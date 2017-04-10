Haggas eyeing Three-Year-Old Good Friday prizes with Second Thought and Rivet Posted by racenews on Monday, April 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Trainer William Haggas could be represented in the two feature three-year-old races on Good Friday, April 14, with Second Thought heading to Lingfield Park for the £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships (4.10pm) and Rivet among 16 entries for Newcastle’s £100,000 32Red Burradon Conditions Race (3.55pm).

Second Thought, owned by Liam Sheridan, has been the standout three-year-old on the All-Weather this winter thanks to three successive victories.

After winning a maiden on Tapeta at Wolverhampton in December, the Kodiac colt beat Sutter County (Mark Johnston) a neck in a six-furlong Fast-Track Qualifier on Polytrack at Kempton Park in January before a convincing success over the same rival in the Listed 32Red Spring Cup over seven furlongs on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on March 4.

Haggas said today: “Second Thought is in good shape. He is improving and looks ready for this.

“He has obviously got a chance on Friday. I guess my concern is that he might be better over further than six furlongs, but he does have a bit of quality and a turn of foot which always helps.

“He is one to look forward to on the turf as well.”

The 11 entries for the 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships also include Godolphin filly Dubai One (Saeed bin Suroor), who has been successful on her last three starts including a Fast-Track Qualifier at Wolverhampton in December, course and distance scorer Tomily (Richard Hannon) and recent Dundalk Fast-Track Qualifier scorer Visionary (Robert Cowell).

Among the other contenders are Newcastle winner Wick Powell (David Barron) and French challenger Carlton Choice (Louis Baudron), who is on a hat-trick following wins at Deauville and Maisons-Laffitte.

Second Thought winning at Lingfield Park

Group One winner Rivet, one of the best two-year-olds in Europe last year, could return in the mile 32Red Burradon Conditions Race at Newcastle on Tapeta.

The son of Fastnet Rock, who runs in the colours of The Starship Partnership which includes Haggas’ father-in-law Lester Piggott, has not raced since a commanding front-running victory in the G1 Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster in October.

He also captured the G2 At The Races Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in September, with his only disappointing effort coming when fifth behind Churchill in the G1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Haggas said: “Rivet looks great. I don’t know if he will run at Newcastle. I will make a decision tomorrow morning as I need to speak to some of the owners.

“If he doesn’t run there, he will go to Newmarket for the Craven Stakes.”

Rivet has yet to race on an All-Weather surface, though his sire has been responsible for 13 wins during the 2016/2017 All-Weather Championships.

Entries for the Burradon Conditions Race, the feature race on the £250,000 Newcastle card, also feature the unbeaten Syphax (Kevin Ryan), last seen out landing the G3 Acomb Stakes at York before being sold to Godolphin, plus G3 Solario Stakes victor South Seas (Andrew Balding).

Listed scorers Montataire (Mark Johnston) and Law And Order (James Tate) are also engaged alongside exciting maiden winners Leshlaa, Dubai Horizon (both Saeed bin Suroor) and Utmost (John Gosden).

Rivet winning at Doncaster in 2016

ALL ENTRIES FOR THE £1-MILLION ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS CARD AT LINGFIELD PARK ON GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

1.40pm £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards rated 80-100. Lowest weight 8st 7lb, highest weight 9st 12lb. Penalties: after April 1, for each race won 6lb. To be ridden by Apprentices. Allowances: Riders who, prior to April 11, 2017, have not ridden more than 50 winners in races under the Rules of Racing or the Rules of a recognised Racing Authority 3lb, riders who have not ridden more than 25 such winners 5lb, riders who have not ridden more than 10 such winners 7lb. Maximum field of 14.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AL KHAN (IRE) 8 J C G Chua Kevin Ryan AMAZOUR (IRE) 5 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Ismail Mohammed BARAWEEZ (IRE) 7 A Barnes Brian Ellison BINT DANDY (IRE) 6 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer BOUCLIER (IRE) 7 M Chung David Loughnane BOY IN THE BAR 6 Sovereign Racing Ian Williams CHARLES MOLSON 6 Trolley Action Patrick Chamings DOUGAN 5 Shropshire Wolves David Evans DUTIFUL SON (IRE) 7 J C G Chua & Partner Simon Dow ELJADDAAF (IRE) 6 Wentdale Ltd & Mrs L A Ivory Dean Ivory FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 Mark McAllister Simon Dow GENTLEMEN 6 Eventmaker Racehorses Phil McEntee GEORGE WILLIAM 4 Lady Coventry & Partners Richard Hannon GEORGIAN BAY (IRE) 7 Market Avenue Racing Club & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke GREY DANUBE (IRE) 8 Brian Bunyan Darren Bunyan IRE HAKAM (USA) 5 The Horse Watchers Michael Appleby HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 6 A Saha Michael Easterby HORSTED KEYNES (FR) 7 Mrs J M Simcock David Simcock IN THE RED (IRE) 4 Sunville Rail Limited Martin Smith INAAM (IRE) 4 Yorkshire Connections Ltd Richard Fahey INTRANSIGENT 8 Kingsclere Racing Club Andrew Balding INTRUDE 5 Happy Valley Racing & Breeding Limited Stuart Williams KADRIZZI (FR) 4 A Chapman & Wentdale Limited Dean Ivory LADY LYDIA (IRE) 6 Vince Smith & Partner Gay Kelleway NEXT STAGE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ORDER OF SERVICE 7 Burflex (Scaffolding) Ltd Shaun Harris OWER FLY 4 Green Pastures Farm Richard Hannon PALAWAN 4 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne PEARL SPECTRE (USA) 6 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee PLUCKY DIP 6 Byron, Lavallin & Donnison John Ryan SHYPEN 4 Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Richard Fahey SHYRON 6 F Butler & Mrs Connie Taylor George Margarson STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE) 4 A M Pickering Ed Vaughan SUQOOR 4 P Venner Chris Dwyer SUZI’S CONNOISSEUR 6 The Connoisseurs Stuart Williams SWISS CROSS 10 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee TAKE THE HELM 4 J S Threadwell Brian Meehan THE WARRIOR (IRE) 5 The Warrior Partnership Amanda Perrett TWIN POINT 6 F J Perry Charlie Fellowes WAR GLORY (IRE) 4 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon

40 entries

2.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships, 1m 7f 169y

For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMarathon Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: four-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 10lb; five-year-old and up colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer COHESION 4 Andrew Duffield David Bridgwater FIRST MOHICAN 9 HP Racing First Mohican Alan King GAVLAR 6 Canisbay Bloodstock William Knight GAWDAWPALIN (IRE) 4 H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk HAINES 6 Bow River Racing Andrew Balding ISHARAH (USA) 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Mark Johnston JOHN REEL (FR) 8 D Edwards & Dave Evans David Evans NATURAL SCENERY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor PETITE JACK 4 W Burn Neil King PINZOLO 6 Sultan Ali Ismail Mohammed PIQUE SOUS (FR) 10 Supreme Horse Racing Club/Brett Graham Willie Mullins IRE PRINCE OF ARRAN 4 Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes STEVE ROGERS (IRE) 6 Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian VETTORI RULES 4 Marc Walker & Partners Gay Kelleway WATERSMEET 6 J Barson Mark Johnston WINNING STORY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WINTERLUDE (IRE) 7 Brian Verinder & Alan Baxter Jennie Candlish

17 entries

2.40pm £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, 7f

For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designated All-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND have run at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-Weather Fillies and Mares, Sprint or Mile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ASHADIHAN 4 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan BINT ARCANO (FR) 4 G B Turnbull Ltd Julie Camacho BINT DANDY (IRE) 6 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer CAROLINAE 5 The Dalmunzie Devils Partnership Charlie Fellowes LADY LYDIA (IRE) 6 Vince Smith & Partner Gay Kelleway MAKE MUSIC 4 Mrs I A Balding Andrew Balding MUFFRI’HA (IRE) 5 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas REALTRA (IRE) 5 Yasushi Kubota Roger Varian REBEL SURGE (IRE) 4 Rebel Racing III Richard Spencer SHYPEN 4 Nick Bradley Racing 27 & Partner Richard Fahey STAINTONDALE LASS (IRE) 4 Alan Pickering Ed Vaughan SUMMER ICON 4 Allen, Porter, Voute Partnership 1 Mick Channon VOLUNTEER POINT (IRE) 5 Box 41 Mick Channon YEAH BABY YEAH (IRE) 4 Winterbeck Manor Stud Gay Kelleway

14 entries

3.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, 6f

For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherSprint Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: colts and geldings 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) 6 B J Millen Tony Carroll DOC SPORTELLO (IRE) 5 Acorn Racing Michael Herrington DUTIFUL SON (IRE) 7 J C G Chua & Partner Simon Dow ENCORE D’OR 5 Mrs Morley, G Johnson, Newsells Park Stud Robert Cowell FUJIN 6 Mrs S L Robinson Shaun Harris GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE) 4 Terry Reffell David Evans KASBAH (IRE) 5 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett KIMBERELLA 7 C Titcomb Richard Fahey LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 7 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory MYTHMAKER 5 Crossfields Racing Bryan Smart PEARL SPECTRE (USA) 6 Steve Jakes Phil McEntee PRETEND (IRE) 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby REALIZE 7 JKB Racing Stuart Williams ROYAL BIRTH 6 The Morley Family Stuart Williams SIGN OF THE KODIAC (IRE) 4 The Cool Silk Partnership James Given VERNE CASTLE 4 J C Smith Andrew Balding

16 entries

3.40pm £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, 1m

For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMile Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 12 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ALFRED HUTCHINSON 9 R C Bond David O’Meara CHESTNUT FIRE 5 B Dunn Daniel Loughnane DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 4 Abudiencia Co Ltd Andrew Balding ENNAADD 4 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 Mark McAllister Simon Dow GRENDISAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi Marco Botti KEYSTROKE 5 Front Runner Racing III Jeremy Noseda METROPOL (IRE) 6 Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot Pia Brandt FR MY TARGET (IRE) 6 G Linder,M Wigham,J Williams,A Dearden Michael Wigham MYTHICAL MADNESS 6 J C G Chua David O’Meara NIMR 4 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Fahey QURBAAN (USA) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Francois Rohaut FR SALATEEN 5 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara SEA OF FLAMES 4 J C Smith David Elsworth SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE) 8 Lady O’Reilly & Partners Ruth Carr STEEL TRAIN (FR) 6 Rasio Cymru I & Dutch Rose Partnerhsip David O’Meara SUPERSTA 6 Rod In Pickle Partnership Michael Appleby THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 5 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey TWIN POINT 6 F J Perry Charlie Fellowes

19 entries

4.10pm £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships, 6f

For three-year-olds who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherThree-Year-Old Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 10 (plus 2 reserves).

Horse Age Owner Trainer ARZAAK (IRE) 3 M M Foulger Chris Dwyer CARLTON CHOICE (IRE) 3 F Amar Louis Baudron FR DUBAI ONE (IRE) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor LETMESTOPYOUTHERE (IRE) 3 J Abbey, C Heron & M Nolan David Evans MAJOR JUMBO 3 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan MARQUEE CLUB 3 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne SECOND THOUGHT (IRE) 3 Liam Sheridan William Haggas SUTTER COUNTY 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TOMILY (IRE) 3 Des Anderson Richard Hannon VISIONARY (IRE) 3 Khalifa Dasmal Robert Cowell WICK POWELL 3 Miss N J Barron David Barron

11 entries

4.40pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, 1m 2f

For four-year-olds and upwards,who, after October 26, 2016, and before April 8, 2017,have EITHER run three times on a designated All Weather Surfacein Great Britain, Ireland or France, OR have run three timesduring the Championship period, including twice on a designatedAll-Weather surface in Great Britain, Ireland or France AND haverun at least once at Meydan (Dirt), OR have won an All-WeatherMiddle Distance Fast-Track Qualifier. Weights: 9st 5lb, fillies and mares 9st. Maximum field of 14 (plus 2 reserves).

HORSE Age Owner Trainer ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) 5 K Sohi Archie Watson ALLEZ HENRI (IRE) 6 Ascot Club Didier & Pauline Prod’homme FR AMAZEMENT (GER) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate BATTALION (IRE) 7 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne CONVEY 5 Robert Ng Sir Michael Stoute ELBERETH 6 David Taylor Andrew Balding EXTINGUISH (FR) 4 Khalid Abdullah Criquette Head-Maarek FR GRENDISAR (IRE) 7 Middleham Park Racing CXII & K Sohi Marco Botti METROPOL (IRE) 6 Y Lauraire/Mme D Doussot Pia Brandt FR THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 5 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey VAN HUYSEN (IRE) 5 Prof C D Green Dominic Ffrench Davis

11 entries