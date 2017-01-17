Harry Morley to succeed Mark Davies as a trustee of the Ascot Authority Posted by racenews on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Ascot Racecourse is delighted to announce that Harry Morley is to be appointed a Trustee of the Ascot Authority.

He will assume that position on the retirement of Mark Davies, who has decided to step down as he is High Sheriff in Nomination for Warwickshire in 2017-2018. Mark has served as one of three Ascot Trustees since 2002 and will retire after Royal Ascot this year.

Harry Morley, whose father David Morley famously trained Celeric to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 1997 was, until last year, Chief Executive at Armajaro Asset Management.

Prior to that, he co-founded and was CFO of Tragus Holdings Ltd, owner of the Café Rouge and Bella Italia restaurant chains.

A chartered accountant, Harry Morley is currently a non-executive director at JD Wetherspoon PLC and the Mercantile Investment Trust PLC.

Johnny Weatherby, Her Majesty’s Representative at Ascot, paid tribute to Mark Davies and welcomed Harry Morley:

“Mark has been with us for 15 years and has been instrumental in the progress that Ascot has made both at home and abroad in what has been a period of considerable change for the racecourse. Quite simply, Mark’s contribution has been invaluable.

“I am delighted to be able to welcome Harry both as a Trustee and a Director of Ascot Authority (Holdings) Ltd. Harry grew up around racehorses and in fact his father trained for two previous holders of the position of Her Majesty’s Representative at Ascot, Sir Piers Bengough and latterly, the Duke of Devonshire.

“Harry brings to Ascot a great love of the sport, married to significant business acumen and experience. I very much look forward to welcoming him into the team.”

Harry Morley said:

“I am very excited to be joining Ascot as a Trustee and am much looking forward to working with Johnny (Weatherby) and the rest of the Ascot Board”.