Haggas eyeing Three-Year-Old Good Friday prizes with Second Thought and Rivet

Posted by on Monday, April 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Trainer William Haggas could be represented in the two feature three-year-old races on Good Friday, April 14, with Second Thought heading to Lingfield Park for the £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships (4.10pm) and Rivet among 16 entries for Newcastle’s £100,000 32Red Burradon Conditions Race (3.55pm).
Second Thought, owned by Liam Sheridan, has been the standout three-year-old on the All-Weather this winter thanks to three successive victories.
After winning a maiden on Tapeta at Wolverhampton in December, the Kodiac colt beat Sutter County (Mark Johnston) a neck in a six-furlong Fast-Track Qualifier on Polytrack at Kempton Park in January before a convincing success over the same rival in the Listed 32Red Spring Cup over seven furlongs on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on March 4.
Haggas said today: “Second Thought is in good shape. He is improving and looks ready for this.
“He has obviously got a chance on Friday. I guess my concern is that he might be better over further than six furlongs, but he does have a bit of quality and a turn of foot which always helps.
“He is one to look forward to on the turf as well.”
The 11 entries for the 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships also include Godolphin filly Dubai One (Saeed bin Suroor), who has been successful on her last three starts including a Fast-Track Qualifier at Wolverhampton in December, course and distance scorer Tomily (Richard Hannon) and recent Dundalk Fast-Track Qualifier scorer Visionary (Robert Cowell).
Among the other contenders are Newcastle winner Wick Powell (David Barron) and French challenger Carlton Choice (Louis Baudron), who is on a hat-trick following wins at Deauville and Maisons-Laffitte.
Second Thought winning at Lingfield Park 
 
Group One winner Rivet, one of the best two-year-olds in Europe last year, could return in the mile 32Red Burradon Conditions Race at Newcastle on Tapeta.
The son of Fastnet Rock, who runs in the colours of The Starship Partnership which includes Haggas’ father-in-law Lester Piggott, has not raced since a commanding front-running victory in the G1 Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster in October.
He also captured the G2 At The Races Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in September, with his only disappointing effort coming when fifth behind Churchill in the G1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
Haggas said: “Rivet looks great. I don’t know if he will run at Newcastle. I will make a decision tomorrow morning as I need to speak to some of the owners.
“If he doesn’t run there, he will go to Newmarket for the Craven Stakes.”
Rivet has yet to race on an All-Weather surface, though his sire has been responsible for 13 wins during the 2016/2017 All-Weather Championships.
Entries for the Burradon Conditions Race, the feature race on the £250,000 Newcastle card, also feature the unbeaten Syphax (Kevin Ryan), last seen out landing the G3 Acomb Stakes at York before being sold to Godolphin, plus G3 Solario Stakes victor South Seas (Andrew Balding).
Listed scorers Montataire (Mark Johnston) and Law And Order (James Tate) are also engaged alongside exciting maiden winners LeshlaaDubai Horizon (both Saeed bin Suroor) and Utmost (John Gosden).
Rivet winning at Doncaster in 2016
ALL ENTRIES FOR THE £1-MILLION ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS CARD AT LINGFIELD PARK ON GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017
1.40pm £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f
For four-year-olds and upwards rated 80-100. Lowest weight 8st 7lb, highest weight 9st 12lb. Penalties: after April 1, for each race won 6lb. To be ridden by Apprentices. Allowances: Riders who, prior to April 11, 2017, have not ridden more than 50 winners in races under the Rules of Racing or the Rules of a recognised Racing Authority 3lb, riders who have not ridden more than 25 such winners 5lb, riders who have not ridden more than 10 such winners 7lb. Maximum field of 14.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
AL KHAN (IRE)
8
J C G Chua
Kevin Ryan
AMAZOUR (IRE)
5
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
Ismail Mohammed
BARAWEEZ (IRE)
7
A Barnes
Brian Ellison
BINT DANDY (IRE)
6
M M Foulger
Chris Dwyer
BOUCLIER (IRE)
7
M Chung
David Loughnane
BOY IN THE BAR
6
Sovereign Racing
Ian Williams
CHARLES MOLSON
6
Trolley Action
Patrick Chamings
DOUGAN
5
Shropshire Wolves
David Evans
DUTIFUL SON (IRE)
7
J C G Chua & Partner
Simon Dow
ELJADDAAF (IRE)
6
Wentdale Ltd & Mrs L A Ivory
Dean Ivory
FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA)
9
Mark McAllister
Simon Dow
GENTLEMEN
6
Eventmaker Racehorses
Phil McEntee
GEORGE WILLIAM
4
Lady Coventry & Partners
Richard Hannon
GEORGIAN BAY (IRE)
7
Market Avenue Racing Club & Mrs E Burke
Karl Burke
GREY DANUBE (IRE)
8
Brian Bunyan
Darren Bunyan IRE
HAKAM (USA)
5
The Horse Watchers
Michael Appleby
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE)
6
A Saha
Michael Easterby
HORSTED KEYNES (FR)
7
Mrs J M Simcock
David Simcock
IN THE RED (IRE)
4
Sunville Rail Limited
Martin Smith
INAAM (IRE)
4
Yorkshire Connections Ltd
Richard Fahey
INTRANSIGENT
8
Kingsclere Racing Club
Andrew Balding
INTRUDE
5
Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited
Stuart Williams
KADRIZZI (FR)
4
A Chapman & Wentdale Limited
Dean Ivory
LADY LYDIA (IRE)
6
Vince Smith & Partner
Gay Kelleway
NEXT STAGE
4
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
ORDER OF SERVICE
7
Burflex (Scaffolding) Ltd
Shaun Harris
OWER FLY
4
Green Pastures Farm
Richard Hannon
PALAWAN
4
Melbourne 10 Racing
Jamie Osborne
PEARL SPECTRE (USA)
6
Steve Jakes
Phil McEntee
PLUCKY DIP
6
Byron, Lavallin & Donnison
John Ryan
SHYPEN
4
Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner
Richard Fahey
SHYRON
6
F Butler & Mrs Connie Taylor
George Margarson
STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE)
4
A M Pickering
Ed Vaughan
SUQOOR
4
P Venner
Chris Dwyer
SUZI’S CONNOISSEUR
6
The Connoisseurs
Stuart Williams
SWISS CROSS
10
Steve Jakes
Phil McEntee
TAKE THE HELM
4
J S Threadwell
Brian Meehan
THE WARRIOR (IRE)
5
The Warrior Partnership
Amanda Perrett
TWIN POINT
6
F J Perry
Charlie Fellowes
WAR GLORY (IRE)
4
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
Richard Hannon
 
40 entries
 
2.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships, 1m 7f 169y
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMarathon Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: four-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 10lb; five-year-old and up colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
COHESION
4
Andrew Duffield
David Bridgwater
FIRST MOHICAN
9
HP Racing First Mohican
Alan King
GAVLAR
6
Canisbay Bloodstock
William Knight
GAWDAWPALIN (IRE)
4
H Balasuriya
Sylvester Kirk
HAINES
6
Bow River Racing
Andrew Balding
ISHARAH (USA)
4
Abdulla Al Mansoori
Mark Johnston
JOHN REEL (FR)
8
D Edwards & Dave Evans
David Evans
NATURAL SCENERY
4
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
PETITE JACK
4
W Burn
Neil King
PINZOLO
6
Sultan Ali
Ismail Mohammed
PIQUE SOUS (FR)
10
Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham
Willie Mullins IRE
PRINCE OF ARRAN
4
Saeed bel Obaida
Charlie Fellowes
STEVE ROGERS (IRE)
6
Nurlan Bizakov
Roger Varian
VETTORI RULES
4
Marc Walker & Partners
Gay Kelleway
WATERSMEET
6
J Barson
Mark Johnston
WINNING STORY
4
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
WINTERLUDE (IRE)
7
Brian Verinder & Alan Baxter
Jennie Candlish
 
17 entries
 
2.40pm £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, 7f
For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Fillies and Mares, Sprint or Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ASHADIHAN
4
T A Rahman
Kevin Ryan
BINT ARCANO (FR)
4
G B Turnbull Ltd
Julie Camacho
BINT DANDY (IRE)
6
M M Foulger
Chris Dwyer
CAROLINAE
5
The Dalmunzie Devils Partnership
Charlie Fellowes
LADY LYDIA (IRE)
6
Vince Smith & Partner
Gay Kelleway
MAKE MUSIC
4
Mrs I A Balding
Andrew Balding
MUFFRI’HA (IRE)
5
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
REALTRA (IRE)
5
Yasushi Kubota
Roger Varian
REBEL SURGE (IRE)
4
Rebel Racing III
Richard Spencer
SHYPEN
4
Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner
Richard Fahey
STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE)
4
Alan Pickering
Ed Vaughan
SUMMER ICON
4
Allen, Porter, Voute Partnership 1
Mick Channon
VOLUNTEER POINT (IRE)
5
Box 41
Mick Channon
YEAH BABY YEAH (IRE)
4
Winterbeck Manor Stud
Gay Kelleway
 
14 entries
 
3.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, 6f
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherSprint Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
BOOM THE GROOM (IRE)
6
B J Millen
Tony Carroll
DOC SPORTELLO (IRE)
5
Acorn Racing
Michael Herrington
DUTIFUL SON (IRE)
7
J C G Chua & Partner
Simon Dow
ENCORE D’OR
5
Mrs Morley, G Johnson, Newsells Park Stud
Robert Cowell
FUJIN
6
Mrs S L Robinson
Shaun Harris
GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE)
4
Terry Reffell
David Evans
KASBAH (IRE)
5
Coombelands Racing Syndicate
Amanda Perrett
KIMBERELLA
7
C Titcomb
Richard Fahey
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
7
Michael & Heather Yarrow
Dean Ivory
MYTHMAKER
5
Crossfields Racing
Bryan Smart
PEARL SPECTRE (USA)
6
Steve Jakes
Phil McEntee
PRETEND (IRE)
6
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
REALIZE
7
JKB Racing
Stuart Williams
ROYAL BIRTH
6
The Morley Family
Stuart Williams
SIGN OF THE KODIAC (IRE)
4
The Cool Silk Partnership
James Given
VERNE CASTLE
4
J C Smith
Andrew Balding
16 entries
 
3.40pm £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, 1m
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ALFRED HUTCHINSON
9
R C Bond
David O’Meara
CHESTNUT FIRE
5
B Dunn
Daniel Loughnane
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
4
Abudiencia Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
ENNAADD
4
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA)
9
Mark McAllister
Simon Dow
GRENDISAR (IRE)
7
Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi
Marco Botti
KEYSTROKE
5
Front Runner Racing III
Jeremy Noseda
METROPOL (IRE)
6
Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot
Pia Brandt FR
MY TARGET (IRE)
6
G Linder,M Wigham,J Williams,A Dearden
Michael Wigham
MYTHICAL MADNESS
6
J C G Chua
David O’Meara
NIMR
4
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Fahey
QURBAAN (USA)
4
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Francois Rohaut FR
SALATEEN
5
Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah
David O’Meara
SEA OF FLAMES
4
J C Smith
David Elsworth
SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE)
8
Lady O’Reilly & Partners
Ruth Carr
STEEL TRAIN (FR)
6
Rasio Cymru I & Dutch Rose Partnerhsip
David O’Meara
SUPERSTA
6
Rod In Pickle Partnership
Michael Appleby
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE)
5
The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner
Richard Fahey
TWIN POINT
6
F J Perry
Charlie Fellowes
 19 entries
 
4.10pm £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships, 6f
For three-year-olds who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherThree-Year-Old Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 10 (plus 2 reserves).
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ARZAAK (IRE)
3
M M Foulger
Chris Dwyer
CARLTON CHOICE (IRE)
3
F Amar
Louis Baudron FR
DUBAI ONE (IRE)
3
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
LETMESTOPYOUTHERE (IRE)
3
J Abbey, C Heron & M Nolan
David Evans
MAJOR JUMBO
3
T A Rahman
Kevin Ryan
MARQUEE CLUB
3
Melbourne 10 Racing
Jamie Osborne
SECOND THOUGHT (IRE)
3
Liam Sheridan
William Haggas
SUTTER COUNTY
3
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
TOMILY (IRE)
3
Des Anderson
Richard Hannon
VISIONARY (IRE)
3
Khalifa Dasmal
Robert Cowell
WICK POWELL
3
Miss N J Barron
David Barron
 
11 entries
 
4.40pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, 1m 2f
For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMiddle Distance Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).
HORSE
Age
Owner
Trainer
ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE)
5
K Sohi
Archie Watson
ALLEZ HENRI (IRE)
6
Ascot Club
Didier & Pauline Prod’homme FR
AMAZEMENT (GER)
4
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
James Tate
BATTALION (IRE)
7
Melbourne 10 Racing
Jamie Osborne
CONVEY
5
Robert Ng
Sir Michael Stoute
ELBERETH
6
David Taylor
Andrew Balding
EXTINGUISH (FR)
4
Khalid Abdullah
Criquette Head-Maarek FR
GRENDISAR (IRE)
7
Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi
Marco Botti
METROPOL (IRE)
6
Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot
Pia Brandt FR
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE)
5
The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner
Richard Fahey
VAN HUYSEN (IRE)
5
Prof C D Green
Dominic Ffrench Davis
 
11 entries
Did you like this? Share it:

Filed under All-Weather Championships, ARC, Racenews Live · Tagged with

Leave A Comment

© 2017 Racenews · One Bird Design · RSS Feed · Log in