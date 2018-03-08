Holland Cooper to support the Leading Jockey Award at The Festival Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 8, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Holland Cooper is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the Leading Jockey Award at The Festival in 2018.

The prestigious prize is awarded to the most successful jockey across the four days of The Festival, with placed horses taken into consideration if necessary. The Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award will be presented on the final day of the meeting, Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 16.

Founder and Designer, Jade Holland Cooper, commented: “I am thrilled to be sponsoring the Leading Jockey Award at The Festival for the first time.

“Horseracing has always been very close to my heart and Holland Cooper has a longstanding relationship with Cheltenham Racecourse, having exhibited there for many years.

“Holland Cooper is considered a wardrobe staple for many celebrities. This season Holland Cooper will dress those from the racing world, Royals and VIPs such as Zara Phillips, reality stars Chris Hughes and Georgia Toffolo, plus ITV Racing presenters Alice Plunkett and Lucy Verasamy.

“My love of the Cotswolds, and in particular Cheltenham, means partnering with The Jockey Club and leading hotelier The Lucky Onion makes race week an absolute delight.”

The leading jockey during The Festival will wear a heritage red tartan armband, designed by Holland Cooper.

This year’s prize will be a £1,000 voucher for Holland Cooper and a private appointment at Holland Cooper’s showroom in Moreton-in-Marsh.

Carey Weeks, Regional Head of Partnerships, South West, added: “I am delighted to be working with Jade and the Holland Cooper brand during this year’s Festival.

“Cheltenham Racecourse has worked with Holland Cooper for a number of years, as the company has exhibited in The Shopping Village for a while.

“It is great to extend the partnership with sponsorship of the Leading Jockey Award.”

The Festival gets underway with Champion Day, Tuesday, March 13 and runs through to Gold Cup Day on Friday, March 16. To book tickets visit: www.cheltenham.co.uk

Holland Cooper is available to purchase online. To view the full collection please visit www.hollandcooper.com or to make a personal dressing appointment at the showroom in Moreton-in-Marsh please call 01608 658 063.