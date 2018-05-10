Irish Thoroughbred Marketing to sponsor the Owners Club at Newbury Racecourse for duration of 2018 Flat season





Newbury Racecourse Chief Executive, Julian Thick and Irish Thoroughbred Marketing’s Client Liaison Manager, Eimear Chance

Newbury Racecourse today announces that Irish Thoroughbred Marketing will sponsor the recently-opened Owners Club for the duration of the 2018 Flat season.

The Owners Club, which was first opened in November, 2017, to positive reviews, includes a VIP entrance, spacious bar area, 200-seat restaurant and a large terrace which spans two floors boasting fantastic views of both the pre-parade ring and paddock. Two large touch-screens giving owners the opportunity to watch the replays of their horses run, win or lose, have been a welcome addition.

Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse, said: “We are very encouraged by the positive feedback we have received from owners and trainers in response to the new Owners Club facility.

“One of the key aims during its design was to think about the experience the owner would have from the moment they arrived at the racecourse, the viewing and seating along with the food and beverage offering.

“We are delighted that ITM has come on board to sponsor the new facility and together we look forward to welcoming many more owners next weekend for the Al Shaqab Lockinge and across the remainder of the season.”

Eimear Chance, Client Relations Manager of Irish Thoroughbred Marketing, added: “Irish Thoroughbred Marketing is delighted to sponsor the Owners Club at Newbury Racecourse.

“The facility is fantastic, the experience the owners receive has been carefully considered and it is this which has made it an attractive proposition for us to become involved.

“This year ITM’s focus has been on enhancing the Owner and Trainer experience at a number of racecourses throughout the UK, as a way to grow, maintain and thank UK Owners and Trainers for their support of the Irish Bloodstock Industry.

“We are looking forward to achieving this through our new partnership with Newbury Racecourse.”

The second phase of Newbury’s ‘heartspace’ redevelopment is currently underway and includes the rebuild of the Pall Mall building due for completion next year along with the remodelling of the parade ring.

Particular focus will be given to the racegoer experience and includes newly formed steppings around the parade ring and landscaped lawn and seating areas around the new Eastern entrance. Finally, a new wash-down area for unplaced horses will be complete by the end of 2018.

The Owners Club