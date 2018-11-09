Henderson and Williams mulling Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle options Posted by racenews on Friday, November 9, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Champion Jump trainer Nicky Henderson is considering his options for the £100,000 G3 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham on The November Meeting Sunday, November 18, the third and final day of The November Meeting.

Apple’s Shakira (11st 2lb, 14/1 with Unibet) won her first three starts last season, all of which were at Cheltenham including G2 victories at The November Meeting and on Festival Trials Day. She was subsequently fourth when the 6/5 favourite for the G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March, before finishing third in the G1 Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Hurdle behind stable companion We Have A Dream at Aintree in April.

The four-year-old daughter of Saddler Maker, owned by J P McManus, could make her seasonal reappearance in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

Henderson said: “Apple’s Shakira is in good form and the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle is a potential target.

“She started last season in great form with three victories at Cheltenham. She was too keen in in the Triumph Hurdle.

“She had a good summer and came back in great shape.”

Charli Parcs (11st 5lb, 16/1), also owned by McManus, is another possible Henderson-trained starter in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle. The five-year-old son of Anabaa Blue was last seen when fourth the G2 Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr in April.

Henderson continued: “Charli Parcs could go for the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle.

“He is a talented horse and things didn’t go the right way for him last year. I think he is capable of winning a handicap hurdle.”

Other entries for Henderson in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle include Verdana Blue (11st 6lb, 10/1, declared to run in tomorrow’s G2 Unibet Elite Hurdle at Wincanton), Whatswrongwithyou (10st 13lb, 12/1), who is more likely to go novice chasing this season and Style De Garde (10st 12lb, 33/1).

Henderson also discussed top-class chaser Altior, who is unbeaten in his last 14 starts and winner of the two-mile G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March. The eight-year-old could make his reappearance in the £75,000 G2 Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on The November Meeting Sunday.

The master of Seven Barrows said: “The early season target is the Tingle Creek, but we are seriously thinking about the Shloer Chase if he is ready to run and the ground is right.”

Welsh trainer Evan Williams is debating whether to let Silver Streak (11st 5lb, 10/1) take his chance in the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle.

The five-year-old son of Dark Angel displayed a smart turn of foot to win the G3 Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock Park in May and made a winning return to action with a smooth success in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las on October 20.

Williams said: “Silver Streak has come out of Ffos Las in great form.

“He won very nicely that day and the Greatwood is something we are thinking about.

“We are yet to make a decision on where he goes next as to be honest, plan A all along was the Welsh Champion Hurdle.

“It was great that he won there and we will just roll the dice with him from now on.”

Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, Unibet odds:

8/1 If The Cap Fits

10/1 Silver Streak, Verdana Blue

12/1 Off You Go, Western Ryder, Storm Rising, Whatswrongwithyou

14/1 Apple’s Shakira, Golden Spear, Uradel

16/1 Ballymoy, Brelade, Hunters Call, Midnight Shadow, Charli Parcs, Ch’tibello, Global Citizen, Grand Sancy, Le Patriote, Nube Negra, Shanning

20/1 Brianstorm, Cliffs of Dover, Destrier, Deyrann de Carjac, Divin Bere, Jolly’s Cracked It, Tudor City

25/1 Mohaayed, Redicean, Irish Roe, Ivanovich Gorbatov, Malaya, Moabit, Mr Antolini, Nietzsche, Old Guard, Padleyourowncanoe, Smaoineamh Alainn

33/1 Gumball, Style De Garde, Caius Marcius, Canyon City, Garo de Juilley, Mad Jack Mytton, Man of Plenty, Simply The Betts, Symphony of Angels

40/1 Vado Forte, Magic Dancer, Not That Fuisse, Notwhatiam

50/1 Equus Amadeus, Friday Night Light, Icario, Potters Story

Each-Way: 1/4 – 1, 2, 3