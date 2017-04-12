JOSEPHINE GORDON JOINS 32RED AMBASSADORS’ STABLE Posted by racenews on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Gordon joins Spencer at 32Red to add further strength to Flat season content

32Red are delighted to welcome Josephine Gordon to their stable of brand ambassadors.

Gordon will join existing 32Red brand ambassador Jamie Spencer at 32Red – as well as our National Hunt team of Bryan Cooper, Paddy Brennan and Nico de Boinville – in providing a regular blog, covering her prominent rides across the upcoming Flat season, including daily coverage at the major festivals.

Gordon became only the third female jockey to win the Champion Apprentice Championship in 2016 – racking up an impressive 50 winners on her way to that crown – and has continued that stellar form into 2017.

With regular rides for leading trainers Hugo Palmer, William Haggas, Ed Dunlop, Sir Michael Stoute and Michael Bell, as well as for Saeed bin Suroor, she is perfectly placed to challenge for the biggest prizes on the Flat in 2017 and for many seasons to come.

Josephine Gordon said:

“I am very excited to be joining the 32Red team and very much appreciate the opportunity. Having won the Champion Apprentice title last year, I am looking forward to riding as many winners as possible in 2017!”

Matt Booth, Chief Commercial Officer, 32Red PLC, added:

“We are delighted to add Josephine Gordon to our ever-expanding stable of jockeys across both the Flat and National Hunt disciplines. Josephine is one of the top jockeys on the Flat circuit and did phenomenally well last season culminating in the Apprentice jockeys title. We are really looking forward to seeing Josephine riding as many winners as possible wearing the 32Red branding and reading her thoughts during the Flat racing season.”