Haggas eyeing Three-Year-Old Good Friday prizes with Second Thought and Rivet
Trainer William Haggas could be represented in the two feature three-year-old races on Good Friday, April 14, with Second Thought heading to Lingfield Park for the £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships (4.10pm) and Rivet among 16 entries for Newcastle’s £100,000 32Red Burradon Conditions Race (3.55pm).
Second Thought, owned by Liam Sheridan, has been the standout three-year-old on the All-Weather this winter thanks to three successive victories.
After winning a maiden on Tapeta at Wolverhampton in December, the Kodiac colt beat Sutter County (Mark Johnston) a neck in a six-furlong Fast-Track Qualifier on Polytrack at Kempton Park in January before a convincing success over the same rival in the Listed 32Red Spring Cup over seven furlongs on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on March 4.
Haggas said today: “Second Thought is in good shape. He is improving and looks ready for this.
“He has obviously got a chance on Friday. I guess my concern is that he might be better over further than six furlongs, but he does have a bit of quality and a turn of foot which always helps.
“He is one to look forward to on the turf as well.”
The 11 entries for the 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships also include Godolphin filly Dubai One (Saeed bin Suroor), who has been successful on her last three starts including a Fast-Track Qualifier at Wolverhampton in December, course and distance scorer Tomily (Richard Hannon) and recent Dundalk Fast-Track Qualifier scorer Visionary (Robert Cowell).
Among the other contenders are Newcastle winner Wick Powell (David Barron) and French challenger Carlton Choice (Louis Baudron), who is on a hat-trick following wins at Deauville and Maisons-Laffitte.
Second Thought winning at Lingfield Park
Group One winner Rivet, one of the best two-year-olds in Europe last year, could return in the mile 32Red Burradon Conditions Race at Newcastle on Tapeta.
The son of Fastnet Rock, who runs in the colours of The Starship Partnership which includes Haggas’ father-in-law Lester Piggott, has not raced since a commanding front-running victory in the G1 Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster in October.
He also captured the G2 At The Races Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in September, with his only disappointing effort coming when fifth behind Churchill in the G1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
Haggas said: “Rivet looks great. I don’t know if he will run at Newcastle. I will make a decision tomorrow morning as I need to speak to some of the owners.
“If he doesn’t run there, he will go to Newmarket for the Craven Stakes.”
Rivet has yet to race on an All-Weather surface, though his sire has been responsible for 13 wins during the 2016/2017 All-Weather Championships.
Entries for the Burradon Conditions Race, the feature race on the £250,000 Newcastle card, also feature the unbeaten Syphax (Kevin Ryan), last seen out landing the G3 Acomb Stakes at York before being sold to Godolphin, plus G3 Solario Stakes victor South Seas (Andrew Balding).
Listed scorers Montataire (Mark Johnston) and Law And Order (James Tate) are also engaged alongside exciting maiden winners Leshlaa, Dubai Horizon (both Saeed bin Suroor) and Utmost (John Gosden).
Rivet winning at Doncaster in 2016
ALL ENTRIES FOR THE £1-MILLION ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS CARD AT LINGFIELD PARK ON GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017
1.40pm £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f
For four-year-olds and upwards rated 80-100. Lowest weight 8st 7lb, highest weight 9st 12lb. Penalties: after April 1, for each race won 6lb. To be ridden by Apprentices. Allowances: Riders who, prior to April 11, 2017, have not ridden more than 50 winners in races under the Rules of Racing or the Rules of a recognised Racing Authority 3lb, riders who have not ridden more than 25 such winners 5lb, riders who have not ridden more than 10 such winners 7lb. Maximum field of 14.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
AL KHAN (IRE)
|
8
|
J C G Chua
|
Kevin Ryan
|
AMAZOUR (IRE)
|
5
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
Ismail Mohammed
|
BARAWEEZ (IRE)
|
7
|
A Barnes
|
Brian Ellison
|
BINT DANDY (IRE)
|
6
|
M M Foulger
|
Chris Dwyer
|
BOUCLIER (IRE)
|
7
|
M Chung
|
David Loughnane
|
BOY IN THE BAR
|
6
|
Sovereign Racing
|
Ian Williams
|
CHARLES MOLSON
|
6
|
Trolley Action
|
Patrick Chamings
|
DOUGAN
|
5
|
Shropshire Wolves
|
David Evans
|
DUTIFUL SON (IRE)
|
7
|
J C G Chua & Partner
|
Simon Dow
|
ELJADDAAF (IRE)
|
6
|
Wentdale Ltd & Mrs L A Ivory
|
Dean Ivory
|
FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA)
|
9
|
Mark McAllister
|
Simon Dow
|
GENTLEMEN
|
6
|
Eventmaker Racehorses
|
Phil McEntee
|
GEORGE WILLIAM
|
4
|
Lady Coventry & Partners
|
Richard Hannon
|
GEORGIAN BAY (IRE)
|
7
|
Market Avenue Racing Club & Mrs E Burke
|
Karl Burke
|
GREY DANUBE (IRE)
|
8
|
Brian Bunyan
|
Darren Bunyan IRE
|
HAKAM (USA)
|
5
|
The Horse Watchers
|
Michael Appleby
|
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE)
|
6
|
A Saha
|
Michael Easterby
|
HORSTED KEYNES (FR)
|
7
|
Mrs J M Simcock
|
David Simcock
|
IN THE RED (IRE)
|
4
|
Sunville Rail Limited
|
Martin Smith
|
INAAM (IRE)
|
4
|
Yorkshire Connections Ltd
|
Richard Fahey
|
INTRANSIGENT
|
8
|
Kingsclere Racing Club
|
Andrew Balding
|
INTRUDE
|
5
|
Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited
|
Stuart Williams
|
KADRIZZI (FR)
|
4
|
A Chapman & Wentdale Limited
|
Dean Ivory
|
LADY LYDIA (IRE)
|
6
|
Vince Smith & Partner
|
Gay Kelleway
|
NEXT STAGE
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
ORDER OF SERVICE
|
7
|
Burflex (Scaffolding) Ltd
|
Shaun Harris
|
OWER FLY
|
4
|
Green Pastures Farm
|
Richard Hannon
|
PALAWAN
|
4
|
Melbourne 10 Racing
|
Jamie Osborne
|
PEARL SPECTRE (USA)
|
6
|
Steve Jakes
|
Phil McEntee
|
PLUCKY DIP
|
6
|
Byron, Lavallin & Donnison
|
John Ryan
|
SHYPEN
|
4
|
Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
SHYRON
|
6
|
F Butler & Mrs Connie Taylor
|
George Margarson
|
STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE)
|
4
|
A M Pickering
|
Ed Vaughan
|
SUQOOR
|
4
|
P Venner
|
Chris Dwyer
|
SUZI’S CONNOISSEUR
|
6
|
The Connoisseurs
|
Stuart Williams
|
SWISS CROSS
|
10
|
Steve Jakes
|
Phil McEntee
|
TAKE THE HELM
|
4
|
J S Threadwell
|
Brian Meehan
|
THE WARRIOR (IRE)
|
5
|
The Warrior Partnership
|
Amanda Perrett
|
TWIN POINT
|
6
|
F J Perry
|
Charlie Fellowes
|
WAR GLORY (IRE)
|
4
|
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
|
Richard Hannon
40 entries
2.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships, 1m 7f 169y
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMarathon Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: four-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 10lb; five-year-old and up colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
COHESION
|
4
|
Andrew Duffield
|
David Bridgwater
|
FIRST MOHICAN
|
9
|
HP Racing First Mohican
|
Alan King
|
GAVLAR
|
6
|
Canisbay Bloodstock
|
William Knight
|
GAWDAWPALIN (IRE)
|
4
|
H Balasuriya
|
Sylvester Kirk
|
HAINES
|
6
|
Bow River Racing
|
Andrew Balding
|
ISHARAH (USA)
|
4
|
Abdulla Al Mansoori
|
Mark Johnston
|
JOHN REEL (FR)
|
8
|
D Edwards & Dave Evans
|
David Evans
|
NATURAL SCENERY
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
PETITE JACK
|
4
|
W Burn
|
Neil King
|
PINZOLO
|
6
|
Sultan Ali
|
Ismail Mohammed
|
PIQUE SOUS (FR)
|
10
|
Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
PRINCE OF ARRAN
|
4
|
Saeed bel Obaida
|
Charlie Fellowes
|
STEVE ROGERS (IRE)
|
6
|
Nurlan Bizakov
|
Roger Varian
|
VETTORI RULES
|
4
|
Marc Walker & Partners
|
Gay Kelleway
|
WATERSMEET
|
6
|
J Barson
|
Mark Johnston
|
WINNING STORY
|
4
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
WINTERLUDE (IRE)
|
7
|
Brian Verinder & Alan Baxter
|
Jennie Candlish
17 entries
2.40pm £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, 7f
For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Fillies and Mares, Sprint or Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ASHADIHAN
|
4
|
T A Rahman
|
Kevin Ryan
|
BINT ARCANO (FR)
|
4
|
G B Turnbull Ltd
|
Julie Camacho
|
BINT DANDY (IRE)
|
6
|
M M Foulger
|
Chris Dwyer
|
CAROLINAE
|
5
|
The Dalmunzie Devils Partnership
|
Charlie Fellowes
|
LADY LYDIA (IRE)
|
6
|
Vince Smith & Partner
|
Gay Kelleway
|
MAKE MUSIC
|
4
|
Mrs I A Balding
|
Andrew Balding
|
MUFFRI’HA (IRE)
|
5
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
REALTRA (IRE)
|
5
|
Yasushi Kubota
|
Roger Varian
|
REBEL SURGE (IRE)
|
4
|
Rebel Racing III
|
Richard Spencer
|
SHYPEN
|
4
|
Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE)
|
4
|
Alan Pickering
|
Ed Vaughan
|
SUMMER ICON
|
4
|
Allen, Porter, Voute Partnership 1
|
Mick Channon
|
VOLUNTEER POINT (IRE)
|
5
|
Box 41
|
Mick Channon
|
YEAH BABY YEAH (IRE)
|
4
|
Winterbeck Manor Stud
|
Gay Kelleway
14 entries
3.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, 6f
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherSprint Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
BOOM THE GROOM (IRE)
|
6
|
B J Millen
|
Tony Carroll
|
DOC SPORTELLO (IRE)
|
5
|
Acorn Racing
|
Michael Herrington
|
DUTIFUL SON (IRE)
|
7
|
J C G Chua & Partner
|
Simon Dow
|
ENCORE D’OR
|
5
|
Mrs Morley, G Johnson, Newsells Park Stud
|
Robert Cowell
|
FUJIN
|
6
|
Mrs S L Robinson
|
Shaun Harris
|
GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE)
|
4
|
Terry Reffell
|
David Evans
|
KASBAH (IRE)
|
5
|
Coombelands Racing Syndicate
|
Amanda Perrett
|
KIMBERELLA
|
7
|
C Titcomb
|
Richard Fahey
|
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
|
7
|
Michael & Heather Yarrow
|
Dean Ivory
|
MYTHMAKER
|
5
|
Crossfields Racing
|
Bryan Smart
|
PEARL SPECTRE (USA)
|
6
|
Steve Jakes
|
Phil McEntee
|
PRETEND (IRE)
|
6
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
REALIZE
|
7
|
JKB Racing
|
Stuart Williams
|
ROYAL BIRTH
|
6
|
The Morley Family
|
Stuart Williams
|
SIGN OF THE KODIAC (IRE)
|
4
|
The Cool Silk Partnership
|
James Given
|
VERNE CASTLE
|
4
|
J C Smith
|
Andrew Balding
16 entries
3.40pm £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, 1m
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ALFRED HUTCHINSON
|
9
|
R C Bond
|
David O’Meara
|
CHESTNUT FIRE
|
5
|
B Dunn
|
Daniel Loughnane
|
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
|
4
|
Abudiencia Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
ENNAADD
|
4
|
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA)
|
9
|
Mark McAllister
|
Simon Dow
|
GRENDISAR (IRE)
|
7
|
Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi
|
Marco Botti
|
KEYSTROKE
|
5
|
Front Runner Racing III
|
Jeremy Noseda
|
METROPOL (IRE)
|
6
|
Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot
|
Pia Brandt FR
|
MY TARGET (IRE)
|
6
|
G Linder,M Wigham,J Williams,A Dearden
|
Michael Wigham
|
MYTHICAL MADNESS
|
6
|
J C G Chua
|
David O’Meara
|
NIMR
|
4
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Fahey
|
QURBAAN (USA)
|
4
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Francois Rohaut FR
|
SALATEEN
|
5
|
Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah
|
David O’Meara
|
SEA OF FLAMES
|
4
|
J C Smith
|
David Elsworth
|
SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE)
|
8
|
Lady O’Reilly & Partners
|
Ruth Carr
|
STEEL TRAIN (FR)
|
6
|
Rasio Cymru I & Dutch Rose Partnerhsip
|
David O’Meara
|
SUPERSTA
|
6
|
Rod In Pickle Partnership
|
Michael Appleby
|
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE)
|
5
|
The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
TWIN POINT
|
6
|
F J Perry
|
Charlie Fellowes
19 entries
4.10pm £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships, 6f
For three-year-olds who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherThree-Year-Old Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 10 (plus 2 reserves).
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ARZAAK (IRE)
|
3
|
M M Foulger
|
Chris Dwyer
|
CARLTON CHOICE (IRE)
|
3
|
F Amar
|
Louis Baudron FR
|
DUBAI ONE (IRE)
|
3
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
LETMESTOPYOUTHERE (IRE)
|
3
|
J Abbey, C Heron & M Nolan
|
David Evans
|
MAJOR JUMBO
|
3
|
T A Rahman
|
Kevin Ryan
|
MARQUEE CLUB
|
3
|
Melbourne 10 Racing
|
Jamie Osborne
|
SECOND THOUGHT (IRE)
|
3
|
Liam Sheridan
|
William Haggas
|
SUTTER COUNTY
|
3
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
TOMILY (IRE)
|
3
|
Des Anderson
|
Richard Hannon
|
VISIONARY (IRE)
|
3
|
Khalifa Dasmal
|
Robert Cowell
|
WICK POWELL
|
3
|
Miss N J Barron
|
David Barron
11 entries
4.40pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, 1m 2f
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMiddle Distance Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
|
HORSE
|
Age
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE)
|
5
|
K Sohi
|
Archie Watson
|
ALLEZ HENRI (IRE)
|
6
|
Ascot Club
|
Didier & Pauline Prod’homme FR
|
AMAZEMENT (GER)
|
4
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
James Tate
|
BATTALION (IRE)
|
7
|
Melbourne 10 Racing
|
Jamie Osborne
|
CONVEY
|
5
|
Robert Ng
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
ELBERETH
|
6
|
David Taylor
|
Andrew Balding
|
EXTINGUISH (FR)
|
4
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
Criquette Head-Maarek FR
|
GRENDISAR (IRE)
|
7
|
Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi
|
Marco Botti
|
METROPOL (IRE)
|
6
|
Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot
|
Pia Brandt FR
|
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE)
|
5
|
The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
VAN HUYSEN (IRE)
|
5
|
Prof C D Green
|
Dominic Ffrench Davis
11 entries