle Stakes runner-up Sabre (Richard Fahey) and impressive Goodwood nursery handicap victor Don Armado (Stuart Williams).
The scratchings deadline for the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes is at noon on September 4.
The two-day Dubai Duty Free International Weekend takes place at Newbury on Friday and Saturday, September 21 and 22.
Other highlights at the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend include the G3 Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup over 11 furlongs, the five-furlong G3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy and the £75,000 Dubai Duty Free Handicap over 10 furlongs.
The Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes
Group 2, £75,000 total prize fund. Six furlongs, Saturday, September 22. For two-year-olds only. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb. Penalties: a winner of a G1 or G1 race 3lb. Entries closed August 7, entries revealed August 8 (63 entries), scratchings deadline September 4, five-day confirmations September 17, final declarations 10am September 20. Maximum field 20 runners.
Horse
Owner
Trainer
AXE AXELROD (USA)
Merchants and Missionaries
Richard Fahey
BARBILL (IRE)
Susan Bunney
Mick Channon
CAPTAINOFTHEBOUNTY (USA)
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
CHAPELLI
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
CHUCK WILLIS (IRE)
Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Shake of Sheikh
Charles Hills
COMEDY (IRE)
Keller, Redvers and Donald
Karl Burke
COSMIC LAW (IRE)
John Dance
Richard Fahey
CRANTOCK BAY
Keith Breen
George Scott
DECRYPT
P Twomey
Paddy Twomey IRE
DON ARMADO (IRE)
Tom Morley
Stuart Williams
DUNKIRK HARBOUR (USA)
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
EMARAATY ANA
Ahmad Abdulla Al Shaikh
Kevin Ryan
EXALTED ANGEL (FR)
D J MacKay & Mrs E Burke
Karl Burke
FANAAR (IRE)
Hamdan Al Maktoum
William Haggas
FIRELIGHT (FR)
George Strawbridge
Andrew Balding
GARRUS (IRE)
Susan Roy
Jeremy Noseda
GLORY FIGHTER
KIR (HK) Ltd & Dr Johnny Hon
Charles Hills
HEARTWARMING
Hot To Trot Racing
Clive Cox
KESSAAR (IRE)
M Al-Qatami & K M Al-Mudhaf
John Gosden
KHAADEM (IRE)
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
KINKS
David Hudd, Chris Wright & Ann Black
Mick Channon
KONCHEK
AlMohamediya Racing
Clive Cox
LAND FORCE (IRE)
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
LEGENDS OF WAR (USA)
Qatar Racing Limited
John Gosden
LIFE OF RILEY
Ontoawinner, Strecker & Burke
Karl Burke
LITTLE KIM
Nick Bradley Racing 35 & Sohi & E Burke
Karl Burke
LOUIS TREIZE (IRE)
REBEL RACING PREMIER
Richard Spencer
MAIN EDITION (IRE)
Saif Ali
Mark Johnston
MARHABA MILLIAR (IRE)
Jaber Abdullah
John Gosden
MARIE’S DIAMOND (IRE)
Middleham Park Racing LXXXVI
Mark Johnston
MOUNT TABORA (USA)
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
MOYASSAR
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Richard Hannon
NATALIE’S JOY
Merriebelle Stable & S Chappell
Mark Johnston
NEVERLAND ROCK
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
Richard Hannon
NICARO (IRE)
Michael Slevin
Fozzy Stack IRE
OBERYN MARTELL
Nick Bradley Racing 32 & Sohi & Partner
Eve Johnson Houghton
PRIVATE ROCKET (IRE)
Lee Tze Bun Marces
Clive Cox
PRODUCTION
The Royal Ascot Racing Club
Richard Hannon
QUIET ENDEAVOUR (IRE)
Ontoawinner & Partners
Archie Watson
QUTOB (IRE)
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
RED ARMADA (IRE)
China Horse Club International Limited
Clive Cox
RUMBLE INTHEJUNGLE (IRE)
REBEL RACING PREMIER
Richard Spencer
SABRE
Janis MacPherson
Richard Fahey
SAN ANDREAS (IRE)
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
SECRET VENTURE
Clipper Logistics
Kevin Ryan
SEMOUM (USA)
HH SH Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa
George Peckham
SERENGETI SONG (IRE)
Hambleton Racing Ltd III & E Burke
Karl Burke
SERGEI PROKOFIEV (CAN)
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
SHINE SO BRIGHT
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
SHOWOUT
T D Rootes
Archie Watson
SPACE TRAVELLER
Clipper Logistics
Richard Fahey
SPORTING CHANCE
Abdulla Al Mansoori
Simon Crisford
SWISS CONNECTION
Woodcock Electrical Ltd & Ms D Aldridge
Bryan Smart
TEN SOVEREIGNS (IRE)
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
THE IRISH ROVER (IRE)
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
TRIGGERED (IRE)
P K Siu
Ed Walker
TRUE MASON
Khalifa Dasmal
Karl Burke
TYPHOON TEN (IRE)
Des Anderson
Richard Hannon
VENTURE (IRE)
Malih L Al Basti
Clive Cox
WATAN
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
WELL DONE FOX
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Richard Hannon
WISE COUNSEL
Clipper Logistics
Clive Cox
YOUSINI
Middleham Park Racing XXI
Kevin Ryan
 
63 entries
10 Irish-trained
Ivory considering Hungerford option for Librisa Breeze
Royal Ascot winner Expert Eye headlines 41 entries for the seven-furlong £150,000 G2 Hungerford Stakes, the feature race at Newbury on Saturday, August 18, Ladies Day with Rudimental.
Owned and bred by Khalid Abdullah, Expert Eye (Sir Michael Stoute) produced a sparkling performance over this distance when winning the G3 Jersey Stakes by four and a half lengths at Royal Ascot on June 20.
He finished second to Lightning Spear on his latest start when upped to a mile for the G1 Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on August 1, with Gustav Klimt (Aidan O’Brien) back in fourth.
G1 July Cup fourth Sir Dancealot (David Elsworth) was also in action at Glorious Goodwood and posted a career-best as he came with a strong late run to win the seven-furlong G2 Lennox Stakes by a short-head.
The Dean Ivory-trained Librisa Breeze finished a staying-on fourth in the G1 Prix Maurice De Gheest at Deauville on August 5, making up plenty of ground in the closing stages under Robert Winston in the extended six-furlong contest. The six-year-old Mount Nelson gelding finished ninth in the six-furlong G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.
He enjoyed an excellent 2017 season, which culminated with an impressive success in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint over six furlongs at Ascot on British Champions Day in October, 2017.
The grey was a length and three-quarter second in the 2017 renewal of the Hungerford Stakes and his participation could ultimately hinge on a change in the current warm weather engulfing Britain, with the Radlett handler stressing the importance of “give in the ground” for the G1 winner.
Ivory, who trains at Harper Lodge Farm in Hertfordshire, said: “Librisa Breeze has come out of his run at Deauville in good form and I am really happy with him.
“He was second in the Hungerford Stakes last year and could potentially run in this year’s renewal, but it all depends on the ground for him.
“There is time to get him ready for the race after his run on Sunday, but we would really like there to be some cut in the ground for him.
“I was thrilled with his run in the G1 Prix Maurice De Gheest. It was an excellent renewal and I thought he was nearly back to his best. He ran on well under Robert and it was a great effort to finish fourth.
“We had to head over to France just to get a bit of ground which wasn’t good to firm. At the moment, it is very hard to find a race for him as he would like some cut in the ground.
“Librisa Breeze is like a lot of my horses in that he does appreciate some give, because we train all our horses on the All-Weather.
“I have been very patient with all my horses so far this year, but Librisa Breeze is great and if conditions continue to be dry, then he will have a nice autumn campaign ahead of him.
“We will see what the weather does in the next couple of weeks, but the Hungerford Stakes is an option.”
William Haggas enjoyed an excellent week at the Glorious Goodwood and the progressive Pretty Baby, winner of the G3 L’Ormarins Queen Plate Oak Tree Stakes, is a potential runner in the G2 Hungerford Stakes.
The three-year-old daughter of Orpen ran on strongly to score by a neck under Dane O’Neill on her first attempt over seven furlongs.
Discussing the victory and future plans, Haggas revealed at Goodwood: “Pretty Baby won well and that was her first try over seven furlongs.
“We always thought that she might appreciate the step up in trip, so it was good to see her win.
“Eva Moscrop, who used to ride professionally, rides her every day at home and she had been telling me for a while that the filly had been in great form
“Pretty Baby is tough and that is her nature – she has always been feisty.
“We’ll now go up in grade and I think the Hungerford Stakes or the City Of York Stakes could be under consideration for her – we will campaign her boldly over seven furlongs.”
Eight-year-old Breton Rock (David Simcock) could bid for a second success in the Hungerford Stakes, having defeated Gregorian by a short-head in 2014.
Yafta (Richard Hannon) and Projection (Roger Charlton) may clash again at Newbury after being separated by a head in the G3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes over six furlongs at the track on July 21.
Top-class sprinter Jungle Cat is one of two entries for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby. Jungle Cat has not raced since capturing the six-furlong G1 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan on Dubai World Cup Night in March.
Gustav Klimt’s trainer Aidan O’Brien also has G1 July Cup third Fleet Review and St Patrick’s Day, who is a full-brother to US Triple Crown hero American Pharoah, among his four entries.
