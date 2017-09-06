Haydock Park’s 32Red Sprint Cup moved earlier on Saturday – now the third race Posted by racenews on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Haydock Park Racecourse announces today that the G1 32Red Sprint Cup will be run as the third race on Saturday’s terrific card.

The racecourse executive has decided to move the six-furlong 32Red Sprint Cup, the richest race of the season at Haydock Park with £260,000 in prize money, to 2.25pm, rather than stage the feature contest as the sixth race at 4.10pm.

This is to ensure that the 32Red Sprint Cup takes place on the freshest possible ground.

The going at Haydock Park is currently Good to Soft, following 19 millimetres of rain in the past two days. The latest forecast predicts dry conditions today before up to a further 20 millimetres of rain prior to racing on Saturday.

The 48-hour declaration stage for the 2017 32Red Sprint Cup, which has attracted tremendous entries, is at 10.00am tomorrow, Thursday, September 7.

The revised order of running at Haydock Park on Saturday, September 9, 32Red Sprint Cup Day, is as follows:

1.20pm £30,000 EBF Breeders’ Series 32Red Fillies’ Handicap 1m 2f 100y

1.50pm £25,500 32Red Casino Ascendant Stakes (Listed Race) 1m 37y

2.25pm £260,000 32Red Sprint Cup (British Champions Series) (Group 1) 6f

3.00pm £30,000 32Red Be Friendly Handicap 5f

3.35pm £63,000 32Red Mile (Group 3) 1m 37y

4.10pm £60,000 32Red Casino Handicap 1m 6f

4:45pm £100,000 32Red.com Handicap 1m 6f

The three-day 32Red Sprint Cup Festival gets underway at Haydock Park tomorrow, Thursday, September 7 and runs through to Saturday, September 9, 32Red Sprint Cup Day.