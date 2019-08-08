International jockeys look ahead to Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot Posted by racenews on Thursday, August 8, 2019 · Leave a Comment

INTERNATIONAL JOCKEYS LOOK AHEAD TO SATURDAY’S DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP AT ASCOT

Five international jockeys taking part in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot this Saturday, August 10, looked ahead to the team competition at a media event held at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, London, today (Thursday, August 8).

Jockeys Yuga Kawada (Japan), Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu (Hong Kong) and Mark Zahra(Australia), who form the Rest Of The World team, plus Jamie Kah (Australia) andNanako Fujita (Japan), part of The Girls team, discussed the world’s premier international jockeys’ competition, which has four competing teams: Great Britain & Ireland, Europe, Rest Of The World and the 2018 winners, The Girls.

Left to Right:

Yuga Kawada, Nanako Fujita, Mark Zahra, Jamie Kah & Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu

The six-race card, worth a boosted £360,000 in prize money, gets underway at 1.05pm, with each Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup race having £60,000 in prize money.

Odds have been determined by Betfred, the official bookmaker at Ascot, with Great Britain & Ireland, and The Girls 9/4 joint favourites, while 3/1 is offered about both Europe and the Rest of the World.

Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said “There are so many potential stories in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup that it should make enthralling viewing.

“Hot on the heels of Deirdre winning at Glorious Goodwood, Japan is represented by Yuga Kawada (10/1 for the Silver Saddle) in the ROW team and also The Girls’ team features Nanako Fujita (9/1), who showed her prowess in Sweden earlier this year.

“Gerald Mosse (8/1) bids to become the first jockey to claim a third Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle after winning the title while leading Europe to victory in 2008 and 2013.

“Danny Tudhope, a 13/2 shot for the Silver Saddle, had an excellent Royal Ascot back in June, gaining four winners during the week, and will look to add to his haul to aid his Flat Jockeys’ title challenge.

“And don’t forget defending champion Hayley Turner either, who herself made history on this stage two months ago when becoming the second female to ride a winner at Royal Ascot. She is the 5/1 favourite to emulate her Silver Saddle success 12 months’ ago.”

BETFRED ODDS – DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP – WINNING TEAM

9/4 Great Britain & Ireland, 9/4 The Girls, 3/1 Europe, 3/1 Rest of the World

WIN ONLY

BETFRED ODDS – DUBAI DUTY FREE SHERGAR CUP – ALISTAIR HAGGIS SILVER SADDLE WINNER

5/1 Hayley Turner, 13/2 Jamie Spencer, Tadhg O’Shea, Daniel Tudhope, 8/1 Gerald Mosse, 9/1 Nanako Fujita, 10/1 Yuga Kawada, Mark Zahra, 11/1 Filip Minarik, Adrie de Vries, 12/1 Vincent Chak-Yiu Ho, 14/1 Jamie Kah

EACH-WAY 1/5 ODDS 1-2-3

22-year-old Jamie Kah is one of the rising stars in Australian racing. The daughter of John and Karen Kah, who represented Australia as speed skaters in the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics, Kah began her career in Adelaide.

She proved a major success and by the end of her first season (2012/13), she had won the Adelaide Jockeys’ Premiership, the first apprentice to do so in almost 20 years.

Kah took a break from the sport for four months in 2015 and travelled across Europe. This saw her ride work for Sir Michael Stoute and Jeremy Gask during a trip to Britain. After initially struggling on her return, the jockey set a record for most wins by a female jockey in an Australian season in 2016/17 with 129 wins. After winning the Adelaide Jockeys’ Premiership for a third time in 2017/18, she made the big move to Melbourne in January 2019 and recorded a first G1 win aboard Harlem in the Australian Cup at Flemington in March.

Discussing her career and Saturday’s team competition, in which she will appear on The Girls team alongside Hayley Turner and Japan’s Nanako Fujita, she said: “I’ve ridden in something similar to the Shergar Cup in New Zealand, but I got allotted some slow horses, so hopefully I do better on Saturday!

“It’s a very different experience riding in team competitions, because even if you can’t win yourself, you are hopeful that your team-mates can.

“It would be very special to ride a winner at Ascot on Saturday and to win the event with the other girls would be a great thrill and is definitely something on my list.

“I didn’t have a racing background, but after working in a stable at a young age, I got the bug for racing. My career began in Adelaide and I enjoyed a lot of success during my time there.

“It was a split-second decision to move from Adelaide to Melbourne. Adelaide was home to me, but it became a little bit easy for me by the end. I thought that I had to make the move and whilst the first month was difficult, it has proved worthwhile.

“In my first month, I did not ride a winner and I was exhausted from all the trackwork I was doing. However, once the winners started coming, I got into a roll and I now love riding in Melbourne.

“Melbourne is very different to Adelaide. The class of horse is better and the prize money is also higher. David Hayes used to send horses over to Adelaide and that allowed me to develop a good relationship with him. When I then made the move to Melbourne, he helped me out and then a lot of the other stables started to recognise my ability – having contacts proved very important for me.

“It was tough in the beginning moving to Melbourne, but it has definitely been worth it and all the hard work has paid off.

“I rode out for Sir Michael Stoute and Jeremy Gask when I came over to ride in England. The horses over here were beautiful and that really sparked my love for racing again. I have to thank them for that and it also sparked an interest in me wanting to ride over in England at some stage.

“I started riding when I was 16 and it got to a stage where there were too many pressures and I just needed to grow up a little bit and have a break from the game. That break allowed me to grow up a little and I got the love for horses back after being in England.

“I think I’ve ridden 790 career winners now, so I had a lot of success early and I was fortunate to get support from a lot of trainers. Having ridden that many winners so early in my career, there is always a pressure to ride more winners, which is something I am having to deal with. However, the highs of racing are bigger than the lows and that is why we love it.

“A lot of people doubted my move to Melbourne and whether I could make it, so having that G1 winner in March was a big relief and a monkey off my back going forward. That success proves that I did make it.

“Hopefully, I can pick up some nice rides throughout the rest of the year in Australia and it would be lovely to have some winners at the (Melbourne) Carnival. Another G1 winner would also be great.

“I know it’s very hard, but I would love one day to have a short stint in Hong Kong. It would also be great to keep coming back over here.

“I got to ride next to Winx in her last race and I was drawn in the stall next to her which was unbelievable.

“My other dream would be to ride in a Melbourne Cup. It is the race that stops a nation and it would be really special to ride in the race.”

The 2019 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup sees two jockeys participating from Japan. The racing powerhouse country enjoyed a tremendous victory at Glorious Goodwood last week when Deirdre captured the G1 Nassau Stakes and both jockeys are hoping that the run can continue at Ascot on Saturday.

Jamie Kah

Nanako Fujita, who celebrates her 22nd birthday tomorrow, has already broken records as an apprentice in Japan, where she has partnered 70 Japan Racing Association (JRA) winners.

She became winning-most female jockey of all-time in her home country just under a year ago and was the first female JRA rider to participate in a G1 race when fifth in the February Stakes at Tokyo earlier this year.

Fujita has also already enjoyed success on the international stage, having won the third edition of the Women Jockeys’ World Cup at Bro Park in Sweden on June 30 this year.

On Saturday, she claims a 3lb allowance and is part of The Girls team alongside captain Hayley Turner, Britain’s most-successful female jockey, and Jamie Kah from Australia.

Speaking at today’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup press event at the IOD in London, Fujita said: “I am very pleased to be able to participate in such a prestigious event as the Shergar Cup.

“I have not yet been to Ascot, but I have been looking at what kind of course it is and doing my homework. I think it looks very different to the courses we have in Japan.

“The Women Jockeys’ World Cup in Sweden was a really good experience and to actually win it was a really big thing for me.

“Riding overseas has been a really good experience and great for the development of my career.”

When asked about her goals for the future, she said: “My aim is to be a good jockey and to be trusted and loved.

“Winning in the UK is a very big thing for Japanese racing, so it was a huge moment when Deirdre won at Goodwood last week. Hopefully, I can follow it with some success on Saturday.”

Nanako Fujita

The other Japanese jockey participating on Saturday is Yuga Kawada, who will captain the Rest Of The World team. The 33-year-old has ridden over 1,200 winners in Japan, including 12 at G1 level, and currently heads the 2019 JRA jockey standings.

Kawada is no stranger to riding in the UK, having had a spell with Newmarket trainer Roger Varian in the summer of 2018, when he partnered four winners from 30 rides.

Kawada said today: “I rode in the UK last summer. It was a very different experience to riding back home in Japan.

“The tracks back home tend to be very flat and similar, whereas over here every track is different.

“I did ride at Ascot when I was over here last year, but I am not sure if my experience will help the team very much as I only had one mount there.

“I have participated in a jockeys’ competition before in Turkey. I think events like the Shergar Cup are good for racing and as a jockey it is a good experience and hopefully I can learn something to help develop my riding skills.

“I met my teammates for the first time this morning. I learnt that Mark (Zahra) is from Melbourne and so we had a chat about racing there, as I know a young Japanese jockey who is going to go and ride out there.

“When Deirdre won at Goodwood last week, it was a huge moment for Japanese racing, especially as Goodwood is so different from anywhere in Japan. It showed we can win good races anywhere.

“I am proud to be representing Japan at Ascot on Saturday and am here to do my best.”

Yuga Kawada

Mark Zahra has picked a good time to be an Australian in England. With Justin Langer’s men going 1-0 up in the five-test Ashes series earlier this week at Edgbaston, he and the rest of the Australian population are revelling in the possibility of a first Ashes series victory in England since 2001.

More immediately, the 37-year-old is relishing the opportunity to ride in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot for the first time.

Zahra began his career in Western Australia, but has been based for the majority of his career in Melbourne. He registered a first century of winners in the 2015/16 season and is a regular top-five finisher in the Australian jockeys’ championship.

Zahra who rides on a freelance basis for a number of trainers including Peter & Paul Snowden, David Hayes & Tom Dabernig & Darren Weir, is having his first rides in England on Saturday. However, he has ridden overseas including in Hong Kong and Japan.

Zahra is part of the Rest Of The World team along with Vincent Ho (Hong Kong) and Yuga Kawada (Japan – captain).

Looking ahead to Saturday, Zahra said: “It’s going to be a big thrill to ride at Ascot on Saturday. I’ve never ridden in England before, let alone at Ascot so I’m really looking forward to getting on this Saturday. I’ve seen a fair bit of Ascot on TV and it’s great to finally be here.

“I always watch Royal Ascot and it is a brilliant spectacle. I don’t get to watch a lot of UK racing because of the time difference, but it will be great to ride at Ascot.

“It is a very special track and even for us Australians, our sprinters have done very well at the track in the past. Some of our best horses such as Black Caviar have come and made an even bigger name for themselves.

“I’ve got a little bit of time off and they invited me to come and ride over here. It fitted into my schedule and I’m delighted that I’m able to take part.

“I took two months off towards the end of the season and I’m feeling very refreshed now and can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve had problems with my weight in the past and that is something that I have to battle with. However, I try my best to keep it under control as best I can. I’m based in Melbourne and have been based there for most of my career.

“I started my career in Western Australia and did some international stints in Singapore and Hong Kong. It’s been very special to have the opportunity to ride in places such as Hong Kong and to now have the opportunity to ride in England is a great thrill.

“I am a freelance rider. I ride a fair bit for Darren Hayes, the Snowden’s and Darren Weir. I am able to ride for a lot of different people and that is great for me.

“I’ve finished third or fourth in the last couple of seasons in Australia. I usually take the last two months of the year off anyway, so I’m delighted with the amount of winners I’m riding. It’s always great to be competitive near the top of the jockeys’ standings.

“Racing in Australia is incredible at the moment. We’ve just come off the back of the Winx story of course, but the prize money in the country now is probably second to just Japan in terms of value.

“We’ve got some high-quality horses and some fantastic racing so the state of racing in the country at the minute could not be any better. It keeps going from strength to strength.

“I’ve been fortunate to ride some talented horses throughout my career including Sepoy. I was very fortunate to ride for Godolphin for three years and it was an honour to ride for them.

“I met my Rest of the World teammates for the first time this morning. Yuga has come out for the Melbourne Cup before, but both of them are top-class riders and hopefully if we can put it all together then we can have a real chance of winning on Saturday.

“Yuga is a great Japanese jockey and Vincent has held his own in Hong Kong for a good while now. He also has experience of riding in Britain which is another big help. Hopefully, if we put our heads together and work well as a team, then we might be able to get the money.

“I flew in this morning. I will probably have to go and lose a bit of weight tomorrow, look at my rides and then just walk the course. I fly back to Australia on Monday and will look to be riding again out there on Wednesday – it’s a flying visit!”

Mark Zahra

Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu, who rides as C Y Ho in Hong Kong, has been in Britain for three weeks preparing for this year’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and he has warmed up for the competition with three victories between July 29 and August 3 – two for Mark Johnston and one for Keith Dalgleish, all in Scotland.

The 29-year-old is enjoying a second stint with Johnston, Britain’s winning-most trainer and has been riding out for the Yorkshire-based handler daily. He will represent the Rest Of The World team at Ascot on Saturday alongside Japan’s Yuga Kawada and Australia’s Mark Zahra.

Born in Hong Kong, Ho enjoyed his best tally domestically during the 2018/19 season, which has just finished, with 56 victories and fourth place in the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship.

Discussing his stint in Britain and the Shergar Cup, Ho said: “I came to Ascot to watch Enable win the King George in 2017. In Hong Kong, we always have Royal Ascot on live. I have watched a lot of racing at Ascot and I will walk the track on Saturday morning to get to know it.

“Riding over here for the last two and a half weeks has definitely helped me. However, I would not say that it gives me an advantage over the other jockeys riding in the competition. They are all top jockeys and they will adapt to the track. I have at least got to know what most UK horses are like.

“The Shergar Cup is probably going to be the only event I have ever ridden in where it is not about yourself. You have teammates and sometimes you can help out your team-mates.

“The Shergar Cup has a very long history and you get to ride against all the top jockeys in the world. It is a special event and it’s great to have all the different teams as well.

“I had a great season in Hong Kong. I had 56 winners and two G3 successes. I have come to Britain hoping to learn more and to therefore come back to Hong Kong stronger and more knowledgeable. I would love to win an international G1. I have ridden G3 winners and they are my biggest victories to date, but my target is to record a G1 winner.

“Horses here are trained differently and the emphasis is on stamina. The riding style here is also very different. In Hong Kong, it is all about being quick out of the gates and getting a good position early on. It is a little bit different here where you have more time to settle the horse, but it is a great learning experience.

“Mark Johnston has been very good to me. I have learnt a lot in terms of the training of horses and why his horses are so tough. When I ride in races for Mark, he always gives the jockey the confidence to decide what to do in races. I will stay in Britain for a little bit longer after the Shergar Cup and I will continue to be based in Middleham with Mark.

“In terms of prize money, Hong Kong is one of the best places to be based and I am very lucky that I am able to ride there. There are a lot of talented horses in Hong Kong too.

“I do not set any numbers in terms of targets for myself. I just want to keep on improving every day.”

Factfiles on the five riders portrayed above can be found below the runners, riders, draw and betting.

Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup

Declared runners with jockeys & odds from Ascot’s official bookmaker Betfred

1:05pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash 5f

1 (5) Danzeno 8 9 12 Michael Appleby Mr A. M. Wragg Gerald Mosse EUR

2 (7) Caspian Prince (IRE) ts 10 9 12 Michael Appleby Mr Stephen Louch Yuga Kawada ROW

3 (12) Final Venture 7 9 10 Paul Midgley Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Jamie Kah GIRLS

4 (11) Corinthia Knight (IRE) 4 9 10 Archie Watson Ontoawinner & Partner Adrie de Vries EUR

5 (4) Recon Mission (IRE) 3 9 8 Tony Carroll Mr B. J. Millen Tadhg O’Shea GBI

6 (3) Encore d’Or 7 9 7 Robert Cowell Mrs Morley,G Johnson,Newsells Park Stud Danny Tudhope GBI

7 (2) Foolaad ts 8 9 6 Roy Bowring Mr K. Nicholls Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

8 (8) Lancelot du Lac (ITY) h 9 9 6 Dean Ivory Michael & Heather Yarrow Hayley Turner GIRLS

9 (6) Street Parade ts 3 9 4 Stuart Williams Mr T. W. Morley Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

10 (1) Stone of Destiny 4 9 4 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Filip Minarik EUR

R11 (9) Green Power 4 9 3 John Gallagher Nino’s Partnership

R12 (10) Tropics (USA) h 11 9 2 Dean Ivory Mr Dean Ivory

Betfred odds: 3/1 Danzeno, 13/2 Corinthia Knight, Final Venture 7/1 Caspian Prince, Green Power (RES 1) 8/1 Foolaad, Recon Mission, Stone Of Destiny 10/1 Lancelot Du Lac, Tropics (RES 2) 11/1 Encore D’Or 14/1 Street Parade

EACH-WAY 1/5 ODDS 1-2-3. DAY OF RACE RULES APPLY

1:40pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers 1m 7f 209y

1 (5) Aircraft Carrier (IRE) v 4 10 0 John Ryan Mr John Stocker Tadhg O’Shea GBI

2 (8) What A Welcome 5 9 13 Patrick Chamings Mrs K Meredith and Partners Filip Minarik EUR

3 (2) Time To Study (FR) p 5 9 8 Ian Williams Mr K. Sohi Gerald Mosse EUR

4 (10) Alfredo (IRE) ts, p 7 9 8 Seamus Durack Mr Stephen Tucker & Mr Keith Mcintosh Jamie Spencer GBI

5 (1) Lorelina 6 9 7 Andrew Balding Lisahully Investments Ltd Jamie Kah GIRLS

6 (11) Billy Ray 4 9 7 Mick Channon Mr P. Trant Danny Tudhope GBI

7 (6) Eddystone Rock (IRE) 7 9 6 John Best Curtis, Malt & Williams Hayley Turner GIRLS

8 (7) Theglasgowwarrior 5 9 5 Jim Goldie Mrs Lucille Bone Mark Zahra ROW

9 (4) Grandee (IRE) 5 9 4 Roger Fell Nick Bradley Racing 16 & Sohi & Partner Yuga Kawada ROW

10 (3) Blue Laureate 4 9 3 Ian Williams Mr A. Dale Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

R11 (12) Al Kout h 5 9 0 Heather Main John Rylands and Wetumpka Racing

R12 (9) Diocletian (IRE) 4 9 0 Andrew Balding Mr Richard Wilmot-Smith

Betfred odds: 4/1 Billy Ray, 6/1 Blue Laureate, What A Welcome, 7/1 Lorelina, Time To Study, Diocletian (RES 2) 8/1 Eddystone Rock, Grandee, Theglasgowwarrior, 14/1 Aircraft Carrier, Alfredo, Al Kout (RES 1)

EACH-WAY 1/5 ODDS 1-2-3. DAY OF RACE RULES APPLY

2:15pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge 1m 3f 211y

1 (2) Reshoun (FR) p 5 9 7 Ian Williams Michael Watt & Roy David Jamie Spencer GBI

2 (4) Restorer 7 9 7 Ian Williams Dr Marwan Koukash Adrie de Vries EUR

3 (10) Indianapolis (IRE) p 4 9 7 James Given Mr Alex Owen Mark Zahra ROW

4 (3) Melting Dew p 5 9 6 Sir Michael Stoute Mr Robert Ng Hayley Turner GIRLS

5 (9) Koeman 5 9 6 Mick Channon Peter Taplin & Susan Bunney Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

6 (5) Big Kitten (USA) 4 9 6 William Haggas Mr Hussain Alabbas Lootah Yuga Kawada ROW

7 (12) Badenscoth 5 9 5 Dean Ivory Mr Peter J. Skinner Danny Tudhope GBI

8 (7) Temple Church (IRE) 5 9 5 Hughie Morrison P. C. J. Dalby & R. D. Schuster Tadhg O’Shea GBI

9 (6) Genetics (FR) 5 9 4 Andrew Balding DJT Racing Partnership Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

10 (11) Mandarin (GER) 5 9 4 Ian Williams Sohi & Sohi Filip Minarik EUR

R11 (8) Hyanna 4 9 2 Eve Johnson Houghton Mr G. C. Vibert

R12 (1) Breath Caught 4 9 2 David Simcock Amo Racing Limited

Betfred odds: 4/1 Mandarin, 5/1 Big Kitten, 13/2 Indianapolis, Melting Dew, 8/1 Reshoun, Temple Church, Hyanna (RES 1), Breath Caught (RES 2), 9/1 Genetics, 10/1 Koeman 11/1 Badenscoth 12/1 Restorer

EACH-WAY 1/5 ODDS 1-2-3. DAY OF RACE RULES APPLY

2:50pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile 7f 213y

1 (1) Another Batt (IRE) 4 9 13 Richard Hughes Excel Racing (Another Batt) Jamie Kah GIRLS

2 (7) Breden (IRE) 9 9 13 Linda Jewell The Breden Racing Partnership Mark Zahra ROW

3 (3) Zwayyan bl 6 9 11 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Yuga Kawada ROW

4 (10) Original Choice (IRE) 5 9 10 Nick Littmoden Mr A. A. Goodman Adrie de Vries EUR

5 (5) Waarif (IRE) 6 9 10 David O’Meara Middleham Park Racing XLIX Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

6 (11) Zhui Feng (IRE) 6 9 10 Amanda Perrett John Connolly & Odile Griffith Gerald Mosse EUR

7 (8) Nicholas T 7 9 9 Jim Goldie Mr James Callow & Mr J. S. Goldie Jamie Spencer GBI

8 (4) War Glory (IRE) 6 9 9 Richard Hannon Mr Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Filip Minarik EUR

9 (6) Via Serendipity ts 5 9 8 Stuart Williams Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited Tadhg O’Shea GBI

10 (2) Power of Darkness 4 9 7 Marcus Tregoning Mr R. C. C. Villers Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

R11 (12) Nicklaus ts 4 9 5 William Haggas Highclere Thoroughbred Racing – Nicklaus

R12 (9) Enigmatic (IRE) 5 9 2 Alan Bailey Mr Trevor Milner

Betfred odds: 7/2 Power Of Darkness, 5/1 Via Serendipity, 13/2 Another Batt, 7/1 Zwayyan, 8/1 Waarif, 9/1 Original Choice, 10/1 Breden, Nicholas T, War Glory, Nicklaus (RES 1), 11/1 Zhui Feng, 14/1 Enigmatic (RES 2)

EACH-WAY 1/5 ODDS 1-2-3. DAY OF RACE RULES APPLY

3:25pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic 1m 3f 211y

1 (3) Boerhan 3 10 0 William Haggas Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Danny Tudhope GBI

2 (10) Vivid Diamond (IRE) 3 9 12 Mark Johnston Mr Markus Graff Tadhg O’Shea GBI

3 (7) Never Do Nothing (IRE) 3 9 8 Andrew Balding Mr A Brooke-Rankin & Partner Mark Zahra ROW

4 (8) Aspire Tower (IRE) 3 9 5 Steve Gollings North Yorkshire B’stock and B. McNeill Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

5 (9) Sapa Inca (IRE) 3 9 5 Mark Johnston China Horse Club International Limited Hayley Turner GIRLS

6 (11) Asian Angel (IRE) 3 9 4 Mark Johnston Dr J. Walker Jamie Spencer GBI

7 (6) Rowland Ward bl 3 9 4 Ralph Beckett H.H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Nanako Fujita (3) GIRLS

8 (5) Sophosc (IRE) 3 9 3 Joseph Tuite The Harefield Racing Club Adrie de Vries EUR

9 (4) Yellow Tiger (FR) p 3 9 1 Ian Williams Mr K. Sohi Jamie Kah GIRLS

10 (1) Amber Spark (IRE) 3 9 1 Richard Fahey Nick Bradley Racing 9 & Sohi and Partner Gerald Mosse EUR

R11 (12) Zuba 3 8 13 (3lb ex) Amanda Perrett John Connolly & Odile Griffith

R12 (2) Grey d’Ars (FR) 3 8 12 Nick Littmoden R.Favarulo, G.Chesneaux, N.Littmoden

Betfred odds: 4/1 Vivid Diamond, 5/1 Never Do Nothing, Rowland Ward, Sapa Inca, 9/1 Boerhan, Zuba (RES 1) 10/1 Asian Angel, Sophosc, 12/1 Aspire Tower, Yellow Tiger 14/1 Amber Spark, Grey D’Ars (RES 2)

EACH-WAY 1/5 ODDS 1-2-3. DAY OF RACE RULES APPLY

4:00pm £60,000 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint 6f

1 (7) The Cruising Lord 3 10 0 Michael Attwater Mrs M. S. Teversham Filip Minarik EUR

2 (8) Barbill (IRE) 3 9 13 Mick Channon Mrs Susan Bunney Mark Zahra ROW

3 (4) Junius Brutus (FR) 3 9 13 Ralph Beckett King Power Racing Co Ltd Jamie Kah GIRLS

4 (5) Magical Wish (IRE) 3 9 12 Richard Hannon Middleham Park Racing XXXV Vincent C. Y. Ho ROW

5 (12) Victory Day (IRE) 3 9 11 William Haggas Clipper Logistics Jamie Spencer GBI

6 (2) Pass The Vino (IRE) 3 9 10 Paul D’Arcy Rowley Racing Hayley Turner GIRLS

7 (1) Kinks 3 9 9 Mick Channon David Hudd, Chris Wright & Ann Black Adrie de Vries EUR

8 (11) Jack’s Point 3 9 9 William Muir Mr C. L. A. Edginton Gerald Mosse EUR

9 (3) Hero Hero (IRE) 3 9 9 Andrew Balding King Power Racing Co Ltd Danny Tudhope GBI

10 (10) Woven 3 9 7 David Simcock Never Say Die Partnership Yuga Kawada ROW

R11 (6) Yousini 3 9 6 Kevin Ryan Middleham Park Racing XXI

R12 (9) Buckingham (IRE) 3 8 12 Eve Johnson Houghton The Buckingham Partnership

Betfred odds: 9/4 Victory Day, 9/2 Pass The Vino, 6/1 Hero Hero, Kinks, 10/1 Jack’s Point, 12/1 Barbill, Junius Brutus, Magical Wish, Yousini (RES 1), 16/1 The Cruising Lord, Woven 20/1 Buckingham (RES 2)

EACH-WAY 1/5 ODDS 1-2-3. DAY OF RACE RULES APPLY

FACTFILES

Jamie Kah (Australia, The Girls) Born: December 7, 1996 Background: daughter of John and Karen Kah, who represented Australia as speed skaters in the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics. John was part of the speed skating relay team that won gold over 5000 metres at the 1991 World Championships. Jamie participated in pony clubs in her youth and started working for trainer John Macmillan when she was 14, initially as a groom. Within six months, she was riding track work for Macmillan before school, at weekends, and during her holidays. Started her jockey apprenticeship with Macmillan upon leaving school in 2011 and her first winner came at Clare on April 7, 2012. Kah had notched 40 winners within six months and by the end of her first full season (2012/13) she had won the Adelaide Jockeys’ Premiership, the first apprentice to do so in almost 20 years. By the time she turned 18, she had won 163 races in just over 20 months. After a tough spell in the saddle that included fellow rider Caitlin Forest dying of injuries sustained in fall, Khah announced in March, 2015, that she was taking break for an unspecified length of time, and ultimately did not return to Australia until August that year. During this period she travelled across Europe with a friend and also rode work in England for trainers Sir Michael Stoute and Jeremy Gask. Having initially struggled on her return, she set a record for most wins by a female jockey in an Australian season in 2016/17, ending the campaign with 129 wins. 500th career win followed at Morphettville in July, 2017. Won the Adelaide Jockeys’ Premiership for a third time in 2017/18. Moved the Melbourne in January, 2019, to further her career and duly landed her first G1 on Harlem in the Australian Cup at Flemington in March. Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut

Nanako Fujita (Japan, The Girls) Born: August 9, 1997 Background: grew up in Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, in eastern Japan. From a family that is not involved in racing, which is rare for Japanese jockeys. As a child, she practiced Kendo (Japanese martial arts) and karate. Dreamed of becoming a jockey after watching racing on TV in sixth grade. Enrolled jockey school in 2013, aged 15, and was granted a Japan Racing Association licence three years later, making her the first woman to debut on the circuit for 16 years. First victory came aboard Ascii Code at Urawa Racecourse on March 24, 2016. The following year saw her break the record for most wins in a season by a JRA female jockey – she ended the campaign with 14 winners, eclipsing the previous best of 11 set by Yukiko Masuwaza in 1997. Surpassed the record for most career wins by a JRA female jockey on August 25, 2018, when notching up her 35th success at Niigata Racecourse. In February this year, she became the first female JRA jockey to compete in a G1 race, finishing 5th on Copano Kicking in the February Stakes at Tokyo Racecourse. Has been successful in 70 JRA races. Won the third edition of the Women Jockeys’ World Cup at Bro Park, Sweden, on June 30, after winning two of the five races. She also gained overseas experience in the 2016 Ladies World Championship in the UAE and the 2017 International Mixed Doubles Jockeys Challenge in Macau. She was due to make her UK debut at Sandown Park in 2016 in a round of the HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies World Championship but was unable to participate when her intended purebred Arabian mount, Ultimate Force, unseated her in the paddock and then got loose, leading to the horse being withdrawn. Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut

Yuga Kawada (Captain ROW, Japan) Born: October 15, 1985 Background: father Takayoshi Kawada, a former jockey, is a trainer at Saga Racecourse in Japan. His uncle is also a jockey-turned-trainer. Yuga was granted a Japan Racing Association licence in March, 2004, and rode his first winner the same month at Hanshin Racecourse. Breakthrough season came in 2008 when landing his first Classic race and G1 on Captain Thule in the Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2,000 Guineas). Since 2010, has regularly finished among the top 10 jockeys riding on the JRA circuit. Best year came in 2013 when second with 120 wins, though is likely to better that in 2019 as he currently tops the JRA standings on 96 winners (as of August 6), 13 clear of nearest rival Christophe Lemaire. Has been associated with some of Japan’s best horses of recent times, including crack fillies Gentildonna and Harp Star, plus Japan’s 2015 Horse of The Year, Maurice. One of only eight jockeys in JRA history to have won all five Classic races in Japan. Has ridden over 1,200 winners in Japan, including 12 at G1 level. Spent part of last summer based in Newmarket with Roger Varian and rode his first UK winner on the stable’s Star Shield at Redcar on August 1. Won four races from 30 rides in the UK. Three other wins were provided by Tim Easterby, Brian Ellison and Sylvester Kirk. Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut

Mark Zahra (Australia, ROW) Born: June 26, 1982 Background: his father’s family emigrated to Australia from Malta in the 1960s and Mark grew up in Glen Forrest, near Perth in Western Australia. Interest in the sport was ignited by his grandfather and they regularly attended race meetings on a Saturday. By the age of 15, he had his heart set on becoming jockey even though he had never ridden a horse. Initially apprenticed to Dean White, his first ride came on dirt at Geraldton Racecourse on December 26, 1998, with his first winner coming at the same track aboard Winrosy on March 1, 1999. After a year honing his skills in Western Australia, Zahra was advised to head to Victoria where he completed his apprenticeship with leading handlers Brian Cox and then Tony McEvoy. Registered first G1 victory on the Jim Conlan-trained Above The Deck in the Doomben Cup in May, 2006. Rode his first winner for Darley in May 2009, which led him to being retained as second jockey to Sheikh Mohammed’s operation in Melbourne behind Kerrin McEvoy. A three-year association with Darley enabled Zahra to ride top-class performers such as Sepoy in their lead up races when McEvoy was required elsewhere. Riding better horses showcased Zahra’s talents to a wider audience and over the last 10 years he has established himself as one of Australia’s leading riders. In the 2015/16 season, he registered his first century, ending the campaign with 110 wins in total. Rides for a variety of stables, including Peter & Paul Snowden, David Hayes & Tom Dabernig, and Darren Weir. Has ridden overseas in Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, New Zealand and Singapore. Former long-term partner of Michelle Payne, who became the first female rider to win the Melbourne Cup in 2015. Relatively tall (5ft 8in) for a Flat jockey and works hard to maintain his weight. Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut

Vincent Ho Chak-Yiu (Hong Kong, ROW) Born: May 25, 1990 Background: Hong Kong Jockey Club Apprentice Jockeys’ School graduate. Completed his apprenticeship with trainer Lance O’Sullivan in New Zealand where he rode 44 winners. Debut season in Hong Kong in 2009/10 saw him register 10 wins. Claimed the Champion Apprentice title the following season with 39 successes. On October 1, 2012, he became a fully-fledged professional after riding his 70th winner in Hong Kong. Has now 268 winners in Hong Kong, including 56 during the 2018/19 season which saw him finish fourth in the jockeys’ championship. No stranger to success in Britain having ridden the Mark Johnston-trained X Rated to victory at Haydock Park on August 9, 2018, his first ride during a short spell here. Arrived early for 2019 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and has partnered three winners between July 29 and August 3 – two for Johnston and one for Keith Dalgleish, all in Scotland. Rides as C-Y Ho. Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut