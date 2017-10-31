Haggas pair in good shape ahead of Listed prizes at Lingfield Park on Thursday Posted by racenews on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Newmarket trainer William Haggas is represented in both Listed contests at Lingfield Park on Thursday, November 2, starting with last year’s winner Muffri’Ha in the £40,000 32Red EBF Stallions Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes (1.20pm, 12 runners).

The mile contest on Polytrack is a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 32Red Fillies & Mares Championships over seven furlongs at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, March 30, 2018.

Muffri’Ha (James Doyle) was dominant under a 5lb penalty 12 months ago, defeating Aljuljalah by a length and three quarters. The five-year-old backed that up with some excellent efforts in Dubai, including when third to Decorated Knight in the G1 Jebel Hatta, before going down by a neck to Realtra in the 32Red Fillies & Mares Championships on Good Friday 2017.

Muffri’Ha has been busy since successfully returning from a summer break in the Listed Rosemary Stakes at Newmarket on September 29, finishing seventh in the G1 Sun Chariot Stakes on October 7 and fifth when going for back-to-back successes in the G3 Darley Stakes on October 14.

Haggas said today: “Muffri’Ha is fine and seems in good form.

“She had a similar programme this time last year before coming to Lingfield and winning easily, but she was drawn in stall two then whereas on Thursday she is in stall 11, which isn’t so good.

“She may be off to get married after this, although if she wins, we might aim her for Good Friday. We will see.”

Muffri’Ha at Lingfield Park

The maximum field of 12 for the 32Red EBF Stallions Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes also includes Listed scorer Pirouette (Hughie Morrison/Adam Kirby), who, along with Muffri’Ha, is top-rated on a mark of 107, and Godolphin’s dual G2 winner Promising Run (Saeed bin Suroor/Pat Cosgrave).

Melesina (Richard Fahey/Barry McHugh) is another with Pattern race success to her name, having signed off last turf season with a G3 triumph at Deauville, while Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Khamaary (Mark Johnston/Jim Crowley) comes in on the back of a career-best in handicap company at Redcar on October 7.

Daphne (Jim Crowley) goes for Haggas and Her Majesty The Queen in the £40,000 Listed 32Red EBF Stallions River Eden Fillies’ Stakes (2.25pm, 14 runners) over a mile and five furlongs.

The four-year-old homebred captured handicaps two days apart at Goodwood and Newbury in September before finishing fourth in the Listed Beckford Stakes over a mile and six furlongs at Yarmouth on October 16.

Haggas continued: “I think Daphne will run a good race in this Listed race.

“She got trapped wide at Yarmouth last time, which didn’t suit her at all, but she will be fine this time.”

Melodic Motion (Ralph Beckett/James Doyle) sets the standard with a rating of 102 after going down by a half-length to stablemate Alyssa in the G2 DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster on September 14.

Other notable runners include Dance The Dance (Marcus Tregoning/Martin Dwyer), who turns out quickly after annexing a class two handicap at Leicester yesterday, and recent Newmarket scorer Cribbs Causeway (Roger Charlton/Kieran Shoemark), as well as French challengers Val De Marne(Andre Fabre/Raphael Marchelli) and Sacrifice My Soul (Pia Brandt/Pat Cosgrave).

The 32Red EBF Stallions River Eden Fillies’ Stakes has a full field of 14.

Lingfield Park’s excellent eight-race card on Thursday also includes the £19,000 Play Jackpot Games At sunbets.co.uk/vegas Handicap (1.50pm, 14 runners) over seven furlongs.

Racing starts at 12.15pm and concludes at 4.00pm.

There is also good All-Weather action at Chelmsford City during the evening, with this year’s Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships runner-up Watersmeet (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning) out to defy top-weight in the feature £20,000 Get In! Breeders’ Cup Special Friday On ATR Handicap (6.55pm, seven runners) over a mile and six furlongs.