Harry Angel heads 17 going forward for richest-ever 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock Park on Saturday
Monday, September 3, 2018

ast year’s winner Harry Angel headlines 17 contenders, including two supplementary entries, going forward for the G1 32Red Sprint Cup (4.15pm) over six furlongs at Haydock Park this Saturday, September 8, 32Red Sprint Cup Day.

With the two supplementary entries, the total prize money for the 32Red Sprint Cup now stands at £325,200, making the 2018 renewal the most valuable ever run.

Harry Angel (Clive Cox) produced a devastating performance in 2017, with his four-length verdict ensuring he ended the year as the highest-rated sprinter in the world with a rating of 125.

The son of Dark Angel, who also captured the G1 July Cup at Newmarket last season, is on the comeback trail having not raced since sustaining an injury when sent off favourite for the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Harry Angel has the chance to become just the second multiple winner of the 32Red Sprint Cup. Be Friendly, owned by Sir Peter O’Sullevan, enjoyed back-to-back victories in 1966 and 1967.

Improving four-year-old Sir Dancealot (David Elsworth) and James Garfield (George Scott), one of eight three-year-olds engaged, have been supplemented at a cost of £15,600 each.

Sir Dancealot finished fourth in the G1 July Cup and has since posted decisive victories over seven furlongs in the G2 Lennox Stakes at Goodwood and the G2 Hungerford Stakes at Newbury, while James Garfield produced a career-best last time out when narrowly denied in the G1 Prix Maurice de Gheest over six and a half furlongs at Deauville on August 5.

Hamdan Al Maktoum, who saw his colours carried to victory by the great Dayjur in 1990, has two top-class contenders in Tasleet (William Haggas) and Eqtidaar (Sir Michael Stoute).

Tasleet, a three-time G1 runner-up including behind Harry Angel at Haydock Park last year, has not been seen out since finishing third in the G2 Greenlands Stakes won by Merchant Navy at the Curragh in May.

Three-year-old Eqtidaar bagged his first G1 when holding off Sands Of Mali (Richard Fahey) by a half-length in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. He was below that level on his latest start when ninth in the G1 July Cup.

Angus Gold, racing manager for Hamdan Al Maktoum, said today: “Tasleet has not been seen out since May as he had a little bit of a setback after he ran at the Curragh.

“However, he has been in full work for a while now and I know William Haggas is very happy with him. I have to speak to William and we will have a talk about the weekend. We do know Tasleet can handle easy ground if he has to.

“The horse is in good shape. Obviously, he hasn’t won a G1 yet so is going to be up against it. He has been a great performer for us and we will see how he gets on.”

Turning his attention to Eqtidaar, Gold continued: “Eqtidaar had a bit of a break after he ran at Newmarket.

“He is a big horse. I was talking to Sir Michael Stoute the other day and he was saying that the horse is really starting to pick up now. Although he won the G1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, he was still quite an immature horse earlier in the season.

“Sir Michael thinks Eqtidaar has come back to himself now. When Jim (Crowley, jockey) won on him at Royal Ascot he said the G1 sprint on Champions Day in October would be his absolute race.

“I am not sure the July Course at Newmarket really suited him last time out. I am not saying that is why he was beaten that day but he is back in good form now after his break and Jim was very happy with the horse when he rode him the other day.

“Any rain later in the week shouldn’t inconvenience him. Sir Michael feels he is a horse for the autumn as he strengthens and develops. He could also come back next year if Sheikh Hamdan decides to keep him in training.”

Yorkshire trainer Kevin Ryan could be doubly represented by stable star Brando, who finished second in the G1 July Cup on his penultimate start, and G1 Commonwealth Cup fifth Hey Jonesy.

Other proven top-level performers include The Tin Man (James Fanshawe), who has made the frame in the last two renewals of the 32Red Sprint Cup (3rd in 2017 and 2nd in 2016), and fellow G1 scorer Limato (Henry Candy), who returned to form with victory in the Listed Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket on August 25.

Ireland and Britain’s reigning champion trainer Aidan O’Brien has five entries remaining, headed by G1 St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Gustav Klimt and Sioux Nation, winner of the G1 Phoenix Stakes in 2017. The quintet also includes Fleet Review, Spirit Of Valor and Intelligence Cross.

Joseph O’Brien could have his first runner in the 32Red Sprint Cup courtesy of Speak In Colours, who captured the G3 Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on August 12.

The 17 possible starters are completed by dual course scorer Donjuan Triumphant(Andrew Balding).

The 32Red Sprint Cup is part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Ed Nicholson, Head of Kindred Racing (32Red & Unibet) said: “This year’s 32Red Sprint Cup looks one of the best renewals we have seen for a long time. It is a real privilege for 32Red to be associated with such an important sprint race, and one that has been won by so many legends of the turf over the years.

“The first three home from last year, headed by Harry Angel, look likely to run again. We also have one of the best sprinters of recent seasons, Limato, in action too. And we’ve also had the wonderful news that both James Garfield and Sir Dancealot have been supplemented. It promises to be the best sprint contest of the season.”

32Red Sprint Cup - 32Red odds: 6/4 Harry Angel; 7/1 James Garfield, The Tin Man; 8/1 Tasleet; 9/1 Brando, Limato, Sir Dancealot; 16/1 Eqtidaar, Sands Of Mali, Speak In Colours; 20/1 Sioux Nation; 25/1 Fleet Review, Gustav Klimt; 33/1 Donjuan Triumphant; 50/1 Hey Jonesy, Spirit Of Valor; 100/1 Intelligence Cross

Each-way 1/5 1,2,3

The going at Haydock Park is currently Good.

It was dry over the weekend. The forecast is for light drizzle today, while tomorrow and Wednesday should be dry.

Light showers are expected on Thursday, followed by around six millimetres of rain on Friday and four millimetres on Saturday.

32Red Sprint Cup offers a seven-race card running from 1.50pm through to 5.25pm.The 32Red Sprint Cup Festival gets underway on Thursday, September 6 and continues on Friday, September 7.