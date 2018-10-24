Gutsy Ascot display sees Roaring Lion increase points’ lead for Cartier Horse Of The Year Award Posted by racenews on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Roaring Lion gained a fourth consecutive G1 victory with a brave neck success in the mile Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By QIPCO) on soft ground at Ascot on Saturday, October 20, to further cement his place at the head of the Cartier Horse Of The Year standings on points.

The three-year-old Kitten’s Joy colt, one of three terrific winners for dominant 2018 trainer John Gosden on QIPCO British Champions Day, also holds the clear advantage in the race to be crowned Cartier Three-Old-Colt, having amassed 222 points in Pattern races already this year, more than double the total of the second Saxon Warrior (104).

Roaring Lion is due to take up stallion duties next year, but may make one final racecourse appearance. That could be at Churchill Downs, USA, on November 3 as an audacious tilt at the G1 Breeders’ Cup Classic, run over 10 furlongs on dirt on November 3, is under consideration by owner Qatar Racing. The other option is the Hong Kong International races on December 9.

Gosden, who holds nearly all the aces in his Cartier Horse Of The Year hand, was back in the Ascot winner’s enclosure with the 2017 Cartier Three-Old-Colt recipient Cracksman(136 points), who captured the day’s richest race, the 10-furlong G1 QIPCO Champion Stakes, for a second successive year with a runaway six-length victory on his last outing.

Anthony Oppenheimer’s Frankel colt, who had to miss mid-summer races because of fast ground, has moved up to be a close second in the Cartier Older Horse standings, just four points behind Poet’s Word (140) and is in fifth place in the Cartier Horse Of The Year table.

Another owner/breeder Bjorn Nielsen was triumphant as Stradivarius (128) completed a fine day for Gosden when taking the G2 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup over two miles. The four-year-old has dominated the Cartier Stayer division with a superb unbeaten 2018 campaign which has included G1 victories in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Qatar Goodwood Cup.

Newmarket-based Gosden has trained three of the last four recipients of the Cartier Horse of the Year Award, thanks to Kingman (2014), Golden Horn (2015) and Enable (2017). It would be a surprise if he did not have a fourth this year as, in addition to Roaring Lion,Cracksman and Stradivarius, the handler has another contender for Cartier Horse Of The Year in Enable (56), the current incumbent, who was recovering from injury for much of the season.

The super four-year-old daughter of Nathanial won the G1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for the second year in succession on October 7 and is likely to challenge for the G1 Longines Turf at this year’s Breeders’ Cup venue, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 3. Enable would become only the third horse in Cartier Racing Awards’ history, which stretches back to 1991, to become Cartier Horse Of The Year twice after Frankel and Ouija Board. She also gained the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly Award in 2017.

All four of this year’s Gosden stars have a chance of lifting the top Cartier accolade, thanks to European horseracing’s leading awards being delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%). A lower Pattern race points’ total can be redressed by popularity among the public and on the panel.

The participation of the public plays a crucial role in determining the winners of each year’s Cartier Racing Awards and gives horseracing fans the chance to put forward their favourite horses in a meaningful way.

Voting opens today at noon, October 24 via www.cartierracingawards.co.uk and closes at noon, UK time, on November 6 following the running of the G1 Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington, Australia.

The 28th Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of up to 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

The longstanding and prestigious awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

In addition to the equine awards, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months. The 10 latest recipients have been Sir Michael Stoute, Aidan O’Brien, Jack Berry, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Jim Bolger, Team Frankel, Barry Hills, Richard Hannon, John Oxx and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Elsewhere on the superb QIPCO British Champions Day, which hosted Britain’s richest-ever card, Sands Of Mali (72) made all of the running to gain a surprise breakthrough first G1 success in the six-furlong QIPCO British Champions Sprint, a performance that saw the Richard Fahey-trained colt leap to the top of the tightly-contested Cartier Sprinter category when beating Godolphin’s Harry Angel (32), who took the speedster’s award last year.

The three-year-old son of Panis, owned by the Cool Silk Partnership, became the ninth individual winner of a G1 sprint in Europe this year, with none yet to score twice at the highest level.

Coolmore-owned Magical (48) also captured a first G1 when successful in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, although the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly still has plenty of ground to make up on top milers Alpha Centauri (160) and Laurens (152) in the very strong Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly category.

There are several European races remaining that could yet provide a late challenger for the Cartier Racing Awards, including the final G1 of the British Flat season, the Vertem Futurity Trophy for two-year-olds, at Doncaster this Saturday, October 27.

On the same day, Godolphin’s Benbatl (90), a G1 winner on three different continents this year for trainer Saeed bin Suroor, could snatch the Cartier Older Horse Award if he were to beat the world’s top-rated horse Winx in the G1 Ladbrokes Cox Plate at Moonee Valley, Australia.

Two major international meetings represent the final chance for European horses to make their marks in the Cartier Racing Awards – the Breeders’ Cup at Churchill Downs, USA, on November 2 & 3, and Australia’s Spring Racing Carnival overseen by Racing Victoria.

Harry Herbert, racing consultant to the Cartier Racing Awards, commented: “Britain’s richest day of the racing truly lived up to its name at Ascot on Saturday.

“John Gosden has handled his powerful team of horses with tremendous skill and thoroughly deserves to have four of them in line for Cartier Horse Of The Year honours.

“Which of Cracksman, Enable, Roaring Lion and Stradivarius may triumph is still very much up in the air, but the fact that the Cartier Horse Of The Year Award could go to any of them is due to the unique three-stranded method used to determine the annual Cartier Racing Awards.”