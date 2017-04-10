Lancelot Du Lac primed for another crack at £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Posted by racenews on Monday, April 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Trainer Dean Ivory is hoping that Lancelot Du Lac can go one place better in the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships (3.10pm) on All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park this Good Friday, April 14.

The seven-year-old was collared in the closing stages by Alben Star when coming home second in the very valuable six-furlong contest 12 months ago, having also finished an unlucky eighth behind the same horse in the inaugural All-Weather Sprint Championships in 2014.

Lancelot Du Lac has looked as good as ever on the All-Weather this season, following up victory off top-weight in a five-furlong Chelmsford City handicap in January with a nose verdict over Mythmaker (Bryan Smart) in the Listed Betway Cleves Stakes over six furlongs at Lingfield Park on February 4.

The son of Shamardal returned to Lingfield Park on February 25 for the five-furlong Listed Betway Hever Sprint, in which he was headed near the line to go down by half a length to Royal Birth (Stuart Williams).

Hertfordshire-based Ivory commented: “Lancelot Du Lac is doing very well at home and has been working nicely.

“We sent him back to Childwickbury Stud for two or three weeks after he ran in the Hever Sprint and then started back with him slowly – he doesn’t want an awful lot of work.

“He has obviously got some very good form at Lingfield over the past couple of years and we are just hoping for a good draw.

“I think that six furlongs suits him better than five but it all depends on what other horses are in the race. Lingfield is an easier six furlongs than some other courses – he wants pace in his races and he should get that on Good Friday.

“Hopefully, he can jump, track the leaders, take a bit of a blow and then finish strongly. He played his hand a bit early last year, when Alben Star did him on the line, and he hit the rail quite badly two years before that.

“I think he is a probably the best he has ever been and you just need to cross your fingers for a bit of luck.”

Lancelot Du Lac is 4/1 co-favourite with the race sponsor for the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships alongside impressive recent Lingfield Park handicap winner Kimbrella (Richard Fahey) and Pretend (Charlie Appleby), who took the 2015 All-Weather Sprint Championships.

The 16 contenders also include Fast-Track Qualifier scorers Royal Birth (8/1), Doc Sportello (10/1, Michael Herrington) and Sign Of The Kodiac (16/1, James Given) plus Betway Cleves Stakes runner-up Mythmaker (14/1, Bryan Smart).

Lancelot Du Lac (second right) in action in the Betway Hever Sprint

Finals Day gets underway with the £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap (1.40pm), and Ivory could be double-handed in the seven-furlong contest with Kadrizzi (9st 12lb) and Eljaddaaf (9st 2lb) featuring among the 40 entries.

Kadrizzi ran on strongly to take third in the Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships on Good Friday last year, while Eljaddaaf has gained four All-Weather wins, including when scoring by four lengths in a Kempton Park handicap in January.

Ivory added: “I think we have to run Kadrizzi because there is such good prize money. He needs a few runs to really shine and I think he is better on a straighter track but the turf is very firm at the moment.

“He was third in the big three-year-old race on Good Friday last year, when he was slowly out of the stalls, which is unusual for him. He missed the break and he just couldn’t pin the winner back. In another 10 yards, I think he could have won.

“The only thing that is probably going to stop him is the weight. He was checked in his run last time out and it all depends where you are coming round the bend at Lingfield.

“Eljaddaaf will run if he gets into the race. I think that he is a nice, progressive sort of horse, who likes a lot of pace in races.

“I wouldn’t say that there would be a whole lot difference between the pair on the Polytrack and Eljaddaaf has always had hard runs. If you look at all his previous races, he has been stuck in the middle, the outside or on the rail – that seems to be his style of running and he likes a battle to get there.

“As things stand, my apprentice Jack Duern will ride Kadrizzi and Lulu Stanford will ride Eljaddaaf. Lulu is a great girl, who can judge pace and read a race well, and that’s probably why Eljaddaaf is a bit of a dark horse in my opinion.”

ALL ENTRIES FOR THE £1-MILLION ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS CARD AT LINGFIELD PARK ON GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

1.40pm £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards rated 80-100. Lowest weight 8st 7lb, highest weight 9st 12lb. Penalties: after April 1, for each race won 6lb. To be ridden by Apprentices. Allowances: Riders who, prior to April 11, 2017, have not ridden more than 50 winners in races under the Rules of Racing or the Rules of a recognised Racing Authority 3lb, riders who have not ridden more than 25 such winners 5lb, riders who have not ridden more than 10 such winners 7lb. Maximum field of 14.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AL KHAN (IRE) 8 J C G Chua Kevin Ryan AMAZOUR (IRE) 5 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Ismail Mohammed BARAWEEZ (IRE) 7 A Barnes Brian Ellison BINT DANDY (IRE) 6 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer BOUCLIER (IRE) 7 M Chung David Loughnane BOY IN THE BAR 6 Sovereign Racing Ian Williams CHARLES MOLSON 6 Trolley Action Patrick Chamings DOUGAN 5 Shropshire Wolves David Evans DUTIFUL SON (IRE) 7 J C G Chua & Partner Simon Dow ELJADDAAF (IRE) 6 Wentdale Ltd & Mrs L A Ivory Dean Ivory FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 Mark McAllister Simon Dow GENTLEMEN 6 Eventmaker Racehorses Phil McEntee GEORGE WILLIAM 4 Lady Coventry & Partners Richard Hannon GEORGIAN BAY (IRE) 7 Market Avenue Racing Club & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke GREY DANUBE (IRE) 8 Brian Bunyan Darren Bunyan IRE HAKAM (USA) 5 The Horse Watchers Michael Appleby HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 6 A Saha Michael Easterby HORSTED KEYNES (FR) 7 Mrs J M Simcock David Simcock IN THE RED (IRE) 4 Sunville Rail Limited Martin Smith INAAM (IRE) 4 Yorkshire Connections Ltd Richard Fahey INTRANSIGENT 8 Kingsclere Racing Club Andrew Balding INTRUDE 5 Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited Stuart Williams KADRIZZI (FR) 4 A Chapman & Wentdale Limited Dean Ivory LADY LYDIA (IRE) 6 Vince Smith & Partner Gay Kelleway NEXT STAGE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ORDER OF SERVICE 7 Burflex (Scaffolding) Ltd Shaun Harris OWER FLY 4 Green Pastures Farm Richard Hannon PALAWAN 4 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne PEARL SPECTRE (USA) 6 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee PLUCKY DIP 6 Byron, Lavallin & Donnison John Ryan SHYPEN 4 Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Richard Fahey SHYRON 6 F Butler & Mrs Connie Taylor George Margarson STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE) 4 A M Pickering Ed Vaughan SUQOOR 4 P Venner Chris Dwyer SUZI’S CONNOISSEUR 6 The Connoisseurs Stuart Williams SWISS CROSS 10 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee TAKE THE HELM 4 J S Threadwell Brian Meehan THE WARRIOR (IRE) 5 The Warrior Partnership Amanda Perrett TWIN POINT 6 F J Perry Charlie Fellowes WAR GLORY (IRE) 4 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon

40 entries

2.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships, 1m 7f 169y

For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMarathon Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: four-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 10lb; five-year-old and up colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer COHESION 4 Andrew Duffield David Bridgwater FIRST MOHICAN 9 HP Racing First Mohican Alan King GAVLAR 6 Canisbay Bloodstock William Knight GAWDAWPALIN (IRE) 4 H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk HAINES 6 Bow River Racing Andrew Balding ISHARAH (USA) 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Mark Johnston JOHN REEL (FR) 8 D Edwards & Dave Evans David Evans NATURAL SCENERY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor PETITE JACK 4 W Burn Neil King PINZOLO 6 Sultan Ali Ismail Mohammed PIQUE SOUS (FR) 10 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham Willie Mullins IRE PRINCE OF ARRAN 4 Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes STEVE ROGERS (IRE) 6 Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian VETTORI RULES 4 Marc Walker & Partners Gay Kelleway WATERSMEET 6 J Barson Mark Johnston WINNING STORY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WINTERLUDE (IRE) 7 Brian Verinder & Alan Baxter Jennie Candlish

17 entries

2.40pm £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Fillies and Mares, Sprint or Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ASHADIHAN 4 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan BINT ARCANO (FR) 4 G B Turnbull Ltd Julie Camacho BINT DANDY (IRE) 6 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer CAROLINAE 5 The Dalmunzie Devils Partnership Charlie Fellowes LADY LYDIA (IRE) 6 Vince Smith & Partner Gay Kelleway MAKE MUSIC 4 Mrs I A Balding Andrew Balding MUFFRI’HA (IRE) 5 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas REALTRA (IRE) 5 Yasushi Kubota Roger Varian REBEL SURGE (IRE) 4 Rebel Racing III Richard Spencer SHYPEN 4 Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Richard Fahey STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE) 4 Alan Pickering Ed Vaughan SUMMER ICON 4 Allen, Porter, Voute Partnership 1 Mick Channon VOLUNTEER POINT (IRE) 5 Box 41 Mick Channon YEAH BABY YEAH (IRE) 4 Winterbeck Manor Stud Gay Kelleway

14 entries

3.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, 6f

For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherSprint Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) 6 B J Millen Tony Carroll DOC SPORTELLO (IRE) 5 Acorn Racing Michael Herrington DUTIFUL SON (IRE) 7 J C G Chua & Partner Simon Dow ENCORE D’OR 5 Mrs Morley, G Johnson, Newsells Park Stud Robert Cowell FUJIN 6 Mrs S L Robinson Shaun Harris GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE) 4 Terry Reffell David Evans KASBAH (IRE) 5 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett KIMBERELLA 7 C Titcomb Richard Fahey LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 7 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory MYTHMAKER 5 Crossfields Racing Bryan Smart PEARL SPECTRE (USA) 6 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee PRETEND (IRE) 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby REALIZE 7 JKB Racing Stuart Williams ROYAL BIRTH 6 The Morley Family Stuart Williams SIGN OF THE KODIAC (IRE) 4 The Cool Silk Partnership James Given VERNE CASTLE 4 J C Smith Andrew Balding

16 entries

3.40pm £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, 1m

For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ALFRED HUTCHINSON 9 R C Bond David O’Meara CHESTNUT FIRE 5 B Dunn Daniel Loughnane DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 4 Abudiencia Co Ltd Andrew Balding ENNAADD 4 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 Mark McAllister Simon Dow GRENDISAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi Marco Botti KEYSTROKE 5 Front Runner Racing III Jeremy Noseda METROPOL (IRE) 6 Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot Pia Brandt FR MY TARGET (IRE) 6 G Linder,M Wigham,J Williams,A Dearden Michael Wigham MYTHICAL MADNESS 6 J C G Chua David O’Meara NIMR 4 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Fahey QURBAAN (USA) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Francois Rohaut FR SALATEEN 5 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara SEA OF FLAMES 4 J C Smith David Elsworth SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE) 8 Lady O’Reilly & Partners Ruth Carr STEEL TRAIN (FR) 6 Rasio Cymru I & Dutch Rose Partnerhsip David O’Meara SUPERSTA 6 Rod In Pickle Partnership Michael Appleby THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 5 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey TWIN POINT 6 F J Perry Charlie Fellowes

19 entries

4.10pm £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships, 6f

For three-year-olds who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherThree-Year-Old Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 10 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ARZAAK (IRE) 3 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer CARLTON CHOICE (IRE) 3 F Amar Louis Baudron FR DUBAI ONE (IRE) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor LETMESTOPYOUTHERE (IRE) 3 J Abbey, C Heron & M Nolan David Evans MAJOR JUMBO 3 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan MARQUEE CLUB 3 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne SECOND THOUGHT (IRE) 3 Liam Sheridan William Haggas SUTTER COUNTY 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TOMILY (IRE) 3 Des Anderson Richard Hannon VISIONARY (IRE) 3 Khalifa Dasmal Robert Cowell WICK POWELL 3 Miss N J Barron David Barron

11 entries

4.40pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, 1m 2f

For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMiddle Distance Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

HORSE Age Owner Trainer ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) 5 K Sohi Archie Watson ALLEZ HENRI (IRE) 6 Ascot Club Didier & Pauline Prod’homme FR AMAZEMENT (GER) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate BATTALION (IRE) 7 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne CONVEY 5 Robert Ng Sir Michael Stoute ELBERETH 6 David Taylor Andrew Balding EXTINGUISH (FR) 4 Khalid Abdullah Criquette Head-Maarek FR GRENDISAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi Marco Botti METROPOL (IRE) 6 Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot Pia Brandt FR THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 5 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey VAN HUYSEN (IRE) 5 Prof C D Green Dominic Ffrench Davis

11 entries