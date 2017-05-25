Kirk looking forward to Salouen’s Investec Derby bid Posted by racenews on Thursday, May 25, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Upper Lambourn handler Sylvester Kirk is looking forward to saddling outsider Salouen in the £1.5 million Investec Derby in nine days’ time.

The premier Classic and Britain’s richest race, staged over a mile and a half, takes place at Epsom Downs at 4.30pm on Saturday, June 3, day two of the Investec Derby Festival.

A son of Canford Cliffs, Salouen won twice over a mile as a two-year-old in 2016, taking a maiden at Windsor in August (in a new course record time) and a novices’ race at Salisbury in September.

He also ran two fine races in G1 company, coming home runner-up in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Chantilly and third in the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster, also both at a mile.

On his one outing so far in 2017, Salouen was the neck runner-up in the Listed Feilden Stakes over nine furlongs at Newmarket on April 18. He is one of 26 three-year-olds going forward for the Investec Derby.

Kirk, who has not saddled an Investec Derby runner before, reported today: “It is the plan to run Salouen in the Investec Derby.

“He has been very good since his run in the Feilden Stakes. We were planning to run him in the Dante Stakes at York last week but the ground went against him. It was just too soft him as he likes quicker ground.

“We are looking forward to running him at Epsom Downs. You have to come down the hill and stay in the Investec Derby – everything has to come together on the day.

“It looks a very open race. I know it is always going to be difficult and he is a longshot, but he is in great form and we are looking forward to taking our chance.

“We have always been lucky on Derby Day – we have won the opening race (the Investec Private Banking Handicap) three times I think, including last year with Gawdawpalin.”

Salouen is currently a 66/1 chance for Investec Derby glory with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival.

The next acceptance stage for the Investec Derby is on Monday, May 29, when there is also a final chance for horses to be added to the field with the £85,000 supplementary entry stage. Permian (Mark Johnston, 12/1), winner of the G2 Dante Stakes, is expected to be entered then.

The latest acceptors for the other two G1 contests at the Investec Derby Festival, the £500,000 Investec Oaks and £400,000 Investec Coronation Cup, which both take place on Friday, June 2, Investec Ladies’ Day, will be revealed on Saturday afternoon, May 27.

The supplementary entry stage for both races is also on the same day – the cost to add a horse to the Investec Oaks is £30,000 and £25,000 for the Investec Coronation Cup.

