International challengers among superb entries for All-Weather Championships Finals Day

Saturday, April 8, 2017

This year’s All-Weather Championships Finals Day is set to be a fantastic day’s racing after 128 entries, including seven overseas-trained contenders, were received for the Good Friday highlight at Lingfield Park on April 14.

The tremendous seven-race card on Polytrack boasts £1 million in prize money, headlined by the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic (4.40pm) over a mile and a quarter, which has attracted 11 entries including last year’s winner Grendisar (Marco Botti).

The seven-year-old has run well in four appearances over the same course and distance this season but faces a tough task to defend his Middle Distance crown, with G3 Betway Winter Derby hero Convey (Sir Michael Stoute) and Listed Betway Quebec Stakes scorer Battalion (Jamie Osborne) also entered.

Absolute Blast (Archie Watson) was a close third behind Convey in the Betway Winter Derby and the five-year-old mare heads back to Lingfield Park on the back of a career-best success in the Listed Betfred Mobile Magnolia Stakes at Kempton Park on April 1.

Elbereth (Andrew Balding) came home third at G1 level on turf last year in the Premio Jockey Club and the six-year-old guaranteed her Good Friday place with a half-length victory in a Dundalk Fast-Track Qualifier on March 24.

Three French-trained entries for the Betway Easter Classic include the lightly-raced Extinguish (Criquette Head-Maarek), an easy winner at Chantilly in February, Allez Henri (Didier & Pauline Prod’homme), and last year’s third Metropol (Pia Brandt).

Metropol was fifth in this season’s Listed Betway Churchill Stakes at Lingfield Park in November and has since made four starts in France, headed by a straightforward success over nine furlongs at Chantilly in January.

The six-year-old, who also holds a Finals Day entry in the Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, is on course to make a quick reappearance after coming home fifth in a seven-furlong conditions race at Chantilly on April 3.

Brandt said today: “I have entered Metropol for both the Betway Easter Classic and the Sun Bets All-Weather Mile.

“We ran him at Chantilly the other day because he had a bad experience the run before and I wanted to boost his confidence. He did not have a hard race and that will hopefully set him up nicely for Lingfield.

“The two times he has run at Lingfield over 10 furlongs, he has travelled well to lead before getting worn down in the last 100 metres.

“I would like to try him over the mile although I am not sure if that race is going to be stronger than the other one. I have not been following the British form too closely so we will have to see how things are looking.”

The £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships (3.40pm) promises to be an outstanding renewal, with 19 entries including Listed Fast-Track Qualifier winners Ennaadd (Roger Varian), Salateen (David O’Meara) and Qurbaan (Francois Rohaut FR).

Qurbaan booked his Good Friday spot with an impressive display in the Prix Saonois at Deauville on February 18 and the Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned colt has gained five wins from six starts on an All-Weather surface.

Rohaut reported today: “Qurbaan is definitely travelling over for the Sunbets All-Weather Mile. He has been prepping for the race for a while and is in good form.

“I don’t know much about who will be taking him on, but we know he loves an All-Weather track and a mile looks to be his best distance.

“The track at Lingfield Park is left-handed – like Cagnes – and should be no problem. The only slight concern is the travelling over because it will take two days. It is harder to manage but the horse is getting stronger and his mind is perfect.

“I think Qurbaan could be a Group horse in time. Last year he ran two good races on the turf after coming back from injury. He has improved since then and I hope he can continue to improve this season.”

My Target (Michael Wigham) holds the current course record for a mile at Lingfield Park and the six-year-old is aiming for a sixth course and distance win this season in the Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships.

Other leading entries include Keystroke (Jeremy Noseda), who was beaten a nose by Salateen in the Listed sunbets.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes, sunbets.co.uk Lincoln Trial Handicap victor Nimr (Richard Fahey), Grendisar and Sovereign Debt (Ruth Carr), a G2 runner-up on turf.

Betway Winter Derby second Pinzolo (Ismail Mohammed) looks set to step back up to two miles for the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships (2.10pm).

The 17 entries also feature Fast-Track Qualifier victors Winning Story (Saeed bin Suroor), Winterlude (Jennie Candlish), Watersmeet (Mark Johnston) and First Mohican (Alan King), plus Pique Sous (Willie Mullins IRE), who took the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2014.

All four Fast-Track Qualifier winners – Muffri’ha (William Haggas), Volunteer Point (Mick Channon), Realtra (Roger Varian) and Ashadihan (Kevin Ryan) – could clash in the £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships (2.40pm) over seven furlongs.

Muffri’ha followed up her victory in the 32Red EBF Stallions Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes in October with a string of fine efforts on turf in Dubai, including third in the G1 Jebel Hatta, while Chelmsford Fast-Track Qualifier winner Ashadihan has also run well at G1 level, having finished fifth in last year’s Falmouth Stakes.

Lancelot Du Lac (Dean Ivory) and Royal Birth (Stuart Williams), both Listed winners at Lingfield Park this season, feature among 16 contenders for the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships (3.10pm) over six furlongs.

Doc Sportello (Michael Herrington) and Sign Of The Kodiac (James Given) have both gained Fast-Track Qualifier victories. Other entries include Lingfield handicap winners Kimberella (Richard Fahey) and Encore D’Or (Robert Cowell) plus Pretend (Charlie Appleby), who will be bidding to return to the form that saw storm to glory in the 2015 Sprint Championships.

Second Thought (William Haggas), who stretched his unbeaten run on the All-Weather to three with victory in the Listed 32Red Spring Cup at Lingfield Park on March 4, heads 11 entries for the six-furlong £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships (4.10pm).

Fast-Track Qualifier scorers Dubai One (Saeed bin Suroor) and Visionary (Robert Cowell) could also line up along with 32Red Spring Cup second Sutter County (Mark Johnston) and Carlton Choice (Louis Baudron FR), who has won on the All-Weather and turf this year in France.

Racing gets underway at 1.40pm with the seven-furlong £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, which has attracted 40 entries including sunbets.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes fourth Amazour (Ismail Mohammed) and sunbets.co.uk Lincoln Trial Handicap runner-up Forceful Appeal (Simon Dow).

1.40pm £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards rated 80-100. Lowest weight 8st 7lb, highest weight 9st 12lb. Penalties: after April 1, for each race won 6lb. To be ridden by Apprentices. Allowances: Riders who, prior to April 11, 2017, have not ridden more than 50 winners in races under the Rules of Racing or the Rules of a recognised Racing Authority 3lb, riders who have not ridden more than 25 such winners 5lb, riders who have not ridden more than 10 such winners 7lb. Maximum field of 14.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AL KHAN (IRE) 8 J C G Chua Kevin Ryan AMAZOUR (IRE) 5 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Ismail Mohammed BARAWEEZ (IRE) 7 A Barnes Brian Ellison BINT DANDY (IRE) 6 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer BOUCLIER (IRE) 7 M Chung David Loughnane BOY IN THE BAR 6 Sovereign Racing Ian Williams CHARLES MOLSON 6 Trolley Action Patrick Chamings DOUGAN 5 Shropshire Wolves David Evans DUTIFUL SON (IRE) 7 J C G Chua & Partner Simon Dow ELJADDAAF (IRE) 6 Wentdale Ltd & Mrs L A Ivory Dean Ivory FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 Mark McAllister Simon Dow GENTLEMEN 6 Eventmaker Racehorses Phil McEntee GEORGE WILLIAM 4 Lady Coventry & Partners Richard Hannon GEORGIAN BAY (IRE) 7 Market Avenue Racing Club & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke GREY DANUBE (IRE) 8 Brian Bunyan Darren Bunyan IRE HAKAM (USA) 5 The Horse Watchers Michael Appleby HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 6 A Saha Michael Easterby HORSTED KEYNES (FR) 7 Mrs J M Simcock David Simcock IN THE RED (IRE) 4 Sunville Rail Limited Martin Smith INAAM (IRE) 4 Yorkshire Connections Ltd Richard Fahey INTRANSIGENT 8 Kingsclere Racing Club Andrew Balding INTRUDE 5 Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited Stuart Williams KADRIZZI (FR) 4 A Chapman & Wentdale Limited Dean Ivory LADY LYDIA (IRE) 6 Vince Smith & Partner Gay Kelleway NEXT STAGE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ORDER OF SERVICE 7 Burflex (Scaffolding) Ltd Shaun Harris OWER FLY 4 Green Pastures Farm Richard Hannon PALAWAN 4 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne PEARL SPECTRE (USA) 6 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee PLUCKY DIP 6 Byron, Lavallin & Donnison John Ryan SHYPEN 4 Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Richard Fahey SHYRON 6 F Butler & Mrs Connie Taylor George Margarson STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE) 4 A M Pickering Ed Vaughan SUQOOR 4 P Venner Chris Dwyer SUZI’S CONNOISSEUR 6 The Connoisseurs Stuart Williams SWISS CROSS 10 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee TAKE THE HELM 4 J S Threadwell Brian Meehan THE WARRIOR (IRE) 5 The Warrior Partnership Amanda Perrett TWIN POINT 6 F J Perry Charlie Fellowes WAR GLORY (IRE) 4 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon



40 entries

2.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships, 1m 7f 169y

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Marathon Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: four-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 10lb; five-year-old and up colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer COHESION 4 Andrew Duffield David Bridgwater FIRST MOHICAN 9 HP Racing First Mohican Alan King GAVLAR 6 Canisbay Bloodstock William Knight GAWDAWPALIN (IRE) 4 H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk HAINES 6 Bow River Racing Andrew Balding ISHARAH (USA) 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Mark Johnston JOHN REEL (FR) 8 D Edwards & Dave Evans David Evans NATURAL SCENERY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor PETITE JACK 4 W Burn Neil King PINZOLO 6 Sultan Ali Ismail Mohammed PIQUE SOUS (FR) 10 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham Willie Mullins IRE PRINCE OF ARRAN 4 Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes STEVE ROGERS (IRE) 6 Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian VETTORI RULES 4 Marc Walker & Partners Gay Kelleway WATERSMEET 6 J Barson Mark Johnston WINNING STORY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WINTERLUDE (IRE) 7 Brian Verinder & Alan Baxter Jennie Candlish



17 entries

2.40pm £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Fillies and Mares, Sprint or Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ASHADIHAN 4 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan BINT ARCANO (FR) 4 G B Turnbull Ltd Julie Camacho BINT DANDY (IRE) 6 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer CAROLINAE 5 The Dalmunzie Devils Partnership Charlie Fellowes LADY LYDIA (IRE) 6 Vince Smith & Partner Gay Kelleway MAKE MUSIC 4 Mrs I A Balding Andrew Balding MUFFRI’HA (IRE) 5 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas REALTRA (IRE) 5 Yasushi Kubota Roger Varian REBEL SURGE (IRE) 4 Rebel Racing III Richard Spencer SHYPEN 4 Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Richard Fahey STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE) 4 Alan Pickering Ed Vaughan SUMMER ICON 4 Allen, Porter, Voute Partnership 1 Mick Channon VOLUNTEER POINT (IRE) 5 Box 41 Mick Channon YEAH BABY YEAH (IRE) 4 Winterbeck Manor Stud Gay Kelleway



14 entries

3.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, 6f

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Sprint Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) 6 B J Millen Tony Carroll DOC SPORTELLO (IRE) 5 Acorn Racing Michael Herrington DUTIFUL SON (IRE) 7 J C G Chua & Partner Simon Dow ENCORE D’OR 5 Mrs Morley, G Johnson, Newsells Park Stud Robert Cowell FUJIN 6 Mrs S L Robinson Shaun Harris GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE) 4 Terry Reffell David Evans KASBAH (IRE) 5 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett KIMBERELLA 7 C Titcomb Richard Fahey LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 7 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory MYTHMAKER 5 Crossfields Racing Bryan Smart PEARL SPECTRE (USA) 6 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee PRETEND (IRE) 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby REALIZE 7 JKB Racing Stuart Williams ROYAL BIRTH 6 The Morley Family Stuart Williams SIGN OF THE KODIAC (IRE) 4 The Cool Silk Partnership James Given VERNE CASTLE 4 J C Smith Andrew Balding

16 entries

3.40pm £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, 1m

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ALFRED HUTCHINSON 9 R C Bond David O’Meara CHESTNUT FIRE 5 B Dunn Daniel Loughnane DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 4 Abudiencia Co Ltd Andrew Balding ENNAADD 4 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 Mark McAllister Simon Dow GRENDISAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi Marco Botti KEYSTROKE 5 Front Runner Racing III Jeremy Noseda METROPOL (IRE) 6 Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot Pia Brandt FR MY TARGET (IRE) 6 G Linder,M Wigham,J Williams,A Dearden Michael Wigham MYTHICAL MADNESS 6 J C G Chua David O’Meara NIMR 4 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Fahey QURBAAN (USA) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Francois Rohaut FR SALATEEN 5 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara SEA OF FLAMES 4 J C Smith David Elsworth SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE) 8 Lady O’Reilly & Partners Ruth Carr STEEL TRAIN (FR) 6 Rasio Cymru I & Dutch Rose Partnerhsip David O’Meara SUPERSTA 6 Rod In Pickle Partnership Michael Appleby THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 5 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey TWIN POINT 6 F J Perry Charlie Fellowes

19 entries

4.10pm £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships, 6f

For three-year-olds who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Three-Year-Old Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 10 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ARZAAK (IRE) 3 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer CARLTON CHOICE (IRE) 3 F Amar Louis Baudron FR DUBAI ONE (IRE) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor LETMESTOPYOUTHERE (IRE) 3 J Abbey, C Heron & M Nolan David Evans MAJOR JUMBO 3 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan MARQUEE CLUB 3 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne SECOND THOUGHT (IRE) 3 Liam Sheridan William Haggas SUTTER COUNTY 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TOMILY (IRE) 3 Des Anderson Richard Hannon VISIONARY (IRE) 3 Khalifa Dasmal Robert Cowell WICK POWELL 3 Miss N J Barron David Barron

11 entries

4.40pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, 1m 2f

For four-year-olds and upwards, who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017, have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three times during the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Middle Distance Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

HORSE Age Owner Trainer ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) 5 K Sohi Archie Watson ALLEZ HENRI (IRE) 6 Ascot Club Didier & Pauline Prod’homme FR AMAZEMENT (GER) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate BATTALION (IRE) 7 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne CONVEY 5 Robert Ng Sir Michael Stoute ELBERETH 6 David Taylor Andrew Balding EXTINGUISH (FR) 4 Khalid Abdullah Criquette Head-Maarek FR GRENDISAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi Marco Botti METROPOL (IRE) 6 Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot Pia Brandt FR THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 5 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey VAN HUYSEN (IRE) 5 Prof C D Green Dominic Ffrench Davis

11 entries