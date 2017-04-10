Lancelot Du Lac primed for another crack at £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships

Trainer Dean Ivory is hoping that Lancelot Du Lac can go one place better in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships (3.10pm) on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park this Good Friday, April 14.
The seven-year-old was collared in the closing stages by Alben Star when coming home second in the very valuable six-furlong contest 12 months ago, having also finished an unlucky eighth behind the same horse in the inaugural All-Weather Sprint Championships in 2014.
Lancelot Du Lac has looked as good as ever on the All-Weather this season, following up victory off top-weight in a five-furlong Chelmsford City handicap in January with a nose verdict over Mythmaker (Bryan Smart) in the Listed Betway Cleves Stakes over six furlongs at Lingfield Park on February 4.
The son of Shamardal returned to Lingfield Park on February 25 for the five-furlong Listed Betway Hever Sprint, in which he was headed near the line to go down by half a length to Royal Birth (Stuart Williams).
Hertfordshire-based Ivory commented: “Lancelot Du Lac is doing very well at home and has been working nicely.
“We sent him back to Childwickbury Stud for two or three weeks after he ran in the Hever Sprint and then started back with him slowly – he doesn’t want an awful lot of work.
“He has obviously got some very good form at Lingfield over the past couple of years and we are just hoping for a good draw.
“I think that six furlongs suits him better than five but it all depends on what other horses are in the race. Lingfield is an easier six furlongs than some other courses – he wants pace in his races and he should get that on Good Friday.
“Hopefully, he can jump, track the leaders, take a bit of a blow and then finish strongly. He played his hand a bit early last year, when Alben Star did him on the line, and he hit the rail quite badly two years before that.
“I think he is a probably the best he has ever been and you just need to cross your fingers for a bit of luck.”
Lancelot Du Lac is 4/1 co-favourite with the race sponsor for the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships alongside impressive recent Lingfield Park handicap winner Kimbrella (Richard Fahey) and Pretend (Charlie Appleby), who took the 2015 All-Weather Sprint Championships.
The 16 contenders also include Fast-Track Qualifier scorers Royal Birth (8/1), Doc Sportello (10/1, Michael Herrington) and Sign Of The Kodiac (16/1, James Given) plus Betway Cleves Stakes runner-up Mythmaker (14/1, Bryan Smart).
Lancelot Du Lac (second right) in action in the Betway Hever Sprint
Finals Day gets underway with the £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap (1.40pm), and Ivory could be double-handed in the seven-furlong contest with Kadrizzi (9st 12lb) and Eljaddaaf (9st 2lb) featuring among the 40 entries.
Kadrizzi ran on strongly to take third in the Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships on Good Friday last year, while Eljaddaaf has gained four All-Weather wins, including when scoring by four lengths in a Kempton Park handicap in January.
Ivory added: “I think we have to run Kadrizzi because there is such good prize money. He needs a few runs to really shine and I think he is better on a straighter track but the turf is very firm at the moment.
“He was third in the big three-year-old race on Good Friday last year, when he was slowly out of the stalls, which is unusual for him. He missed the break and he just couldn’t pin the winner back. In another 10 yards, I think he could have won.
“The only thing that is probably going to stop him is the weight. He was checked in his run last time out and it all depends where you are coming round the bend at Lingfield.
“Eljaddaaf will run if he gets into the race. I think that he is a nice, progressive sort of horse, who likes a lot of pace in races.
“I wouldn’t say that there would be a whole lot difference between the pair on the Polytrack and Eljaddaaf has always had hard runs. If you look at all his previous races, he has been stuck in the middle, the outside or on the rail – that seems to be his style of running and he likes a battle to get there.
“As things stand, my apprentice Jack Duern will ride Kadrizzi and Lulu Stanford will ride Eljaddaaf. Lulu is a great girl, who can judge pace and read a race well, and that’s probably why Eljaddaaf is a bit of a dark horse in my opinion.”
ALL ENTRIES FOR THE £1-MILLION ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS CARD AT LINGFIELD PARK ON GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017
 
1.40pm £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f
For four-year-olds and upwards rated 80-100. Lowest weight 8st 7lb, highest weight 9st 12lb. Penalties: after April 1, for each race won 6lb. To be ridden by Apprentices. Allowances: Riders who, prior to April 11, 2017, have not ridden more than 50 winners in races under the Rules of Racing or the Rules of a recognised Racing Authority 3lb, riders who have not ridden more than 25 such winners 5lb, riders who have not ridden more than 10 such winners 7lb. Maximum field of 14.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
AL KHAN (IRE)
8
J C G Chua
Kevin Ryan
AMAZOUR (IRE)
5
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
Ismail Mohammed
BARAWEEZ (IRE)
7
A Barnes
Brian Ellison
BINT DANDY (IRE)
6
M M Foulger
Chris Dwyer
BOUCLIER (IRE)
7
M Chung
David Loughnane
BOY IN THE BAR
6
Sovereign Racing
Ian Williams
CHARLES MOLSON
6
Trolley Action
Patrick Chamings
DOUGAN
5
Shropshire Wolves
David Evans
DUTIFUL SON (IRE)
7
J C G Chua & Partner
Simon Dow
ELJADDAAF (IRE)
6
Wentdale Ltd & Mrs L A Ivory
Dean Ivory
FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA)
9
Mark McAllister
Simon Dow
GENTLEMEN
6
Eventmaker Racehorses
Phil McEntee
GEORGE WILLIAM
4
Lady Coventry & Partners
Richard Hannon
GEORGIAN BAY (IRE)
7
Market Avenue Racing Club & Mrs E Burke
Karl Burke
GREY DANUBE (IRE)
8
Brian Bunyan
Darren Bunyan IRE
HAKAM (USA)
5
The Horse Watchers
Michael Appleby
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE)
6
A Saha
Michael Easterby
HORSTED KEYNES (FR)
7
Mrs J M Simcock
David Simcock
IN THE RED (IRE)
4
Sunville Rail Limited
Martin Smith
INAAM (IRE)
4
Yorkshire Connections Ltd
Richard Fahey
INTRANSIGENT
8
Kingsclere Racing Club
Andrew Balding
INTRUDE
5
Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited
Stuart Williams
KADRIZZI (FR)
4
A Chapman & Wentdale Limited
Dean Ivory
LADY LYDIA (IRE)
6
Vince Smith & Partner
Gay Kelleway
NEXT STAGE
4
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
ORDER OF SERVICE
7
Burflex (Scaffolding) Ltd
Shaun Harris
OWER FLY
4
Green Pastures Farm
Richard Hannon
PALAWAN
4
Melbourne 10 Racing
Jamie Osborne
PEARL SPECTRE (USA)
6
Steve Jakes
Phil McEntee
PLUCKY DIP
6
Byron, Lavallin & Donnison
John Ryan
SHYPEN
4
Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner
Richard Fahey
SHYRON
6
F Butler & Mrs Connie Taylor
George Margarson
STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE)
4
A M Pickering
Ed Vaughan
SUQOOR
4
P Venner
Chris Dwyer
SUZI’S CONNOISSEUR
6
The Connoisseurs
Stuart Williams
SWISS CROSS
10
Steve Jakes
Phil McEntee
TAKE THE HELM
4
J S Threadwell
Brian Meehan
THE WARRIOR (IRE)
5
The Warrior Partnership
Amanda Perrett
TWIN POINT
6
F J Perry
Charlie Fellowes
WAR GLORY (IRE)
4
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
Richard Hannon
 
40 entries
 
2.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships, 1m 7f 169y
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMarathon Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: four-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 10lb; five-year-old and up colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
COHESION
4
Andrew Duffield
David Bridgwater
FIRST MOHICAN
9
HP Racing First Mohican
Alan King
GAVLAR
6
Canisbay Bloodstock
William Knight
GAWDAWPALIN (IRE)
4
H Balasuriya
Sylvester Kirk
HAINES
6
Bow River Racing
Andrew Balding
ISHARAH (USA)
4
Abdulla Al Mansoori
Mark Johnston
JOHN REEL (FR)
8
D Edwards & Dave Evans
David Evans
NATURAL SCENERY
4
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
PETITE JACK
4
W Burn
Neil King
PINZOLO
6
Sultan Ali
Ismail Mohammed
PIQUE SOUS (FR)
10
Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham
Willie Mullins IRE
PRINCE OF ARRAN
4
Saeed bel Obaida
Charlie Fellowes
STEVE ROGERS (IRE)
6
Nurlan Bizakov
Roger Varian
VETTORI RULES
4
Marc Walker & Partners
Gay Kelleway
WATERSMEET
6
J Barson
Mark Johnston
WINNING STORY
4
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
WINTERLUDE (IRE)
7
Brian Verinder & Alan Baxter
Jennie Candlish
 
17 entries
 
2.40pm £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, 7f
For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Fillies and Mares, Sprint or Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ASHADIHAN
4
T A Rahman
Kevin Ryan
BINT ARCANO (FR)
4
G B Turnbull Ltd
Julie Camacho
BINT DANDY (IRE)
6
M M Foulger
Chris Dwyer
CAROLINAE
5
The Dalmunzie Devils Partnership
Charlie Fellowes
LADY LYDIA (IRE)
6
Vince Smith & Partner
Gay Kelleway
MAKE MUSIC
4
Mrs I A Balding
Andrew Balding
MUFFRI’HA (IRE)
5
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
REALTRA (IRE)
5
Yasushi Kubota
Roger Varian
REBEL SURGE (IRE)
4
Rebel Racing III
Richard Spencer
SHYPEN
4
Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner
Richard Fahey
STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE)
4
Alan Pickering
Ed Vaughan
SUMMER ICON
4
Allen, Porter, Voute Partnership 1
Mick Channon
VOLUNTEER POINT (IRE)
5
Box 41
Mick Channon
YEAH BABY YEAH (IRE)
4
Winterbeck Manor Stud
Gay Kelleway
 
14 entries
 
3.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, 6f
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherSprint Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).
 
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
BOOM THE GROOM (IRE)
6
B J Millen
Tony Carroll
DOC SPORTELLO (IRE)
5
Acorn Racing
Michael Herrington
DUTIFUL SON (IRE)
7
J C G Chua & Partner
Simon Dow
ENCORE D’OR
5
Mrs Morley, G Johnson, Newsells Park Stud
Robert Cowell
FUJIN
6
Mrs S L Robinson
Shaun Harris
GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE)
4
Terry Reffell
David Evans
KASBAH (IRE)
5
Coombelands Racing Syndicate
Amanda Perrett
KIMBERELLA
7
C Titcomb
Richard Fahey
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
7
Michael & Heather Yarrow
Dean Ivory
MYTHMAKER
5
Crossfields Racing
Bryan Smart
PEARL SPECTRE (USA)
6
Steve Jakes
Phil McEntee
PRETEND (IRE)
6
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
REALIZE
7
JKB Racing
Stuart Williams
ROYAL BIRTH
6
The Morley Family
Stuart Williams
SIGN OF THE KODIAC (IRE)
4
The Cool Silk Partnership
James Given
VERNE CASTLE
4
J C Smith
Andrew Balding
 
16 entries
 
3.40pm £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, 1m
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).
 
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ALFRED HUTCHINSON
9
R C Bond
David O’Meara
CHESTNUT FIRE
5
B Dunn
Daniel Loughnane
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
4
Abudiencia Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
ENNAADD
4
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA)
9
Mark McAllister
Simon Dow
GRENDISAR (IRE)
7
Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi
Marco Botti
KEYSTROKE
5
Front Runner Racing III
Jeremy Noseda
METROPOL (IRE)
6
Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot
Pia Brandt FR
MY TARGET (IRE)
6
G Linder,M Wigham,J Williams,A Dearden
Michael Wigham
MYTHICAL MADNESS
6
J C G Chua
David O’Meara
NIMR
4
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Fahey
QURBAAN (USA)
4
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Francois Rohaut FR
SALATEEN
5
Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah
David O’Meara
SEA OF FLAMES
4
J C Smith
David Elsworth
SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE)
8
Lady O’Reilly & Partners
Ruth Carr
STEEL TRAIN (FR)
6
Rasio Cymru I & Dutch Rose Partnerhsip
David O’Meara
SUPERSTA
6
Rod In Pickle Partnership
Michael Appleby
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE)
5
The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner
Richard Fahey
TWIN POINT
6
F J Perry
Charlie Fellowes
 
 19 entries
 
4.10pm £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships, 6f
For three-year-olds who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherThree-Year-Old Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 10 (plus 2 reserves).
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ARZAAK (IRE)
3
M M Foulger
Chris Dwyer
CARLTON CHOICE (IRE)
3
F Amar
Louis Baudron FR
DUBAI ONE (IRE)
3
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
LETMESTOPYOUTHERE (IRE)
3
J Abbey, C Heron & M Nolan
David Evans
MAJOR JUMBO
3
T A Rahman
Kevin Ryan
MARQUEE CLUB
3
Melbourne 10 Racing
Jamie Osborne
SECOND THOUGHT (IRE)
3
Liam Sheridan
William Haggas
SUTTER COUNTY
3
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
TOMILY (IRE)
3
Des Anderson
Richard Hannon
VISIONARY (IRE)
3
Khalifa Dasmal
Robert Cowell
WICK POWELL
3
Miss N J Barron
David Barron
 
11 entries
 
4.40pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, 1m 2f
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMiddle Distance Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
 
HORSE
Age
Owner
Trainer
ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE)
5
K Sohi
Archie Watson
ALLEZ HENRI (IRE)
6
Ascot Club
Didier & Pauline Prod’homme FR
AMAZEMENT (GER)
4
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
James Tate
BATTALION (IRE)
7
Melbourne 10 Racing
Jamie Osborne
CONVEY
5
Robert Ng
Sir Michael Stoute
ELBERETH
6
David Taylor
Andrew Balding
EXTINGUISH (FR)
4
Khalid Abdullah
Criquette Head-Maarek FR
GRENDISAR (IRE)
7
Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi
Marco Botti
METROPOL (IRE)
6
Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot
Pia Brandt FR
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE)
5
The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner
Richard Fahey
VAN HUYSEN (IRE)
5
Prof C D Green
Dominic Ffrench Davis
 
11 entries
 
