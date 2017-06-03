Investec Derby Day 2017 – all the news Posted by racenews on Saturday, June 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

GOING CHANGED TO GOOD, GOOD TO FIRM IN PLACES THIS MORNING

The official going at Epsom Downs Racecourse changed at 7.20am to

Good, Good to Firm in places

from Good after dry weather overnight.

Andrew Cooper, Head of Racing and Clerk of the Course at Epsom Downs, said at 8am: “We were dry overnight.

“There was a tiny bit of drizzle early this morning but we are expecting a dry day and fresher conditions, with temperatures up to 20 degrees Celsius.

“Walking the course this morning on the ground we raced over yesterday, it is pretty much good, good to firm in places.

“The fresh ground on the inside that we kept for today has a little bit more juice in it.”

The dolled out rail from the mile pole to the finishing line on the inside, five yards out from the normal line, was taken down after yesterday’s racing and provides fresh ground on the inner.

Stalls’ positions

5f – Stands’ side

6f – Outside

1m 4f – Centre

Remainder – Inside

TODAY’S NON-RUNNERS

2.35 pm Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Investec) (Group 3)

5 ELBERETH (Self Certificate, Other)

3.10pm Investec Diomed Stakes (Group 3)

6 HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) (Going)

3.45pm Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap

14 ORVAR (IRE) (Going)

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

DIORE LIA MISSES INVESTEC DERBY

Outsider Diore Lia has been declared a non-runner in the Investec Derby (4.30pm).

The reason given for the filly’s absence is a pulled muscle.

TODAY’S NON-RUNNERS

2.35 pm Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Investec) (Group 3)

5 ELBERETH (Self Certificate, Other)

3.10pm Investec Diomed Stakes (Group 3)

6 HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) (Going)

3.45pm Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap

14 ORVAR (IRE) (Going)

4.30pm Investec Derby (Group 1)

19 DIORE LIA (Self Certificate, Pulled Muscle)

5.15pm Investec Out Of The Ordinary Handicap

11 LORELINA (Going)

JOHNSTON CONFIDENT IN PERMIAN’S DERBY BID

Middleham trainer Mark Johnston is confident of a bold showing from Permian in today’s G1 Investec Derby.

Supplemented for the race at a cost of £85,000, the three-year-old son of Teofilo finished a short-head second to another of today’s rivals, John Gosden’s Cracksman, in the Investec Derby Trial at Epsom Downs in April and is unbeaten in his last two starts.

The Irish-bred colt won a Listed event over 10 furlongs at Newmarket in May before producing a game performance to land the G2 Betfred Dante Stakes at York last time under Franny Norton by three-quarters of a length.

Permian is an 11/1 shot with Unibet, official betting partners of the Investec Derby Festival, for today’s showpiece.

William Buick partners the colt on this occasion and Johnston believes his charge is capable of a big performance in the £1.6 million Classic, Britain’s richest horse race.

He said on this morning’s The Opening Show on ITV: “I don’t run many in the Derby because I don’t run them unless I think they have got a serious chance.

“We don’t go in to the Derby lightly and this horse is anything but a no-hoper and we think he has a great chance of running a big race in the Derby.”

James Doyle rides Glencadam Glory for John Gosden in the 12-furlong G1 event and he is hopeful of a good run.

The three-year-old son of Nathaniel was second to another of today’s rivals, Godolphin’s Best Solution. in the Betfred Derby Trial at Lingfield last time and he is a 33/1 shot with Unibet.

Doyle said: “I’m looking forward to a fantastic day at Epsom. I’ve got a nice ride for John Gosden on Glencadam Glory who ran really well at Lingfield last time.

“He’s a big price but I’m hoping in an open Derby, that he could outrun his odds. Hopefully, we get the rub of the green and with a bit of luck, he can run a big race.”

Sylvester Kirk saddles his first ever runner in the Investec Derby in the shape of 40/1 shot Salouen.

The three-year-old steps up in trip after finishing a neck second to fellow Derby runner Khalidi in the Listed bet365 Fielden Stakes at Newmarket in April.

Kirk said: “It’s my first ever runner in the Derby and we are all looking forward to the day.

“He is in great form at home and we’re hopeful of a good performance.”

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

PUNTERS HOPING CRACK CAN SCORE

Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, reports that it was ‘definitely a day for the punters’ yesterday despite the defeat of 8/11 favourite Rhododendron in the Investec Oaks, won by Enable at 6/1.

Ed Nicholson, spokesman for Unibet, explained: “It was definitely a day for the punters yesterday, with four winning favourites, three of which were televised live on ITV.

“Highland Reel proved surprisingly easy to back but G K Chesterton’s victory (in the Investec Click & Invest Handicap) was by far the worse result of the day, having been steadily backed all day.

“Although Rhododendron’s defeat was, on the face of it, a good result, there was still plenty of support for the winner, Enable, each-way which took the gloss off it somewhat. Still, we live to fight another day!”

Nicholson reports that 5/1 joint-favourite Cracksman is by far the worst result in Unibet’s book at the moment in the Investec Derby (4.30pm) but the betting firm has also been forced to cut the Sylvester Kirk-trained Salouen into 40/1 (from 66/1) after sustained each-way support.

The best-backed horse outside of the Investec Derby comes in the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by Investec) (2.35pm), where Laugh Aloud has been backed to the exclusion of every other horse in the race and is now the 10/11 favourite (from 6/5).

There has been good support for Epsom handler Simon Dow’s Emenem in the opening Investec Private Banking Handicap (2.00pm) and the three-year-old is now 6/1 (from 8/1) for the one mile, two-furlong race, while in the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap (3.45pm), Excessable has been the subject of a big gamble and is now 8/1 (from 14/1) to give trainer Tim Easterby his second victory in the race, following Captain Dunne’s victory in the 2011 running.

Unibet are offering punters their stake back on every race at the Investec Derby Festival if their horse finishes second to the SP favourite and will be industry best-price on every horse in the Investec Derby in the final 15 minutes ahead of the opening show.

Unibet Market Moves

2.00pm: Investec Private Banking Handicap – 6/1 (from 8/1) Emenem

2.35pm: Princess Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by Investec) – 10/11 (from 6/5) Laugh Aloud

3.45pm: Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap – 8/1 (from 14/1) Excessable

4.30pm: Investec Derby – 40/1 (from 66/1) Salouen

ENABLE A NEW BEST TIME

Yesterday’s Investec Oaks, won by Enable, was run in a new best time for the fillies’ Classic at Epsom Downs of 2m 34.13s.

The previous Investec Oaks fastest time was achieved by Intrepidity (1993), 2m 34.19s.

The fastest time ever recorded for an Oaks was in the hand-timed 1945 wartime event, held at Newmarket, when Sun Stream stopped the watch at 2m 30s.

The Epsom Downs 12-furlong course record is held by Workforce, who ran the 2010 renewal of the Investec Derby, in 2m 31.33s.

2017 INVESTEC DERBY FACTS AND FIGURES

First-time jockeys: Padraig Beggy (Wings Of Eagles), Adam Kirby (Dubai Thunder), Ana O’Brien (The Anvil)

Most-successful jockey: Ryan Moore (Cliffs Of Moher), two wins from 11 rides. Frankie Dettori (Cracksman) has had two wins from 21 rides.

Least-successful jockey: Seamie Heffernan (Capri) has had no wins from 9 rides.

Oldest jockey: Frankie Dettori (Cracksman), 46.

Youngest jockey: Donnacha O’Brien (Venice Beach), 20.

First-time trainers: Sylvester Kirk (Salouen), Martyn Meade (Eminent), Joseph O’Brien (Rekindling)

Most successful-trainer: Aidan O’Brien (Capri, Cliffs Of Moher, Douglas Macarthur, The Anvil, Venice Beach, Wings Of Eagles) has had five winners from 67 runners. John Gosden (Cracksman, Crowned Eagle, Glencadam Gold, Khalidi and Pealer) has had two wins from 20 runners.

Least-successful trainer: Mark Johnston is the only non-winning trainer who has had previous runners. Permian is his fifth starter in the race.

Oldest trainer: Martyn Meade (Eminent), 69.

Youngest trainer: Joseph O’Brien (Rekindling), 24.

Most-successful owner: Some of the partners represented by Capri, Cliffs Of Moher, Douglas Macarthur, The Anvil, Venice Beach and Wings Of Eagles were involved with Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), Pour Moi (2011), Camelot (2012), Ruler Of The World (2013) and Australia (2014). John Magnier was also an un-named partner in The Minstrel (1977) and Golden Fleece (1982) so has had a share in eight Investec Derby winners.

Biggest field since: 2006 when 18 also ran.

Greys: Capri is aiming to become the fifth grey winner and the first since Airborne (1946).

Youngest runner: Permian (born May 1, 2014)

Oldest runner: Douglas Macarthur (born January 27, 2014)

Dearest runner: Douglas Macarthur sold for 1.25 million guineas (£1,312,500) as a yearling. Rekindling, who cost 60,000gns (£63,000) as a foal on his last sales appearance, is the least-expensive runner.

Biggest earner: £163,739, Permian.

Lowest earnings: £6,469, Dubai Thunder.

DERBY STILL A BIG DRAW IN THE PAPERS

Although there are sporadic calls to move the Investec Derby back to its traditional Wednesday slot (it was moved to Saturday in 1995), Britain’s richest race still resonates heavily with the public if the coverage in today’s newspapers is a reliable barometer.

Almost every broadsheet and tabloid has a pull-out dedicated to the premier Classic and coverage in the trade press is unprecedented. Even the City-based papers, in the shape of City AM and the Financial Times, feature the race extensively so it’s fair to say the race still packs a punch in the public consciousness. However, with the biggest field set to line up since 2006, it is unsurprising that most of racing’s top tipsters cannot agree as to who will come out on top.

The Daily Mirror’s ‘Mirror Racing’ pull-out leads with ‘Go Moh!’, as their David Yates, writing as Newsboy, reckons that Cliffs Of Moher can leave his rivals ‘all at sea’ in the ‘world’s greatest Flat race’ at Epsom this afternoon. Yates also has an interview with rookie trainer Joseph O’Brien, who is no stranger to Investec Derby success, having ridden Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014) to victory in the big race

The Sun’s ‘Favourite’ pull-out sees their top tipster Templegate (Steve Jones) plump for the Godolphin-owned Best Solution who can prove to be ‘simply the best’ but columnists Matt Chapman, who thinks Cracksman can win, and Jamie Spencer, who would want to be on Eminent if he had a ride in the race, disagree. Jones also speaks to Frankie Dettori, who opens up about Golden Horn’s emotional victory in 2015 and reckons any subsequent Derby victory will be ‘very difficult to top it’.

Patrick Weaver, writing in the Daily Star’s Investec Derby ‘StarForm’ supplement, opines that Aidan O’Brien will win the Classic – but probably not with the horse that everyone expects. Weaver’s big race choice is Douglas Macarthur, a view that is not shared by his colleague Mark ‘The Couch’ Winstanley, who reckons Martyn Meade’s Eminent can score. Chris Goulding has an exclusive with the trainer himself in the same pull-out (which is also in the Star’s sister paper, the Daily Express), as Meade prepares to ‘take on three Goliaths of the turf’ with the son of Frankel.

And it is the Frankel phenomenon which dominates The Times’ Derby supplement, with tipster Rob Wright expecting Eminent to come out on top, while racing writer Mark Souster focuses on the battle of the sires, with Frankel preparing to steal the limelight from his own father, Galileo, should either Eminent or Cracksman be victorious

The Daily Mail has an exclusive column from Frankie Dettori, who states he has a ‘live chance’ on Cracksman and admits that Enable’s success in the Investec Oaks yesterday has kick-started a ‘massive three days’ for the Italian, who rides Rivet for trainer William Haggas in tomorrow’s French Derby at Chantilly.

The Mail’s Sam Turner, Britain’s number one tipster, thinks Cliffs Of Moher can win the Investec Derby, while Captain Heath (Marcus Townend) is another in the Eminent camp.

Townend also tells the story of super-sire Galileo, who not only won the 2001 Investec Derby but who has also gone on to sire three Derby winners. Captain Heath also speaks to Francesca Cumani, who will be reporting live from Epsom this afternoon as part of the ITV Racing team. Cumani reflects on High-Rise’s Investec Derby victory in 1997, which was masterminded by her father Luca, and reveals she was playing in a tennis match at school that afternoon. Her understanding games teacher, who was also a big racing fan, excused her to go and watch the race.

With pull-outs galore on offer, even the i gets in on the act, with a four-page supplement (though the back page is actually a full-page advert for an ‘incredible 10-Band rechargeable radio’). Their Charlie Atkin is another who thinks Eminent is the one to be on in this afternoon’s race.

The Guardian’s Greg Wood looks at the age-old battle between the Coolmore partners (led by John Magnier) and the Godolphin operation (headed by Sheikh Mohammed) and thinks that this could finally be the year in which the ‘boys in blue’ finally get their elusive Derby victory. His colleague Chris Cook disagrees though and thinks that Coolmore will land yet another big-race success in the shape of Venice Beach.

The Daily Telegraph’s chief sports writer Paul Hayward takes a critical look at the sustained success that Coolmore and Aidan O’Brien have had in the Investec Derby, asking whether this sort of dominance is good for the sport.

Among the copious Investec Oaks reports, yesterday’s meeting at Epsom has also broken through into the front pages of the papers, with the Daily Express and the Daily Mail both featuring pictures of Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville looking dapper in a ‘crisp grey suit’ alongside his wife Lulu Williams.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star both focus on Made In Chelsea star Olivia Cox’s attempt to ‘tear up the fashion rule book’ in a pair of pink shorts, matching crop top and blazer. It appears that the Sun was the only paper prepared to stick around for Mark Wright (he of TOWIE fame) and his DJ set and they were rewarded with some pictures of the crowd enjoying themselves to the full.

Back to this afternoon’s Investec Derby and City A.M. has gone to town with its ‘Derby Special Edition’ and Bill Esdaile writes that this year’s event will be ‘bigger and better than ever’ (he’s also a Cracksman fan) while the Financial Times, rather predictably, focuses on the potential stallion earnings of this afternoon’s winner, as well as the huge purse on offer in this year’s race.

The trade papers, the Racing Post and the Racing Plus, are understandably awash with Investec Derby coverage but there are a couple of fascinating snippets among the plethora of tips for this afternoon’s racing.

None more so than Lee Mottershead’s piece in the Post on what our esteemed Members in Westminster think will win this afternoon’s big race. Everyone’s favourite parliamentary pantomime villain Philip Davies, MP for Shipley, has taken time out from his busy filibustering schedule to reveal that he is ‘sitting pretty’ with his ante-post bets, having backed ‘Cracksman at 25/1 and Cliffs of Moher at 12/1’.

Final word though must go to the Westminster’s All Part Racing and Bloodstock Industries Group co-chair Sir Alan Meale who, when asked who he thought would come out on top at Epsom this afternoon, commented: “I’m up to my neck in the election, I haven’t had any time to look at the Derby”.

You should get yourself a Derby pull-out Sir Alan. There’s plenty to choose from.

NAME CHANGE BUT POUNDLAND HILL RETAINS ITS LUSTRE

An English tradition. That is how many would describe today’s Investec Derby Day which once again has seen Derby fever descend on Epsom Downs.

One of the major components of the Investec Derby Festival is Epsom’s iconic Hill which helps add to the excitement and intrigue associated with the Surrey track. It is common land with free entry.

This year, the Hill is called Poundland Hill following a sponsorship deal with the retailer. With their catchy ‘on the hill’ hashtag and racing-themed amusement rides, Poundland have tapped into the anticipation, expectation and excitement which characterises the thousands of racegoers who descend on the hill every June.

However, despite the sponsorship and the myriad tents and posters adorned and emblazoned with the brand’s logo, Epsom’s famous hill retains its iconic lustre which has drawn the public here time and time again since 1779.

Epsom Downs continues to boast open-top buses, deck-chairs, live music and funfair rides for all the family to enjoy, showing why racing and the Investec Derby in particular, transcends sport and encompasses traditional values of family and the community.

John, a Derby regular on the Hill, sums up the experience: “At no other sporting event do you get this many people descending on one hill. I think people enjoy the spectacle of the Derby as the history surrounding the race is like nothing else.”

Whilst the focus this year has been on Poundland’s sponsorship, there are various other facets to Epsom which make the track so momentous.

That includes Tattenham Corner, the famous left-hand turn that the runners make on their way into the home straight which tests the balance, agility, speed and stamina of the thoroughbred; there is simply no other test like it.

Tattenham Corner also offers historical importance in the field of universal suffrage following the death of Emily Davison in 1913. Davison, one of the leading figures of the suffragette movement in Britain, was fatally injured after coming onto the track and being hit by the King’s horse Anmer. A memorial plaque commemorates the political, cultural and social impact that fateful day has had on modern-day Britain and contemporary politics.

Ultimately, it is action on the track which takes centre-stage and Britain’s premier Classic, the 238th running of the UK’s richest-ever race with a record prize fund of £1.625 million, crucially retains the verve, vigour and vivacity it has consistently been associated with.

Today one colt from the 18-runner line-up has the chance to etch their name into Derby folklore and join the likes of Shergar, Sea The Stars, Diomed and Nijinsky on racing’s greatest roll of honour and in the process providing everyone present a memory they will never forget.

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

THE QUEEN ARRIVES AT EPSOM

In glorious sunshine, Her Majesty the Queen arrived at Epsom via a cavalcade of cars which journeyed down the course just before 1pm to bring the Royal visitor and her guests to Epsom for the 238th running of the Investec Derby.

Dressed in a beautiful buttercup yellow top coat and hat, with a floral dress, she was greeted by the Royal Signals Band playing the National Anthem.

The Royal party made their way up to the Royal box in front of a large crowd gathered to get their chance to see The Queen’s arrival.

The Queen has a runner today – not at Epsom, but at Worcester in the 7bets4free.com Fixed Brush Hurdle Series Maiden Hurdle (5.35pm).

Called Take To Heart, trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Nico de Boinville, the son of Sakhee is currently a second favourite to break his duck at the sixth time of asking.

Take To Heart is out of Romantic Dream (Bustino), who was owned and bred by the late Queen Mother.

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN’S PARTY

INVESTEC DERBY DAY – SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2017

THE QUEEN

PRINCESS ALEXANDRA, THE HON. LADY OGILVY

Jean, Countess of Carnarvon

The Lord Vestey

Sir Michael Oswald

The Lady Angela Oswald

Mr. John Warren

The Lady Carolyn Warren

Sir Alan Reid

Lady Reid

Colonel Toby Browne

Mrs. Toby Browne

Mrs. Robert de Pass

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Richards

SADLER’S WELLS AND SONS DERBY DOMINATION

In recent years Coolmore’s super sire Sadler’s Wells and his sons have dominated the results of the Investec Derby, and once again the clan feature strongly the make-up of this year’s race.

Sadler’s Wells’s sons Galileo and High Chaparral won consecutive Derbys in 2001 and 2002, while in 2010 Sadler’s Wells was also dam sire of winner Workforce.

Galileo, now a 19-year-old, a Coolmore sire and viewed as the best stallion in the world, has so far produced three winners of the premier Classic – New Approach (2008), Ruler Of The World (2013) and Australia (2014) ­ – one behind his paternal half-brother, the six-time Group 1 winner, the late Montjeu, sire of Motivator (2005), Authorized (2007), Pour Moi (2011) and Camelot (2012).

Galileo, who produced the second and third in last year’s race ­– US Army Ranger and Idaho ­– has five runners this year, all of them trained by Aidan O’Brien.

The 2011 Investec Derby winner Pour Moi (by Montjeu) has his first Investec Derby runner Wings Of Eagles (also trained by O’Brien), while Rekindling, a son of High Chaparral (by Sadler’s Wells), is trained by Aidan’s son Joseph.

The popular Frankel, a son of Galileo, did not run in the Investec Derby but is one of the best-ever horses to have raced and has his first Derby runners today from his first crop of three-year-olds – the well-fancied Cracksman and Eminent. Frankel has sired one Group 1 winner to date – Soul Stirring, who was successful in the Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks) in May.

The wonderful runner Sea The Stars (by Cape Cross), who won the Investec Derby himself in 2009 and is sire of last year’s winner Harzand, is a half-brother to Galileo.

Teofilo, a champion at two, unraced at three and another son of Galileo, has Permian running for him today. Teofilo and Permian represent the opposing camp – the sire stands at Sheikh Mohammed’s Irish-based Kildangan Stud, part of his global stallion operation Darley Stud, while Permian is owned by his son Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Nathaniel, yet another sire son of Galileo and who twice locked horns with Frankel on the racecourse, got his first Classic and Group 1 winner yesterday with Enable’s victory in the Investec Oaks. Glencadam Glory, trained by John Gosden, is Nathaniel’s first Investec Derby competitor. Nathaniel stands at Newsells Park Stud in Hertfordshire.

Darley’s British Dalham Hall-based sire Dubawi, the one global stallion capable of challenging Galileo for the title of best sire in the world, has two runners – Benbatl and Dubai Thunder, both bred by Darley and trained by Saeed bin Suroor.

Dubawi, a son of Sheikh Mohammed’s favourite racehorse, the ill-fated Dubai Millennium, finished third in the Investec Derby behind Motivator and Walk In The Park (both sons of Montjeu) in 2005.

Golden Horn, now at Dalham Hall Stud, winner of the Investec Derby in 2015 is by Sheikh Mohammed’s late stallion Cape Cross. Golden Horn was owned and bred by Anthony Oppenheimer, breeder and owner of this year’s runner Cracksman (Frankel).

GoingStick readings on Investec Derby Day

The GoingStick readings on Investec Derby Day at 9am came to 7.6 on the Derby Course and 8.0 on the five-furlong Course, with the official going being given this morning as Good, Good to Firm in places.

Yesterday, the GoingStick reading was 7.5 overall, while in the home straight it was 7.1 for the far side and 7.7 for the stands’ side. The going was Good.

On Thursday, the GoingStick showed at 7.3 overall, while in the home straight it was 7.0 on the far side and 7.4 on the stands’ side. The going was Good.

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

BALDING BEGINS ON A HIGH WITH DROCHAID

Trainer Andrew Balding believes there could still be better to come from Drochaid (11/2) after the three-year-old took the opening 10-furlong Investec Private Banking Handicap.

Mick and Janice Mariscotti’s colt was always prominent under Oisin Murphy and held on to score by a cosy neck.

“I was fairly confident that we were going to hang on. It was a real good effort and I am so pleased for the Mariscottis, who have been very good supporters of ours. We have had a lot of fun and a lot of luck – hopefully it can continue,” said Balding.

“I was always pretty happy throughout the race. I was confident he’d see out the trip well and he was always in the right place – Oisin handled him well. He’s a tough horse and he keeps trying.

“He’s working through the grades in handicaps and we’ll perhaps look for something over a mile and a quarter again. If he stays a mile and a half then perhaps he could go beyond handicaps. We bought him from Meon Valley, who are great breeders. You would hope that he will go and improve.

“We have had a tough year. Luckily, we have had some very good days like today but it’s not easy for everyone training at the moment. I am so pleased and this makes it all worthwhile.”

Horseplay finished fourth in yesterday’s Investec Oaks for Balding and he added: “I was a little disappointed with her but she didn’t seem to come down the hill as effectively as I’d hoped. We’ll probably look at Group races over a bit further for her and aim her at the St Leger, then work back from there.”

JOCKEY MURPHY STARTS DERBY DAY WITH A WINNER

Jockey Oisin Murphy, who rides Benbatl in the Investec Derby for Godolphin, got his Investec Derby Day off to the best possible start by riding Drochaid to success in the day’s first race, the Investec Private Banking Handicap.

The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old came to challenge a furlong out and won by a neck after Murphy eased down his mount close to home.

“I actually wanted to be handier and maybe I’d have got a bollocking if this lad didn’t get there!” smiled Murphy. “Andrew told me to make the running as all the horse does is stay over that trip, but we didn’t quite have as much experience as some of them to do that. He travelled into the race good and is a horse that we have done very well with.

“I am delighted he won and he won nicely and hopefully he can take a step forward. It is lovely ground.”

SLIM PICKINGS FOR DOW AS EMENEM A SHADE UNLUCKY

Local trainer Simon Dow was wondering what might have been after Emenem was an unlucky loser in the Investec Private Banking Handicap at Epsom this afternoon.

The form book will read that the 9/2 shot finished a neck behind the 11/2 winner Drochaid but that doesn’t tell the whole story as Emenem had a troublesome passage under jockey Franny Norton in the final two furlongs and only found daylight when it was too late to mount a serious challenge.

Dow, who trains at Clear Height Stables on Epsom Downs, was in a reflective mood following the race but was delighted that his colt had put in another solid effort.

“It’s disappointing but it’s a wonderful day’s racing,” said Dow.

“He’s run a smashing race and we’re highly delighted. Franny said he couldn’t quite get around Frankie (Dettori – on board Tartini) at the time he needed to.

“Franny did say that he picked up better when he got up the inside but it was probably a bit too late then.

“Emenem is in the form of his life and is still on the upgrade. There’s definitely more to come from this fellow.

“In terms of the future, we’ll see. I’d hope the handicapper will leave him around 83 or 84 and, if he does, we’ll take a view from there.”

SKY COMES FROM THE CLOUDS TO FINISH THIRD

The David Elsworth-trained Desert Skyline (4/1) stayed on well in the closing stages of the first race of Investec Derby Day, the Investec Private Banking Handicap, to finish third under Fran Berry.

Settled towards the back of the field early on in the 10 furlong event, the three-year-old son of Tamayuz kept on in the home straight but was unable to reach Andrew Balding’s 11/2 winner Drochaid, who scored by a neck, with Desert Skyline a further length behind the second home, Simon Dow’s Emenem (9/2).

This was the gelding’s second start over a mile and two furlongs and Berry thinks he will improve again stepped up in trip.

He said: “He was quite slowly away from the gates and this is probably going to be his minimum trip.

“However, he stayed on really well in the closing stages, so it was a good run.”

2.00pm Investec Private Banking Handicap 1m 2f

1 Drochaid (Mick & Janice Mariscotti) Andrew Balding 3-8-08 Oisin Murphy 11/2

2 Emenem (Robert Moss & Christopher Brennan) Simon Dow 3-8-03 Franny Norton 9/2

3 Desert Skyline (C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn) David Elsworth 3-9-04 Fran Berry 4/1

Time: 2m 05.96s

Distances: nk, 1

Tote Win: £7.20 Places: £2.20 £1.90 £1.70 Exacta: £33.10





INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

GOSDEN TEAM IN FLYING FORM

After trainer John Gosden’s Investec Oaks victory with Enable at Epsom yesterday, the Newmarket trainer followed up with another flying filly – Laugh Aloud winning the Princess Elizabeth Stakes (G3) for owner Godolphin.

Laugh Aloud travelled well throughout, came wide of the field in the straight and put the race to bed in a matter of strides. She won the race by five lengths to claim her first Group 3 victory.

“She’s improved with age, I wish we did the same!” said Gosden. “She won well the other day and she likes it in front, but I said to James I think there are a couple of others who want to go there. I like the way she relaxed off them, let them fight it out and then swung off them and kicked the race into touch.

“It was a good performance, and all being well she will go to the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot.”

When asked if Laugh Aloud is capable of eventually stepping up to Group 1 class, Gosden said: “We’ve won a Group 3, if we go and win a Group 2, then you can ask me a question, but until then it is irrelevant!

“But she’s going the right way, she’s more settled in her mind this year.”

When asked to consider his Investec Derby chances, Gosden said: “The horses are well, running well, which is important. The ground is perfect – you can be on the front end, you can come from off the pace. We are here and we’re being bold and fighting fire with fire!”

ALOUD LAUGHS AT HER RIVALS

The Godolphin-owned Laugh Aloud ran out the facile five length winner of the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by Investec) at Epsom this afternoon.

The 4/5 favourite was always travelling strongly for jockey James Doyle and, when Doyle asked the four-year-old filly for her effort, she skipped away from runner-up Absolute Blast to record yet another Group-race victory for John Gosden, who landed yesterday’s Investec Oaks with Enable.

Doyle was delighted with the filly after the race, over a mile and 113 yards, and revealed that she is likely to step up in class again on her next start.

““It was quite something wasn’t it?” said Doyle.

“It was an explosive performance. It is nice that she is versatile now.

“She was one that liked to get out on the front end and enjoy herself before but there were a couple in the race today that I thought would be hassling her all the way.

“Myself and John spoke about it beforehand and, if one wants to go, we would take a lead and get her to switch off, which is exactly what she did. She’s a filly that as appreciated being in front in her previous runs – I just think it’s helped her relax and settle down.

“She was impressive – when I let her go, she travelled into the race so well and scampered up the hill. It felt good. The only moment’s worry I had was to get a bit of space so, when they started to roll down the hill, I just eased her to the outside. I think she would have won even if I’d have found trouble though!

“I think she could make an impact at an even higher level. She deserves a crack at a Group One race now. She has won a couple of Listed races and now a Group Three, so she is going in the right direction. That was a pretty authoritative performance so she definitely deserves a crack at it. Talking to John after the race, the Duke Of Cambridge (Group Two – at Royal Ascot) could be the race for her and we’ll see what happens after that.”

BLAST AN ABSOLUTE STAR FOR WATSON

Young trainer Archie Watson was delighted with the performance of stable star Absolute Blast (8/1), who finished a valiant second in the G3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by Investec) to runaway winner and the well-backed 4/5 favourite Laugh Aloud.

Always prominent under Pat Smullen, the five-year-old daughter of Kodiac challenged for the lead in the home straight but was unable to match the impressive finishing kick of John Gosden’s filly who quickened up smartly to register a bloodless success by five lengths.

David Elsworth’s Tisbutadream (12/1) led for much of the race and plugged on gamely in the closing stages to finish a neck behind Absolute Blast in third.

A proud Watson said: “She has been massive for us. She was our first Listed winner and was placed in a Group Three over the winter as well so I’m just delighted to see her transfer her All-Weather form to the turf.

“I think the winner is very good and the track might not have suited us as she got slightly unbalanced, but so few horses handle this place but she just probably didn’t come down the hill that well. It was a very good run and we were just beaten by a talented filly.

“We’ll pick and choose our races with her. There is a Group Three in Germany at Hamburg on July 3 [Hamburger Stutenmeile, one mile] which I think could be our next option and then I would like to take her abroad again later in the season if things go well. She won’t go to Royal Ascot.

“It’s great to have a runner like her here on big days. I don’t want to be running horses in these races for the sake of it, I want them to be competitive and she is a very good filly.

“We are only a small yard and some of our horses at home can’t even get near her. It’s fantastic and I’m sure she will win a Group race for her owners and it’s great to have a horse of this quality in this event.

“We know the ability is there and we hope that she can progress again.”

David Elsworth, trainer of the third Tisbutadream, remarked: “She ran a really good race and she’s heading to the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot now.

“She was slightly wrong at the weights today and I hope the handicapper doesn’t take a dim view. We got our black-type here today and I did have a hunch she might run better than her rating.”

2.35pm Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored by Investec) 1m 113y

1 Laugh Aloud (Godolphin) John Gosden 4-9-06 James Doyle 4/5F

2 Absolute Blast (K Sohi) Archie Watson 5-9-06 Pat Smullen 8/1

3 Tisbutadream (Anne Coughlan & Ten Green Bottles) David Elsworth 3-8-08 Silvestre De Sousa 12/1

Time: 1m 41.54s

Distances: 5, nk

Tote Win: £1.70 Places: £1.10, £2.50, £3 Exacta: £9.40

GOING AFTER THE FIRST RACE

Oisin Murphy, jockey of the 11/2 winner Drochaid, said: “Good ground. I couldn’t find any good to firm in it.”

Fran Berry, partner of third Desert Skyline, said: “Lovely good ground.”

Franny Norton, rider of second-placed Emenem, said: “On the quick side of good. It is a lot better than yesterday.”

Frankie Dettori, on board Tartini, said: “Beautiful good, good to firm ground.”

James Doyle, rider of Masham Star, said: “Good, good to firm. It is quicker than yesterday.”

Kieran O’Neill, partner of Bristol Missile, said: “On the firm side of good.”

Aaron Jones, on board Hajaj , said: “Good.”

Ryan Powell, jockey of Mister Blue Sky, said: “Good, good to firm.”

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

SOVEREIGN RULES AT EPSOM

Sovereign Debt continued his fine run of form with a battling neck victory in the Group Three Investec Diomed Stakes at Epsom this afternoon.

The 4/1 shot has now won three of his four starts since switching to Ruth Carr’s Stillington yard and the eight-year-old grey backed up his previous success in the Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown with another victory here, this time under a penalty.

Just as was the case at Sandown, Sovereign Debt had to shake off the challenge of runner-up Gabrial but, although his rival got closer this time round (was beaten half a length at Sandown), the result was the same and his trainer now believes a possible tilt at a Group One race is on the cards.

“He’s just such a straightforward horse,” said North Yorkshire-based Carr.

“He doesn’t need to be dropped out or force the pace, you can just put him wherever and he does the job. He just keeps upping his game all the time.

“I did think he’d be beaten today as he was carrying a five-pound penalty for his Sandown win. That sort of penalty, giving weight away to horses rated the same as him and horses coming up through the grades, can really stop them so this was great to see. He’s a real trier and he really wants it.

“We don’t do too much differently with Sovereign Debt that we do with the rest of our horses really. We put him out in a field with a lowly-rated gelding, who looks after him, he does his work and he eats well. He does enough to keep himself fit and healthy – he’s a happy horse.

“I like to turn my horses out – I’m probably obsessed with it. I don’t care it they’re a bit muddy or have a few wounds from where they bite each other as the physical and mental benefits far outweigh those negatives.

“It just gives them a chance to be horses. I’m lucky I have the facilities to do that.

“I’ve got to think about a Group One race at some point – I’ll have a think. We have been thinking about the Group Two race at Ascot in July (Summer Mile) and the Queen Elizabeth II on Champions Day at Ascot could also be a possibility.

“He’s on a roll at the moment and it’s very special to have a winner on Derby day.”

SULLIVAN OWES SOVEREIGN DEBT

Sovereign Debt has proven better than ever at the age of eight this season and achieved a third Group success in the Group 3 Investec Diomed Stakes.

Jockey Jimmy Sullivan has partnered the grey for each of his last three wins and admitted he owes his mount a huge debt.

“Each ride I’ve had on him this year has been my biggest win to date and he’s become a very big chapter in my life,” said Sullivan.

“He’s an absolute legend. He travelled around really well and picked up for me very good. I was able to hold on to him a bit around the two marker and then kick him just inside. He has done it very well in the end.

“It’s brilliant for the yard, just to have a horse like this lifts the whole yard. It’s a great team effort and everyone works really hard. It’s brilliant. This is why you get up in the morning and ride out 10 or 12 lots – it’s what it is all about.

“The horse is such a professional, when I asked him to go for the line he put his head down. I think he stepped up again on what he’d done before today – he was carrying more weight and he’d have liked more ease in the ground so conditions weren’t perfect for him.

“I’m sure he’s deserved his right to run in a Group 1 somewhere now. I’d love to ride him in one but I’m not very used to riding in Group 1s so not really sure of the calibre of horse needed.”

FIRE STILL BURNS BRIGHTLY AS GABRIAL FINISHES FINE DIOMED SECOND

Despite his advancing years, the Richard Fahey-trained 7/1 shot Gabrial demonstrated that he retains his old zest for the game with an excellent neck to another old-stager, Ruth Carr’s Sovereign Debt (4/1), in the G3 Investec Diomed Stakes, the third race on Investec Derby Day.

Held up early on in the extended mile contest under Frankie Dettori, the eight-year-old son of Dark Angel made steady headway in the home straight to challenge for the lead but was unable to master Sovereign Debt, who was registering his third victory in as many starts.

The Richard Hannon-trained Oh This Is Us (7/2) was half-a-length further back in third, having suffered a troubled passage in the home straight.

Fahey was delighted with the gelding’s performance and paid tribute to the horse’s ability to continue to hold his form at Group level.

He said: “He has run another great race. I would just like to get a Group race out of him but Frankie seems to get a right tune out of him. I’m delighted with him.

“He is an incredible horse and the day he leaves the yard, it will be a sad day for us all at Musley Bank. He has taken us all round the world and he is just a star.

“I am going to skip Royal Ascot with him this year, I didn’t even put him in the entries as I thought as he is an eight-year-old, it’s not fair on him to go there and Marwan [Koukash, owner] agreed so that was great.”

James Doyle, rider of Richard Hannon’s Kool Kompany, who finished fourth, said “We were very unlucky. We were just warming into the race and got hampered – not ideal.”

3.10pm Investec Diomed Stakes (Group 3) 1m 113y

1 Sovereign Debt (Lady O’Reilly, J P Hames & T Dorman) Ruth Carr 8-9-10 James Sullivan 4/1

2 Gabrial (Dr Marwan Koukash) Richard Fahey 8-9-05 Frankie Dettori 7/1

3 Oh This Is Us (Team Wallop) Richard Hannon 4-9-05 Pat Dobbs 7/2

Time: 1m 42.61s

Distances: nk, ½

Tote Win: £4.60 Places: £2.30, £3.10 Exacta: £29.70

HANNON DELIGHTED WITH HIS PAIR IN THE DIOMED

Richard Hannon, trainer of Oh This Is Us, third home in the Investec Diomed Stakes (G3) was delighted with the son of Acclamation’s effort, albeit a little regretful that the horse did not enjoy the clearest of passages through the last couple of furlongs.

Jockey Pat Dodds was initially on the rail, moved off and moved twice, but every time he looked for space, the room was gone. Eventually Dodds had to track back to the rail where he found a gap. Oh This Is Us quickened through, but the gap had come too late and the pair were beaten a neck and a half-length.

“He ran a good race, we are delighted, a little unlucky but he ran a solid race, he’ll go to Ascot now,” said Hannon. “Kool Kompany [fourth] ran a super race too, he ran on, he’s back in form.”

Oh This Is Us has early closing entries at Royal Ascot in the Queen Anne Stakes and the Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap).

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DERBY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

PRINCE IS DASH KING FOR RECORD THIRD TIME

The Tony Coyle-trained Caspian Prince (25/1) became the first horse to win the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap on three separate occasions as he gamely held on in the 2017 edition of the five furlong event under Tom Eaves.

After breaking smartly, the eight-year-old son of Dylan Thomas started to tire inside the closing stages but just managed to land the spoils by a short-head.

The Andrew Balding-trained Dark Shot (10/1) stayed on powerfully to take second, with a nose back to 2013 Dash winner Duke Of Firenze (9/1) in third and a further three-quarters of a length back to the fourth Amomentofmadness (8/1).

Caspian Prince’s three successes in the race have all come for different trainers, with Tony Carroll in 2014 and Dean Ivory in 2016 saddling the gelding to victory.

A delighted Yorkshire-based Coyle, who only started training the horse earlier this year, said: “It’s grand, he loves the place. He knows more about the place than we do!

“It just suits him here. He barely gets five furlongs but he enjoys the downhill run here and the change of yard freshens him up and I think it’s a bit of a ploy with the owner. It doesn’t impress everyone but it works.

“The plan was always to come here and he goes on any ground. He just needs quicker ground here and he got out of the gates quickly here and he loves coming down the hill.

“I thought with the draw that we had been done no favours but with his early speed, he would be able to get across and get to where he got to. I just hoped he would cling on.

“That is his sort of trademark to try and win his race in the first two furlongs and then cling on for the last three furlongs – he just loves the place.

“If there were four-furlong races, he would probably be unbeaten! Here just suits him because I think that first furlong where they are rolling downhill helps him.

“He goes to the same races every year and he will probably go to Musselburgh [Scottish Sprint Cup] in a couple of weeks and then he could go back to Qatar but we’ll see.”

Coyle added: “He is a very easy horse to train.”

EAVES HAILS PRINCE

The remarkable Caspian Prince won a third Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap in a brilliant finish to the five-furlong event.

Tom Eaves, who has latterly struck up a good rapport with the eight-year-old, was in the saddle when prevailing by a short-head in a blanket finish.

“This lad knows more about this place than me. It’s the third time he has won here and he is a pleasure to ride. The team have done a great job,” said Eaves.

“It was a pretty exceptional effort to do that from stall one and I was always pretty happy throughout the race. I haven’t ridden in that race too many times but it’s a great experience.”

3.45pm Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” Handicap 5f

1 Caspian Prince (Stephen Louch) Tony Coyle 8-9-08 Tom Eaves 25/1

2 Dark Shot (Jeff Smith) Andrew Balding 4-8-02 Martin Dwyer 10/1

3 Duke Of Firenze (Adlam, Damary-Thompson, Wilson, Griffiths) David Griffiths 8-9-08 David Allan 9/1

4 A Momentofmadness (Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer) Charlie Hills 4-8-6 Silvestre De Sousa 8/1

Time: 54.92s

Distances: sh, nose, ¾

Tote Win: £30.60 Places: £6.20, £3, £2.60, £2.50 Exacta: £601.50

DARK SHOOTS LATE, MISSES BY A SHORT HEAD

Dark Shot was a good couple of lengths off the field mid-way through the five furlong Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” Handicap, and it wasn’t until hitting the rising ground that he began to tag onto his rivals’ coat tails.

Once there, the four-year-old gelding got himself right back into things, and with his rivals moving off the rails in front of the Jeff Smith-owned runner, Dark Shot had clear passage through to the line. He just missed by a short head.

“He’s was just a little outpaced early on, but he has come home strong,” said trainer Andrew Balding. ”I am delighted with him, he is really improving, like his mother Dark Missile, she won a Wokingham and there is a big handicap in him too.

“He wouldn’t get into the Wokingham and the Stewards’ Cup is the race for him, if we can get him up enough in the handicap.”

“I’d love to know his sectional times for the last furlong, it must have been pretty rapid!” added the trainer.

FIRENZE UPHOLDS FINE DASH RECORD

9/1 shot Duke Of Firenze continued his love affair with the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap at Epsom with a fine effort in third place this afternoon.

The David Griffiths-trained gelding, who won this race in 2013 when trained by Sir Michael Stoute, also finished third in 2016 and was only denied by a short-head and a nose as another Dash specialist, the Tony Coyle-trained Caspian Prince, recorded his third victory in the race for three different trainers, just ahead of the fast-finishing Dark Shot.

Griffiths was rueing his luck after the race and revealed that he will have to think about stepping Duke Of Firenze up in grade on his next start.

“That was so close,” said Griffiths.

“He’s run so well again there and is now rated 107 so we’ll have to look at Group races for him now.

“I think the Nunthorpe at York would be the main aim now. He loves it at York and, given nice quick ground, he could run a big race there.

“He’s run a cracker here off his highest ever mark though so we’re delighted with him.”

Charlie Hills, trainer of the fourth, 8/1 chance A Momentofmadness, said: “We are really pleased with his run.

“He had a lousy draw (in five) but was very quick away from the stalls and got a nice handy position. He got a little lost on this track so we will find a level track and a stiff five furlongs next.”

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DERBY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Wings Of Eagles (FR) factfile – the 2017 Investec Derby winner

Breeding: 3 b c Pour Moi (IRE) – Ysoldina (FR) (Kendor (FR))

Breeder: Mme Aliette Forien & Mr Gilles Forien

Born: March 17, 2014

Owner: Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien IRE

Jockey: Padraig Beggy

Form: 7149-21

*Came with a tremendous late run to lift the 2017 Investec Derby, handing a fifth victory to trainer Aidan O’Brien and a first for jockey Padraig Beggy.

*Previously made good late headway to chase home stable companion Venice Beach in the G3 Chester Vase (1m 4f 63y) on seasonal return at Chester on May 11.

*Ninth behind Waldgeist in the G1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud (1m 2f) in October and fourth over same trip earlier the same month in Listed Zetland Stakes at Newmarket; successful in Killarney maiden (1m 70y) in August.

Race record: Starts 6; Wins 2; 2nd 1; 3rd -; Win & Place Prize Money: £947,235

Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor

Derrick Smith – Background: Former Ladbrokes trading director, now based in Barbados with wife Gay. Currency trading helped him to be worth £561 million in 2017 Sunday Times Rich List. Business interests include, with his racing partners, Barchester nursing homes, pub group Mitchells & Butlers and the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados. Built the largest house on Barbados, at a cost of £30 million. Racing interests: In 2004, joined Coolmore as an investor and his purple silks with white seams, purple and white striped sleeves and purple cap have become a common sight atop such horses as Investec Derby winners Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014) and Investec Oaks heroines Minding (2016), who also won the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, G1 Pretty Polly Stakes, G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes & Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in 2016, and Was (2012). Others to sport his silks include 2016 French 2,000 Guineas and Qatar Sussex Stakes winner The Gurkha, 2016 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes & Breeders’ Cup Turf victor victor Highland Reel, 2011 Breeders’ Cup Turf and triple Investec Coronation Cup victor St Nicholas Abbey, Ascot Gold Cup winner Fame And Glory, Simply Perfect, Mastercraftsman and the 2010 Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes winner Cape Blanco as well as Australian import So You Think. Gay Smith has owned a number of jumpers including Holywell, a dual winner at the Cheltenham Festival. Their son Paul owned 2014 St Leger hero Kingston Hill, trained by Roger Varian.

Sue Magnier – Background: Born October, 1953, daughter of legendary trainer Vincent O’Brien. Husband John Magnier (born in County Cork on February 10, 1948) has changed the bloodstock world since teaming up with Robert Sangster and Vincent O’Brien to buy Coolmore in the 1970s. Purchased potential stallions as yearlings, early successes included Alleged, Be My Guest, El Gran Senor, Golden Fleece, Sadler’s Wells and Storm Bird. Magnier subsequently bought out partners and now owns Coolmore, its American and Australian offshoots, and the Ballydoyle training centre. Worth £783 million according to 2016 Sunday Times Rich List. Myriad other business interests include stakes in Barchester nursing homes and the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados. Formerly had stake in Manchester United. Homes in Ireland, Spain and Switzerland. Racing interests: Sue Magnier has had a share in all of Aidan O’Brien’s best horses. Those to have carried the Magnier dark blue silks include Investec Derby winners Galileo, Pour Moi and Ruler Of The World. Other flagbearers include King Of Kings, Hawk Wing, Giant’s Causeway, Imagine, George Washington, Duke Of Marmalade, Dylan Thomas, Henrythenavigator, Rip Van Winkle and four-time Ascot Gold Cup scorer Yeats.

Michael Tabor – Background: Born October 28, 1941, in East London. Trained as hairdresser and built up Arthur Prince bookmaking chain before selling to Coral in 1995. Married to Doreen and has homes in Barbados and Monaco. Son Ashley founded Global Radio, Europe’s largest commercial radio group, with backing from his father. Michael Tabor’s fortune grew through currency dealing and his many business interests include ownership of online bookmaker BetVictor and the Sandy Lane Hotel. Valued at £625 million in 2017 Sunday Times Rich list. Racing interests: Joined forces with John Magnier after his Thunder Gulch won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in 1995. Previously best known for owning jumpers such as the Neville Callaghan-trained Royal Derbi. Best horses to carry his colours include Montjeu, High Chaparral, Hurricane Run, Entrepreneur, Desert King, Johannesburg, Stravinsky, Starspangledbanner, Lillie Langtry, Peeping Fawn, Misty For Me, Gleneagles, Found and 2007 Belmont Stakes heroine Rags To Riches. Churchill, winner of the 2017 QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas this season, carried Tabor’s silks to victory.

Sue Magnier: 1996-9 Chief Contender; 2000-10 Aristotle; 2002-2 Hawk Wing; 2003-2 The Great Gatsby; 2003-12 Alberto Giacometti; 2003-16 Brian Boru; 2004-14 Meath; 2005-5 Gypsy King, 2005-9 Grand Central, 2005-12 Almighty

Sue Magnier & Diane Nagle: 2006-PU Horatio Nelson

Sue Magnier, Derrick Smith, Michael Tabor, Eduard Mordukhovitch: 2009-7 Age Of Aquarius; 2011-6 Recital

Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor: 1998-15 King Of Kings; 2001-1 GALILEO; 2002-9 Louisville; 2005-10 Oratorio; 2006-3 Dylan Thomas

Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Niarchos Family: 1999-7 Saffron Walden

Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith: 2006-10 Papal Bull; 2007-5 Soldier Of Fortune; 2007-11 Mahler; 2009-4 Rip Van Winkle, 2009-10 Black Bear Island; 2011-1 POUR MOI; 2011-4 Memphis Tennessee; 2013-1 RULER OF THE WORLD; 2013-8 Flying The Flag; 2014-12 Orchestra; 2014-16 Geoffrey Chaucer; 2016-2 US Army Ranger

Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Denford Stud: 2010-5 Midas Touch.

Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Markus Jooste: 2017-2 Cliffs Of Moher

Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor: 2006-8 Mountain; 2006-12 Septimus; 2007-2 Eagle Mountain; 2007-9 Acapulco; 2008-5 Washington Irving, 2008-12 King Of Rome; 2009-2 Fame And Glory; 2010-2 At First Sight; 2011-2 Treasure Beach; 2012-1 CAMELOT; 2012-3 Astrology; 2014-10 Kingfisher; 2017-1 WINGS OF EAGLES; 2017-6 Capri

Michael Tabor: 2000-15 Kingsclere; 2003-9 Magistretti; 2004-5 Salford City; 2005-2 Walk In The Park; 2007-10 Admiralofthefleet.

Michael Tabor & Sue Magnier: 1997-4 Entrepreneur; 1998-8 Second Empire, 1998-10 Saratoga Springs; 2002-1 HIGH CHAPARRAL; 2003-5 Balestrini; 2007-17 Archipenko.

S30.

Michael Tabor, Sue Magnier & Derrick Smith: 2007-8 Yellowstone.

Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier: 2007-12 Anton Chekhov; 2008-6 Alessandro Volta; 2008-11 Frozen Fire; 2008-15 Bashkirov; 2009-3 Masterofthehorse; 2009-5 Golden Sword; 2010-4 Jan Vermeer; 2011-10 Seville; 2013-4 Battle Of Marengo; 2013-6 Mars; 2013-10 Festive Cheer; 2015-4 Giovani Canaletto, 2015-6 Kilimanjaro; 2016-3 Idaho, 2016-14 Port Douglas

Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Teo Ah King: 2014-1 AUSTRALIA

Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Teo Ah King: 2015-7 Hans Holbein

Fitri Hay/Michael Tabor/Sue Magnier/Derrick Smith: 2016-11 Deauville

Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien: 2016-15 Shogun; 2017-17 The Anvil

Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Flaxman Stables: 2017-12 Venice Beach

Markus Jooste, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith: 2017-7 Douglas Macarthur

Aidan O’Brien IRE

Born: County Wexford on October 16, 1969. One of six children of Stella and Denis O’Brien. Background: Won Irish jump amateur riders’ title in 1993/94. Worked for P J Finn, then spent three years with Jim Bolger before assisting now wife Annemarie and her father Joe Crowley. The O’Briens and Crowley have around 20 mares at Carriganog Stud in Co Kilkenny (breeding as Whisperview Trading) and bred Rock Of Gibraltar, Kingsbarns, Beethoven, King Torus, Ishvana and Qualify. The O’Briens’ eldest son Joseph rode the 2012 & 2014 Investec Derby winners Camelot (first father/son partnership to achieve this) and Australia. Joseph is now training at Piltown and made a brief return to the saddle when winning the Clipper Logistics Leger Legends Classified Race at Doncaster on Wednesday, September 7, 2016. Their other children Sarah, Ana and Donnacha have all ridden winners. Donnacha rode in the Investec Derby last year, partnering Shogun who finished 15th. Has won the Investec Derby six times in all – (Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), 2012 Camelot, 2013 Ruler Of The World, 2014 Australia & 2017 Wings Of Eagles). Has won the Investec Oaks six times (successful last year with Minding) and the Investec Coronation Cup a record eight times. Training Record: Ireland’s most successful trainer since taking out licence at Piltown in County Kilkenny in 1993. First winner was Wandering Thoughts at Tralee on June 7, 1993. Took over from the unrelated Vincent O’Brien at John Magnier’s Ballydoyle stables in County Tipperary in 1996.

Accolades: Champion Irish jump trainer five times: 1993/94, 1994/95, 1995/96, 1996/7, 1997/98. Champion Irish Flat trainer 19 times: 1997 and from 1999 to 2016. Champion British Flat trainer five times: 2001, 2002, 2007, 2008 and 2016. First trainer to have three consecutive Investec Derby wins with Australia (2014), following on from Ruler Of The World (2013) and Camelot (2012) and has sent out five victors of the premier British Classic in all.

British Classic wins (28): Investec Derby (2001 Galileo, 2002 High Chaparral, 2012 Camelot, 2013 Ruler Of The World, 2014 Australia, 2017 Wings Of Eagles), Investec Oaks (1998 Shahtoush, 2001 Imagine, 2006 Alexandrova, 2012 Was, 2015 Qualify, 2016 Minding), QIPCO 1000 Guineas (2005 Virginia Waters, 2012 Homecoming Queen, 2016 Minding, 2017 Winter), QIPCO 2000 Guineas (1998 King Of Kings, 2002 Rock Of Gibraltar, 2005 Footstepsinthesand, 2006 George Washington, 2008 Henrythenavigator, 2012 Camelot, 2015 Gleneagles, 2017 Churchill), St Leger (2001 Milan, 2003 Brian Boru, 2005 Scorpion, 2013 Leading Light).

His 37 Irish Classic winners include Irish Derby (1997 Desert King, 2001 Galileo, 2002 High Chaparral, 2006 Dylan Thomas, 2007 Soldier Of Fortune, 2008 Frozen Fire, 2009 Fame And Glory, 2010 Cape Blanco, 2011 Treasure Beach, 2012 Camelot, 2014 Australia).

His 55 Royal Ascot winners include Yeats, who captured an unprecedented four Gold Cups (2006-2009).

Other major wins include: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2001 Johannesburg), Breeders’ Cup Turf (2002 and 2003 High Chaparral, 2011 St Nicholas Abbey, 2013 Magician, 2015 Found, 2016 Highland Reel), Cox Plate (2014 Adelaide), King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2001 Galileo, 2007 Dylan Thomas, 2008 Duke Of Marmalade, 2016 Highland Reel), Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2007 Dylan Thomas, 2016 Found)

Investec Derby Record: 1998-8 Second Empire, 1998-10 Saratoga Springs, 1998-15 King Of Kings, 1999-7 Saffron Walden, 2000-10 Aristotle, 2001-1 GALILEO, 2002-1 HIGH CHAPARRAL, 2002-2 Hawk Wing, 2002-9 Louisville, 2003-2 The Great Gatsby, 2003-5 Balestrini, 2003-12 Alberto Giacometti, 2003-16 Brian Boru, 2004-14 Meath, 2005-5 Gypsy King, 2005-9 Grand Central, 2005-10 Oratorio, 2005-12 Almighty, 2006-3 Dylan Thomas, 2006-8 Mountain, 2006-12 Septimus, 2006-PU Horatio Nelson, 2007-2 Eagle Mountain, 2007-5 Soldier Of Fortune, 2007-8 Yellowstone, 2007-9 Acapulco, 2007-10 Admiralofthefleet, 2007-11 Mahler, 2007-12 Anton Chekhov, 2007-17 Archipenko, 2008-5 Washington Irving, 2008-6 Alessandro Volta, 2008-11 Frozen Fire, 2008-12 King Of Rome, 2008-15 Bashkirov, 2009-2 Fame And Glory, 2009-3 Masterofthehorse, 2009-4 Rip Van Winkle, 2009-5 Golden Sword, 2009-7 Age Of Aquarius, 2009-10 Black Bear Island, 2010-2 At First Sight, 2010-4 Jan Vermeer, 2010-5 Midas Touch, 2011-2 Treasure Beach, 2011-4 Memphis Tennessee, 2011-6 Recital, 2011-10 Seville, 2012-1 CAMELOT, 2012-3 Astrology, 2013-1 RULER OF THE WORLD, 2013-4 Battle Of Marengo, 2013-6 Mars, 2013-8 Flying The Flag, 2013-10 Festival Cheer, 2014-1 AUSTRALIA, 2014-10 Kingfisher, 2014-12 Orchestra, 2014-16 Geoffrey Chaucer, 2015-4 Giovanni Canaletto, 2015-6 Kilimanjaro, 2015-7 Hans Holbein, 2016-2 US Army Ranger, 2016-3 Idaho, 2016-11 Deauville, 2016-14 Port Douglas, 2016-15 Shogun; 2017-1 WINGS OF EAGLES; 2017-2 Cliffs OF Moher, 2017-6 Capri, 2017-7 Douglas Macarthur, 2017-12 Venice Beach, 2017-17 The Anvil

Padraig Beggy

Born: March 31, 1986 Background: grew up in Dunboyne, Co Meath. First sat on a horse when he was 14 whilst working for local trainer Owen Weldon. Graduated from RACE (Racing Academy and Centre of Education) in 2003 and continued his apprenticeship with Kevin Prendergast. First winner: Red Venus, Naas, July 23, 2003. Divided time between Britain and Ireland in 2006 and 2007. Best season in Ireland so far came in 2010 when he notched up 22 winners. Rode 30 winners in Australia, the first of them in July 2013, before being suspended for a year in October 2014 after testing positive for cocaine and giving false evidence relating to the sample. Returned to Ireland and started working for Aidan O’Brien in January, 2015. First Group race winner: Hydrangea, G3 1,000 Guineas Trial, Leopardstown, April 8, 2017 British Classic Wins (1): Investec Derby (2017 Wings Of Eagles)

Investec Derby Record: 2017-1 WINGS OF EAGLES

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DERBY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

4.30pm £1.625 million Investec Derby (Group 1)

(British Champions Series) 1m 4f 6yds

1 (14) WINGS OF EAGLES (FR) (DERRICK SMITH, SUE MAGNIER, MICHAEL TABOR) AIDAN O’BRIEN, IRELAND 9ST 0LB PADRAIG BEGGY 40/1

2 (13) Cliffs of Moher (IRE) (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Markus Jooste) (Tongue Strap) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ryan Moore 5/1

3 (7) Cracksman (Anthony Oppenheimer) John Gosden 9st 0lb Frankie Dettori 7/2 Fav

4 (4) Eminent (IRE) (Sir Peter Vela) Martyn Meade 9st 0lb Jim Crowley 5/1

5 (16) Benbatl (Godolphin) (Hood, Tongue Strap) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 0lb Oisin Murphy 20/1

6 (10) Capri (IRE) (Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Seamie Heffernan 16/1

7 (19) Douglas Macarthur (IRE) (Markus Jooste, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Colm O’Donoghue 25/1

8 (8) Best Solution (IRE) (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 0lb Pat Cosgrave 12/1

9 (18) Glencadam Glory (Angus Dundee Distillers PLC) (Hood) John Gosden 9st 0lb James Doyle 33/1

10 (3) Permian (IRE) (Sheikh Hamadan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum) Mark Johnston 9st 0lb William Buick 8/1

11 (1) Dubai Thunder (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 9st 0lb Adam Kirby 9/1

12 (9) Venice Beach (IRE) (Tongue Strap, Sheepskin C/P) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Donnacha O’Brien 12/1

13 (11) Salouen (IRE) Sylvester Kirk 9st 0lb Fran Berry 33/1

14 (6) Khalidi (Nizar Anwar) John Gosden 9st 0lb Pat Smullen 20/1

15 (12) Crowned Eagle (Lady Bamford) (Sheepskin C/P) John Gosden 9st 0lb Andrea Atzeni 33/1

16 (15) Rekindling (Lloyd Williams) Joseph O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Wayne Lordan 25/1

17 (2) The Anvil (IRE) Aidan O’Brien, Ireland 9st 0lb Ana O’Brien 66/1

18 (5) Pealer (GER) (Emma Capon, A Lloyd Webber & Rachel Hood) (Tongue Strap) John Gosden 9st 0lb Silvestre De Sousa 100/1

Time: 2m 33.02s

Distances: ¾, nk, ¾, 1¾, nk, 1, 1¾, 1¼, nk, nk, 2½, ½, 2¼, 2¼, 2¼, 5, 10

Tote Win: £56.60 Places: £10.80 £2.60 £1.80 Exacta: £585.10

S31.

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

GOSDEN AND MEADE DELIGHTED WITH THIRD AND FOURTH

Behind the Aidan O’Brien-trained one-two in the Investec Derby finished Cracksman in third, trained by John Gosden, and Eminent, a son of Frankel and trained by Martyn Meade.

Both trainers were delighted with their horses, with Gosden feeling that Cracksman, who missed his prep run in the Dante due to fast ground, a little immature in running.

“I think Frankie [Dettori] found that the horse was still a bit immature mentally about the whole thing,” explained Gosden. “A couple of times, Frankie had to galvanise him, particularly at the top of the hill – you could see his elbows moving a little, it was even picked up by the commentator.

“He was running a bit babyishly – maybe he could have done with that other race beforehand – but he has run a grand race, he was just caught out for experience and wasn’t beaten far.”

Asked if the race panned out as expected, Gosden said: “We knew there was going to be a lot of pace, but the pacemakers were rather ignored, they were allowed to go and they took a bit of catching.

“On the whole, it is the sort of result we expected with Cliffs Of Moher, Cracksman and a 40-1 shot trained by Aidan, which we thought could happen.

“There are obviously a solid, even bunch of colts and we’d be happy for a rematch – Cracksman is in the Irish Derby and it wouldn’t bother me going there at all, it is a nice galloping track and it would suit him.”

Of the rest of his runners, Gosden reported: “Pealer had a little trouble, he was holding on to his breath; Crowned Eagle wasn’t happy coming down the hill and the other boy, Glencadam Glory, is a Leger sort. Overall, I am happy enough, and, in fact, they ran how I thought they would.”

Martyn Meade, trainer of the fourth-placed horse Eminent, said: “I think he was just squeezed out in the closing stages, and he didn’t travel too well to start with – it took him a little time early on to get into his rhythm and to get into a position as they came around the top of the hill.

“He had a lot of ground to make up, and that is his beauty really, when he came into the straight he could really use his stride. He was squeezed a little at the end and he wasn’t beaten far, but he just wasn’t the best on the day today.

“I’d love to run the race again now, or at least next week!

“Jim [Crowley] immediately got off him and said the Irish Derby – he certainly stays, I don’t think there is any question about that. We just didn’t get that bit of luck in running, it didn’t really work out as we’d like today, but we are thrilled to bits with him – it is only his fourth run and we’ve lots of excitement to come, I hope.

“I had no worries in the preliminaries today, he’s a real professional.

“A bit more cut in the ground would have been preferable too – the ground was perfect but for him as he’d have like a bit more cut.”

JOCKEYS AFTER THE INVESTEC DERBY

Ryan Moore on second placed 5/1 chance Cliffs Of Moher said: “He ran a great race and I thought I had it won. He possibly got a bit tired at the line.”

Frankie Dettori, third on the 7/2 favourite Cracksman, said: “He is a bit raw and immature. He was on and off the bridle but came home good.”

Jim Crowley, the rider of fourth Eminent, said: “He had every chance. I got squeezed at the top of the hill and then coming down the hill. The other horses have just had a change of gear but he has run a cracker. He didn’t travel that well but had every chance. A big horse like that, he will be better on a flat track. He will give us a good spin in the Irish Derby.”

Oisin Murphy, fifth on Benbatl, said: “I am very happy with the run, he finished good but we probably went a bit too quick for him. He just did not travel early but finished very well in the straight. I was very happy with him.”

Seamie Heffernan, sixth on Capri, said: “I am running out of years to try and win it.”

Colm O’Donoghue, on seventh Douglas Macarthur, said: “He ran a good race and I am delighted.”

James Doyle, on ninth Glencadam Glory, said: “He ran good. Just a touch gassy in the first half and we paid the price in the home straight.”

William Buick, on 10th Permian, said: “We had a nice run through. He travelled well and relaxed and I was very happy with him. He picked up and found a length [on the leaders] but that was all he found.”

Adam Kirby, on 11th Dubai Thunder, said: “He ran a lovely race and I am really pleased with him.”

Donnacha O’Brien, 12th on Venice Beach, said: “He ran OK, but he wants further.”

Fran Berry, on 13th Salouen, said: “I nearly fell at the road, I got badly checked. He did extremely well to recover after that. Who knows where he would have finished as he was travelling well at the time.”

Pat Smullen, 14th on Khalidi, remarked: “He has run a good race – they went very fast and I rode him for a bit of luck down the inside, got stopped a little bit and at the top of the straight but he would have run a mid-division race. He ran solidly.”

Wayne Lordan, 16th on Rekindling, said: “I travelled fine for the first half of the race, but when we got rolling down the hill he got very unbalanced. I just don’t think the track suited him.”

Ana O’Brien, 17th on The Anvil, said: “It was as brilliant experience and I am delighted to have been given the opportunity, I owe a huge amount of thanks to all the owners. He appreciated stepping up in trip.”

Silvestre De Sousa, 18th on Pealer, said: “He wasn’t good enough.”

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

EAGLES SOARS FOR 40/1 SURPRISE

Aidan O’Brien saddled his sixth Investec Derby winner when 40/1 chance Wings Of Eagles flew late to hold off stablemate Cliffs Of Moher by three-quarters of a length.

It was a first ride in the premier Classic for Padraig Berry and O’Brien said: “Padraig is a brilliant rider. He is a world-class rider and always has been. He has done an awful lot of work with Donnacha and is a brilliant rider. He is strong with a great mind, tactically very aware. I can’t tell you how delighted we are to have him working with us and having him there on those big days.

“Padraig was always going to take his time and he gave the horse a brilliant ride. He had the horse nice and balanced and was in a great position coming down the hill.

“This was a nice horse last year, Colm (O’Donoghue) liked him and he ran a lovely race at the back-end in France. Then we took him to the Chester Vase, where he ran well. Seamie (Heffernan) rode him and was delighted. He had been working well since.

“You never really know going into this race. They are all bred for it and until you test them on this course over a mile and a half you don’t know how they will do – anything can happen.

“I couldn’t be happier and I am delighted with Cliffs Of Moher, who was just a little bit of a baby – he just got there and got a little bit tired, so his next run will be something to look forward to. He came with a sustained run but his lack of preparation just showed in the last 50 yards.

“The runner-up only just made it here. He needed a bit of time to get him there in spring so it was a rush to have him ready. I’d imagine Cliffs Of Moher is the one with most improvement in him. He was just a baby coming here and Ryan had to mind him. He’s one to look forward to next season.”

EAGLES SPROUTS WINGS TO LAND DERBY

Outsider Wings Of Eagles (40/1) gave trainer Aidan O’Brien a 1-2 in this afternoon’s Investec Derby at Epsom, pouncing near the line to deny stablemate and 5/1 shot Cliffs Of Moher by three quarters of a length.

The son of 2011 winner Pour Moi, who was beaten by stablemate Venice Beach (who finished 12th) in the Chester Vase last time out, was held up by jockey Padraig Beggy in the early stages as the O’Brien-trained pair of Douglas Macarthur and The Anvil set a fair pace. As the field thundered into the final furlong, it looked as if the two market leaders, 7/2 favourite Cracksman (who finished third) and Cliffs Of Moher would fight out the finish, but Beggy conjured up a withering run to ensure that Wings Of Eagles got his head in front.

Beggy was delighted after the race and revealed he always thought he had a chance of Derby glory despite Wings Of Eagles’ starting price.

“The main thing is that you are riding for Aidan O’Brien in colours like these – you don’t worry about the price because they always have a chance,” said Beggy.

“He gave me a great feel going down, he probably pulled a little hard. I was a bit unlucky in running but I probably got there at the right time in the end. They went quick. I was drawn beside Ryan (Moore – jockey on Cliffs Of Moher) so I said that would follow Ryan and let the best horse take me into the race. A furlong down I said that, if I get a run, I would win. I had seen that Ryan had gone and, in fairness to this big horse, his best furlong in the race was his last, which makes a big, big difference. I don’t get to sit on too many like this beast at the races. I’m going to enjoy it! I have dreamed about this big time and, to be honest, I had probably given up on the big day. Aidan O’Brien, fair play to him, has made it happen. I’ve won the Derby though! I dreamt about it when I was young but I’d nearly given it up. It doesn’t matter what the pecking order is when you’re riding for Aidan O’Brien as they’re all good horses and they all have a chance.

“I’m delighted for the horse and all the lads that look after him every day. He’s a strong colt and I’m fairly happy! It means the world to me – all my family are at home watching this. My girlfriend, family – everyone. Aidan and Ryan told me to ride him like that and I’m glad they went quick – although I don’t think they went too mad.

“I was on a good horse and he looked a million dollars – a lot of the jockeys down at the start said I was on the paddock pick. He’s a fine big colt. I knew I had a chance as Aidan always trains each horse for this race – some have form coming into the race, some improve all the time. My lad improved since his last run. It’s brilliant to win this. I can’t really describe it in words and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet. I’ll go down in history though – I’ve won the Derby. I’ll be remembered for something at least!”

Co-owner Michael Tabor was also delighted following the race.

“You never get tired of winning a race at the pinnacle of horse racing,” said Tabor.

“It’s just a fantastic feeling. The way I felt personally this morning was that it was a very open race and any horse could come forward, as three-year-olds do, to win and we knew Wings Of Eagles was in the mix – but no more than that. He’s proved to be a very, very good horse for the future. I’m afraid I didn’t back him though – I didn’t have a bet in the race. Aidan’s done it again – it’s just incredible. A friend of mine this morning said the bet was actually Aidan to win the race at 7/4. I didn’t take his advice though!”

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DERBY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Race Five – Investec Derby – Press Conference Quotes

EAGLES SWOOPS LATE TO WING WAY TO DERBY GLORY

Padraig Beggy made his first ride in the G1 Investec Derby a winning one aboard 40/1 shot Wings Of Eagles to provide trainer Aidan O’Brien with his sixth victory in the 12-furlong Premier Classic and Britain’s richest race.

Held up early on, the three-year-old son of Pour Moi, the 2011 victor, siring his first Derby winner, made steady headway in the home straight and collared stable companion Cliffs Of Moher (5/1), ridden by Ryan Moore, late on with a powerful surge to score by three-quarters of a length.

The well-backed 7/2 favourite Cracksman, trained by John Gosden was a neck behind Cliffs Of Moher in third, with a further three-quarter lengths back to Martyn Meade’s Eminent in fourth.

An eye-catching second in the Chester Vase last time, Wings Of Eagles looked capable of further progression and the master of Ballydoyle was quick to praise the horse and Beggy’s masterful ride aboard the colt.

O’Brien said in the press conference after the race: “Padraig gave the horse a brilliant ride. He saw him in all his work as Padraig rides work with Donnacha, they are partners so they would have seen all the work Wings Of Eagles did even if he didn’t ride him every day.

“Last year, we thought he was a nice horse and Seamus [Heffernan, jockey], who rode him in the Chester Vase and was delighted with him. He is a horse who travels well and quickens well. We were very happy with all the horses coming into the race.

“Padraig is a world-class rider. He has been with us a good while now and we really appreciate his work day in, day out every morning and obviously when we discussed what jockeys were riding in the Investec Derby, there was no question that Padraig wouldn’t ride.”

O’Brien also praised the performance of Cliffs Of Moher who also made up good ground in the straight to give the trainer a 1-2 in the Classic. He continued: “With Ryan’s horse [Cliffs Of Moher], we were just slightly worried that he was a bit of a baby and he just tired in the last 50 yards, but Padraig gave Wings Of Eagles a great ride – we were delighted.

“When Ryan was getting to the front, we could see Padraig was staying and we thought his horse would get a bit further than a mile and a half.”

Winning rider Padraig Beggy, was understandably delighted to win the Investec Derby on his very first ride in the race. He commented: “They go very quick in the Derby all the way from the start and I ended up behind Ryan [on board Cliffs Of Moher, second] so I was happy enough but I was a little bit further back than I wanted to be.

“The main thing was that my horse was in a rhythm and he wasn’t pulling or keen. He settled really well so the first part of the race went really well for me even though I was in a bad position as such. We talked through the race and Aidan said to keep him balanced down the hill so I was more squeezing him rather than asking him to go.

“I was waiting for Ryan to get a split so I knew that when Ryan got a split, I could go with him. I knew I was going to pass most of the field but I didn’t think I was going to pass them all like I did but I knew I was going to finish. Two furlongs out, I thought I was in with a chance, one furlong down, I knew I was going to win because of the momentum I had picked up and got. I won a shade cosily in the end but look it was a great feeling and up the straight, you are passing horses at a lot of speed so it was great.

“About two furlongs out, I saw Ryan going for a gap and I was going to go with him, but then a gap opened nearly directly in front of me and he went through it too quickly, that was how well the horse was going, so it took me three or four strides to get him out. I find another gear the last furlong and a half, the further we went up the straight I knew I was going to win.”

Asked about his past, Beggy said: “I started off riding in Ireland then went and rode in the North of England for a little while and then I was down South for a fair bit in Australia. I then came back home and got the job in Ballydoyle and I’ve put in a fair bit of work and I’ve got a reward like this. I rode Hydrangea [also trained by O’Brien] to victory in a 1000 Guineas Trial earlier in the year and she was a very creditable third in the Irish 1000 Guineas so she was probably my biggest race to date. I’ve won plenty of handicaps but I have never really had Group wins before Hydrangea and obviously today.”

Beggy tested positive for cocaine whilst riding in Australia and served a one-year riding ban. However, he was delighted to have put that past misdemeanour behind him with today’s victory. He continued: “I got into a little bit of trouble in Australia – it was a little mistake and look, I was knocked down and I had to come back fighting and I have proved that today so I am very happy. I gave a positive test for cocaine, I had to pick myself back up there and I had either had to get back riding there or come back to Ireland and I decided to come home as I had done well in Ireland, not in Pattern races, but I had done well.

“I was in Australia and came home to work for Aidan in early January and I’ve been there every day since. You are riding the best horses day in day out and look, the likes of that colt [Wings Of Eagles], I would never get the leg up on a big strong, three-year-old colt like him without being at Ballydoyle, so I’ve won the Derby! I can’t say much more. I got into Ballydoyle and Aidan had a chat with me and said if I keep working, that someday we will repay you and there you go! I don’t think he meant the Derby!

“I know I can ride a horse. I’m far from cocky but I’m confident. I wasn’t worried about riding in the Derby one bit and it helps that I knew the horse I was getting on. Another person might have been shaking but I just wanted to get down to the start and get back underway as quick as possible.

“I got my interest in racing from going to Fairyhouse when I was younger. My father used to take me and school wasn’t my thing and he sent me to an apprentice school and I was apprenticed to Kevin Prendergast and had a lot of success. I worked very hard but you need to be with big trainers so I then went abroad to go travelling but I’m happy I came home now.

“I knew I was riding a fine big colt who was coming here in good form. All six of those horses were trained by Aidan O’Brien for the Derby. It doesn’t matter if one was 4/1 or 33/1, he has trained them to come here to run the race of my life. I won obviously and Ryan was second but you could run the race tomorrow and one of our others could win – they all had a great chance.

“I was going out and my main thing was to get him to the start as he is a big strong boy. He did get relaxed as you walk the last furlong to the Derby start here so that helped to chill him out.

“I’m sitting on a massive big colt and he was on his best behaviour just as we were about to enter the stalls. I wouldn’t say I was confident but I knew I was going to run a big race.

“It means the world to me. I’ve rode winners but not big Classic winners and I thought those type of horses had gone by me until Aidan started to give me these sort of rides.”

Beggy also paid tribute to Ballydoyle handler O’Brien. He remarked: “I’ve rode for a lot of trainers but Aidan looks at a horse in a different way to everybody else. He is there night, noon and morning, he looks at them head to toe. I don’t know what makes him so good but I knew we had six horses coming here for one of the biggest races in the world and each one of them had a little chance. Another trainer doesn’t have the calibre of horse and can’t get one here – Aidan gets six here so that’s maybe why he is good, I’m just happy mine was the best on the day.

“Aidan is a marvellous man to train a horse and he is also a fair man you know. He was good to me once I got my licence back and Aidan and also Joseph [O’Brien, Aidan’s son and fellow trainer], both started giving me rides straight away so I have a lot to owe to them.”

Derrick Smith, whose colours Wings Of Eagles carried to victory, remarked: “Ryan picked Cliffs Of Moher but all six horses went there with a big chance. They all finished close together in the trials and that was just the way it was. We couldn’t really identify who was our second, third and fourth best; they all had an equal chance in our eyes.

“He came from behind in the Chester Vase to finish second. That was a really nice run and he was the best horse on the day. It’s great for Pour Moi to sire a Derby winner.”

S37.





INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

INVESTEC DERBY 2017 WINNING FACTS

Aidan O’Brien, Ireland’s champion Flat trainer, has saddled 73 Investec Derby runners, including six today, and Wings Of Eagles was his sixth winner of the premier Classic.

Padraig Beggy, the winning jockey, by contrast, was having his first ride in the Investec Derby. He was the first newcomer to succeed since Mickael Barzaloa on Pour Moi in 2011.

Wings Of Eagles is by 2011 Investec Derby winner Pour Moi, continuing a trend of previous victors of the Classic siring the Investec Derby first. The 2016 Investec Derby victor Harzand was by the 2009 winner Sea The Stars for instance.

At 40/1, Wings Of Eagles was the longest-priced Investec Derby winner since Snow Knight scored at 50/1 in 1974.

The winner is the first horse to succeed in the Investec Derby from stall 14 since Authorized in 2007. High-Rise (1998) and Secreto in 1984 were the others in the last 50 runnings.

Coolmore partnerships continue their domination of the Investec Derby, with Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier and Michael Tabor owning Wings Of Eagles. Other Coolmore partnerships won with Australia (2014), Ruler Of The World (2013), Camelot (2012), Pour Moi (2011), High Chaparral (2002) and Galileo (2001).

DERBY WINNER BREEDS A DERBY WINNER

Winning Derbys is certainly in the genes of Wings Of Eagles, today’s 40/1 winner of the 2017 Investec Derby.

He is by Pour Moi, who won the greatest Classic himself in 2011. The stallion descends on his dam side from the family of Lammtarra, who won the Epsom Derby in 1995.

Wings Of Eagles is a grandson of Montjeu, who did not run in the Epsom Classic, but won the Prix du Jockey-Club (French Derby) and the Irish Derby in 1999. The Jockey-Club was then run over its original distance of 1m4f, before it was reduced in distance in 2005 to 1m2f.

Montjeu was following in the hoofprints of his own sire Sadler’s Wells, who finished second in the 1984 running of Jockey-Club behind Darshaan.

Montjeu, who died in 2012, is the sire of four Derby winners and Wings Of Eagles is his first Investec Derby-winning grandson.

Today’s winner was bred in France by Aliette and Gilles Forien of Haras de la Reboursière et de Montaigu in Normandy.

He is out of their homebred mare Ysoldina (Kendor), who was a runner-up at Group 2 level but who also finished third in the Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (French Guineas).

The colt was sold by the farm as a yearling at the Arqana August Sale in 2015 for 220,000 euros, bought by MV Magnier, son of Coolmore boss John Magnier.

It is the second year in succession that a Derby winner has bred a Derby winner – last year’s winner Harzand is by Sea The Stars, who won the Classic in 2009.

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

SOLDIER MARCHES TO VICTORY

The Mark Johnston-trained Solider In Action produced a commanding performance to land the 12-furlong Investec Out Of The Ordinary Handicap by two lengths at Epsom this afternoon.

The 12/1 chance had returned to training with Johnston earlier this year following a spell over hurdles with Nicky Henderson and he scored at the third time of asking since returning to the level under jockey James Doyle.

Johnston was happy enough with the performance of the four-year-old following the race.

“It was a very good performance,” said the trainer.

“He’s been a little bit out of form recently but he’s taken a while to get over his jumping exploits to be honest. He had one very good run over jumps but he lost an awful lot of weight while he was away to be honest. He went away a lovely big, strong horse and came back a bit light so we’ve just had to get him back a bit.

“I don’t know why that was really – you’d have to ask Nicky Henderson. He had a very hard race in the Triumph Hurdle (at the Cheltenham Festival) and Nicky wasn’t that keen to send him back as he was a bit embarrassed at how much weight he had lost.

“We wanted him back in a hurry though as we had plans for him. It’s just taken a bit of time to get him back to where we want though. He was a good three-year-old and we felt there was more to come. Alan (Spence – owner) thought he could be a Triumph Hurdle horse though – and it was worth a try but it didn’t pay off. Time will tell whether there is more to come though.”

Johnston also had news of Permian, who finished 10th in the Investec Derby.

“He was disappointing obviously,” said Johnston.

“It’s difficult as he had form with Cracksman (who finished third) and everyone was expecting him to improve but the horse who finished second to us in the Dante (Benbatl – who finished fifth) was well in front of us as well.

“I don’t think he’s run up to the form he showed in the Dante. Why that is, I’m not sure. William’s (Buick – jockey) comment was that, although he’d run well here in the trial (Investec Derby Trial in April), he didn’t seem to handle the course as well today.

“Thinking about it though, there was some give in the ground that day and there was also give in the ground at York for the Dante as well, so it could be that he needs it softer to show his true form.”

DOYLE AT THE DOUBLE

Jockey James Doyle landed a 22.4/1 double on Investec Derby Day after Solider In Action ran out the two length winner of the Investec Out Of The Ordinary Handicap at Epsom this afternoon.

The 12/1 shot was given a confident ride by Doyle, who took the running up in the final furlong and always had the measure of the 15/2 runner-up Eddystone Rock.

Doyle admitted the race went to plan and was easier than he had anticipated.

“It all went pretty smoothly to be honest,” said Doyle.

“Mark Johnston, in his typical fashion, told me to just go out and ride the race as I saw it and he was nice and relaxed after his spell over the sticks. He just enjoyed himself really.

“He got a good tow off Mark’s other horse (Sennockian Star) but we didn’t go that fast. I knew he’d see out the trip well but I must admit I was a little scared when I saw the second come up alongside me. However, he quickened away again and it was a good performance.”

Doyle also had news of Glencadam Glory, who finished ninth in the Investec Derby.

“He got a little bit warm going to the gates which didn’t help,” said the jockey.

“We jumped ok but got squashed in the early stages, which set him alight, and then when the field crossed over, it left me with no cover and this didn’t help.

“He’s run a fair race though but the occasion got to him in the end.

“He could be a St Leger horse – he’ll definitely stay. He galloped through the line well and could improve for that sort of trip.”

EDDYSTONE TO ROCK ON AT ASCOT

Eddystone Rock, who came home a two length second to the winner Soldier In Action, nonetheless pleased his trainer John Best.

This was the Rock of Gibraltar five-year-old’s best effort for the Kent handler, who took charge of the horse from Johnny Murtagh in January this year.

Best commented “He has run an absolute cracker.”

“I don’t think he quite got home, that is what Jim [Crowley, jockey] said. My first thoughts after the race [12f] were that it was just that little bit too far. We need to drop him back to 10 furlongs.

“Jim said he handled the ground well and the track. Everything went perfectly apart from the trip.

“He has run on quicker ground before but this is the first time over a mile and a half. We just pushed him that little too far. A furlong out he was the winner but didn’t quite come home.

“There is a mile and a quarter race at Royal Ascot we might go for.”

Ralph Beckett, trainer of the third, Carntop, who is owned and bred by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, declared the run “A significant improvement.” on his last outing, a last of nine at Ascot in May.

Beckett went on: “They didn’t go fast enough for him really, he was trying to burrow his way through. There were plenty of them with nowhere to go. He hasn’t run a proper race for nearly a year so I am really pleased.”

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

REPUTATION FLIES IN FINALE

Malton trainer John Quinn, to whom Investec Derby-winning rider Padraig Beggy was formerly employed, was celebrating the last race success of Reputation.

Jason Hart steered the 25/1 chance to a last-gasp victory in the concluding Investec Asset Management Handicap.

“The better the ground the better his chance,” said Quinn. “He ran quite well at York on his last start but the ground was very soft. He was beaten 13 lengths but lost those 13 lengths in the last 100 yards.

“He ran here last year on the Friday and ran well, so we knew he handled the track and he was down to a decent mark.”

Talking about Beggy, Quinn added: “I’m so pleased for Padraig, who obviously worked for us for a while. He has always been a talented rider and Aidan obviously recognized that.”

Jason Hart added: “Looking at the draw I thought the only chance we had was if I came in from behind. It was quite straightforward in the end.”

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

BOOKIES ON TOP AFTER DERBY DAY

Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, were firmly on top after Investec Derby Day, the highlight of which saw 40/1 outsider Wings Of Eagles land the Investec Derby for trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Padraig Beggy.

As the field approached the final furlong, it looked as if the bookies were in for a nightmare scenario as 7/2 favourite Cracksman and 5/1 second favourite Cliffs Of Moher looked the most likely winners.

However, Wings Of Eagles came with a withering run to come to the rescue of the layers leaving Unibet spokesman, Ed Nicholson, breathing a sigh of relief.

“We’ve never been so relieved to see Aidan O’Brien win the Investec Derby!” exclaimed Nicholson.

“Cracksman was the biggest loser in our book and Cliffs Of Moher wasn’t much better so seeing Wings Of Eagles pop up at just the right time put a smile firmly back on our faces.”

Laugh Aloud justifying 4/5 favouritism in the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes was the only blip in what proved to be a stellar day for the bookies, with Caspian Prince’s 25/1 victory in the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap another pleasing result for the layers.

TODAY’S STEWARDS’ REPORTS

Race 1 – 2:00pm INVESTEC PRIVATE BANKING HANDICAP

The Stewards held an enquiry following a report from the Stable Inspecting Officer that an employee of Sylvester Kirk, the trainer of MISTER BLUE SKY (IRE), SALOUEN (IRE), GAWDAWPALIN (IRE) and SPINNERS BALL (IRE), had brought Norodine Granules, an oral antibiotic, into the racecourse Stables. They interviewed the trainer, the Veterinary Officer, the Director of Equine Health and Welfare, and the Stable Inspecting Officer. Having heard their evidence, the Stewards noted the trainer’s explanation that the substance had been prescribed for two horses in his yard, and the remaining sachets had been inadvertently added to the kit bag by a member of staff prior to leaving for the races. The matter was referred to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority under Rule (G)2.6, and Mr Kirk was informed that he would need to provide a copy of his veterinary records for inspection. Mr Kirk was informed that some or all of his runners may be selected for routine testing at this meeting.

The Stewards held an enquiry into possible interference inside the final furlong. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that EMENEM, placed second, ridden by Franny Norton, had interfered with HAJAJ (IRE), unplaced, ridden by Aaron Jones, which in turn interfered with MISTER BLUE SKY (IRE), placed sixth, ridden by Ryan Powell. The Stewards found Norton in breach of Rule (B)54.1 and guilty of careless riding in that he had switched left-handed, causing significant interference to HAJAJ (IRE), which was taken off its intended line and had to be checked by Jones, and in turn caused MISTER BLUE SKY (IRE), to have to be checked. They suspended him for 7 days as follows: Saturday 17, Sunday 18, Monday 19, Tuesday 20, Wednesday 21, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 June 2017.

The Stewards gave permission for DROCHAID, trained by Andrew Balding, to go early to post, and noted that MASHAM STAR (IRE), trained by Mark Johnston, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start.

Race 2 – 2:35pm PRINCESS ELIZABETH STAKES (Sponsored by Investec) (Group 3)

Mick Channon, the trainer of CZABO, unplaced, reported that the filly was unsuited by the going which was Good, Good to Firm in places, and would prefer an easier surface.

Race 3 – 3:10pm – INVESTEC DIOMED STAKES (Group 3)

The Stewards held an enquiry under Rule (B)11.6 into possible interference inside the final furlong. Having heard their evidence and viewed recordings of the race they found that GABRIAL (IRE), placed second, ridden by Frankie Dettori, had interfered with OH THIS IS US (IRE), placed third, ridden by Pat Dobbs. They found the interference was accidental and had not improved GABRIAL (IRE)’s placing in that GABRIAL (IRE) was hanging left-handed down the camber despite Dettori’s efforts to correct the gelding, and that the second placed horse was always holding the third, with ½ a length between them at the line. They ordered the placings to remain unaltered. The Stewards noted that approximately 2 furlongs out, CUSTOM CUT (IRE), unplaced, shifted slightly left-handed despite the rider’s best efforts, causing the rider of BALLET CONCERTO, placed sixth, to have to ease momentarily. They further noted that approaching the final furlong the winner, SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE), drifted slightly left-handed intimidating FOLKSWOOD, placed fifth, causing it to shift left-handed towards CUSTOM CUT (IRE), unplaced, which had to be checked momentarily. After viewing a recording an incident of both incidents, the Stewards were satisfied that neither involved a riding offence, nor improved the placing of any horse.

James Doyle, the rider of KOOL KOMPANY (IRE), placed fourth, reported that the colt was denied a clear run.

Race 4 – 3:45pm – INVESTEC CORPORATE BANKING ‘DASH’ HANDICAP

The Stewards noted that inside the final furlong, MAJESTIC HERO (IRE), unplaced, shifted right-handed at the same time as BOWSON FRED, unplaced, shifted left-handed, and as a consequence the rider of MOVE IN TIME, unplaced, had to take a check, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it did not involve a riding offence.

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by Tom Eaves, the rider of the winner, CASPIAN PRINCE (IRE), inside the final furlong. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Eaves for 2 days as follows: Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June 2017.

The Stewards gave permission for BOOM THE GROOM (IRE), trained by Tony Carroll, to go early and be mounted in the chute, for BOWSON FRED, trained by Michael Easterby, to be mounted in the chute, and for A MOMENTOFMADNESS, trained by Charles Hills, to go early and be led to post.

David Griffiths, the trainer of DUKE OF FIRENZE, placed third, reported that the gelding lost its left-fore shoe.

Josh Doyle, the rider of EDWARD LEWIS, placed fifth, reported that he was denied a clear run.

The Veterinary Officer reported that BOOM THE GROOM (IRE), placed sixth, trained by Tony Carroll, had lost its right-hind shoe.

Race 5 – 4:30pm THE INVESTEC DERBY (Group 1)

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by Frankie Dettori, the rider of CRACKSMAN, placed third, from approaching 2 furlongs out. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Dettori for 4 days as follows: Saturday 17, Sunday 18, Monday 19 and Sunday 25 June 2017.

The Stewards held an enquiry into the use of the whip by Seamie Heffernan, the rider of CAPRI (IRE), placed sixth, from approaching 2 furlongs out. Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found him in breach of Schedule (B)6 Part 2 in that he used his whip above the permitted level. The Stewards suspended Heffernan for 4 days as follows: Saturday 17, Sunday 18, Monday 19 and Sunday 25 June 2017.

The Stewards noted that approximately 3 furlongs out, CROWNED EAGLE, unplaced, shifted right-handed causing REKINDLING, unplaced, to have to be checked. They further noted that approaching 2 furlongs out, DUBAI THUNDER, unplaced, lugged left-handed taking the winner, WINGS OF EAGLES (FR), momentarily off its intended line. After viewing a recording of both incidents, they were satisfied that neither involved a riding offence.

The Stewards gave permission for DUBAI THUNDER, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, to go out of order in the Parade and wear a hood in the Parade Ring. They further noted that DUBAI THUNDER and REKINDLING, trained by Joseph Patrick O’Brien, would wear earplugs which would be removed at the start.

Race 6 – 5:15pm INVESTEC OUT OF THE ORDINARY HANDICAP

The Stewards held an enquiry following a report from the Sampling Officer that Sam Hitchcott had been unable to provide a urine sample and now wished to leave the course so as to ride at another meeting. They interviewed the rider and the Sampling Officer. Having heard their evidence the Stewards accepted the rider’s explanation that he was unable to provide a sufficient sample as he had been riding at a low weight and had run out of time to do so as he needed to leave the course to ride at Lingfield. Under Rule(B)8, the Stewards granted him an exemption from providing a sample. Hitchott was informed that he is likely to be selected for out of competition testing.

The Stewards noted that inside the final furlong, EDDYSTONE ROCK (IRE), placed second, lugged quickly left-handed before being corrected, at the same time as the winner SOLDIER IN ACTION (FR), shifted right-handed, causing the rider of WHINGING WILLIE (IRE), placed sixth, to have to ease momentarily, but after viewing a recording of the incident they were satisfied that it neither involved a riding offence, nor improved any horses placing.

Tom Marquand, the rider of GAWDAWPALIN (IRE), unplaced, reported that the colt hung left-handed.

Franny Norton, the rider of BARWICK, unplaced, reported that the gelding was denied a clear run.

Race 7 – 5:50pm INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT HANDICAP

The Stewards considered the apparent improvement in form of the winner, REPUTATION (IRE), ridden by Jason Hart and trained by John Quinn, compared with its previous run at York on 17 May 2017 where the gelding finished fifteenth of 16, beaten by 12 lengths. They noted the trainer’s representative’s explanation that the gelding was better suited by the Good, Good to Firm in places ground. They ordered REPUTATION (IRE) to be routine tested.

The Stewards gave permission for LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE), trained by David C Griffiths, to go early and be led to post.

Mohamed Moubarak, the trainer of SIR OTTOMAN (FR), unplaced, reported that the gelding was unsuited by the track.

Liam Jones, the rider of CLEAR SPRING (IRE), unplaced, reported that the gelding anticipated the start and was slowly away.

INVESTEC DERBY FESTIVAL 2017, EPSOM DOWNS

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

INVESTEC DERBY DAY, SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Leading Trainers and Jockeys of the Investec Derby Festival

Leading Trainer

Name 1st 2nd 3rd

Aidan O’Brien IRE 2 2 1

John Gosden 2 1 1

Charlie Appleby 1 1 1

Richard Hannon 1 1 1

Andrew Balding 1 1 -

Mark Johnston 1 1 -

Ruth Carr 1 - -

Tony Coyle 1 - -

William Jarvis 1 - -

Hughie Morrison 1 - -

John Quinn 1 - -

Roger Varian 1 - -

Richard Fahey - 2 3

John Best - 1 -

Simon Dow - 1 -

Paul Midgely - 1 -

David O’Meara - 1 -

Ed Watson - 1 -

David Elsworth - - 2

Ralph Beckett - - 1

Clive Cox - - 1

David Giffiths - - 1

Eve Johnson Houghton - - 1

Johnny Murtagh IRE - - 1

Leading Jockey

Name 1st 2nd 3rd

Silvestre de Sousa 2 2 1

Ryan Moore 2 2 1

James Doyle 2 1 -

Frankie Dettori 1 3 1

William Buick 1 - 1

Tom Eaves 1 - 1

Padraig Beggy 1 - -

Jason Hart 1 - -

Adam Kirby 1 - -

Oisin Murphy 1 - -

James Sullivan 1 - -

Jim Crowley - 1 -

Martin Dwyer - 1 -

Tony Hamilton - 1 -

Paul Mulrennan - 1 -

Franny Norton - 1 -

Pat Smullen - 1 -

Pat Dobbs - - 2

Paul Hanagan - - 2

David Allan - - 1

Fran Berry - - 1

Seamie Heffernan - - 1

Sam Hitchcott - - 1

Tom Queally - - 1