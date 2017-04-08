International challengers among superb entries for All-Weather Championships Finals Day

This year’s All-Weather Championships Finals Day is set to be a fantastic day’s racing after 128 entries, including seven overseas-trained contenders, were received for the Good Friday highlight at Lingfield Park on April 14.

The tremendous seven-race card on Polytrack boasts £1 million in prize money, headlined by the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic (4.40pm) over a mile and a quarter, which has attracted 11 entries including last year’s winner Grendisar (Marco Botti).

The seven-year-old has run well in four appearances over the same course and distance this season but faces a tough task to defend his Middle Distance crown, with G3 Betway Winter Derby hero Convey (Sir Michael Stoute) and Listed Betway Quebec Stakes scorer Battalion (Jamie Osborne) also entered.

Absolute Blast (Archie Watson) was a close third behind Convey in the Betway Winter Derby and the five-year-old mare heads back to Lingfield Park on the back of a career-best success in the Listed Betfred Mobile Magnolia Stakes at Kempton Park on April 1.

Elbereth (Andrew Balding) came home third at G1 level on turf last year in the Premio Jockey Club and the six-year-old guaranteed her Good Friday place with a half-length victory in a Dundalk Fast-Track Qualifier on March 24.

Three French-trained entries for the Betway Easter Classic include the lightly-raced Extinguish (Criquette Head-Maarek), an easy winner at Chantilly in February, Allez Henri (Didier & Pauline Prod’homme), and last year’s third Metropol (Pia Brandt).

Metropol was fifth in this season’s Listed Betway Churchill Stakes at Lingfield Park in November and has since made four starts in France, headed by a straightforward success over nine furlongs at Chantilly in January.

The six-year-old, who also holds a Finals Day entry in the Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, is on course to make a quick reappearance after coming home fifth in a seven-furlong conditions race at Chantilly on April 3.

Brandt said today: “I have entered Metropol for both the Betway Easter Classic and the Sun Bets All-Weather Mile.

“We ran him at Chantilly the other day because he had a bad experience the run before and I wanted to boost his confidence. He did not have a hard race and that will hopefully set him up nicely for Lingfield.

“The two times he has run at Lingfield over 10 furlongs, he has travelled well to lead before getting worn down in the last 100 metres.

“I would like to try him over the mile although I am not sure if that race is going to be stronger than the other one. I have not been following the British form too closely so we will have to see how things are looking.”

The £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships (3.40pm) promises to be an outstanding renewal, with 19 entries including Listed Fast-Track Qualifier winners Ennaadd (Roger Varian), Salateen (David O’Meara) and Qurbaan (Francois Rohaut FR).

Qurbaan booked his Good Friday spot with an impressive display in the Prix Saonois at Deauville on February 18 and the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned colt has gained five wins from six starts on an All-Weather surface.

Rohaut reported today: “Qurbaan is definitely travelling over for the Sunbets All-Weather Mile. He has been prepping for the race for a while and is in good form.

“I don’t know much about who will be taking him on, but we know he loves an All-Weather track and a mile looks to be his best distance.

“The track at Lingfield Park is left-handed – like Cagnes – and should be no problem. The only slight concern is the travelling over because it will take two days. It is harder to manage but the horse is getting stronger and his mind is perfect.

“I think Qurbaan could be a Group horse in time. Last year he ran two good races on the turf after coming back from injury. He has improved since then and I hope he can continue to improve this season.”

My Target (Michael Wigham) holds the current course record for a mile at Lingfield Park and the six-year-old is aiming for a sixth course and distance win this season in the Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships.

Other leading entries include Keystroke (Jeremy Noseda), who was beaten a nose by Salateen in the Listed sunbets.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes, sunbets.co.uk Lincoln Trial Handicap victor Nimr (Richard Fahey), Grendisar and Sovereign Debt (Ruth Carr), a G2 runner-up on turf.

Betway Winter Derby second Pinzolo (Ismail Mohammed) looks set to step back up to two miles for the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships (2.10pm).

The 17 entries also feature Fast-Track Qualifier victors Winning Story (Saeed bin Suroor), Winterlude (Jennie Candlish), Watersmeet (Mark Johnston) and First Mohican (Alan King), plus Pique Sous (Willie Mullins IRE), who took the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2014.

All four Fast-Track Qualifier winners – Muffri’ha (William Haggas), Volunteer Point (Mick Channon), Realtra (Roger Varian) and Ashadihan (Kevin Ryan) – could clash in the £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships (2.40pm) over seven furlongs.

Muffri’ha followed up her victory in the 32Red EBF Stallions Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes in October with a string of fine efforts on turf in Dubai, including third in the G1 Jebel Hatta, while Chelmsford Fast-Track Qualifier winner Ashadihan has also run well at G1 level, having finished fifth in last year’s Falmouth Stakes.

Lancelot Du Lac (Dean Ivory) and Royal Birth (Stuart Williams), both Listed winners at Lingfield Park this season, feature among 16 contenders for the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships (3.10pm) over six furlongs.

Doc Sportello (Michael Herrington) and Sign Of The Kodiac (James Given) have both gained Fast-Track Qualifier victories. Other entries include Lingfield handicap winners Kimberella (Richard Fahey) and Encore D’Or (Robert Cowell) plus Pretend (Charlie Appleby), who will be bidding to return to the form that saw storm to glory in the 2015 Sprint Championships.

Second Thought (William Haggas), who stretched his unbeaten run on the All-Weather to three with victory in the Listed 32Red Spring Cup at Lingfield Park on March 4, heads 11 entries for the six-furlong £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships (4.10pm).

Fast-Track Qualifier scorers Dubai One (Saeed bin Suroor) and Visionary (Robert Cowell) could also line up along with 32Red Spring Cup second Sutter County (Mark Johnston) and Carlton Choice (Louis Baudron FR), who has won on the All-Weather and turf this year in France.

Racing gets underway at 1.40pm with the seven-furlong £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, which has attracted 40 entries including sunbets.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes fourth Amazour (Ismail Mohammed) and sunbets.co.uk Lincoln Trial Handicap runner-up Forceful Appeal (Simon Dow).

1.40pm £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards rated 80-100. Lowest weight 8st 7lb, highest weight 9st 12lb. Penalties: after April 1, for each race won 6lb. To be ridden by Apprentices. Allowances: Riders who, prior to April 11, 2017, have not ridden more than 50 winners in races under the Rules of Racing or the Rules of a recognised Racing Authority 3lb, riders who have not ridden more than 25 such winners 5lb, riders who have not ridden more than 10 such winners 7lb. Maximum field of 14.

Horse Age Owner Trainer
AL KHAN (IRE) 8 J C G Chua Kevin Ryan
AMAZOUR (IRE) 5 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Ismail Mohammed
BARAWEEZ (IRE) 7 A Barnes Brian Ellison
BINT DANDY (IRE) 6 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer
BOUCLIER (IRE) 7 M Chung David Loughnane
BOY IN THE BAR 6 Sovereign Racing Ian Williams
CHARLES MOLSON 6 Trolley Action Patrick Chamings
DOUGAN 5 Shropshire Wolves David Evans
DUTIFUL SON (IRE) 7 J C G Chua & Partner Simon Dow
ELJADDAAF (IRE) 6 Wentdale Ltd & Mrs L A Ivory Dean Ivory
FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 Mark McAllister Simon Dow
GENTLEMEN 6 Eventmaker Racehorses Phil McEntee
GEORGE WILLIAM 4 Lady Coventry & Partners Richard Hannon
GEORGIAN BAY (IRE) 7 Market Avenue Racing Club & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke
GREY DANUBE (IRE) 8 Brian Bunyan Darren Bunyan IRE
HAKAM (USA) 5 The Horse Watchers Michael Appleby
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 6 A Saha Michael Easterby
HORSTED KEYNES (FR) 7 Mrs J M Simcock David Simcock
IN THE RED (IRE) 4 Sunville Rail Limited Martin Smith
INAAM (IRE) 4 Yorkshire Connections Ltd Richard Fahey
INTRANSIGENT 8 Kingsclere Racing Club Andrew Balding
INTRUDE 5 Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited Stuart Williams
KADRIZZI (FR) 4 A Chapman & Wentdale Limited Dean Ivory
LADY LYDIA (IRE) 6 Vince Smith & Partner Gay Kelleway
NEXT STAGE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
ORDER OF SERVICE 7 Burflex (Scaffolding) Ltd Shaun Harris
OWER FLY 4 Green Pastures Farm Richard Hannon
PALAWAN 4 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne
PEARL SPECTRE (USA) 6 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee
PLUCKY DIP 6 Byron, Lavallin & Donnison John Ryan
SHYPEN 4 Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Richard Fahey
SHYRON 6 F Butler & Mrs Connie Taylor George Margarson
STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE) 4 A M Pickering Ed Vaughan
SUQOOR 4 P Venner Chris Dwyer
SUZI’S CONNOISSEUR 6 The Connoisseurs Stuart Williams
SWISS CROSS 10 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee
TAKE THE HELM 4 J S Threadwell Brian Meehan
THE WARRIOR (IRE) 5 The Warrior Partnership Amanda Perrett
TWIN POINT 6 F J Perry Charlie Fellowes
WAR GLORY (IRE) 4 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon


40 entries

 

2.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships, 1m 7f 169y

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Marathon Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: four-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 10lb; five-year-old and up colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer
COHESION 4 Andrew Duffield David Bridgwater
FIRST MOHICAN 9 HP Racing First Mohican Alan King
GAVLAR 6 Canisbay Bloodstock William Knight
GAWDAWPALIN (IRE) 4 H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk
HAINES 6 Bow River Racing Andrew Balding
ISHARAH (USA) 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Mark Johnston
JOHN REEL (FR) 8 D Edwards & Dave Evans David Evans
NATURAL SCENERY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
PETITE JACK 4 W Burn Neil King
PINZOLO 6 Sultan Ali Ismail Mohammed
PIQUE SOUS (FR) 10 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham Willie Mullins IRE
PRINCE OF ARRAN 4 Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes
STEVE ROGERS (IRE) 6 Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian
VETTORI RULES 4 Marc Walker & Partners Gay Kelleway
WATERSMEET 6 J Barson Mark Johnston
WINNING STORY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
WINTERLUDE (IRE) 7 Brian Verinder & Alan Baxter Jennie Candlish


17 entries

 

2.40pm £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Fillies and Mares, Sprint or Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer
ASHADIHAN 4 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan
BINT ARCANO (FR) 4 G B Turnbull Ltd Julie Camacho
BINT DANDY (IRE) 6 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer
CAROLINAE 5 The Dalmunzie Devils Partnership Charlie Fellowes
LADY LYDIA (IRE) 6 Vince Smith & Partner Gay Kelleway
MAKE MUSIC 4 Mrs I A Balding Andrew Balding
MUFFRI’HA (IRE) 5 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
REALTRA (IRE) 5 Yasushi Kubota Roger Varian
REBEL SURGE (IRE) 4 Rebel Racing III Richard Spencer
SHYPEN 4 Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Richard Fahey
STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE) 4 Alan Pickering Ed Vaughan
SUMMER ICON 4 Allen, Porter, Voute Partnership 1 Mick Channon
VOLUNTEER POINT (IRE) 5 Box 41 Mick Channon
YEAH BABY YEAH (IRE) 4 Winterbeck Manor Stud Gay Kelleway


14 entries

 

3.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, 6f

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Sprint Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer
BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) 6 B J Millen Tony Carroll
DOC SPORTELLO (IRE) 5 Acorn Racing Michael Herrington
DUTIFUL SON (IRE) 7 J C G Chua & Partner Simon Dow
ENCORE D’OR 5 Mrs Morley, G Johnson, Newsells Park Stud Robert Cowell
FUJIN 6 Mrs S L Robinson Shaun Harris
GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE) 4 Terry Reffell David Evans
KASBAH (IRE) 5 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett
KIMBERELLA 7 C Titcomb Richard Fahey
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 7 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory
MYTHMAKER 5 Crossfields Racing Bryan Smart
PEARL SPECTRE (USA) 6 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee
PRETEND (IRE) 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
REALIZE 7 JKB Racing Stuart Williams
ROYAL BIRTH 6 The Morley Family Stuart Williams
SIGN OF THE KODIAC (IRE) 4 The Cool Silk Partnership James Given
VERNE CASTLE 4 J C Smith Andrew Balding

 

16 entries

 

3.40pm £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, 1m

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer
ALFRED HUTCHINSON 9 R C Bond David O’Meara
CHESTNUT FIRE 5 B Dunn Daniel Loughnane
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 4 Abudiencia Co Ltd Andrew Balding
ENNAADD 4 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian
FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 Mark McAllister Simon Dow
GRENDISAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi Marco Botti
KEYSTROKE 5 Front Runner Racing III Jeremy Noseda
METROPOL (IRE) 6 Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot Pia Brandt FR
MY TARGET (IRE) 6 G Linder,M Wigham,J Williams,A Dearden Michael Wigham
MYTHICAL MADNESS 6 J C G Chua David O’Meara
NIMR 4 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Fahey
QURBAAN (USA) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Francois Rohaut FR
SALATEEN 5 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara
SEA OF FLAMES 4 J C Smith David Elsworth
SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE) 8 Lady O’Reilly & Partners Ruth Carr
STEEL TRAIN (FR) 6 Rasio Cymru I & Dutch Rose Partnerhsip David O’Meara
SUPERSTA 6 Rod In Pickle Partnership Michael Appleby
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 5 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey
TWIN POINT 6 F J Perry Charlie Fellowes

 

 19 entries

 

4.10pm £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships, 6f

For three-year-olds who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Three-Year-Old Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 10 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer
ARZAAK (IRE) 3 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer
CARLTON CHOICE (IRE) 3 F Amar Louis Baudron FR
DUBAI ONE (IRE) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
LETMESTOPYOUTHERE (IRE) 3 J Abbey, C Heron & M Nolan David Evans
MAJOR JUMBO 3 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan
MARQUEE CLUB 3 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne
SECOND THOUGHT (IRE) 3 Liam Sheridan William Haggas
SUTTER COUNTY 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
TOMILY (IRE) 3 Des Anderson Richard Hannon
VISIONARY (IRE) 3 Khalifa Dasmal Robert Cowell
WICK POWELL 3 Miss N J Barron David Barron

 

11 entries

 

4.40pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, 1m 2f

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Middle Distance Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

HORSE Age Owner Trainer
ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) 5 K Sohi Archie Watson
ALLEZ HENRI (IRE) 6 Ascot Club Didier & Pauline Prod’homme FR
AMAZEMENT (GER) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate
BATTALION (IRE) 7 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne
CONVEY 5 Robert Ng Sir Michael Stoute
ELBERETH 6 David Taylor Andrew Balding
EXTINGUISH (FR) 4 Khalid Abdullah Criquette Head-Maarek FR
GRENDISAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi Marco Botti
METROPOL (IRE) 6 Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot Pia Brandt FR
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 5 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey
VAN HUYSEN (IRE) 5 Prof C D Green Dominic Ffrench Davis

 

11 entries 

