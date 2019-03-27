Henderson trio top weights for Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree on April 5

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - G3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate runner-up Janika (11st 12lb) heads both the weights and the betting for the £140,000 G3 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (4.05pm), one of the highlights of Ladies’ Day at the Randox Health Grand National Festival, on Friday, April 5.
The French import is 9/1 market leader with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, to provide trainer Nicky Henderson with a sixth victory in the race, run over two miles, five furlongs and 19 yards of the famous Grand National course.
Henderson is responsible for 10 entries in total for the Randox Health Topham Handicap, with G3 Ultima Handicap Chase victor Beware The Bear (11st 10lb, 14/1 with Betway) and Valtor (11st 10lb, 25/1) also featuring at the top of the weights for the reigning champion Jump trainer.
Beware The Bear (left) 
Ultragold (10st 10lb, Colin Tizzard) has captured the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase for the last two years and is 11/1 second favourite with Betway to emulate the only previous three-time winner of the race, Always Waining (2010, 2011 & 2012).
The 11-year-old is also engaged in the £1-million Randox Health Grand National at Aintree the following day, Saturday, April 6.
Ultragold 
Paul Nicholls currently heads the this season’s Jump trainers’ championship and the Somerset handler could bid for another valuable prize in his quest for an 11th title with six contenders headed by Adrien Du Pont (11st 1lb, 14/1), recent G3 Greatwood Gold Cup scorer San Benedeto (11st 4lb, 16/1) and Warriors Tale (11st 1lb, 16/1). Nicholls has won the Randox Health Topham Chase once before, with Gwanako scoring in 2008.
Cregg House was the most recent winner of the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase to be trained in Ireland in 2005 and 11 Irish-trained entries include Cadmium(11st 2lb, 16/1), Bellow Mome (10st 3lb, 20/1) and Polidam (10st 4lb, 20/1), who all represent Willie Mullins, the multiple champion Jump trainer in Ireland.
Last year’s Irish Grand National victor General Principle (10st 8lb) features among three contenders from Gordon Elliott, while Call It Magic (9st 13lb, Ross O’Sullivan, 16/1) and Peregrine Run (11st 1lb, Peter Fahey, 20/1) could also journey across the Irish Sea.
Mercian Prince (10st 10lb, 25/1) came home eighth behind San Benedeto after making the running in the G3 Greatwood Gold Cup over two and a half miles at Newbury on March 2 but has shown a high level of form over fences since joining Amy Murphy when she took out her training licence in 2016.
The eight-year-old, who races in the colours of Murphy’s father Paul, captured an extended two and a half-mile handicap chase at Kempton Park for a second successive year in January, when making all to win by 17 lengths.
On his only previous attempt over the Grand National fences, Mercian Prince completed to finish a distant eighth on heavy ground in the Grand Sefton Handicap in December, 2017.
Newmarket-based Murphy revealed: “Mercian Prince is on course for the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase and that race has been the plan since last summer.
“His jumping is phenomenal and he jumped nicely when winning at Kempton in January.
“Hopefully, he takes to the fences which we think will suit him perfectly.
“Mercian Prince loves jumping and he has been a superstar for us since we have set-up training.”
Murphy is also looking forward to seeing her stable star Kalashnikov head to Aintree for the £100,000 G1 Manifesto Novices’ Chase (1.45pm) over nearly two and a half miles of the Mildmay Course, the opening race of the Randox Health Grand National Festival on Grand National Thursday, April 4.
Kalashnikov, runner-up in the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2018 at the Cheltenham Festival, was the easy winner of his first two starts over fences this season, but unseated Jack Quinlan after being hampered on his latest outing in the G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on March 12.
This will be the six-year-old’s first race at a trip of beyond two miles and a furlong. He has been successful on six of his 11 starts and finished second on the other four completed outings.
Murphy added: “Kalashnikov is in serious order. He looked fantastic at Cheltenham and I think he would’ve played a big part had fate not intervened, but hopefully things go more smoothly at Aintree
“The Manifesto Novices’ Chase is the target and over a left-handed track, which we have established this season is extremely important with Kalashnikov. It should be a good jumping test and, hopefully, the race will suit him ideally.”
The six-day confirmation stage for the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase is on Saturday, March 30.
Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase – Betway prices:
9/1 Janika; 11/1 Ultragold; 14/1 Adrien Du Pont, Beware The Bear, Theatre Territory; 16/1 Cadmium, Call It Magic, Gold Present, San Benedeto, Warrior’s Tale; 20/1 Activial, Bellow Mome, Flying Angel, Forest Des Aigles, General Principle, Kilcrea Vale, Peregrine Run, Polidam, Rather Be, Sub Lieutenant, Theinval, Tommy Silver, Woods Well; 25/1 Ascot De Bruyere, Ballyhill, Born Survivor, Captain Redbeard, Crievehill, Doitforthevillage, Double Shuffle, Duke Des Champs, Echiquier, Equus Secretus, Glen Rocco, Highland Lodge, Hogans Height, Mercian Prince, O O Seven, Out Sam, Romain De Senam, Touch Kick, Valseur Lido, Valtor; 33/1 Beau Bay, Black Scorpion, Chic Name, Dimple, Divine Spear, Fact Of The Matter, Federici, Henryville, Junction Fourteen, Shanahans Turn, Splash Of Ginge; 40/1 Acdc, Beggars Wishes, Condaw Westie, Exitas, Gold Opera, Indian Temple, More Bucks, Some Buckle, Tiquer; 50/1 Clan Legend, Enjoy Responsibly, Rathlin Rose, Van Gogh Du Granit, Voix Deau, Zalvados; 66/1 Commis D’Office, Vaniteux
Each way 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4
The Randox Health Topham Chase
Grade 3 handicap chase, £140,000 Total Prize Fund. 4.05pm, Friday, April 5, 2019, 2m 5f 19y over the Grand National fences. For five-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after March 24, a winner of a chase 4lb; no penalty to increase a horse’s weight above 11st 12lb. Entries closed March 19, entries revealed March 20 (76 entries), six-day confirmations March 30, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field 30 runners.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
JANIKA (FR)
6
11-12
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
VALTOR (FR)
10
11-10
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE)
9
11-10
G B Barlow
Nicky Henderson
DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE)
9
11-08
Crossed Fingers Partnership
Tom George
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
10
11-05
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
SAN BENEDETO (FR)
8
11-04
P J Vogt
Paul Nicholls
GOLD PRESENT (IRE)
9
11-02
John & Barbara Cotton
Nicky Henderson
CADMIUM (FR)
7
11-02
Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp
Willie Mullins IRE
O O SEVEN (IRE)
9
11-01
Christopher Hanbury
Nicky Henderson
ADRIEN DU PONT (FR)
7
11-01
Mrs Johnny de la Hey
Paul Nicholls
PEREGRINE RUN (IRE)
9
11-01
V Byrne
Peter Fahey IRE
WARRIORS TALE
10
11-01
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
ACTIVIAL (FR)
9
11-00
R S Brookhouse
Tom George
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
11
10-10
Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE)
8
10-10
Paul Murphy
Amy Murphy
THEINVAL (FR)
9
10-10
Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr
Nicky Henderson
RATHER BE (IRE)
8
10-09
Matt & Lauren Morgan
Nicky Henderson
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
10
10-08
S Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
10
10-08
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
WOODS WELL (IRE)
8
10-06
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
BEGGAR’S WISHES (IRE)
8
10-06
Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar
Peter Bowen
BORN SURVIVOR (IRE)
8
10-06
Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
Dan Skelton
BALLYHILL (FR)
8
10-06
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BIGMARTRE (FR)
8
10-06
P J Dixon
Harry Whittington
FLYING ANGEL (IRE)
8
10-06
R J Rexton
Nigel Twiston-Davies
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
9
10-04
Jane Gerard-Pearse
Neil Mulholland
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
10
10-04
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
9
10-04
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
Jamie Snowden
DOITFORTHEVILLAGE (IRE)
10
10-04
The Rockbourne Partnership
Paul Henderson
EXITAS (IRE)
11
10-04
P Middleton, M Lowther
Phil Middleton
POLIDAM (FR)
10
10-04
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
BELLOW MOME (FR)
8
10-03
Mrs Audrey Turley
Willie Mullins IRE
TOMMY SILVER (FR)
7
10-03
Done, Ferguson, Mason & Wood
Paul Nicholls
CASABLANCA MIX (FR)
7
10-03
E R Hanbury
Nicky Henderson
SOME BUCKLE (IRE)
10
10-02
Knowle Racing Stables Limited
Richard Bandey
CRIEVEHILL (IRE)
7
10-02
Highclere T’Bred Racing- Crievehill
Nigel Twiston-Davies
OUT SAM
10
10-02
D Charlesworth
Gordon Elliott IRE
GLEN ROCCO
8
10-01
Jeremy Kyle, Ged Mason, David Stevens
Nick Gifford
ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR)
7
10-01
Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
INDIAN TEMPLE (IRE)
10
10-00
Ken Huddleston
Tim Reed
ECHIQUIER (FR)
5
10-00
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
HENRYVILLE
11
9-13
Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar
Peter Bowen
DIVINE SPEAR (IRE)
8
9-13
Middleham Park Racing LXII
Nicky Henderson
HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE)
8
9-13
Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height
Jamie Snowden
VOIX D’EAU (FR)
9
9-13
J Fyffe & Gerry McGladery
Lucinda Russell
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
9
9-13
Mrs Z Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
ASCOT DE BRUYERE (FR)
9
9-13
The Steel Bonnets
James Ewart
DIMPLE (FR)
8
9-13
D&D Armstrong Ltd
Sandy Thomson
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
13
9-13
Cheveley Park Stud
James Moffatt
DUKE DES CHAMPS (IRE)
9
9-13
Diana Whateley & Tim Syder
Philip Hobbs
EQUUS SECRETUS (IRE)
7
9-13
The Bourtoneers
Ben Pauling
MORE BUCK’S (IRE)
9
9-13
P Duffy, D Semmens, V Williams & M Bowen
Peter Bowen
SPLASH OF GINGE
11
9-12
John Neild
Nigel Twiston-Davies
TOUCH KICK (IRE)
8
9-11
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
ACDC (IRE)
9
9-11
D&D Armstrong Ltd
Chris Grant
JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE)
10
9-11
Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder
Emma Lavelle
FOREST DES AIGLES (FR)
8
9-11
Raymond & Anita Anderson Green
Lucinda Russell
BEAU BAY (FR)
8
9-10
Peter Green & Dr RDP Newland
Dr Richard Newland
CHIC NAME (FR)
7
9-10
The Boom Syndicate
Richard Hobson
BLACK SCORPION (IRE)
8
9-10
Don’t Go There Syndicate
Eric McNamara IRE
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
9
9-10
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson
THEATRE TERRITORY (IRE)
9
9-08
Robert Waley-Cohen
Warren Greatrex
TIQUER (FR)
11
9-07
Burnham P & D Ltd
Alan Jones
GOLD OPERA (IRE)
10
9-06
Straightline Bloodstock
Keith Dalgleish
FEDERICI
10
9-06
M Four Properties Ltd
Donald McCain
VANITEUX (FR)
10
9-05
C R Leech
Sophie Leech
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
11
9-05
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
CLONDAW WESTIE (IRE)
8
9-05
Mrs Frank Caudwell
Lawney Hill
ENJOY RESPONSIBLY (IRE)
10
9-04
John Beswick
Oliver Sherwood
CLAN LEGEND
9
9-04
Clan Gathering
Nick Alexander
SHANAHAN’S TURN (IRE)
11
9-04
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
10
9-04
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
ZALVADOS (FR)
6
9-03
D C Mercer
Oliver Greenall
COMMIS D’OFFICE (FR)
7
8-13
Julian Blackwell & Mrs Angus Maclay
Venetia Williams
 
74 entries remain (HOLLY BUSH HENRY & JAVERT have been scratched)
11 Irish-trained
Morgan hoping for another Top performance from Wood in Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase
Recent Down Royal winner Burning Ambition (Pierce Power IRE, 11/2 favourite with Betway) heads 39 entries in the £45,000 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase (4.05pm), run over the Grand National fences on Grand National Thursday, April 4.
Other leading contenders for the historic chase, which takes place over two miles, five furlongs and 19 yards and is restricted to amateur jockeys, include Ucello Conti(13/2, Gordon Elliott IRE), who has contested the Randox Health Grand National for the last three years.
Balnaslow (16/1, Graham McKeever IRE) and Bear’s Affair (14/1, Philip Rowley) fought out the finish to the 2018 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase and the duo could re-oppose, while Kruzhlinin (6/1, Gordon Elliott IRE) may line-up at Aintree for a seventh time.
Top Wood, trained by Kelly Morgan in Rutland and owned by Johnny Weatherby, is set to tackle the Grand National fences for the first time following two fine efforts in the St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham.
The 11-year-old, 14/1 with Betway, went down by a neck to Pacha Du Polder in the ‘Gold Cup for amateurs’ in March, 2018, and returned to finish third in the same race at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, despite not having run for 322 days.
Morgan revealed: “The Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase is the plan with Top Wood, all being well.
“He has come out of the race at Cheltenham in great form. He seems to come alive round there and, to run like he did without a prep run, was brilliant.
“Hopefully, the Grand National fences will suit him. He is a very sound jumper and it will be great to have runner in the race
“He is such a legend. He never lets you down.”
The six-day confirmation stage for the Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase is on Friday, March 29.
Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase – Betway prices:
11/2 Burning Ambition; 6/1 Kruzhlinin, Road To Rome; 13/2 Ucello Conti; 7/1 Shantou Flyer; 12/1 Ballotin, Grand Vision, Seefood; 14/1 Bears Affair, Caid Du Berlais, Monsieur Gibraltar, Mr Mix, Top Wood, Wonderful Charm; 16/1 Balnaslow, Road To Riches, Sir Jack Yeats, Unioniste; 20/1 Dineur, Mr Mercurial; 25/1 Greensalt, Marinero; 33/1 Pass The Hat; 40/1 Champagne West, Costal Tiep; 50/1 Asockastar, Shimla Dawn; 66/1 Just Cause; 80/1 Brave Jaq, Newsworthy; 100/1 Asangy, Crazy Jack, Financial Climate, Gallery Exhibition, Never Complain, Numbercruncher, Shantou Magic, Starkie, Streets Of Milan
Each way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3
The Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase
Class 2, £45,000 Total Prize Fund. 4.05pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019, 2m 5f 19y over the Grand National fences. For six-year-olds and upwards, who, after October, 2016, and before March 18, 2019, have finished first, second or third in a Hunters’ steeple chase on two occasions OR have finished first, second or third in a Hunters’ chase on one occasion and have won either another chase (Hunters’ chases included) or, during the current Point-to-Point season, an Open Point-to-Point chase. Weights: 12st, mares allowed 7lb. To be ridden by amateur riders holding Category B permits to ride, or amateur riders riding under the provisions of Rule (D) 27. Entries closed March 19, entries revealed March 20 (44 entries), six-day confirmations March 29, final declarations 10am April 3. Maximum field 30 runners.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ASANGY (ITY)
7
Howard Taylor
Richard Edwards
ASOCKASTAR (IRE)
11
Daniel John Bourne
Daniel John Bourne
BALLOTIN (FR)
8
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Philip Hobbs
BALNASLOW (IRE)
12
Margaret A Simpson
Graham John McKeever
BEAR’S AFFAIR (IRE)
13
G B Barlow
Philip Rowley
BRAVE JAQ (FR)
8
Frederick Joseph Butler
Ryan Potter
BURNING AMBITION (IRE)
8
Tynan/MacLennan/Carthy/Shanahan/Magnier
Pierce Power IRE
CAID DU BERLAIS (FR)
10
Donlon, Doyle, MacDonald & C Barber
Rose Loxton
CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE)
11
S W Dunn
Thomas Frost
COASTAL TIEP (FR)
7
Jetmac Syndicate
Stuart Crawford IRE
CRAZY JACK (IRE)
11
Mrs Denise Butler
Anne Hewitt
DINEUR (FR)
13
Gwilym J Morris
Mickey Bowen
FINANCIAL CLIMATE (IRE)
12
The Ordnance Hill Syndicate
Major Harry Wallace
GALLERY EXHIBITION (IRE)
12
Somerset Racing
Peter Mason
GRAND VISION (IRE)
13
J K Farms
Colin Tizzard
GREENSALT (IRE)
11
Sarah Easterby
William Easterby
JUST CAUSE (IRE)
9
Tim Gredley
James Owen
KRUZHLININ (GER)
12
Paul & Clare Rooney
Gordon Elliott IRE
MARINERO (IRE)
10
David Maxwell
David Christie IRE
MONSIEUR GIBRALTAR (FR)
8
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Rose Loxton
MR MERCURIAL (IRE)
11
Will Ramsay
Will Ramsay
MR MIX (FR)
8
S C Robinson & Mrs C Gilsenan
Stuart Robinson
NEVER COMPLAIN (IRE)
11
Glebe House Racing Club
Charlotte Marshall
NEWSWORTHY (IRE)
9
James Henderson
James Henderson
NUMBERCRUNCHER (IRE)
13
David O’Brien
David O’Brien
PASS THE HAT
12
Ms S K Baharuddin
Miss Sarah Rippon
ROAD TO RICHES (IRE)
12
David Maxwell
David Christie IRE
ROAD TO ROME (IRE)
9
Graham William Briscoe
Joseph O’Shea
SEEFOOD (IRE)
12
I P Crane
Justin Landy
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
9
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Richard Hobson
SHANTOU MAGIC (IRE)
12
Will Ramsay
Will Ramsay
SHIMLA DAWN (IRE)
11
Paul Drury
Christine Drury
SIR JACK YEATS (IRE)
8
GOWING’S ELEVEN
Richard Spencer
STARKIE
12
Anthony Ward-Thomas
Anthony Ward-Thomas
STREETS OF MILAN (IRE)
8
All For The Craic Partnership
Chris Pimlott
TOP WOOD (FR)
12
J R Weatherby
Kelly Morgan
UCELLO CONTI (FR)
11
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
UNIONISTE (FR)
11
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Paul Nicholls
WONDERFUL CHARM (FR)
11
Robin Geffen, Sir John Ritblat, Robert Waley-Cohen
Paul Nicholls
 
39 entries remain (POPELYS GULL & PREMIER PORTRAIT have been scratched, ABRICOT L’OASIS, LAURIUM & STELLAR NOTION are not qualified)
6 Irish-trained
