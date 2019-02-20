Intrigue digs deep in Newcastle Fast-Track Qualifier to book Good Friday place Posted by racenews on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Deep Intrigue produced another battling performance to gain a third All-Weather success in the £30,000 Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Conditions Race, a Fast-Track Qualifier, at Newcastle today, Wednesday, February 20.

In winning the six-furlong Tapeta contest, the Mark Johnston-trained Dark Angel colt secures a free and automatic place in the £150,000 Ladbrokes Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championship over the same distance on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 19.

Deep Intrigue, who made all when scoring over the same trip at Chelmsford City in December and Lingfield Park on January 16, was again prominent and raced in a close second under Danny Tudhope behind Quiet Endeavour (11/1, Archie Watson/Hollie Doyle).

All seven runners looked to hold chances entering the final furlong, with 5/2 second favourite Deep Intrigue quickening well to take up the running soon after and repelling the late challenge of the 100/1 outsider Call Me Ginger (Jim Goldie/Jamie Gormley) to prevail by a neck in 1m 13.46s.

Don Armado (7/1, Stuart Williams/Callum Rodriguez) took third, a half-length further back, with Barbill (Mick Channon/John Egan), sent off the 13/8 favourite on his All-Weather debut following a Listed victory on turf in France in November, coming home fourth.

Tudhope commented: “Deep Intrigue was very tough and had to battle, but I think he was only doing what he had to do. I think he is a proper horse.

“Franny Norton said to me the other day to just be careful that he is not too keen and it might be better to drop my hands on him. That is what I did and he wasn’t given a chance to be too keen at this track.

“He won well around Lingfield on his latest start and is a lovely horse with a good future. He is in good hands and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him step up in trip in time as well.

“I think not going round a bend today probably helped, but he will go back to Lingfield for Finals Day now and he likes it there, so I wish him all the best.”

Deep Intrigue has been successful on four of his seven starts and only once finished out of the first three.

Deep Intrigue, owned by Clipper Logistics, winning at Newcastle today

American Graffiti and Keyser Soze, who defied top-weight to complete a hat-trick in the seven-furlong £45,000 Adam Kirby had failed to record an All-Weather victory at Newcastle previously, but the three-time All-Weather champion jockey enjoyed a double this afternoon withand, who defied top-weight to complete a hat-trick in the seven-furlong £45,000 sunracing.co.uk Handicap.

The Richard Spencer-trained Keyser Soze (13/8 favourite) was held up towards the rear of the nine-strong field before quickening strongly to lead just inside the final furlong.

The five-year-old son of Arcano ran on well for a smooth three quarters of a length victory over Gallipoli (Richard Fahey/Tony Hamilton) and is now four from five on the All-Weather.

Keyser Soze had previously annexed a pair of seven-furlong handicaps at Lingfield Park and a return to the Surrey course for the £150,000 Sun Racing Mile All-Weather Championship on Finals Day could now be on the cards for the Newmarket-based horse, who also holds an entry on turf in the Unibet Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster on March 30.

Adam Kirby commented: “I am really pleased. The only thing I was worried about was the track as it is very dead, but fair play to Keyser Soze – he picked up nicely and has a lovely turn of foot. He is moving great and is in good shape.

“He likes to be ridden cold and comes alive at halfway. I am really chuffed with him and pleased for Richard Spencer and all the owners.

“Keyser Soze has a very good turn of foot and is going the right way, which is the most important thing.”

American Graffiti (13/8), a three-year-old son of Pivotal owned by Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby, had earlier given Kirby his first Newcastle All-Weather success in the 10-furlong Ladbrokes Novice Stakes, winning easily by six lengths from odds-on favourite Battle Of Paradise (Sir Mark Prescott/Luke Morris).