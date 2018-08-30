Huge number of international horses entered for Caulfield and Melbourne Cups Posted by racenews on Thursday, August 30, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Major increases in prizemoney have delivered a significant increase in international nominations for the Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup and Group 1 Stella Artois Caulfield Cup, two of the marquee races of Melbourne’s Spring Racing Carnival.

In a year in which the Spring Racing Carnival celebrates 25 years of international competition, overseas entries have risen from 31 to 50 for the Melbourne Cup and from 22 to 27 for the Caulfield Cup with nominations received from England, Ireland, Scotland, France, Germany and Japan.

The Melbourne Cup, which has risen to £4.1 million in prizemoney this year, has attracted a total of 183 entries, up from 140 in 2017. Meanwhile the Caulfield Cup, which has been boosted to £2.88 million, has welcomed 164 nominations – up from the 142 received last year.

A summary of the key international nominations are as follows:

Reigning Melbourne Cup winning-trainer, Ireland’s Joseph O’Brien, has entered three horses for both the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups in Irish Derby winner Latrobe, and his stablemates Ming and Master of Reality;

Joseph’s father, Aidan O’Brien, has entered 12 horses for the Melbourne Cup with Deauville, Idaho, Cliffs of Moher and Yucatan also nominated for the Caulfield Cup. Group 1 winners Kew Gardens and Lancaster Bomber are among those carrying a Melbourne Cup entry only for the Ballydoyle stable;

Global powerhouse Godolphin has three trainers – Charlie Appleby, Saeed bin Suroor and James Cummings – spearheading its pursuit of a maiden Melbourne Cup triumph and second Caulfield Cup;

Appleby’s Cups entries are headlined by Cross Counter (Melbourne Cup); Emotionless (Caulfield and Melbourne Cups) and Hamada (Melbourne Cup); bin Suroor has Group 1 winner Best Solution (Caulfield and Melbourne Cups) among his entries; whilst highly-rated French import Avilius (Caulfield and Melbourne Cups) has been nominated by Cummings;

Germany’s 2014 Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Andreas Wöhler has entered recent stable acquisition, Ascot Gold Cup placegetter Torceder, for both the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups;

Ebor Handicap quinella Muntahaa and Weekender have been nominated for the Melbourne Cup by trainer John Gosden;

Hall of Fame owner Lloyd Williams’ hopes of securing a third consecutive Melbourne Cup remain with 16 horses – 14 prepared by his private trainer, Liam Howley, plus the Joseph O’Brien pair of Latrobe and Master of Reality;

The first lady of Australian racing, Gai Waterhouse, and her co-trainer Adrian Bott have entered six horses in both the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup, with enormous intrigue surrounding their imported northern hemisphere three-year-old, Hush Writer;

Chestnut Coat (trained by Yoshito Yahagi) and Sole Impact (Hirofumi Toda), who will be ridden by 21-year-old apprentice Ryusei Sakai, are set to fly the flag for Japan in both the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

Racing Victoria (RV) Executive General Manager – Racing and Participant Wellbeing, Greg Carpenter, said: “We’re delighted with the entries received today for the Stella Artois Caulfield Cup and the Lexus Melbourne Cup, which have both seen a significant year-on-year increase.

“There is tremendous depth among both the local and international entries, and we’re again pleased to receive the support of many of the world’s leading stables. The ingredients are set for two outstanding renewals this spring.”

The Stella Artois Caulfield Cup will be run on Saturday, 20 October at Caulfield, with the Lexus Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, 6 November at Flemington.

First acceptances close on Tuesday, 25 September for the Caulfield Cup and on Tuesday, 9 October for the Melbourne Cup. Weights for both races will be released on Tuesday, 11 September.

Australian jockey Corey Brown (centre), who rode Rekindling to Melbourne Cup victory in 2017 and is hoping to go back-to-back with Magic Circle this year, is flanked at today’s announcement by young Japanese apprentice jockey Ryusei Sakai (left) and Ben Hayes (right), who co-trained the winner of last year’s Caulfield Cup, Boom Time.