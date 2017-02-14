Highest-quality Randox Health Grand National in prospect at Aintree

The 2017 Randox Health Grand National weights, framed and decided by the British Horseracing Authority’s Head of Handicapping, Phil Smith, will be unveiled by 9.00pm this evening, Tuesday, February 14, at the famous Victoria & Albert Museum in London. A separate release will be sent to you detailing these weights at 9pm.

The Randox Health Grand National is the only handicap of the year where Smith has absolute discretion to deviate from the normal handicap ratings when determining the weights.

Smith has handicapped the Randox Health Grand National every year since 1999 and he explained how the class of the great race in 2017 is the highest ever.

He said today: “The percentage of horses rated over 135 entered in 2017 is 88 per cent, which is the highest ever. The previous highest percentage of horses in this category was 85 per cent.

“Significantly, the number of horses rated above 150 stands at a record level, with 34 horses falling into that category. If you go back a decade to 2007, there were only half that number (17) having a rating of 150 or higher at the time the weights were unveiled.

“The median rating for all entries in this year’s Randox Health Grand National is 146, which again is the highest ever, and if you go back to 2007 it was 137.

“Last year, the lowest-weighted horse to get a run in the race was 59th on the list at the time the weights were unveiled.

“For years and years, horses in the mid-70s at the time of the weights managed to run on the day, while in 2015 it dropped to 67 and then 59 last year.

“I would be a bit surprised to see it as low as 59 again this year, but I would expect it to be somewhere in the 60s, especially as we know that a lot of the entries will be running between now and Aintree. Where exactly in the 60s is in the lap of the gods.

“The top of the handicap is dominated by Irish-trained horses, which is a symbol of the respective strength of Irish and UK Jump racing.

“When I get the entries, I have a train of thought and then something happens which means I have to change that. The race at Leopardstown on Sunday (Irish Gold Cup) had a big bearing on the weights. It was the crucial race, two days before the weights, which had a big effect on the top of the handicap.”