Jump titans set to clash again in the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park Posted by racenews on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Native River and Might Bite, the two highest-rated staying chasers in training, headline 14 entries revealed today for the £200,000 Betfair Chase at Haydock Park on Saturday, November 24, Betfair Chase Day.

The first G1 of the British Jump season is also the initial contest in The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown, which offers a £1-million bonus for any horse who can follow up victory in the Betfair Chase by taking the G1 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup at Cheltenham on March 15.

Native River, trained by Colin Tizzard on the Dorset/Devon border and owned by Brocade Racing, ended the 2017/2018 campaign as the leading chaser in Great Britain and Ireland, with a rating of 176 following a thrilling all-the-way victory over Might Bite in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The eight-year-old was restricted to just two appearances last term, also winning the G2 Betfair Denman Chase for a second time at Newbury in February, and is a 5/2 chance with Betfair to make a winning seasonal return in the Betfair Chase.

Joe Tizzard, assistant to his father Colin, revealed: “Native River is in really good form. The plan is to run to Haydock in the Betfair Chase and we are really pleased with him.

“He has come back into the yard and he actually looks bigger and stronger than he has ever looked before.

“Native River came back into the yard two weeks after everything else, because he was due to run later than some of our other horses.

“We will run him slightly more this year as injury held us up until the second half of the season with him last time so we could only really focus on the Gold Cup.

“He is not ground dependent and, a bit like a lot of the top-class horses, he can handle any ground.

“If he won the Betfair Chase at Haydock, there is the £1-million bonus and that might tempt us to run him in the King George at Kempton. A spring campaign would be followed with another tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup as his target.

“It was amazing to win the Gold Cup and we are going to try and win another one!

“This season, we can target four or five races, including maybe Aintree or Punchestown if he came out of Cheltenham well.

“Native River didn’t win an Irish point-to-point or a bumper. Every time we have run him, he has improved and become a better horse – we don’t think he’s stopped improving.

“We think there is still more to come, which is exciting.”

Native River & Might Bite





Native River

Prior to his Cheltenham reversal, Might Bite had captured the 32Red King George VI Chase and the Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old ended last campaign with an emphatic win in the G1 Betway Bowl at Aintree in April. The 172-rated chaser is also a 5/2 with Betfair to notch up a fifth G1 victory in the Betfair Chase.

Might Bite

Other leading Betfair Chase entries include Bristol De Mai (Nigel Twiston-Davies, Betfair’s 9/4 Favourite), who powered to a 57-length victory in last season’s renewal and was runner-up to Might Bite in the Betway Bowl.





Bristol De Mai winning the 2017 Betfair Chase

Native River’s stable companion Thistlecrack (16/1) looked to have the world at his feet after winning the 32Red King George VI Chase as a novice in 2016, but has made just three subsequent starts, most recently when finishing fourth behind Might Bite in the Kempton Park highlight last season.

An Irish-trained horse has yet to win the Betfair Chase, but Ireland’s champion owner Gigginstown House Stud is responsible for four entries this year including the Gordon Elliott-trained Shattered Love (14/1), successful in the G1 JLT Novices’ Chase at The Festival™ in March.

Elliott may also be represented by last year’s third Outlander (50/1) and Don Poli(25/1), both G1 winners over fences, while lightly-raced seven-year-old Disko (25/1), twice successful at G1 level as a novice chaser, could line up for Noel Meade.

Paul Nicholls has dominated the Betfair Chase with six victories in the extended three mile, one furlong contest and the Somerset-based trainer has three contenders – G1 32Red Kauto Star Novices’ Chase winner Black Corton (33/1), Betway Bowl thirdClan Des Obeaux (16/1) and Politologue (12/1), who captured Aintree’s G1 JLT Melling Chase on his latest outing and could step up in trip.

The entries are completed by G1 Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase second Ms Parfois(Anthony Honeyball, 33/1), G2 BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase runner-up American(Harry Fry, 33/1) and Un Temps Pour Tout (David Pipe, 33/1), a dual winner of the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase at The Festival™ who missed last season.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr commented today: “The entries look really strong with Native River and Might Bite renewing rivalry.

“Add last year’s winner, Bristol De Mai, Clan Des Obeaux, and the four Irish entries headed by the JLT winner Shattered Love and it all adds up to a vintage renewal for the 14th running of the famous race.

“Last year’s winner Bristol De Mai currently heads the betting at 9/4 just ahead of old foes, Might Bite and Native River, who are both 5/2.

“In terms of the Triple Crown, at 20/1, we rate Might Bite as the most likely to emulate Kauto Star and win a £1 million bonus with Native River a 33/1 chance.”

Betfair Chase Day also features the £100,000 G3 Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle, won last year by subsequent G1 Long Walk Hurdle victor Sam Spinner.

Betfair Chase – Betfair prices:

9/4 Bristol De Mai 9/4; 5/2 Might Bite, Native River; 12/1 Politilogue; 14/1 Shattered Love; 16/1 Thistlecrack, Clan Des Obeaux; 25/1 Disko, Don Poli; 33/1 American, Ms Parfois, Black Corton, Un Temps Pour Tout; 50/1 Outlander

Each-way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown specials:

12/1 Any horse to win The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown

20/1 Might Bite to win The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown

33/1 Native River to win The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown

50/1 Thistlecrack to win The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown

100/1 Bristol De Mai to win The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown

150/1 Politologue to win The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown

7/2 Native River to be placed in all three races in The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown

A total of 39 entries for the three-mile contest include three-time G1 winnerUnowhatimeanharry (Harry Fry, 20/1).Betfair’s 6/1 joint favourites are Soul Emotion (Nicky Henderson), last seen when taking a valuable handicap hurdle on the final day of last season at Sandown Park, and Paisley Park (Emma Lavelle), who was impressive when defying top-weight in a competitive handicap hurdle at Aintree last month.

Weights for the Betfair Exchange Hurdle will be revealed on Wednesday, November 14.

Betfair Exchange Hurdle – Betfair prices:

6/1 Soul Emotion, Paisley Park; 7/1 First Assignment; 8/1 Chef Des Obeaux; 10/1 No Hassle Hoff, Hear No Evil; 12/1 Captain Cattistock, Pobbles Bay; 14/1 Moon Racer; 16/1 Calett Mad, Un Temps Pour Tout, Wotzizname, Theos Charm, Ramses De Teille, Folsom Blue, Settimo Milanese; 20/1 Unowhatimeanharry, Nautical Nitwit, Townshend, Crucial Role, Springtown Lake, Dragon D’Estruval, Aux Ptits Soins; 25/1 Monksland, Kris Spin, Holly Bush Henry, Shades Of Midnight, Weebill, Mr Clarkson, Aaron Lad; 33/1 Dell Arca, Bobo Mac, Rathlin Rose, Present Ranger, Closing Ceremony; 40/1 Russian Bill, Milrow, Holdbacktheriver

Each-way 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4

Haydock Park has provided the finest horseracing and many memorable moments since 1899. The Sunday Times’ Hugh McIlvanney looks at what makes Haydock Park ‘A People’s Racecourse’ – the film is available to view here

A film outlining the Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown can be viewed here

A Might Bite vs Native River promo film – the Rematch can be viewed here

The Betfair Chase (Grade 1)

£200,000 Total Prize Fund. 3m 1f 125y. 3.00pm Haydock Park, Saturday, November 24. For five-year-olds and upwards, which are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including the day prior to confirmation. Horses which are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible providing the handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day prior to confirmation would merit a minimum rating of 130. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Weights: 11st 7lb Mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed Tuesday, November 6 (14 entries), five-day confirmation & £10,000 supplementary entry stage November 19, final declaration stage, 10.00am, November 22.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AMERICAN (FR) 8 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry BLACK CORTON (FR) 7 The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle Paul Nicholls BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 7 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CLAN DES OBEAUX (FR) 6 Mr & Mrs P Barber, G Mason, Sir A Ferguson Paul Nicholls DISKO (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE DON POLI (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE MIGHT BITE (IRE) 9 The Knot Again Partnership Nicky Henderson MS PARFOIS (IRE) 7 M R Chapman Anthony Honeyball NATIVE RIVER (IRE) 8 Brocade Racing Colin Tizzard OUTLANDER (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE POLITOLOGUE (FR) 7 John Hales Paul Nicholls SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE THISTLECRACK 10 John and Heather Snook Colin Tizzard UN TEMPS POUR TOUT (IRE) 9 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe

14 entries

4 Irish-trained

The Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle

(Grade 3)

£100,000 Total Prize Fund. 3m 58y. 2.25pm, Haydock Park, Saturday, November 24. For four-year-olds and upwards. Entries closed Tuesday, November 6 (39 entries), five-day confirmation stage November 19, final declaration stage 10.00am November 22. Penalties, after November 11, 2017, for each hurdle race won 5lb. Maximum field of 17 plus 2 reserves.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AARON LAD (IRE) 7 Off The Clock Partners & Dr Richard Newland Dr Richard Newland AUX PTITS SOINS (FR) 8 John Hales Dan Skelton BOBO MAC (IRE) 7 C & M Baker, K Ibberson, H Pearman Tom Symonds CALETT MAD (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CAPTAIN CATTISTOCK 5 Peter Hart Paul Nicholls CHEF DES OBEAUX (FR) 6 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Nicky Henderson CLOSING CEREMONY (IRE) 9 The High Altitude Partnership Emma Lavelle CRUCIAL ROLE 6 David Fox Dan Skelton DELL’ ARCA (IRE) 9 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe DRAGON D’ESTRUVAL (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson FIRST ASSIGNMENT (IRE) 5 The DTTW Partnership Ian Williams FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 11 Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE HEAD TO THE STARS 7 T F F Nixon Henry Daly HEAR NO EVIL (IRE) 6 Sue Magnier Dan Skelton HOLDBACKTHERIVER (IRE) 6 W J Evans Racing Evan Williams HOLLY BUSH HENRY (IRE) 7 P Middleton, M Lowther Phil Middleton KRIS SPIN (IRE) 10 Six To Five Against Kerry Lee MILROW (IRE) 5 John Cocks & Roger Liddington Sophie Leech MONKSLAND (IRE) 11 Mrs Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE MOON RACER (IRE) 9 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe MR CLARKSON (IRE) 6 Pipe’s Prospectors David Pipe NAUTICAL NITWIT (IRE) 9 Birrafun 2 Philip Kirby NO HASSLE HOFF (IRE) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Dan Skelton PAISLEY PARK (IRE) 6 Andrew Gemmell Emma Lavelle POBBLES BAY (IRE) 8 David M Williams Evan Williams PRESENT RANGER (IRE) 5 Dick and Mandy Higgins Dan Skelton RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 6 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 10 Fergus Wilson David Pipe RUSSIAN BILL (IRE) 8 Joseph Kirwan Noel Meade IRE SETTIMO MILANESE (IRE) 6 ValueRacingClubcouk Dr Richard Newland SHADES OF MIDNIGHT 8 The Potassium Partnership Sandy Thomson SOUL EMOTION (FR) 5 John & Barbara Cotton Nicky Henderson SPRINGTOWN LAKE (IRE) 6 Tim Syder Philip Hobbs THEO’S CHARM (IRE) 8 Michael O’Shea Nick Gifford TOWNSHEND (GER) 7 Million in Mind Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies UN TEMPS POUR TOUT (IRE) 9 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe UNOWHATIMEANHARRY 10 J P McManus Harry Fry WEEBILL 6 Mrs R J Skan Olly Murphy WOTZIZNAME (IRE) 8 C J S Horton Harry Fry

39 entries

3 Irish-trained