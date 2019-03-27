Henderson trio top weights for Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree on April 5 Posted by racenews on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - G3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate runner-up Janika (11st 12lb) heads both the weights and the betting for the £140,000 G3 Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (4.05pm), one of the highlights of Ladies’ Day at the Randox Health Grand National Festival, on Friday, April 5.

The French import is 9/1 market leader with Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, to provide trainer Nicky Henderson with a sixth victory in the race, run over two miles, five furlongs and 19 yards of the famous Grand National course.

Henderson is responsible for 10 entries in total for the Randox Health Topham Handicap, with G3 Ultima Handicap Chase victor Beware The Bear (11st 10lb, 14/1 with Betway) and Valtor (11st 10lb, 25/1) also featuring at the top of the weights for the reigning champion Jump trainer.

Beware The Bear (left)

Ultragold (10st 10lb, Colin Tizzard) has captured the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase for the last two years and is 11/1 second favourite with Betway to emulate the only previous three-time winner of the race, Always Waining (2010, 2011 & 2012).

The 11-year-old is also engaged in the £1-million Randox Health Grand National at Aintree the following day, Saturday, April 6.

Ultragold

Paul Nicholls currently heads the this season’s Jump trainers’ championship and the Somerset handler could bid for another valuable prize in his quest for an 11th title with six contenders headed by Adrien Du Pont (11st 1lb, 14/1), recent G3 Greatwood Gold Cup scorer San Benedeto (11st 4lb, 16/1) and Warriors Tale (11st 1lb, 16/1). Nicholls has won the Randox Health Topham Chase once before, with Gwanako scoring in 2008.

Cregg House was the most recent winner of the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase to be trained in Ireland in 2005 and 11 Irish-trained entries include Cadmium(11st 2lb, 16/1), Bellow Mome (10st 3lb, 20/1) and Polidam (10st 4lb, 20/1), who all represent Willie Mullins, the multiple champion Jump trainer in Ireland.

Last year’s Irish Grand National victor General Principle (10st 8lb) features among three contenders from Gordon Elliott, while Call It Magic (9st 13lb, Ross O’Sullivan, 16/1) and Peregrine Run (11st 1lb, Peter Fahey, 20/1) could also journey across the Irish Sea.

Mercian Prince (10st 10lb, 25/1) came home eighth behind San Benedeto after making the running in the G3 Greatwood Gold Cup over two and a half miles at Newbury on March 2 but has shown a high level of form over fences since joining Amy Murphy when she took out her training licence in 2016.

The eight-year-old, who races in the colours of Murphy’s father Paul, captured an extended two and a half-mile handicap chase at Kempton Park for a second successive year in January, when making all to win by 17 lengths.

On his only previous attempt over the Grand National fences, Mercian Prince completed to finish a distant eighth on heavy ground in the Grand Sefton Handicap in December, 2017.

Newmarket-based Murphy revealed: “Mercian Prince is on course for the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase and that race has been the plan since last summer.

“His jumping is phenomenal and he jumped nicely when winning at Kempton in January.

“Hopefully, he takes to the fences which we think will suit him perfectly.

“Mercian Prince loves jumping and he has been a superstar for us since we have set-up training.”

Murphy is also looking forward to seeing her stable star Kalashnikov head to Aintree for the £100,000 G1 Manifesto Novices’ Chase (1.45pm) over nearly two and a half miles of the Mildmay Course, the opening race of the Randox Health Grand National Festival on Grand National Thursday, April 4.

Kalashnikov, runner-up in the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2018 at the Cheltenham Festival, was the easy winner of his first two starts over fences this season, but unseated Jack Quinlan after being hampered on his latest outing in the G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on March 12.

This will be the six-year-old’s first race at a trip of beyond two miles and a furlong. He has been successful on six of his 11 starts and finished second on the other four completed outings.

Murphy added: “Kalashnikov is in serious order. He looked fantastic at Cheltenham and I think he would’ve played a big part had fate not intervened, but hopefully things go more smoothly at Aintree

“The Manifesto Novices’ Chase is the target and over a left-handed track, which we have established this season is extremely important with Kalashnikov. It should be a good jumping test and, hopefully, the race will suit him ideally.”

The six-day confirmation stage for the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase is on Saturday, March 30.

Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase – Betway prices:

9/1 Janika; 11/1 Ultragold; 14/1 Adrien Du Pont, Beware The Bear, Theatre Territory; 16/1 Cadmium, Call It Magic, Gold Present, San Benedeto, Warrior’s Tale; 20/1 Activial, Bellow Mome, Flying Angel, Forest Des Aigles, General Principle, Kilcrea Vale, Peregrine Run, Polidam, Rather Be, Sub Lieutenant, Theinval, Tommy Silver, Woods Well; 25/1 Ascot De Bruyere, Ballyhill, Born Survivor, Captain Redbeard, Crievehill, Doitforthevillage, Double Shuffle, Duke Des Champs, Echiquier, Equus Secretus, Glen Rocco, Highland Lodge, Hogans Height, Mercian Prince, O O Seven, Out Sam, Romain De Senam, Touch Kick, Valseur Lido, Valtor; 33/1 Beau Bay, Black Scorpion, Chic Name, Dimple, Divine Spear, Fact Of The Matter, Federici, Henryville, Junction Fourteen, Shanahans Turn, Splash Of Ginge; 40/1 Acdc, Beggars Wishes, Condaw Westie, Exitas, Gold Opera, Indian Temple, More Bucks, Some Buckle, Tiquer; 50/1 Clan Legend, Enjoy Responsibly, Rathlin Rose, Van Gogh Du Granit, Voix Deau, Zalvados; 66/1 Commis D’Office, Vaniteux

Each way 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4

The Randox Health Topham Chase

Grade 3 handicap chase, £140,000 Total Prize Fund. 4.05pm, Friday, April 5, 2019, 2m 5f 19y over the Grand National fences. For five-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after March 24, a winner of a chase 4lb; no penalty to increase a horse’s weight above 11st 12lb. Entries closed March 19, entries revealed March 20 (76 entries), six-day confirmations March 30, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field 30 runners.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer JANIKA (FR) 6 11-12 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson VALTOR (FR) 10 11-10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson BEWARE THE BEAR (IRE) 9 11-10 G B Barlow Nicky Henderson DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 9 11-08 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 11-05 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE SAN BENEDETO (FR) 8 11-04 P J Vogt Paul Nicholls GOLD PRESENT (IRE) 9 11-02 John & Barbara Cotton Nicky Henderson CADMIUM (FR) 7 11-02 Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp Willie Mullins IRE O O SEVEN (IRE) 9 11-01 Christopher Hanbury Nicky Henderson ADRIEN DU PONT (FR) 7 11-01 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls PEREGRINE RUN (IRE) 9 11-01 V Byrne Peter Fahey IRE WARRIORS TALE 10 11-01 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls ACTIVIAL (FR) 9 11-00 R S Brookhouse Tom George ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 10-10 Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE) 8 10-10 Paul Murphy Amy Murphy THEINVAL (FR) 9 10-10 Mr & Mrs Sandy Orr Nicky Henderson RATHER BE (IRE) 8 10-09 Matt & Lauren Morgan Nicky Henderson CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 10-08 S Coltherd Stuart Coltherd GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 10-08 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE WOODS WELL (IRE) 8 10-06 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BEGGAR’S WISHES (IRE) 8 10-06 Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar Peter Bowen BORN SURVIVOR (IRE) 8 10-06 Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Dan Skelton BALLYHILL (FR) 8 10-06 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BIGMARTRE (FR) 8 10-06 P J Dixon Harry Whittington FLYING ANGEL (IRE) 8 10-06 R J Rexton Nigel Twiston-Davies SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 10-04 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 10-04 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 10-04 The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden DOITFORTHEVILLAGE (IRE) 10 10-04 The Rockbourne Partnership Paul Henderson EXITAS (IRE) 11 10-04 P Middleton, M Lowther Phil Middleton POLIDAM (FR) 10 10-04 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE BELLOW MOME (FR) 8 10-03 Mrs Audrey Turley Willie Mullins IRE TOMMY SILVER (FR) 7 10-03 Done, Ferguson, Mason & Wood Paul Nicholls CASABLANCA MIX (FR) 7 10-03 E R Hanbury Nicky Henderson SOME BUCKLE (IRE) 10 10-02 Knowle Racing Stables Limited Richard Bandey CRIEVEHILL (IRE) 7 10-02 Highclere T’Bred Racing- Crievehill Nigel Twiston-Davies OUT SAM 10 10-02 D Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE GLEN ROCCO 8 10-01 Jeremy Kyle, Ged Mason, David Stevens Nick Gifford ROMAIN DE SENAM (FR) 7 10-01 Chris Giles & Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls INDIAN TEMPLE (IRE) 10 10-00 Ken Huddleston Tim Reed ECHIQUIER (FR) 5 10-00 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies HENRYVILLE 11 9-13 Roddy Owen & Paul Fullagar Peter Bowen DIVINE SPEAR (IRE) 8 9-13 Middleham Park Racing LXII Nicky Henderson HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE) 8 9-13 Foxtrot Racing: Hogan’s Height Jamie Snowden VOIX D’EAU (FR) 9 9-13 J Fyffe & Gerry McGladery Lucinda Russell CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 9-13 Mrs Z Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE ASCOT DE BRUYERE (FR) 9 9-13 The Steel Bonnets James Ewart DIMPLE (FR) 8 9-13 D&D Armstrong Ltd Sandy Thomson HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 9-13 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt DUKE DES CHAMPS (IRE) 9 9-13 Diana Whateley & Tim Syder Philip Hobbs EQUUS SECRETUS (IRE) 7 9-13 The Bourtoneers Ben Pauling MORE BUCK’S (IRE) 9 9-13 P Duffy, D Semmens, V Williams & M Bowen Peter Bowen SPLASH OF GINGE 11 9-12 John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies TOUCH KICK (IRE) 8 9-11 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls ACDC (IRE) 9 9-11 D&D Armstrong Ltd Chris Grant JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE) 10 9-11 Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle FOREST DES AIGLES (FR) 8 9-11 Raymond & Anita Anderson Green Lucinda Russell BEAU BAY (FR) 8 9-10 Peter Green & Dr RDP Newland Dr Richard Newland CHIC NAME (FR) 7 9-10 The Boom Syndicate Richard Hobson BLACK SCORPION (IRE) 8 9-10 Don’t Go There Syndicate Eric McNamara IRE KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 9-10 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson THEATRE TERRITORY (IRE) 9 9-08 Robert Waley-Cohen Warren Greatrex TIQUER (FR) 11 9-07 Burnham P & D Ltd Alan Jones GOLD OPERA (IRE) 10 9-06 Straightline Bloodstock Keith Dalgleish FEDERICI 10 9-06 M Four Properties Ltd Donald McCain VANITEUX (FR) 10 9-05 C R Leech Sophie Leech RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 9-05 Fergus Wilson David Pipe CLONDAW WESTIE (IRE) 8 9-05 Mrs Frank Caudwell Lawney Hill ENJOY RESPONSIBLY (IRE) 10 9-04 John Beswick Oliver Sherwood CLAN LEGEND 9 9-04 Clan Gathering Nick Alexander SHANAHAN’S TURN (IRE) 11 9-04 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR) 10 9-04 Fergus Wilson David Pipe ZALVADOS (FR) 6 9-03 D C Mercer Oliver Greenall COMMIS D’OFFICE (FR) 7 8-13 Julian Blackwell & Mrs Angus Maclay Venetia Williams

74 entries remain (HOLLY BUSH HENRY & JAVERT have been scratched)

11 Irish-trained

Morgan hoping for another Top performance from Wood in Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase

Recent Down Royal winner Burning Ambition (Pierce Power IRE, 11/2 favourite with Betway) heads 39 entries in the £45,000 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase (4.05pm), run over the Grand National fences on Grand National Thursday, April 4.

Other leading contenders for the historic chase, which takes place over two miles, five furlongs and 19 yards and is restricted to amateur jockeys, include Ucello Conti(13/2, Gordon Elliott IRE), who has contested the Randox Health Grand National for the last three years.

Balnaslow (16/1, Graham McKeever IRE) and Bear’s Affair (14/1, Philip Rowley) fought out the finish to the 2018 Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase and the duo could re-oppose, while Kruzhlinin (6/1, Gordon Elliott IRE) may line-up at Aintree for a seventh time.

Top Wood, trained by Kelly Morgan in Rutland and owned by Johnny Weatherby, is set to tackle the Grand National fences for the first time following two fine efforts in the St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham.

The 11-year-old, 14/1 with Betway, went down by a neck to Pacha Du Polder in the ‘Gold Cup for amateurs’ in March, 2018, and returned to finish third in the same race at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, despite not having run for 322 days.

Morgan revealed: “The Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase is the plan with Top Wood, all being well.

“He has come out of the race at Cheltenham in great form. He seems to come alive round there and, to run like he did without a prep run, was brilliant.

“Hopefully, the Grand National fences will suit him. He is a very sound jumper and it will be great to have runner in the race

“He is such a legend. He never lets you down.”

The six-day confirmation stage for the Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase is on Friday, March 29.

Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase – Betway prices:

11/2 Burning Ambition; 6/1 Kruzhlinin, Road To Rome; 13/2 Ucello Conti; 7/1 Shantou Flyer; 12/1 Ballotin, Grand Vision, Seefood; 14/1 Bears Affair, Caid Du Berlais, Monsieur Gibraltar, Mr Mix, Top Wood, Wonderful Charm; 16/1 Balnaslow, Road To Riches, Sir Jack Yeats, Unioniste; 20/1 Dineur, Mr Mercurial; 25/1 Greensalt, Marinero; 33/1 Pass The Hat; 40/1 Champagne West, Costal Tiep; 50/1 Asockastar, Shimla Dawn; 66/1 Just Cause; 80/1 Brave Jaq, Newsworthy; 100/1 Asangy, Crazy Jack, Financial Climate, Gallery Exhibition, Never Complain, Numbercruncher, Shantou Magic, Starkie, Streets Of Milan

Each way 1/5 odds, 1-2-3

The Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase

Class 2, £45,000 Total Prize Fund. 4.05pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019, 2m 5f 19y over the Grand National fences. For six-year-olds and upwards, who, after October, 2016, and before March 18, 2019, have finished first, second or third in a Hunters’ steeple chase on two occasions OR have finished first, second or third in a Hunters’ chase on one occasion and have won either another chase (Hunters’ chases included) or, during the current Point-to-Point season, an Open Point-to-Point chase. Weights: 12st, mares allowed 7lb. To be ridden by amateur riders holding Category B permits to ride, or amateur riders riding under the provisions of Rule (D) 27. Entries closed March 19, entries revealed March 20 (44 entries), six-day confirmations March 29, final declarations 10am April 3. Maximum field 30 runners.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ASANGY (ITY) 7 Howard Taylor Richard Edwards ASOCKASTAR (IRE) 11 Daniel John Bourne Daniel John Bourne BALLOTIN (FR) 8 David Maxwell Racing Limited Philip Hobbs BALNASLOW (IRE) 12 Margaret A Simpson Graham John McKeever BEAR’S AFFAIR (IRE) 13 G B Barlow Philip Rowley BRAVE JAQ (FR) 8 Frederick Joseph Butler Ryan Potter BURNING AMBITION (IRE) 8 Tynan/MacLennan/Carthy/Shanahan/Magnier Pierce Power IRE CAID DU BERLAIS (FR) 10 Donlon, Doyle, MacDonald & C Barber Rose Loxton CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE) 11 S W Dunn Thomas Frost COASTAL TIEP (FR) 7 Jetmac Syndicate Stuart Crawford IRE CRAZY JACK (IRE) 11 Mrs Denise Butler Anne Hewitt DINEUR (FR) 13 Gwilym J Morris Mickey Bowen FINANCIAL CLIMATE (IRE) 12 The Ordnance Hill Syndicate Major Harry Wallace GALLERY EXHIBITION (IRE) 12 Somerset Racing Peter Mason GRAND VISION (IRE) 13 J K Farms Colin Tizzard GREENSALT (IRE) 11 Sarah Easterby William Easterby JUST CAUSE (IRE) 9 Tim Gredley James Owen KRUZHLININ (GER) 12 Paul & Clare Rooney Gordon Elliott IRE MARINERO (IRE) 10 David Maxwell David Christie IRE MONSIEUR GIBRALTAR (FR) 8 David Maxwell Racing Limited Rose Loxton MR MERCURIAL (IRE) 11 Will Ramsay Will Ramsay MR MIX (FR) 8 S C Robinson & Mrs C Gilsenan Stuart Robinson NEVER COMPLAIN (IRE) 11 Glebe House Racing Club Charlotte Marshall NEWSWORTHY (IRE) 9 James Henderson James Henderson NUMBERCRUNCHER (IRE) 13 David O’Brien David O’Brien PASS THE HAT 12 Ms S K Baharuddin Miss Sarah Rippon ROAD TO RICHES (IRE) 12 David Maxwell David Christie IRE ROAD TO ROME (IRE) 9 Graham William Briscoe Joseph O’Shea SEEFOOD (IRE) 12 I P Crane Justin Landy SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 9 David Maxwell Racing Limited Richard Hobson SHANTOU MAGIC (IRE) 12 Will Ramsay Will Ramsay SHIMLA DAWN (IRE) 11 Paul Drury Christine Drury SIR JACK YEATS (IRE) 8 GOWING’S ELEVEN Richard Spencer STARKIE 12 Anthony Ward-Thomas Anthony Ward-Thomas STREETS OF MILAN (IRE) 8 All For The Craic Partnership Chris Pimlott TOP WOOD (FR) 12 J R Weatherby Kelly Morgan UCELLO CONTI (FR) 11 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE UNIONISTE (FR) 11 David Maxwell Racing Limited Paul Nicholls WONDERFUL CHARM (FR) 11 Robin Geffen, Sir John Ritblat, Robert Waley-Cohen Paul Nicholls

39 entries remain (POPELYS GULL & PREMIER PORTRAIT have been scratched, ABRICOT L’OASIS, LAURIUM & STELLAR NOTION are not qualified)

6 Irish-trained