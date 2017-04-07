Ladies Day 2017 – all the news Posted by racenews on Friday, April 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, APRIL 7 SLIGHT CHANGE TO GOING Andrew Tulloch, Clerk of the Course at Aintree, said at 9.30am: “It has been dry overnight but the going is now Good to Soft, Good in places (from Good, Good to Soft in places) on the Mildmay Course and now Good, Good to Soft in places (from Good) on the Hurdle Course. “The Grand National Course remains Good to Soft, Good in places. “The slight change to the going is a result of moving the rails in on the Mildmay and Hurdles Courses, which has produced fresh ground on the inside. We were selective with the watering last night. “We put two to three millimetres of water on the Grand National Course from the Melling Road to Becher’s Brook (from before the first fence to after the sixth). “We also watered the straight of the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses, applying three millimetres. “It is due to be dry all the way through now and temperatures are forecast to get quite warm this afternoon (13C) so we’re expecting the ground to dry out a little ahead of tomorrow. “We will assess the situation after racing today but I expect, because of tomorrow’s forecast, we will apply more water selectively in order to maintain current conditions.” Grand National Course - Good to Soft, Good in places Hurdle Course - Good, Good to Soft in places Mildmay Course – Good to Soft, Good in places Forecast Friday – dry and sunny 13C Saturday – dry, warm and sunny 17C

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017 RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY 7, 2017 ANOTHER CHANGE TO GOING Andrew Tulloch, Clerk of the Course at Aintree, said at 11.30am: “We have just walked all three courses again and there is another update to the going descriptions. “The ground is now Good, Good to Soft in places on the Grand National Course and Good on both the Mildmay and Hurdle Courses. “We will be watering all three courses again after racing this evening.” Grand National Course – Good, Good to Soft in places Hurdle Course - Good Mildmay Course – Good Forecast Today – dry and sunny 13C Saturday – dry, warm and sunny 17C WALSH FIT TO RIDE WONDERFUL CHARM IN RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL Leading Irish amateur jockey Katie Walsh reported this morning that she felt ‘100%’ ahead of her ride on Wonderful Charm in the Randox Health Grand National tomorrow, following being unseated from Distime at the third fence in the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase yesterday. Walsh was assessed immediately after the incident on course by Aintree Racecourse’s medical team. From there, she was taken to Aintree Hospital for two x-rays and a scan, which showed that she had a badly bruised, rather than a broken arm. Reflecting on the tumble, Walsh said: “I feel fine, a bit sore but I’m 100%. Initially, it wasn’t the fall itself that caused the bruising but it was a horse that came along behind me and he galloped all over me. “I went down to Aintree Hospital and they were unbelievable. I got a x-ray and it came back all clear so we’re all good. “We galloped down to the fence fine but my horse [Distime] just took off a stride too early and he landed on top of the fence and then speed took over and I was on the floor. “I was on the ground and before I knew it, all of the paramedics and doctors were over and my arm was a bit sore. “I was just sore straightaway and before I knew it they put the big screens up around me and I got a fright then, because I wanted to ring my family to let them know I was alright!” Asked whether she would ride Wonderful Charm in the Randox Health Grand National, Walsh replied: “Absolutely. Hopefully, these fences and the atmosphere of the Grand National will spark him up a bit. He stays well and he’s a super jumper so I’m really looking forward to it. “There is only one Grand National and to get the opportunity to ride in the race again is brilliant – everyone wants to ride in it. “I’m privileged to ride in it as so many people never get the opportunity to ride over these fences.” Walsh now intends to take up her intended ride on the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding in the Randox Health Grand National. A neck second to stable companion Pacha Du Polder in the St. James’s Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup at the Cheltenham Festival last month, the nine-year-old son of Poliglote is a 40/1 shot with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, for the world’s most famous chase, which Katie finished third in aboard Seabass in 2012. JOY OF SIX FOR NATIONAL PUNTERS Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, are now paying out on the first six home for each-way purposes (at a quarter of the odds) in this year’s Randox Health Grand National. The betting firm cannot split Definitly Red and Vieux Lion Rouge at the head of the market at 11/1, with Blaklion and More Of That just behind the joint-favourites at 12/1. The betting on which horse will go off as favourite for the race is an equally intriguing market and, as Betway’s Alan Alger explained, punters are struggling to decide on which horse they will send off as market leader for the famous race. “Since the final 40 were declared for the Grand National, favourite-backers can’t seem to make their minds up and it’s the each-way thieves that have been out in force,” said Betway’s Alan Alger. “We’re paying out on the first six home in the race and there’s plenty that think Vicente will run into the money. He’s attracted good support and is now 20/1 from 22/1. “Definitly Red has taken a bit of a drift with punters finding value elsewhere. He’s out to 11/1 from 9/1 and can now be backed at 3/1 to go off favourite for the race.” Randox Health Grand National – Betway bet: 11/1 Definitly Red, Vieux Lion Rouge; 12/1 Blaklion, More Of That; 14/1 Cause Of Causes, One For Arthur, Pleasant Company, The Last Samuri; 16/1 Ucello Conti; 20/1 Rogue Angel, Saphir Du Rheu, The Young Master, Vicente; 25/1 Highland Lodge; 28/1 Raz De Maree, Saint Are; 33/1 Thunder And Roses, Wonderful Charm; 40/1 Double Shuffle, Drop Out Joe, Houblon Des Obeaux, Just A Par, Lord Windermere, Measureofmydreams, O’Faolains Boy, Perfect Candidate, Roi Des Francs, Stellar Notion, Wounded Warrior; 50/1 Bishops Road, Doctor Harper, Le Mercurey, Regal Encore, Shantou Flyer, Tenor Nivernais; 66/1 Ballynagour, Gas Line Boy; 80/1 Cocktails At Dawn, Goodtoknow; 100/1 La Vaticane. 40/1 Bless The Wings (Reserve 1); 66/1 Knock House (Reserve 2); 66/1 Sambremont (Reserve 3); 80/1 Viva Steve (Reserve 4). ¼ 1-2-3-4-5-6 Randox Health Grand National: To Start As Favourite: 3/1 Vieux Lion Rouge, Definitly Red; 4/1 More Of That; 8/1 Blaklion; 12/1 Cause of Causes, One For Arthur; 14/1 The Last Sam, Pleasant Company. Monet’s Garden in bloom for RoR Parade at Aintree today

The 19-year-old Aintree favourite and 2016 winner of RoR Horse of the Year, Monet’s Garden, heads the line-up for the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Parade at the Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree today (12.40pm).

The parade also features fellow Grade One winners Denman, Cinders And Ashes and Peddlers Cross, as well as the popular and now reformed character, Mad Moose.

The RoR Parade, is generously sponsored by the Peter O’Sullevan Trust.

The diverse 10-horse line-up includes four Grade One winners and several Aintree regulars. Each of the 10 horses has found a fulfilling second career after retiring from racing, whether it be showing, dressage, showjumping, eventing, hunting or team chasing.

The winner of five races at Aintree, Monet’s Garden has excelled in his second career in the show-ring. Ridden by Joey Richards, daughter of his former trainer Nicky, the pair have enjoyed great success, including victory at the RoR National Championship Show at Aintree last year when they were crowned RoR Ridden Veteran Champion.

The grey horse was subsequently awarded the prestigious title of RoR Horse of The Year at the 2016 RoR Awards in December. Following their successes last year, Joey has since given birth to a daughter, Lily, and the Aintree parade will be her first first public appearance on Monet’s Garden this year.

Joey Richards said of Monet’s Garden: “He’s 19 now but you’d think he was a five-year-old, he’s never changed, he’s never aged. He’s always been a real showman, even throughout his racing career, and that’s why I thought showing would suit him.

“I was five months pregnant when we won the class at Aintree and so he was carrying two passengers that day. He’s amazing, the horse of a lifetime. He would have done any job, he’s very talented and he’s got that enthusiasm to want to be the best in whatever he does.”

Another horse in the parade who built up a following during his racing career was Mad Moose, albeit for rather different reasons.

The talented former Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained gelding became renowned for refusing to start. However, as yet, there have been no such problems in his second career and the 13-year-old was the epitome of obedience for rider Sophie Burkin when the pair won a dressage class on their first outing this year.

The other former RoR Horse of the Year in the line-up is Jo Mason’s Liverpool, who won the award in 2015 on account of his sheer versatility and the role he played in helping Jo recover from a serious injury.

Di Arbuthnot, Chief Executive of RoR, said: “Both Monet’s Garden and Liverpool have been such fantastic ambassadors for the charity by promoting the versatility of the racehorse, so it’s great to have two winners of the RoR Horse of the Year title in the parade.

“Aintree and the team are wonderful supporters of RoR. Not only do they do a great job staging the RoR Parade, but they also host the RoR National Championship Show in August in the Equestrian Centre, an event which is growing each year.

“We would also like to thank the Peter O’Sullevan Trust for their most generous sponsorship of the parades. Sir Peter’s voice will forever be associated with the Grand National so it is great to maintain his connection with Aintree and he was a fervent supporter of horse welfare and would have enjoyed seeing these horses parade.”

Details of the 10 horses participating, together with their riders and their current activities, are listed below.

1. CINDERS AND ASHES (Dressage and Showing) – Ridden by Charlotte Bunting

10-year-old by Beat Hollow, formerly trained by Donald McCain

The winner of the 2012 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, Cinders And Ashes retired from racing in 2015. He has since enjoyed success showing and is working his way towards doing some unaffiliated dressage competitions with a view to eventually graduating to British Dressage.

2. DENMAN (Team Chasing and Hunting) – Led by Charlotte Alexander

17-year-old by Presenting, formerly trained by Paul Nicholls

The winner of the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup, Denman retired from racing in 2011 after a career that saw him win 14 of his 24 races. Since moving to Charlotte Alexander’s yard, he has enjoyed hunting regularly and going team-chasing. He will shortly be going into full retirement at his owner Paul Barber’s farm.

3. JUNIOR (Dressage and Hunting) – Ridden by Abi Frith

14-year-old by Singspiel, formerly trained by David Pipe

A winner at both Royal Ascot and the Cheltenham Festival, Junior ran in the 2012 Grand National. Since his retirement Junior has done dressage and some eventing. His rider Abi Frith is now working for the Holderness Hunt and so Junior will be making his debut on the hunting field next season.

4. LIVERPOOL (Showing and Hunting) – Ridden by Jo Mason

15-year-old by Platini, formerly trained by Mick Easterby

Liverpool ran under rules and in point-to-points, winning twice. A regular in the hunting field, in the summer Liverpool turns his hoof to showing and his rider Jo Mason rates his greatest achievement as being a finalist at the Horse Of The Year show. In 2015 Liverpool won the prestigious RoR Horse of the Year award.

5. MAD MOOSE (Dressage) – Ridden by Sophie Burkin

13-year-old by Presenting, formerly trained by Nigel Twiston-Davis

A talented racehorse, Mad Moose acquired notoriety on account of his refusing to start and he was retired from racing in December, 2014. Under the care of Sophie Burkin, he has adapted really well and enjoys going hunting regularly. Mad Moose has also taken up dressage, landing his first win this spring.

6. MIDNIGHT CHASE (Hunting and Eventing) – ridden by Sally Hayward

15 year-old by Midnight Legend, formerly trained by Neil Mulholland

A five-time winner at Cheltenham, Midnight Chase retired in 2013 and has since gone on to excel in a range of activities. Under Sally Hayward, he is a Field Master’s horse for the Cheshire Forest. In the show-ring, he qualified for the Horse Of The Year Show and he has also completed several British Eventing affiliated events.

7. MONET’S GARDEN (Showing) – Ridden by Joey Richards

19-year-old by Roselier, formerly trained by Nicky Richards

An Aintree favourite, Monet’s Garden won the Old Roan Chase three times. In 2010, Monet’s Garden overcame a life threatening illness and was nursed back to health by Joey Richards. Since then the pair have had great success in the show ring, including victory at Aintree last year when crowned RoR Ridden Veteran Champion. He was also awarded 2016 RoR Horse of The Year.

8. OFFSHORE ACCOUNT (Team Chasing) – Pandora Bailey

17-year-old by Oscar, formerly trained by Tracey Bailey.

A regular at Aintree, where his performances included a third in the 2011 Foxhunters Chase. Since retirement he has struck up a fantastic partnership with Pandora Bailey, daughter of trainer Tracey, going team chasing and hunting. Recent winners of the Isle of Wight Grand National, the pair will continue team chasing this year as part of a RoR team.

9. PEDDLERS CROSS (Showjumping) – Ridden by Brian Storey

12-year-old by Oscar, formerly trained by Donald McCain

The winner of the 2010 Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and of a Grade Two race the same year at the Grand National Festival, Peddlers Cross retired from racing in 2013. He is now based with Brian and Jackie Storey and his kind nature has helped him to adapt to a range of activities, including showjumping, arena eventing and hunter trials.

10. TRANQUIL SEA (Eventing) – Ridden by Clemmie Shipp

15-year-old by Sea Raven, formerly trained by Warren Greatrex

Tranquil Sea retired in 2015 following his seventh in the Grand National. He started his eventing career at the end of last season and has taken to it really well. He has spent the winter doing British Showjumping and his rider Clemmie Shipp’s ambition is to step up the eventing and try to qualify for a CCI* International three-day event.

LIZZIE KELLY REFLECTS THIS MORNING

Lizzie Kelly enjoyed her biggest victory when she rode Tea For Two to success in the Grade One Betway Bowl Chase on Grand Opening Day yesterday at the Randox Health Grand National Festival, beating Cue Card by a neck.

Kelly, who became the first woman to ride a Grade One winner over jumps in Britain when successful on the same horse in the Kauto Star (formerly Feltham) Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park on December 26, 2015, said this morning: “It was obviously the biggest win I have ever had. I have won a Grade One before but this is the Randox Health Grand National Festival. It feels fantastic and I am absolutely delighted. You put a lot of time and effort in the hope that it all goes well.

“It was great not just for me race riding but for all the girls at home, who look after Tea For Two on a day-to-day basis. When things go disastrously wrong like they did in the Gold Cup (at Cheltenham last month when she was unseated at the second fence) obviously it isn’t great for me, but also not great for those people at home who put in such a lot of hard work.

“You are aiming for one day (going into the Cheltenham Gold Cup) and then all of a sudden you are out. You want to do well for everyone involved.

“Yesterday was great. Our staff are very good and they are all my age so I am friends with them and you want to do well for them as they enjoy it so much. When I was able to turn my phone back on and look at our little group chat on Facebook, all the messages were fantastic.

“It does put a bit of pressure on you but I don’t feel any pressure riding as a female. For me it is all about how I perform as a 3lb (claiming) conditional jockey. I am happy with the way I ride, although I am always trying to improve. I don’t have that sense of having to do it for girls. It does come with the territory; if I do well it does benefit the women in racing but it isn’t anything I worry about. I don’t think you can worry about it, it would be like trying to carry the world on your shoulders.

“I just try to improve myself and I have put in a lot of hard work, maybe more than if I had been a male. I have been to a lot of places, going to different yards, seeing different people and having to be brave and say ‘actually I am not just here to ride your donkeys up and down the gallop, I am a capable rider and I want to ride the proper horses please’. Lots of things like that where you have to push yourself – push yourself internally and push yourself on other people without being too irritating.

“I think realistically I certainly want to be riding in five years’ time. I have done three years and I always said I would like to be around for 10 years that puts me around the 30 (years old) mark and that’s when I think family will kick in. I might never get married, I might never have children so I could be here in 20 years. Who knows? I look at my career as I will be here for the foreseeable future. You see jockeys who have been around for such a long time and things sometimes don’t go right for them but they have that depth of experience where they can just say ‘I have been here before’. I think experience is the biggest asset to some jockeys. I won’t be retiring any time soon.

“I don’t think this is [yesterday’s win] going to make a huge difference. I don’t think someone is going to say ‘OK I will always use her’, though you always hope it might happen. There were six other races yesterday and six other winning jockeys so you are still battling. I really respect loyalty so I don’t feel comfortable going in and saying ‘look at me, give me rides’ when they are already using a conditional, when they are sticking by someone. If I do get more rides, it would be fantastic but I am not naïve enough to think that I will.

“I was in town last night. I am not riding today so I went out at 90 miles an hour, so maybe I will have to go into the sauna and sweat it out. I definitely celebrated last night! I am on The Opening Show this morning and I have booked myself in for make-up. I would love to be in the media afterwards [finish riding]. I feel very comfortable with the media, I work for BBC 5 live and they have taught me an awful lot. I could definitely see myself as Luke Harvey in a few years! It is something I thoroughly enjoy.”

BEST VIEWING FIGURES SINCE 2008

ITV viewing figures averaged 700,000 on Grand Opening Day – the first day of the Randox Health Grand National meeting and the first day of ITV’s coverage of racing at Aintree.

This figure represents an 11% viewing share, and is the highest on Grand Opening Day since 2008. Viewing reached a peak at 4.10pm with one million watching.

RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL DAY SOLD OUT

All enclosures at Aintree are completely sold out for tomorrow, Randox Health Grand National Day. The last remaining tickets for the Steeplechase Enclosure sold this morning.

PARADE OF PAST WINNERS 2017

Saturday, April 8, at 12.15pm

BINDAREE (2002)

Bindaree, 23, is an old hand at Aintree parades, having taken part every year since his retirement in 2006.

The 2002 Randox Health Grand National winner still lives happily at his trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies’s yard in Gloucestershire, where he spends his time turned out in the fields with dual Becher Chase winner Hello Bud, only coming in if the weather is bad.

During his retirement, he has done some dressage, opened local fetes and has even been seen at his local pub, The Hollow Bottom in Guiting Power. Last year he made a public appearance at a countryside store and behaved like a total professional, allowing dozens of children to feed him carrots.

Bindaree is led up by Rachael Phillips.

AMBERLEIGH HOUSE (2004)

Amberleigh House spends his days at Lisa Williamson’s base at Kelsall Hill Equestrian Centre in Cheshire. He still gets exercised and is very young at heart, despite being 25 years old and the senior gentleman on parade today.

He loves going out in the field and doing various public appearances – often at Aintree. Most recently, he was one of the guest stars at the Jockey Club’s Employee Day at the racecourse, with an audience of more than 300 people. He also sometimes acts as a travelling companion to Lisa Williamson’s horses when they are going to the races.

Amberleigh is a very straightforward, quiet character – except when he goes to Aintree, where he gets excited to be back at the scene of his 2004 Grand National victory. He will be led up by Hazel Roberts.

HEDGEHUNTER (2005)

Hedgehunter’s handsome good looks belie his 21 years. He is now one of the senior members of the horses owned by Trevor Hemmings who are retired to his stud in the Isle of Man. Hedgehunter lives there with his mate Ballabriggs (also parading today) and they summer out together with other previous Aintree winners Alberta’s Run, Cloudy Lane, Turpin Green and Simply Supreme.

He is fit and well for his age but isn’t ridden anymore, except when he is getting in shape for this annual parade.

“Hedge” is apparently one of the most intelligent horses you could find and notices everything that happens around him – a trait which helped make him so good over the Grand National fences. He will be led up as usual by Jenny McKenna.

SILVER BIRCH (2007)

“Silver” accompanies Gordon Elliott’s Aintree runners over from Ireland every year and still looks as good as when he won the Randox Health Grand National 10 years ago.

He spends his retirement days at his owner Brian Walsh’s home in County Kildare, but makes the annual trip back to Elliott’s Cullentra base in preparation for this parade. He also appears at the yard’s open day.

Twenty-year-old Silver Birch is a real character and can be quite naughty, even in old age! When he returns to his old yard, he is always sure to make himself known and to lap up all the attention from his friends.

DON’T PUSH IT (2010)

Don’t Push It will always be remembered as the horse who made Sir A P McCoy’s Randox Health Grand National dream come true, winning the Aintree spectacular in 2010.

Once upon a time, 17-year-old Don’t Push It was something of a loner who preferred open air and the company of sheep to other horses, but since retiring to his owner J P McManus’ Martinstown Stud in Ireland in 2012, he has settled down very well. He goes in the paddock with his companion Sweeps Hill every day and the pair are blissfully happy, although Don’t Push It has to be the first to go out and is very bossy, standing at the gate banging it when he wants to go back inside.

He absolutely loves apples and carrots and would go into your pocket to take them.

BALLABRIGGS (2011)

Ballabriggs enabled Donald McCain to follow in his father Ginger’s footprints and train a Randox Health Grand National winner in 2011. Today, he lives with his pal Hedgehunter at Trevor Hemmings’ stud – and the two are inseparable. If Hedgehunter is put on the horse-walker on his own, Ballabriggs goes mad and calls out for his friend.

Both horses travel over on the Isle of Man ferry every year and thoroughly enjoy preparing for and taking part in the Aintree parade. They have also appeared at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park and at the Isle of Man Royal Show.

Sixteen-year-old Ballabriggs is a gentle giant but can get a bit excited when parading. He will be led up by Maureen Callow.

NEPTUNE COLLONGES (2012)

Only the third-ever grey horse to win the Randox Health Grand National, Neptune Collonges is the supreme professional and has made many public appearances. Each year he much enjoys visiting the children at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, and he is another horse who was present at the Jockey Club’s Employee Day at Aintree back in November.

“Nipper”, who at 16 is the same age as Ballabriggs, recently paraded at Exeter Racecourse’s Devon Grand National meeting.

He lives with Lisa Hales, daughter of his owner John Hales, and still receives loads of attention from visitors to her yard – he just loves being popular!

Neptune Collonges will be led up by his good friend Tim Wilkins.

AURORAS ENCORE (2013)

Hero of the 2013 Grand National, “Auroras” now spends most of his time relaxing in the fields with his friends at Sue and Harvey Smith’s Bingley yard in Yorkshire.

He has a very easy life these days – which he thoroughly deserves – having fought back brilliantly from an injury which shortened his racing career.

He is quite a character, though, and is always excited when he parades at Aintree. He is likely to be quite a handful for Reece Jarosiewicz, who will lead him up.

PINEAU DE RE (2014)

Pineau De Re makes his first Aintree parade appearance today at the age of 14. He still lives at his trainer Dr Richard Newland’s yard in Worcestershire.

Retired last year, “Pinky” has been a busy boy since. He has hunted regularly with the Worcestershire, ridden by Dr Newland’s eldest daughter Amelia, and has also done some dressage and show jumping. He also recently appeared at Aintree’s Northern Media Lunch and did a publicity photo shoot for the British Open Golf Championship.

He is normally quite laid back but can get frisky on the big occasion. He is ridden regularly and much loved. He will be led by Carolyn White, who led him up for the 2014 Randox Health Grand National.

RULE THE WORLD (2016)

A Grand National winner walking down busy South Kensington in central London? Well, that’s exactly what last year’s Aintree hero Rule The World did just two months ago when he was guest of honour at the Randox Health Grand National Weights Launch at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The 10-year-old also did photo shoots on Tower Bridge and at the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing – and took everything in his stride.

Rule The World was retired soon after his Randox Health Grand National win last year and now lives at owner Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud in Ireland, although in preparation for the parade today he rejoined his trainer Mouse Morris and travelled over with Morris’ Aintree runners.

MON MOME (2009) was an intended parader, but received a minor kick on the shoulder while out in his paddock recently and is at home in Herefordshire resting and recovering.

Other previous winners PAPILLON (2000), MONTY’S PASS (2003) and NUMBERSIXVALVERDE (2006) are all enjoying their retirements in Ireland. Papillon is reported in great shape by his trainer Ted Walsh, who reckons the horse might well live longer than him! Monty’s Pass may be 24 but remains very active and is still the boss at Jimmy Mangan’s yard, while Numbersixvalverde is also fine but no longer travels for the parade.

Sadly, we have lost no fewer than five past Randox Health Grand National winners over the past 12 months – COMPLY OR DIE (2008), ROUGH QUEST (1996), LORD GYLLENE (1997), RED MARAUDER (2001) and MANY CLOUDS (2015) – but they all remain very much in our thoughts.

PUNTERS LOOK FOR AS DE VALUE

The layers ended the first day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival on the front foot but this hasn’t stopped punters from coming back for more on the second day of the meeting, Ladies Day.

Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, reports a good spread of business across the seven races at Aintree this afternoon, with a number of horses coming in for some decent support.

The Randox Heath Topham Handicap Chase (4.05pm) over the National fences is the big betting race of the day and As De Mee (9/1 from 10/1) has been well supported at the head of the market with Betway. Each-way punters have latched onto Donald McCain’s Katachenko, who is now a 25/1 shot (from 33/1) in the hope that some of the old McCain magic will return over the famous fences.

Uxizandre has been nibbled at (15/2 from 8/1) in the Grade One JLT Melling Chase (3.25pm) in an otherwise uneventful betting heat, while a few shrewd punters have been backing Monbeg Charmer in the Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (4.40pm). The Charlie Longsdon-trained gelding is now 22/1 (from 25/1) for the Grade One race.

The other Grade One race on the card, the Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle (2.20pm), sees River Wylde and Mount Mews take each other on at the head of the market and both have been supported this morning. The former is the 2/1 favourite (from 9/4) while the latter is 5/2 (from 11/4). The David Pipe-trained Moon Racer has been easy to back in the market and is now out to 5/1 (from 7/2) with Betway.

Dream Berry has been well-backed in the opening Alder Hey Children’s Charity Handicap Hurdle (1.40pm) and is now 9/1 (from 12/1) with Betway, while Enniscoffey Oscar has been the popular each-way selection in the closing Weatherbys Private Bank Bumper (5.15pm).

1.40pm – The Alder Hey Children’s Charity Handicap Hurdle: 9/1 (from 12/1) Dream Berry

2.20pm – The Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle: 2/1 (from 9/4) River Wylde; 5/2 (from 11/4) Mount Mews

3.25pm – The JLT Melling Chase: 15/2 (from 8/1) Uxizandre

4.05pm – The Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase: 9/1 (from 10/1) As De Mee; 25/1 (from 33/1) Katachenko

4.40pm – The Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle: 22/1 (from 25/1) Monbeg Charmer

5.15pm – The Weatherbys Private Bank Bumper: 28/1 (from 33/1) Enniscoffey Oscar

JOCKEY’S THOUGHTS ON THE RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL COURSE

David Noonan, who rides Father Edward (David Pipe) in the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (4.05pm) over two miles and five furlongs today, Ladies Day and Ballynagour (David Pipe) in the Randox Health Grand National tomorrow, said: “I have just had a walk round the Grand National Course with Carl Llewellyn, it is my first time over the fences, and it was a big help with his knowledge and he kindly gave me a few pointers.

“It is slightly different in real life, compared to seeing it on television. When you are out there you see there is plenty of space and it is very fair. The fences are very inviting and everyone has plenty of room. I am looking forward to it.

“Ballynagour is a high class individual on his day. Unfortunately, last year he parted company with his rider (Tom Scudamore was unseated at the 19th fence). It would be great to have a clear round.”

Harry Bannister, who rides Gowanauthat (Charlie Mann) in the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase, said: “The fences are what they are and you know what you have to do to get over them.

“They do a lovely job here on the ground and the fences. I think the main thing is to hopefully come back in one piece with the horse.”

BIG PRICES FOR LOVELY YOUNG HORSES AT AINTREE AUCTION

An auction of racehorses in the winner’s enclosure after racing at Aintree yesterday produced turnover of nearly £1.8m, and a Randox Health Grand National runner found a new owner.

Just A Par will run in the colours of Richard Thompson in tomorrow’s big race after being knocked down for £100,000 to his trainer, Paul Nicholls. The 10-year-old was offered for sale by owner Paul Barber and the executors of the late Graham Roach, and he will remain with Nicholls. Thompson’s mother, Patricia, owned the 1992 Grand National winner Party Politics, and she and her husband David – owners of Cheveley Park Stud – will also be represented in tomorrow’s showstopper by the Nicholls-trained Le Mercurey and the Dudley Moffatt-trained Highland Lodge.

The sale’s top-priced horse, with a valuation of £300,000, was a four-year-old gelding called Madison To Monroe, who came to the ring after winning his sole start in an Irish point-to-point 11 days earlier. He was knocked down to former jockey Tom Malone – who now works as a bloodstock agent – on behalf of Ann and Alan Potts, who own the recent Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John. Another of their horses, Fox Norton, is a leading candidate for today’s Grade One JLT Melling Chase.

Leading bloodstock agent Anthony Bromley of Highflyer Bloodstock was active sourcing new prospects for racehorse owners (Mike) Grech & (Stuart) Parkin, whose colours will be carried at Aintree today by fancied runners River Wylde, Constantine Bay and Claimantakinforgan.

They now own two more four-year-old winning Irish pointers in the shape of Some Man, a close relation of Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Denman, who will join that great horse’s trainer, Paul Nicholls, and Kupatana, a filly who will be sent to Nicky Henderson – the pair cost £165,000 and £120,000 respectively.

Dr Peter Fitzgerald, the founder and managing director of Randox Health, which is sponsoring Aintree’s Grand National Festival – and the big race – for the first time this year, attended the sale, and he too left with an exciting young racehorse. Using the services of Bromley’s colleague, David Minton, and with a bid of £130,000, Dr Fitzgerald secured five-year-old Royal Rendezvous, who won an Irish point on Sunday and then came to Aintree.

Dr Fitzgerald admitted to excitement and “fear” after the hammer came down, but said he enjoyed the “fun” of racing and added his hope that one day he would win the Randox Health Grand National. He will share ownership of Royal Rendezvous with his sister Nicola.

A trio of British point-to-pointers were also offered, and the pick on price proved to be four-year-old Blackbow, who was knocked down to trainer Willie Mullins for £150,000. Blackbow won impressively at a meeting in Gloucestershire recently for the Herefordshire stable of Tom Lacey.

This was the second time that Goffs UK has held an auction after racing at Aintree – a total of 22 horses were on offer, and 18 found homes at an average price of £100,722, and a median price of £86,000.

KELLY SWEEPS PRESS HEADLINES

Lizzie Kelly, the woman jockey who keeps busting boundaries, dominates pages in today’s press.

Kelly, who in 2015 became the first woman to ride a Grade One winner over jumps when landing the Feltham Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Tea For Two, made another mark for female jockeys yesterday on the same horse when becoming the first to win a top-level Aintree race with victory in the Betway Bowl.

She has also become a rare example of a woman from her profession to be given pride of place on a news page in The Times, which prints John Grossick’s photo of her holding the silver trophy. ‘Queen Lizzie’ is a Racing Post front-page headline, which adds the sub-head, ‘Kelly pulls off one of the greatest feats by a female jockey’. The Daily Star’s Aintree round-up, including photos that sum up Kelly’s euphoria, is headlined, ‘Tea-lightful win for jockey Lizzie’.

‘Tea time as Kelly hits back’ is the Liverpool Echo’s take above Chris Wright’s Aintree report, while The Times’ Mark Souster writes: “No one could deny Kelly her moment to savour, beating Cue Card, the nation’s favourite chaser, in a manner that demonstrated her ability.” The Daily Mirror’s summary is ‘Lizzie’s Tea too hot for Cue Card’.

The jockey’s win was no pushover, for she had to fend off a sustained challenge from the super-tough runner-up, and the race took place just three weeks after she had unseated from Tea For Two at the second fence in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup. With that in mind, The Guardian’s Greg Wood touches upon a point which would be lost on many who wince when watching jockeys hurled to the turf. Wood writes: “Much is made of the physical demands that jump jockeys must endure, but mental resilience, too, is essential, and Lizzie Kelly showed here yesterday that she has what it takes.” He quotes Kelly saying: “Racing is a real balancer. It always gives you a chance to have bad day, bad day, bad day and then you have a day like today.”

The Daily Star headline ‘Lizzie is no let down’ accompanies a photo of the jockey driving Tea For Two to the line, while a similar shot on the cover of The Sun’s racing pullout is headlined ‘Tea party’. ‘Kelly atones for Festival fall’ is a headline in i, while the Daily Mail’s Marcus Townend quotes Kelly saying after her Cheltenham fall she endured ‘the longest walk of my life’, but he adds, “Yesterday she was back walking on air . . .”

Amid the accolades for Kelly – who is a natural for the media with her open and heart-felt comments – the Racing Post’s David Carr makes a pertinent point, and one of which Kelly, who begs to be regarded as a jockey rather than a woman jockey, would approve. Reflecting on the Betway Bowl he writes: “Some will see it as a tale of redemption and some will see it as a breakthrough for female jockeys. But plenty will see it simply as one hell of a race.”

Yesterday’s Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase, the first over the big fences at this year’s Festival, gave photographers plenty of action opportunities, and a shot in The Daily Telegraph of Katie Walsh amidst the hooves of her mount Distime following an unseat provokes the question, why would anyone want to be a Jump jockey? The Sun’s photo of the race shows Dineur sailing over a fence and the headline ‘Dineur money’.

Colourful scenes from among the crowd fill the early pages of the Liverpool Echo, while alongside the headline ‘Shouting the odds’ The Guardian devotes space on one of its news pages to an image of racegoers swept along by the excitement of a race finish. The Daily Express prints the same shot and the headline, ‘A Grand day out as fashion is the runaway favourite’. Several tabloids print photos of armed police on duty but taking a smiling attitude to the role, during the first day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, and a Daily Mail sub-head states, ‘After the Westminster attack, security is stepped up at Grand National racecourse’.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph hunts out views from a number of leading racing figures, including former and current jockeys and trainer Nicky Henderson, to get their views on what it is like not to win the Randox Health Grand National. The headline, ‘What I would give to win the National’ is a statement many will whisper quietly to themselves throughout tomorrow.

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, MARCH 7

DEADLINE FOR RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL RESERVES PASSES

The 1pm (Friday, April 7) deadline for reserves to be able to run in Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National has passed without any of the 40 runners being withdrawn.

None of the four named reserve horses will therefore be able to run in tomorrow’s race, even if there are withdrawals between now and the race.

GRAND NATIONAL LANDMARKS

David Mullins aims to become the first jockey since Leighton Aspell (Pineau De Re, 2014 and Many Clouds, 2015) to ride back-to-back winners of the race. Mullins partnered Rule The World to victory in last year’s renewal. He rides Stellar Notion this time around.

12-year-old Raz De Maree, trained by Gavin Cromwell, would become the oldest horse since Amberleigh House in 2004 to win the race and just the fourth 12-year-old victor in the last 30 runnings.

11-year-olds have won three of the last five runnings of the race, courtesy of Neptune Collonges (2012), Auroras Encore (2013) and Pineau De Re (2014). Ballynagour, Highland Lodge, Lord Windermere, Saint Are and Gas Line Boy seek to add to that record.

No seven-year-old has won the race since 1940 (Bogskar). Double Shuffle, Le Mercurey and Shantou Flyer are the seven-year-olds who line up this year.

The David Pipe-trained La Vaticane attempts to become the first mare since Nickel Coin in 1951 to win the race.

Saphir Du Rheu and La Vaticane attempt to become the first grey since Neptune Collonges in 2012 and just the fourth grey overall to win.

Nine-year-olds have a good record, winning 45 of the 169 runnings of the Randox Health Grand National in which the winner’s age was recorded. In this year’s event 16 of the 40-runner field are nine-year-olds.

Rebecca Curtis, Kerry Lee and Lucinda Russell could become just the fourth female trainer to saddle the winner of the Randox Health Grand National, joining Jenny Pitman (Corbiere 1983 and Royal Athlete 1995), Venetia Williams (Mon Mome 2009) and Sue Smith (2013 Auroras Encore). Curtis saddles Shantou Flyer and O’Faolains Boy, Lee has Bishops Road and Goodtoknow and Russell runs One For Arthur in the race.

Venetia Williams would become the joint winning-most female trainer of all time if Houblon Des Obeaux or Tenor Nivernais won Saturday’s contest, joining Jenny Pitman (Corbiere 1983 and Royal Athlete 1995) with two wins. Williams saddled 100/1 shot Mon Mome to victory in the 2009 renewal.

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen seeks his seventh winner over the Grand National fences but this would be his first win in the £1-million contest itself. He finished second on Oscar Time in 2011 and partners The Young Master this time.

Five winners of the race were bred in France (Alcibiade 1865, Reugny 1874, Lutteur III 1909, Mon Mome 2009 and Neptune Collonges 2012). 12 of this year’s field were bred in the country (Saphir Du Rheu, Roi Des Francs, Wonderful Charm, Tenor Nivernais, Le Mercurey, Vieux Lion Rouge, Ucello Conti, Houblon Des Obeaux, Saint Are, Vincente, Raz De Maree and La Vaticane.

The Charlie Longsdon-trained Drop Out Joe is bidding to become the first horse to win the Randox Health Grand National on his first run that particular year since Drogheda’s 1898 victory.

Miinnehoma was the last Grand National winner to have less than 10 chase starts before the contest. The Willie Mullins-trained Pleasant Company has had just six chase appearances.

The Mouse Morris-trained duo Rogue Angel and Thunder And Roses, would become the first horse since Numbersixvalverde to win both the Irish and Aintree Grand Nationals.

Leighton Aspell & Ruby Walsh are both bidding for a third victory and would become only the seventh rider in the race’s history to achieve this feat. George Stevens holds the overall record with five successes.

Owner Trevor Hemmings, successful with Hedgehunter in 2005, Ballabriggs in 2011 and Many Clouds in 2015, is attempting to become the only owner to win the race for a fourth time. His runner this year is Vicente. The three other owners to have won the race three times are James Machell, Sir Charles Assheton-Smith (previously Charles Duff) and Noel Le Mare.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, successful with Earth Summit and Bindaree, is bidding to become the eighth trainer to win the race three times. His runner this year is Blaklion.

Trainers with runners seeking a second win are Kim Bailey, Gordon Elliott, Mouse Morris, Willie Mullins, Paul Nicholls, Jonjo O’Neill, David Pipe and Venetia Williams

Jim Culloty attempts to become the sixth-winning trainer since 1900 to have previously ridden a Grand National winner. Culloty, successful on Bindaree in 2002 has Lord Windermere entered.

Lord Windermere is attempting to become only the third horse to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Grand National. Previous horses to achieve feat are Golden Miller and L’Escargot.

The Last Samuri attempts to become the first runner-up to go on and win the next year since Red Rum in 1976-1977. The only other horse to have done this is Cloister in 1891-1892.

LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, APRIL 7, 2017

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL, AINTREE

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

HENDERSON STRIKES FIRST ON LADIES DAY WITH RATHER BE

Nicky Henderson’s bid to wrest the Jump trainers’ title from current champion Paul Nicholls was given another boost when he saddled the first and fourth in the opening race at Aintree on Ladies Day.

Henderson’s winner in the 22-runner Alder Hey Children’s Charity Handicap Hurdle was the 10/1 shot Rather Be, who cruised into the home straight under Jeremiah McGrath, and then clung on in a tight battle after the final hurdle. He won by half a length and the same from Dream Berry (8/1 co-fav) and Geordie Des Champs (10/1), with the Henderson-trained Thomas Campbell (8/1 co-fav) a further nine lengths back in fourth. Sumkindofking was the unplaced other 8/1 co-favourite.

Henderson, who trains Rather Be for Matt and Lauren Morgan, said: “It’s a family we know well [he also trains half-brother Sign Of A Victory] and we’ve had a lot of fun with all of them. He did deserve that, because he was brought down early on at Cheltenham [in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle] – I couldn’t split him and Thomas Campbell at Cheltenham and I couldn’t do it today either.

“They finished first and fourth and for Matt [Morgan] it’s great, because it’s a good consolation prize. It was annoying [to see Rather Be brought down] at the time, but it’s okay today.”

Morgan said: “It’s fantastic to have a winner at Aintree. Things happen for a reason, and we were so disappointed at Cheltenham because we were so confident going there. He didn’t have a race and he was as fresh as paint today and that helped.

“Jerry [McGrath] said that wherever he wanted to put him he could go there, and that’s what you need around here. You need to travel in a race like this.”

RATHER BE A WINNER

Jockey Jerry McGrath had a smile back on his face after Rather Be produced a professional performance to land the Alder Hey Children’s Charity Handicap Hurdle by half a length at Aintree this afternoon.

The 10/1 shot was always travelling kindly for McGrath and the pair took advantage of a blunder by Clondaw Kaempfer at the final flight to take up the running.

The pair had to dig deep to repel the challenge of 8/1 joint-favourite Dream Berry in the final stages but they stayed on well to give McGrath his first winner of the meeting.

McGrath, who was narrowly beaten on Theinval in the Betway Red Rum Handicap Chase yesterday afternoon, admitted to feeling down after that defeat but conceded that this victory had cheered him up.

“I was a broken man yesterday evening after Theinval had been beaten in the Red Rum but I’ve kept my head down and it’s all worked out this afternoon,” said the jockey.

“He got a dream run right from the start and had a nice position. He jumped and travelled great. Remember – he’s still a novice and there were a few times he didn’t see too many hurdles down the back. I had to trust him and he produced every time.

“He was very quirky earlier on in his career. He managed to buck off Andrew Tinkler at the start of his first bumper run so he has had his quirks but you don’t mind when it all comes together on a day like today.”

1.40pm Alder Hey Children’s Charity Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f

1 RATHER BE (Matt & Laura Morgan) Nicky Henderson 6-11-02 Jeremiah McGrath 10/1

2 Dream Berry (J P McManus) Jonjo O’Neill 6-10-13 Barry Geraghty 8/1 Co Fav

3 Geordie Des Champs (J P McManus) Rebecca Curtis 6-10-12 Jonathan Moore (3) 12/1

4 Thomas Campbell (Mrs Van Geest & Mrs Kelvin-Hughes) Nicky Henderson 5-11-05 Nico de Boinville 8/1 Co Fav

8/1 Co Fav – Sumkindofthing

Distances: ½, ½, 9, ¾

Tote Win: £10.10

Places: £2.80, £2.60, £3.50, £2.50

Exacta: £93.40

GEORDIE RUNS CRACKER AT LIVERPOOL

Rebecca Curtis was pleased with the run of the J P McManus-owned Geordie Des Champs (12/1), who finished a creditable third to Nicky Henderson’s 10/1 shot Rather Be in the Grade Three Alder Hey Children’s Charity Handicap Hurdle, the opening race of day two, Ladies Day, of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Under Jonathan Moore, the six-year-old son of Robin Des Champs stayed on well in the home straight but was unable to challenge the winner and half-length second Dream Berry (8/1 joint-favourite), also owned by McManus, finishing a further half-length behind in third.

Thomas Campbell (8/1 joint-favourite), also trained by the winning trainer Henderson, stayed on well to finish nine-lengths behind in fourth, despite never really travelling.

Curtis said: “He definitely improved for the better ground today. He has been racing on very soft ground and they were his only bad runs but he loves this good ground.”

Regarding future plans, Curtis continued: “We will think of Punchestown with him. We’ll see what J P [McManus, owner] wants to do with him but I wouldn’t rule out Punchestown as he should get some good ground.”

Jonathan Moore, rider of the third, said: “He liked the ground. Turning into the straight, I was a little bit slow to get to them but he has winged the last and he’s tried for me – he’s run really well.”

GOING AFTER THE FIRST

Jeremiah McGrath, jockey of the half-length winner Rather Be, said: “Beautiful ground.“

Barry Geraghty, rider of 8/1 second Dream Berry, said: “Beautiful ground.”

Jonathan Moore, on board third placed Geordie Des Champs, said: “Good.”

Nico De Boinville, rider of fourth Thomas Campbell, said: “On the slow side of good.”

Harry Skelton, on North Hill Harvey, said: “It is on the easy side of good.”

David Bass, on A Hare Breath, said: “Dead.”

Ryan Day, on board Runswick Royal, said: “Good to soft, nice.”

Sam Twiston-Davies, partner of Zubayr, said: “Nice ground – on the easy side.”

Brian Hughes, partner of Hawk High, said: “On the slow side of good.”

Aidan Coleman, partner of Mad Jack Mytton, said: “It is similar to yesterday.”

Richard Johnson, rider of Allee Bleue, said: “Good.”

Jamie Bargary, partner of Crievehill, said: “Beautiful ground.”

Tom O’Brien, jockey of Byron Flyer, said: “Good.”

Harry Bannister, on Bigmarte, said: “Good.”

Bryan Cooper, jockey of Ice Cold Soul, said: “It is just on the slow side – lovely.”

Adam Nicol, partner of Nautical Nitwit, said: “On the easy side of good.”

Noel Fehily, jockey of Dashing Oscar, said: “The same as yesterday.”

Will Kennedy, partner of Clondaw Kaempfer, said: “Beautiful.”

Jake Greenall, on board Craggaknock, said: “Good.”

Derek Fox, on Sky Khan, said: “It is on the slow side.”

Jamie Moore, partner of Crystal Lad, said: “Good ground.”

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, APRIL 7

PINGSHOU POWERS HOME

Jockey Robbie Power recorded his first winner as retained rider for owners Alan and Ann Potts when Pingshou defied odds of 16/1 to land the Grade One Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle by four and a half lengths at Aintree this afternoon.

The seven-year-old was well-beaten in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month but put in a much better performance for trainer Colin Tizzard this afternoon.

Power admitted that he had ridden the winner at Tizzard’s yard last week and secretly fancied his chances coming into this race.

“I sat on him at Colin’s last week and I loved him,” said the jockey.

“I said to Colin that whatever he did this year would be extra as he’s going to make a lovely chaser. He’s come right in his coat – fair play to Aidan Coleman as he looked after him when his chance had gone at Cheltenham and we had a fresh horse to come here with.

“His chance was gone coming to the second last at Cheltenham so Aidan looked after him and it’s done him good here. He was able to run fresh and well.”

“I never felt in any danger – I could not believe it. I was in the box seat the whole way and the race just worked out perfectly.

“I have been having a great run the last month or so and long may it continue, but you take it one day at a time in this game.”

Power also had news of Regal Encore, his intended mount in tomorrow’s Randox Health Grand National.

“He’ll enjoy the drying ground. He’s got some form that will give him a chance in the race. I know he’s been disappointing in his last couple of runs but he has the ability to run a big race if he takes to it round here.

“You never know but I think I’ll know my fate going to Becher’s Brook first time round. It would be great to win the race again (Power won on Silver Birch in 2007).”

PINGSHOU’S WIN IS BEYOND TIZZARD’S WILDEST DREAMS

Even Pingshou’s trainer, Colin Tizzard, admitted to some surprise after the Definite Article seven-year-old won the first Grade One race of Ladies Day at Aintree, the Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle.

Pingshou, who had just a sole win to his credit before this race – in a novices’ hurdle at Cheltenham in December – started at odds of 16/1, and came home four and a half lengths in front of Mount Mews, the 9/4 joint-favourite.

He was ridden by Robbie Power, who has just been appointed retained jockey to Pingshou’s owners, Ann and Alan Potts.

Tizzard said: “He ran and jumped immaculately, didn’t he? Robbie [Power] sent him on early enough.

“After he won at Cheltenham, Aidan Coleman said you wouldn’t know how good this horse is. He ran all right in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle [finishing 10th] – he ran quite well, really – and this wasn’t such a hard race, so we thought we might come up and grab some prize money.

“Robbie schooled him on the grass and he couldn’t hold him round the field. The horses have come right – it’s no secret that a few or ours weren’t running quite as well as they could have through February and March. They are back to their best now.”

“We’ve got to appreciate it when it comes. You never know what is going to happen in this game and this today is fantastic. In our wildest dreams we couldn’t see him doing that – and in the way that he has done it.”

Asked about Cue Card, who finished second in the Betway Bowl yesterday, he replied: “He went on home last night, and he’s absolutely fine. No doubt if the sun is shining he will be out in the paddock this afternoon.”

JEFFERSON MEWSES FUTURE PLANS WITH MOUNT

Malcolm Jefferson was pleased with the run of 9/4 joint-favourite Mount Mews who finished a staying-on four and a half-length second to 16/1 winner Pingshou in the G1 Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle, the second race on day two, Ladies Day, of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National.

Settled in mid-division throughout the extended two mile contest, the seven-year-old son of Presenting made good headway in the home straight but was unable to catch Colin Tizzard’s runaway winner who led throughout. Alan King’s The Unit (7/1) was a further two and a half-lengths back in third.

Jefferson said: “He is a nice horse. They probably went too slow for him really. On better ground, the quicker they went, the better he would’ve been.

“The winner’s got first run on him but there’s nothing Brian could’ve done. He is a horse that finishes his races, but when a horse gets three or four lengths ahead here they are difficult to get back. I’m very happy with him.

“He has had a marvellous season so you can’t complain. He’s finished second but he hasn’t let us down here or all season.

“I think he is a very nice horse and he doesn’t mind which ground really as he also handles soft so he is a horse we can save for the winter and then go from there.

“This is only his first full season. He was a green sort when he started but he has matured as the season has gone on.”

Jefferson thinks highly of the gelding and is targeting Grade One honours over hurdles again next season, rather than going chasing. He continued: “I don’t think he’ll go over fences. I’m going to train him as a hurdler because I think he can be a nice hurdler.

“He isn’t the biggest horse in the world but as he grows up he will get better. We probably might go to the Fighting Fifth Hurdle with him but we can always go novice chasing in the spring if we wanted to.

“If he can be a good hurdler, I will keep him over hurdles. He has six races now this season and every time they win it always takes a little bit out of them but we are happy with him and he can have his summer holiday now.”

Trevor Hemmings, owner of the second, said: “We let the winner get too far away before we tried to pull it back. We didn’t expect him to stay on like that out in front but never mind, that’s all part of learning.”

Hemmings purchased the Paul Nicholls-trained Vicente earlier this year and the Scottish Grand National winner is a 25/1 chance with Betway for the Randox Health Grand National tomorrow. Hemmings added: “Fingers crossed for Vicente tomorrow. The ground at the moment is a real plus so we’re hopeful! If you don’t have a horse you can’t win it so we’re in it to win it!”

Brian Hughes, rider of MountMews, commented: “He ran well, a bit green, looking at the stands on the run in, but he has run well.”

Hughes partners Hemmings’ Vicente in the Randox Health Grand National tomorrow. He remarked: “He is not a horse I have ridden much. I sat on him at Paul Nichols yard and schooled him. He seemed to go well.

“He is a Scottish National winner, he has a nice weight and will like this ground. You just ho

BEATEN, BUT THE UNIT REMAINS A HORSE OF PROMISE

Alan King took defeat with good grace following The Unit’s excellent effort to finish third on his first start in Grade One company when tackling the Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle.

A fine, big horse, still only six-years-old and with giving rise to hopes of achieving more in the future, The Unit is likely to be a very exciting novice chaser next season – no wonder King could put on a smile as he pondered his horse’s performance. The Wayne Hutchinson-ridden The Unit, a 7/1 shot, finished four and a half lengths and two and a half lengths behind the winner Pingshou (16/1) and Mount Mews, the 9/4 jt-favourite with unplaced River Wylde.

King, who is based near Marlborough in Wiltshire, said: “This was a big step up for him, and he has been running well in lesser grades and handicaps, but coming up to a Grade One I think he’s done very well. The gallop wasn’t strong enough for him, but we’re not using that as an excuse.

“Probably on the evidence of this run he wants two and a half miles – he could possibly go to Punchestown, but otherwise that will be him finished for this season. Whatever happens he will go chasing in the autumn.

“He’s a progressive young horse – last year nothing seemed to go right for him, it was just little things that you get with young horses, but we always thought a lot of him. This season he has got his confidence back.”

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY 7, 2017

BITE CHEWS UP MILDMAY RIVALS

The Nicky Henderson-trained 8/13 favourite Might Bite recorded a game success in the G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase, following up his RSA Chase victory at last month’s Cheltenham Festival.

This was an assured front-running performance from the eight-year-old son of Scorpion who jumped well throughout the extended three mile contest and kept on resolutely in the closing stages to fend off the sustained challenge of stable companion Whisper (9/4), who finished two lengths behind in second. Dan Skelton’s Virgilio (14/1) was a further 18 lengths back in third.

Might Bite famously almost threw away victory at the Cheltenham Festival in March, hanging violently to his right after jumping the final fence. However, Seven Barrows maestro Henderson was delighted with the gelding, who jumped with aplomb throughout the G1 contest.

Henderson said: “He was great. His jumping is just so good, he probably hasn’t set the fractions quite like he can do.

“These one-twos are horrible in a way because Whisper is another old soldier. He has won two Liverpool Hurdles and, like My Tent Or Yours, has been around for a long time.

“We are lucky to have them and you have got to let them do it. They certainly made a good race of it.

“Might Bite’s jumping was great again today. No funny antics today which was a relief because I was worried about going around that stable bend twice.

“Having done what he did at Cheltenham, you just had to think about it but he was very good there and Nico was at pains not to give him a smack. That was the only change. I said whatever is happening between the last two, don’t hit him.”

Henderson suggested a tilt at the King George is a potential target for the gelding. He remarked: “That’s him done for the year. I’d think the King George is the obvious place to be thinking about.

“He is good on these tracks but he proved he was good in Cheltenham as well. He can go left, right and he can jump the last properly when he wants to.”

Reflecting on Whisper’s performance, Henderson continued: “Whisper is doing another thing this year and, rather like the Tent yesterday, you go and beat him with your own horse. But Grade Ones are Grade Ones and there is nowhere else for them to go and they have to take each other on.”

Henderson saddles Cocktails At Dawn in tomorrow’s Randox Health Grand National and he added: “You never know what can happen in the Grand National so we’ll see how he gets on.”

BOINVILLE BITES BACK

Might Bite, winner of the RSA Chase at Cheltenham, followed up with victory in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase under Nico de Boinville.

The Scorpion eight-year-old was the 8/13 favourite and made most of the running. He was challenged, as he was at Cheltenham, by Whisper (Davy Russell), but found more and a great jump at the last sealed the two-length victory. Both Might Bite and Whisper are trained by Nicky Henderson.

De Boinville said: “He’s jumped really slickly and well and didn’t try any of the things he can do [at Cheltenham he attempted to run off the course at the entrance to the chute] and was more straightforward today. He’s a horse of tremendous talent and I think he is only going to progress. You know that he has his quirks, but he is so quick through the air and travels so well that you have to make the most of it.

“At the last, I thought about going in tight, but there was a little stride there and he’s just come for me. I was very aware that he could put down on me so you just have to be careful but keep the revs up at the same time.

“Nicky Henderson is an absolute master trainer and I am very lucky to be associated with him and the whole team at Seven Barrows. They’ve done a tremendous job to get these horses to Aintree in flying form after a hard Cheltenham.”

Asked about his Randox Health Grand National ride, Cocktails At Dawn, he replied: “We’ll go out with a positive attitude and see how we go.”

RUSSELL HAPPY WITH WHISPER

Jockey Davy Russell was happy with the performance of Whisper, who finished the two-length runner-up behind 8/13 favourite Might Bite in the Grade One Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree this afternoon.

The 9/4 chance had previously finished a nose second behind stable companion Might Bite in a memorable running of the RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month and Russell conceded he had been beaten by a better horse this afternoon.

“I’m very happy with him – he’s jumped super,” said the jockey.

“You can’t fault him – he was just beaten by a better horse on the day. The winner is a very good horse.”

Russell also had news of Saint Are ahead of their bid in the Randox Health Grand National tomorrow afternoon.

“I’m really looking forward to riding him,” said the jockey.

“He’s just the type you want to ride round here and he obviously knows his way round.

“I’m hoping he’ll put in another good spin round here tomorrow.”

VIRGILIO GIVING OWNERS FUN

Virgilio bumped into two outstanding horses in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase, but gave his group of owners a fun ride when finishing third.

The eight-year-old finished two lengths and 18 lengths behind the season’s outstanding staying novice chaser, Mite Bite, and that horse’s Nicky Henderson-trained stablemate Whisper, but he picked up nearly £9,000 for his owners, Messrs Edwards, Futter and Rushworth.

Dave Futter is head of Yorton Farm Stud in Powys, Britain’s largest Jumps stallion station, and it was he who bought Virgilio as a three-year-old in France. He said of the Dan Skelton-trained gelding: “I went to Arqana sales five years ago to buy two-year-old stores to bring back to sell a year later, but I couldn’t afford them. I saw this horse, and while he didn’t sell in the ring I bought him privately.

“I thought what are we going to do with him, so I offered him to three or four trainers who all said no, so I put together a little syndicate and the rest is history – he’s taken us to places we never thought we would go. He’s been a star.

“He ran at Kempton on Boxing Day, then came home to Yorton for a break, before going back to Dan’s. He looks a picture today and he’s been third to two superstars in Might Bite and Whisper.

“To be here, at this level, at this meeting is an absolute pleasure. Hopefully he will stay sound and give us a lot more fun in the future.”

Virgilio may head back to the country of his birth according to Skelton, who said: “We will consider what we do next but we will go again [this season], and will consider Auteuil over hurdles.

“He ran his heart out; this horse just tries so hard. He was second in the Feltham [Novices’ Chase] but the first to keep going after the melee [when Might Bite fell at the final fence] if that makes sense.

“He unfortunately doesn’t have the physical make up of the two in front, but we are super proud of him.”

2.50pm Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase 3m 210y

1 Might Bite (The Knot Again Partnership) Nicky Henderson 8-11-04 Nico de Boinville 8/13 Fav

2 Whisper (Walters Plant Hire Ltd) Nicky Henderson 9-11-04 Davy Russell 9/4

3 Virgilio (CJ Edwards, D Futter, AH Rushworth) Dan Skelton 8-11-04 Harry Skelton 14/1

Distances: 2, 18

Tote Win: £1.60 Places £1.10, £1.30, Exacta: £2.10

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY 7, 2017

NORTON’S GOT THE POWER

The Colin Tizzard-trained 4/1 shot Fox Norton, was an impressive six-length winner of the G1 JLT Melling Chase at Aintree.

Travelling ominously well entering the home straight under Robbie Power, the seven-year-old son of Lando produced a superb leap at the final fence and showed a potent turn of foot to register a decisive success.

Henry de Bromhead’s Sub Lieutenant (10/3 favourite) was second, with a further 11 lengths back to Gary Moore’s Traffic Fluide (14/1) in third.

Tizzard, Power and owners Alan & Ann Potts were registering an 84/1 double on the day following Pingshou’s victory in the G1 Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle.

A head second in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, Tizzard was delighted with the gelding’s performance when stepped up in trip.

Tizzard said: “It is lovely it is happening. We had a quiet old time in the run up to Cheltenham and then it was hard work at Cheltenham. We are in good form again.

“Fox Norton could have won the Champion Chase – there wasn’t much in it at the line. He has got better for the trip today.

“We thought about running him in the Ryanair. It took him all over two miles to get into third in last year’s Arkle and he is not very fast at home. Honestly, being nearly a champion two-miler you would think he will be fast but he is not.

“I think he could make up into a King George horse. He stayed that trip today and Joe [Tizzard, assistant trainer] and Robbie both think he is one we could go to the King George with.”

Winning owner Alan Potts said: “Everything is going good. He should have won the Champion Chase and he didn’t get up by a head. We think he will get a longer trip than this.

“Robbie Power who I have made our number on jockey, he thinks he will comfortably get three miles so we will have to see.”

Betway make Fox Norton a 16/1 chance for the King George and a 10/1 shot for both the Queen Mother Champion and Chase and the Ryanair Chase at next year’s Cheltenham Festival.

FOX NORTON PROVIDES MORE POWER TO ROBBIE

Robbie Power’s fabulous run shows no sign of abating.

Earlier this week, having won the Irish Gold Cup and Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup on Sizing John, he was given a retainer to ride for that horse’s owners, Ann and Alan Potts, and today he has notched a Grade One double in their colours at odds of 84/1. Having won the Crabbie’s Top Novices’ Hurdle on Pingshou, he followed up in the JLT Melling Chase with victory on Fox Norton – both horses are trained by Colin Tizzard.

Such moments are proving particularly sweet for Power, who won the Randox Health Grand National on Silver Birch in 2007, but who was flying just below the very top level in an Irish racing scene which has become rarefied as a handful of owners and trainers dominate. Power, 35, has leapt into their midst, and is not wasting the moment.

He said: “It is a pleasure for me to be riding horses like this. Fox Norton ran a cracking race in the Champion Chase [when second, a head behind winner Special Tiara] and was a bit unlucky, but I schooled him last week at Colin’s and had no doubt the trip today would play to his strengths. He came out of that race bouncing.

“We went a proper gallop today, but I was always in my comfort zone. He has travelled everywhere and jumped from fence to fence. There were one or two mistakes first time round but we were never in any danger. He quickened up well going to the last and winged it, and I think he’ll stay further on this type of ground.

“He has a great cruising speed and is very relaxed in a race – a very nice horse to ride. He could be a King George horse, but we also have Sizing John for that – perhaps one could go for the Lexus Chase and one for the King George, but it’s a nice problem to have.

“Alan puts a lot of money into the game and it’s great for him to get success. It’s been a fantastic six weeks for them and me, and it’s a thrill to ride these horses. Good horses make good jockeys and they make you look good.

“It’s sweet coming at this stage of my career, and it’s great to back it up after Cheltenham, and to prove that was no fluke. I’ve been in the game for 16 years without a big job and to get one is fantastic.”

LIEUTENANT SETS HIS CAP AT PUNCHESTOWN

Sub Lieutenant finished second behind Fox Norton in the JLT Melling Chase, beaten six lengths.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned eight-year-old Sub Lieutenant, trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Bryan Cooper, was the 100/30 favourite.

De Bromhead said: “I’m delighted with him. It was a super run and he was just beaten by a quicker horse on the day, sadly. He will most likely go to Punchestown next, but I’m not sure whether he will run over two miles or three.”

Asked about his Randox Health Grand National runner, Stellar Notion, de Bromhead said: “He’s travelled over really well, he seems in good form and we’re looking forward to it.”

NO EXCUSES FOR LIEUTENANT

Jockey Bryan Cooper could offer no excuses after Sub Lieutenant finished the six-length runner-up behind Fox Norton in the Grade One JLT Melling Chase at Aintree this afternoon.

The 10/3 favourite has now finished second in three Grade Ones this season (in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival behind Un De Sceaux and the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase behind Djakadam) and Cooper thought that the Henry De Bromhead-trained gelding was beaten by a better horse on the day.

“He’s run well – he’s a consistent horse but was just beaten by a better horse today,” said the jockey. “There might be some improvement if we step him up in trip next season – he’s certainly worth a go at further.”

Cooper also had news of his Randox Grand National ride Rogue Angel ahead of tomorrow’s big race. The jockey is the retained rider for owners Gigginstown House Stud, who have five horses in the race, and Cooper is hopeful of a big run from his chosen mount.

“He’s in good form and the ground will be a big help to him,” said the jockey.

“I just hope I’ve chosen the right one.”

3.25pm JLT Melling Chase 2m 3f 200y

1 FOX NORTON (Ann & Alan Potts) Colin Tizzard 7-11-07 Robbie Power 4/1

2 Sub Lieutenant (Gigginstown House Stud) Henry de Bromhead IRE 8-11-07 Bryan Cooper 100/30 Fav

3 Traffic Fluide (Galloping On The South Downs Partnership) Gary Moore 7-11-07 Joshua Moore 14/1

Distances: 6, 11; Tote Win: £4.80 Places: £1.70, £1.60, £4.00 Exacta: £14.30

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY 7, 2017

4.05pm £120,000 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase

(Grade 3) 2m 5f 19y

1 ULTRAGOLD (FR) (Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 10st 5lb Harry Cobden 50/1

2 Katnap (FR) (Tongue Strap) Joseph O’Brien, Ireland 10st 0lb Danny Mullins 22/1

3 Portrait King (IRE) (Visor) Patrick Griffin, Ireland 10st 0lb Conor O’Farrell 66/1

4 O O Seven (IRE) Nicky Henderson 11st 7lb Nico de Boinville 12/1

5 As de Mee (FR) Paul Nicholls 10st 13lb Sean Bowen 8/1 JF

6 Thomond (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Noel Meade, Ireland 10st 0lb Sean Flanagan

7 Vintage Vinnie (IRE) Rebecca Curtis 10st 5lb Jonathan Moore (3)

8 Henryville (Hood, Tongue Strap) Harry Fry 10st 9lb Leighton Aspell

9 Father Edward (IRE) (Sheepskin C/P) David Pipe 10st 0lb David Noonan

10 Bouvreuil (FR) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Paul Nicholls 11st 0lb Sam Twiston-Davies

11 Irish Cavalier (IRE) Rebecca Curtis 11st 11lb Paul Townend

12 Solar Impulse (FR) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Christopher Kellett 10st 2lb Dave Crosse

13 Straidnahanna (IRE) Sue Smith 10st 8lb Danny Cook

14 Thomas Brown (Blinkers) Harry Fry 10st 9lb Niall Madden

15 Mr Diablo (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Philip Dempsey, Ireland 10st 11lb Luke Dempsey

16 Clarcam (FR) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Gordon Elliott, Ireland 11st 7lb Bryan Cooper

17 Go Conquer (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Jonjo O’Neill 10st 4lb Aidan Coleman

FELL 1 Bright New Dawn (IRE) Venetia Williams 10st 12lb Liam Treadwell

FELL 2 Third Intention (IRE) (Blinkers, Tongue Strap) Colin Tizzard 11st 5lb Tom O’Brien

FELL 3 Ballykan (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Nigel Twiston-Davies 10st 9lb Daryl Jacob

FELL 6 Long Lunch (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Longsdon 10st 0lb James Davies

FELL 14 Imjoeking (IRE) (Tongue Strap) Lucinda Russell 10st 0lb Derek Fox

FELL 15 Seefood (IRE) (Visor) Dr Richard Newland 10st 4lb Richard Johnson 8/1 JF

PU 15 Quite By Chance Colin Tizzard 11st 0lb Tom Scudamore

PU 16 Alelchi Inois (FR) Willie Mullins, Ireland 11st 12lb Ruby Walsh

PU AFTER LAST Eastlake (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Jonjo O’Neill 11st 7lb Barry Geraghty

UR 12 Gold Present (IRE) Nicky Henderson 10st 11lb Jeremiah McGrath

UR 12 Katachenko (IRE) Donald McCain 10st 0lb Will Kennedy

UR 12 Gowanauthat (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Charlie Mann 10st 0lb Harry Bannister (3)

Distances: 1, 6, nk, ½, ½, 8, nk, 8, 4½, 1, 3, 1¾, 1, 1¾, 4, 41

Tote Win: £91.50 Places: £13.70, £6.30, £18.70, £3.40 Exacta: £4,656.60

Time: 5m 27.60s

F33b.

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, APRIL 7

#FabulousFriday Style Awards

Winning Quotes

JUDGES PUT THEIR HOPE IN FAITH

The #FabulousFriday Style Award is always one of the most hard-fought contests of the entire Randox Health Grand National Festival and this year’s renewal was won by Faith Amond from County Carlow in Ireland.

Amond was sporting a pink and red two-piece suit that the judges, Sam Quek, Laura Wright, Andrea Daley, Philip Armstrong, Tony Burke, Rachel Cunningham and Charlotte Perini, all thought was a ‘classic, well put together outfit’ that oozed ‘style and taste’.

Amond is no stranger to the races and comes from a family that are well-connected in the racing industry. She has two sons, one of whom works for Gold Cup-winning trainer Jessica Harrington and the other for Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott.

“I’ve been coming to the Grand National for the past 15 years and it’s a meeting I really enjoy,” said Amond.

“We’re big racing fans and a lot of my family work in the industry. We didn’t go to the Cheltenham Festival this year and decided to make Aintree our big trip instead. I’m glad I did now!”

Amond not only takes home a £1,000 voucher from Outfit and a hair and beauty hamper courtesy of Barbara Daley Hair & Beauty, but she also drives off in a brand new £35,000 black Range Rover Evoque courtesy of Hatfields Land Rover.

She admitted after the competition that she had had her eye on a Range Rover Evoque recently and that she couldn’t have won a more fitting prize.

“I’ve been after a Range Rover like this for quite a while now so I’m delighted I entered!”





RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY 7, 2017

TIZZARD STRIKES PURE GOLD

Colin Tizzard registered a 4334/1 treble on day two, Ladies Day, of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival, after Ultragold ran out a game 50/1 winner of the G3 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase under 18-year-old Harry Cobden.

Always travelling well for Cobden, having his first ride over the Grand National fences, the nine-year-old son of Kapgarde disputed the lead approaching the home turn and after winging the last, kept on resolutely to fend off the challenge of Joseph O’Brien’s Katnap 22/1, who was a length behind in second.

66/1 shot Portrait King, trained by Patrick Griffin, was six-lengths behind in third with Nicky Henderson’s O O Seven (12/1), a neck further back in fourth.

A delighted Tizzard said: “It’s amazing to win a race like this. His owners [Brocade Racing, P Romans and Terry Warner] are all good owners of ours and got a partnership going.

“He cost a pound or two and whilst he has won six races, he wasn’t what we thought we were buying.

“We thought we were buying a three mile and two furlong horse but he is really a two mile or two and a half-mile horse, but he has won a lovely race today. This racing game is amazing.”

Tizzard was also effusive in his praise of Cobden, who has his first ride in the Randox Health Grand National tomorrow aboard the Paul Nicholls-trained Just A Par, who was sold at the Goffs UK sale for £100,000 on Thursday. He will run in the name of Richard Thompson, son of Patricia and David Thompson.

Tizzard continued: “He hunted alongside me as a little boy for a long time and I was just thinking three out, just sit still but I didn’t have to say it because he did.

“He has got a brain on him and I bet he enjoyed this. His mum and dad will have as well.”

Tizzard had earlier tasted victory at Aintree with Pingshou (G1 Crabbie’s Top Novices Hurdle) and Fox Norton (G1 JLT Melling Chase).

IT’S GOLD FOR COBDEN

Harry Cobden, 18, rode his first winner over the Grand National fences at his first attempt when Ultragold triumphed in the Randox Health Topham Chase.

The Colin Tizzard-trained nine-year-old was sent off at odds of 50/1, and beat Katnap, trained by Joseph O’Brien, by a length.

A delighted Cobden said: “I was looking forward to it all this week, and I actually fancied the horse, even though he was a big price. He’s won a chase over two miles, and he ran very well last time [in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase at Cheltenham, when he finished ninth], and I just thought, he’s got a low weight, touch wood he’s a good jumper and he should run well.

“I had a lovely run down the inside most of the way and he jumped like a buck. He’s very, very clever when in tight [to a fence] and, to be fair, he’s a dream horse to ride round there.”

He continued: “My congratulations to the owners, and especially to Mr Tizzard, training all these big winners and getting horses to their races healthy.”

Asked to comment on the success of his season – he has ridden 55 winners to date – he replied: “I lost my claim and I’m still only 18, so I thought things were going to go quiet for a little while, but it was only about 10 days and then things started going again, and fingers crossed, they haven’t dried up and I’ll keep riding a few winners.”

Cobden rides Just A Par, trained by Paul Nicholls, in tomorrow’s Randox Health Grand National. The horse was bought at the Goffs sale at Aintree last night for £100,000 by David and Patricia Thompson, who owned 1992 Randox Health Grand National winner Party Politics, and will run for their businessman son, Richard C Thompson.

Cobden said: “I rode Just A Par out this morning; he seems in good form. He gave Sean Bowen a good spin last year, and I won on him last time out, so fingers crossed – with a bit of luck he’ll run well, anyway.”

DANNY BUOYED BY KATNAP

Jockey Danny Mullins was close to making his first ride over the National fences a winning one but the Joseph O’Brien-trained Katnap couldn’t quite reel in the winner, Ultragold, in the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree this afternoon.

The 22/1 shot jumped well in the main for the young jockey but his pilot felt that a slight mistake at the fourth last fence put paid to his chances.

“He’s given me a great spin,” said Mullins.

“He’s just missed the fourth last out I think – the ditch – and it was probably the difference between winning and losing.

“Joseph has got him here in great shape and he’s run well.

“He could be the type to come back here and run another big race next season – he certainly loved the fences.”

Jockey Nico De Boinville finished fourth on the Nicky Henderson-trained O O Seven and revealed after the race that the 12/1 shot took to the Aintree fences like a duck to water.

“He was brilliant – I couldn’t have had a better spin round there,” said De Boinville.

“He absolutely loved these fences so I’d imagine he’ll definitely be back and who knows what he could do next time.”

PORTRAIT IN THE PICTURE

Racehorses owners Douglas Pryde and Jim Beaumont, successful in the 2013 Randox Health Grand National with 66/1 winner Auroras Encore, are compiling a growing list of good results at Aintree.

They embellished it further when their horse Portrait King finished third in the Randox Health Topham Chase.

The grey 12-year-old, ridden by Conor O’Farrell was 7lb out of the handicap and started at 66/1, but he steadily passed horses in the straight and finished one length and six lengths behind winner Ultragold and runner-up Katnap.

Trainer Pat Griffin, who is based in Ireland, “doesn’t do boats” according to his son James, who acted as his representative at Aintree today. James added: “We knew the trip [for Portrait King] would be too short, but Conor gave him a peach of a ride. He was told to hunt away, because we knew the fences would take their toll on others, and he likes the track and would tick that box. Hopefully, he will go up a couple of pounds for today’s effort and that will help him get into the Becher Chase [at Aintree] in December.

“He was sixth in it last year and fell when looking like he might have won it the year before. He just loves this place and is probably a 7lb to 10lb better horse here than anywhere else. We knew he wouldn’t get into the National, so didn’t even put him in it, but Jim and Douglas love Aintree and we’ve got a soft spot for the place, too.

“Softer ground would have helped, but that was a hell of a kick.”

Pryde and Beaumont won the race before the Randox Health Grand National with 50/1 shot Maggio last year, but that Griffin-trained horse was withdrawn from the big race on Monday with a minor injury. Pryde said: “We just love this place and it seems to love us – we’ve been coming for many years,” while Beaumont said: “The secret is to get a horse that suits Aintree and to keep it fresh for the meeting.”

O’Farrell, who rides Dr Harper in tomorrow’s Randox Health Grand National, was asked about his ride on Portrait King and said: “It went very fast. I was out the back the whole way because he just lacks a gear, but he jumped superbly and I had a great spin off him. I knew from the Melling Road I had only been going through the motions and just popping away, but when I asked him he picked up really well.

“I’m looking forward to partnering Dr Harper tomorrow. He’s a horse who has good form, a bit in and out in places, but this year he’s been more consistent and he is coming off the back of a good run at Cheltenham.

“He’s in off a light weight, he’s got blinkers on for the first time and if he takes to the place you just never know. I’ve schooled him over Aintree fences and he jumped well.”

JOCKEYS’ THOUGHTS ON THE GRAND NATIONAL COURSE AFTER THE RANDOX HEALTH TOPHAM CHASE

Connor O’Farrell, on board third-placed Portrait King, said: “A bit on the slow side of good.”

Nico De Boinville, partner of fourth home O O Seven, said: “Good.”

Ruby Walsh, on Alechi Inois, said: “Dead.”

Barry Geraghty, on board East Lake, said: “On the slow side.”

Bryan Cooper, on board Clarcam, said: “Beautiful good to soft ground.”

Tom O’Brien, jockey of Third Intention, said: “Good.”

Tom Scudamore, rider of Quite By Chance, said: “It is the slow side and is drying out.”

Sam Twiston-Davies, on board Bouvreuil, said: “Good to soft. They don’t need to water anymore.”

Sean Bowen, jockey of As De Mee, said: “Good to soft.”

Luke Dempsey, on board Mr Diablo, said: “It is a bit dead.”

Niall Madden, rider of Thomas Brown, said: “Good.”

Leighton Aspell, rider of Henryville, said: “On the easy side of good.”

Danny Cook, on board, Straidnahanna, said: “Good to soft jumping ground. Lovely.”

Aidan Coleman, partner of Go Conquer, said: “It is on the slow side of good.”

Harry Bannister, partner of Gowanauthat, said: “On the slow side.”

David Noonan, jockey of Father Edward, said: “Good.”

Sean Flannagan, rider of Thomond, said: “Good.”

TWO JOCKEYS STOOD DOWN BY DOCTORS AFTER THE TOPHAM

Liam Treadwell, whose mount Bright New Dawn fell at the first in the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase, and Daryl Jacob, on third-fence faller Ballykan in the same race, have been stood down from riding by the doctors at Aintree Racecourse.

Both jockeys, who have mounts in tomorrow’s £1-million Randox Health Grand National, have to pass the doctors to take part in the big race.

Treadwell, who partnered 100/1 chance Mon Mome to victory in the 2009 Grand National, is booked for Tenor Nivernais, trained by Venetia Williams, who was also responsible for Mon Mome.

Treadwell has been taken to Aintree Hospital for further assessment as a precaution.

Jacob, retained by owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, is meant to ride their Ucello Conti, trained by Gordon Elliott.

Richard Johnson, another faller in the Randox Health Topham (on Seefood who came down at the 15th), has passed the doctors and continues to ride.

Jacob was replaced in today’s last race by Aidan Coleman on the runner-up Enniscoffey Oscar.

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY 7, 2017

END HAS WORLD AT HIS FEET

The Tom George-trained 3/1 shot The Worlds End, atoned for his fall in the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with a gutsy success in the G1 Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle.

Ridden by Adrian Heskin, the six-year-old son of Stowaway travelled powerfully into the race and stayed on resolutely in the closing stages to fend off the challenge of Nicky Henderson’s Beyond Conceit (9/1) by half a length in the extended three mile event.

Tim Vaughan’s Debece (11/1) was a short-head back in third.

A delighted George said: “He was travelling very easily at Cheltenham last time, probably easier than he was today. He had a hard fall and we have done a lot of schooling with him and today he has put it right – he deserves a good holiday now.

“We’ll sit down with the owners and worry about future plans in the summer. I think there is more improvement to come over hurdles and he should strengthen up over the summer but I might stick with hurdles but I will see how it goes.”

Reflecting on his partnership with Heskin, which has been one of the success stories of the season, George continued: “It’s great to get a Grade One. We have some big winners all season and we are high up in the trainer’s table and it is going brilliantly.

“We get on well together, we understand each other and it’s going well. It has been a great move for the both of us as I knew the yard was getting stronger and bigger which I think the results have proved and we needed our own jockey day in day out because we had more horses and better ones.”

George and Heskin team up with Double Shuffle for the Randox Health Grand National, whilst George also saddles 2015 runner-up Saint Are in the £1-million contest.

He said: “They’ve had a great preparation. The weather is right for them as is the ground, so we just need everything to go right on the day. We’ll see how we go.”

Winning owner Max McNeill, said: “Alan King always said to me it is great looking like you are going to win but you have got the jump the hurdles or fences. We thought The Worlds End had a right chance at Cheltenham and we were disappointed coming away on Gold Cup day.

“I was so nervous coming here because we also had Keeper Hill in the race. He ran a blinder and but for stumbling at the last, might have been second or third. I think he would have stayed on really well.

“The Worlds End is a relentless galloper and is as tough as old boots. He has had a great season. You dream of horses like this.

“Thistlecrack won this race two years ago and, don’t get me wrong we are no Thistlecrack, but I spoke to Tom beforehand and he said win, lose or draw we will go the staying hurdle route next season.

“Tom is a fantastic trainer and is having his best ever season. I think this caps it for him and for us.”

END BRINGS UP 50 FOR HESKIN

Jockey Adrian Heskin brought up the 50 winner mark for the season up in style when steering The Worlds End to victory in the Grade One Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree this afternoon.

The 3/1 shot was still travelling strongly when coming to grief two out in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month but made no mistake here, staying on powerfully under a strong drive from Heskin to record a half-length success.

Heskin admitted afterwards that he thought The Worlds End would have won at Cheltenham had he stayed on his feet.

“That was fantastic,” said the jockey.

“I think after that run, he’s proved he would have been the best horse in the race at Cheltenham. It was great to get compensation here and he’s a horse with a bright future.

“The plan is to stay over hurdles next season as he’s such a natural hurdler.”

Heskin also had news of his Randox Health Grand National mount Double Shuffle ahead of tomorrow’s big race.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m hoping for a big run,” said the jockey.

4.40pm Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle 3m 149y

1 THE WORLDS END (McNeil Family) Tom George 6-11-04 Adrian Heskin 3/1

2 Beyond Conceit (Fitri Hay) Nicky Henderson 8-11-04 Barry Geraghty 9/1

3 Debece (Robert Kirkland) Tim Vaughan 6-11-04 Alan Johns 11/1

Distances: ½, sh; Tote Win £3.80 Places: £1.60; £2.80; £3.60 Exacta: £33.30

HENDERSON BEYOND PLEASED

Nicky Henderson trained the second and fourth home in the G1 Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle today, Ladies Day and was pleased with both of his runners.

“They have both run very very well.” He said.

Beyond Conceit, a useful handicapper on the Flat before he came to the Lambourn handler, stepped up on his most recent run, sixth in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham with his half-length second to The Worlds End.

Henderson continued: “With Beyond Conceit, we have gone from two to three miles in one step! He got that though.

“Barry gave him a great ride and he dropped the bit today. He has been pulling far too hard but he got home today.

“I think he will have a little break and come back for the Ascot Stakes (Royal Ascot, June). After that, he will make a good three-mile hurdler.

“Constantine Bay [fourth] has run a great race at the end of a long season.”

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY 7, 2017

WOOLLACOTT’S WORST WEEK ENDS WITH A TEARFUL TRIUMPH TO SAVOUR

Fighting back tears a very emotional trainer Richard Woollacott stood in Aintree’s winner’s enclosure and talked about “the worst week of my life”.

Devon-based Woollacott did his best to smile as he soaked up the twin impostors triumph and tragedy. His very exciting young horse Lalor had just romped home in the Weatherbys Private Bank Bumper, yet a series of shockingly painful incidents meant the moment of victory was bitter-sweet.

He said: “My good friend James McNeile died [following a point-to-point fall] on a horse trained by my wife [Kayley] last weekend, a very good and loyal owner of mine, Dick Westacott, who started me off in point-to-pointing, died in midweek, and my daughter Arabella, who is two, has been in hospital. She is getting better, and Kayley is with her – she should be out tomorrow.

“I’m just so grateful to all the staff at home who have done all the work, and some wonderful owners who have supported us. We’re so lucky.

“Lalor is a really lovely horse – Tom Malone [bloodstock agent] bought him at the sales. I was looking for a horse, Tom said he had this one and the moment I saw him I fell in love with him.

“He’s finished for now – we’ll take him home, jump a couple of hurdles and then turn him away until the autumn. He’s only a baby so he needs time.”

Lalor was sired by a little-known sire called It’s Gino, who stands in Germany – Woollacott’s winner, who is owned by Dave Staddon, is only the second winner over jumps in Britain for the stallion.

Woollacott added: “Of course I’m interested in pedigrees, but we only have a small budget and I really liked the horse in this instance. We only have 10 or 12 horses so we didn’t really know how good this one was, but it’s nice to come here and prove it.”

JOHNSON GETS OFF THE MARK

Champion jockey Richard Johnson scored his first win of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival when Lalor won the final race of Ladies Day, the Weatherbys Private Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race. He beat Enniscoffey Oscar by two and a half lengths.

German-bred Lalor, trained by Richard Woollacott, started at 33/1 despite winning at Wincanton last time out.

Johnson said: “It’s the first time I’ve sat on him, but his form has improved, I think – Richard Woollacott has done a great job. He’s a very big horse and has improved each season with every run, and a galloping track with a long finishing straight seemed to suit him. I had almost a trouble-free run and was handy all the way and he kept galloping all the way.

“It’s fantastic to get a winner here and he’s a nice horse for the future.”

Johnson does not have a ride in tomorrow’s Randox Health Grand National.

He said: “It’s one of those things – there are only 40 runners and there are a lot of jockeys out there. A couple of the rides I was going to have fell by the wayside unfortunately, and we were left without one. It’s a great race and very competitive this year, and will be another great spectacle.”

OSCAR PLAYS SUPPORTING ROLE

Aidan Coleman was pleased with the performance of Enniscoffey Oscar (18/1) who rattled home to finish a two and a half-length second to 33/1 winner Lalor, trained by Richard Woollacott, in the Weatherbys Private Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, the final race on day two, Ladies Day, of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Emma Lavelle’s charge showed a nice turn of foot in the closing stages, but was no match for the impressive winner. Coleman rode the gelding after Daryl Jacob was stood down by the doctors after a Randox Health Topham Chase fall.

Weatherbys Champion Bumper fifth Western Ryder (6/1) finished a nose behind in third.

Coleman said: “He ran really well. It got very rough early on and I got shuffled back a bit but he is a really nice horse.”

Gavin Sheehan, rider of the third-placed Western Ryder, trained by Warren Greatrex added: “He’s run well – we can look forward to next season with him.”

5.15 pm Weatherbys Private Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2)

1 LALOR (D G Staddon) Richard Woollacott 5-11-04 Richard Johnson 33/1

2 Enniscoffey Oscar (The Pick ‘N’ Mix Partnership 5-11-04 Aidan Coleman 18/1

3 Western Ryder (The Albatross Club) Warren Greatrex 5-11-04 Gavin Sheehan 8/1

Distances: 2 1/2, nse

Tote Win: £38.80 Places: £8.30, £5.60, £2.40

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY 7, 2017

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, APRIL 7

RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL 2017

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

AINTREE, LADIES DAY, FRIDAY, APRIL 7

WATERING ON THE GRAND NATIONAL COURSE

Andrew Tulloch, Clerk of the Course at Aintree, said after racing on Ladies Day: “We have already commenced watering on the Grand National course and I intend to put five millimetres on the track to keep the going at Good, Good to soft in places.

“We will then water the Mildmay and Hurdle courses to maintain the going on the easy side of good.

“I plan to reassess the going when I walk the course at 9.00am tomorrow and will make any final watering decisions then.”

LATEST BETWAY ODDS ON THE RANDOX HEALTH GRAND NATIONAL

Vieux Lion Rouge is now 11/1 clear favourite for tomorrow’s Randox Health Grand National with Betway, official betting partners of the Randox Health Grand National meeting.

This morning, he was 11/1 joint-favourite with Definitly Red who has been pushed out a point to 12/1. Betway’s latest odds are:

11/1 Vieux Lion Rouge

12/1 Definitly Red, Blaklion, More Of That

14/1 Cause Of Causes, Pleasant Company, The Last Samuri

16/1 One For Arthur

18/1 Ucello Conti, Saphir Du Rheu

20/1 Rogue Angel, The Young Master, Vicente

25/1 Highland Lodge

33/1 Raz De Maree, Saint Are, Thunder And Roses, Wonderful Charm

40/1 Double Shuffle, Houblon Des Obeaux, Just A Par, Lord Windermere, Regal Encore, Measureofmydreams, O’Faolains Boy, Perfect Candidate, Roi Des Francs, Stellar Notion

50/1 Drop Out Joe, Bishops Road, Doctor Harper, Le Mercurey, Shantou Flyer, Tenor Nivernais, Wounded Warrior

66/1 Ballynagour, Gas Line Boy, Cocktails At Dawn, Goodtoknow

125/1 La Vaticane

¼ 1-2-3-4-5-6

LE MERCUREY THE PICK OF LIVERPOOL LADIES

Liverpool’s ladies reckon punters will be pretty in pink if they back Le Mercurey for Randox Health Grand National glory, according to a survey by official betting partner Betway.

The leading online bookmaker asked 1,000 female racegoers at Aintree on Ladies Day who they thought would win, and 9% revealed they’d be backing the pink and purple silks of 50/1 shot Le Mercurey.

Pleasant Company was next in the vote with 6%, while those looking to back the 1-2-3 should keep Definitly Red (5%) on side after he polled third.

And the aptly-named Cocktails At Dawn could be the plan for Sunday if the big-priced outsider makes the frame having finished fourth with 4% of the vote in the survey.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “I’m not sure whether it’s the pink and purple silks or the juicy price that has caught the Liverpool ladies’ attention – but there will be a loud cheer if Le Mercurey goes in.

“The ladies have spoken and, despite the best efforts of Pleasant Company, Definitly Red, and Cocktails At Dawn, it’s Paul Nicholls and Sean Bowen who’ll have to cope with the extra pressure tomorrow.”

Liverpool’s Ladies top four:

Le Mercurey (9%) 50/1 Pleasant Company (6%) 14/1 Definitly Red (5%) 12/1 Cocktails At Dawn (4%) 66/1