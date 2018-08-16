Gustav Klimt among eight in Saturday’s Ladyswood Stud Hungerford Stakes Posted by racenews on Thursday, August 16, 2018 · Leave a Comment

G1 St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Gustav Klimt heads eight runners for £150,000 G2 Ladyswood Stud Hungerford Stakes (3.35pm) over seven furlongs, the feature race at Newbury on Ladies Day with Rudimental this Saturday, August 18.

Gustav Klimt (Ryan Moore), representing Ireland and Britain’s champion trainer Aidan O’Brien, is dropping down in distance following two solid efforts in G1 company over a mile since Royal Ascot.

The three-year-old finished third in the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, France, on July 8 and on his latest start took a close fourth behind Lightning Spear in the G1 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on August 1.

Sir Dancealot (David Elsworth/Gerald Mosse) and 2014 Hungerford Stakes winner Breton Rock (David Simcock/Martin Harley) clash again after finishing first and third in a blanket finish to the G2 Lennox Stakes over this distance at Goodwood on July 31.

Sir Dancealot, who was fourth in the G1 July Cup on his penultimate start, has to concede upwards of 3lb to his seven rivals, while eight-year-old Breton Rock is bidding to become the second dual winner of the Ladyswood Hungerford Stakes, following on from Jimmy Reppin in 1968 and 1969.

Librisa Breeze (Dean Ivory/Robert Winston) finished second in the 2017 Hungerford Stakes, prior to gaining the biggest victory of his career in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October. The six-year-old finished fourth on his latest start in the six and a half-furlong G1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, France, on August 5.

Dan’s Dream (Mick Channon/Silvestre de Sousa) posted her best performance to date over this course and distance when a comfortable winner of the G3 Dubai Duty Free Stakes on April 21.

She met trouble in running on her latest start when 11th in the G3 Oak Tree Stakes over seven furlongs at Goodwood on August 3, her first outing since finishing 10th in the G1 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.

Trainer Mick Channon, who trains not far from Newbury at West Ilsley, said today: “Dan’s Dream is in great form.

“I thought she was very unlucky in the G3 at Goodwood last time. She looked to be coming with a good run before getting hampered.

“We have had a nice drop of rain this morning and that will help. I am very sweet on her.”

Yafta (Richard Hannon/Jim Crowley) captured the six-furlong G3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes by a head at Newbury on July 21. Dream Of Dreams (Sir Michael Stoute/Adam Kirby) finished third in the same race and reopposes.

The line-up is completed by Tomyris (Roger Varian/David Egan), a G3 winner over this distance at Lingfield Park in May.

Earlier on the card, promising four-year-old Hamada (Charlie Appleby/James Doyle) bids for his fourth straight victory in the £60,000 G3 Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Geoffrey Freer Stakes (2.25pm, eight runners) over mile and a five furlongs.

Eye-catching Listed winner Raymond Tusk (Richard Hannon/Silvestre de Sousa), one of two three-year-old’s in the race, goes on trial for the final Classic of the season, the St Leger at Doncaster next month.

Algometer (David Simcock/Jim Crowley) has a 100 per cent record at Newbury, with the pick of those two wins coming in the 2016 G3 Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup over 11 furlongs. He was last seen out when going down by three-quarters of a length in the G2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil at Longchamp, France, on July 14.

Unbeaten two-year-old Boitron (Richard Hannon/Silvestre de Sousa) headlines seven runners in the £25,550 Listed Denford Stakes (1.50pm). Past winners of the seven-furlong contest include subsequent Classic winners Rodrigo De Triano, Lammtarra, Haafhd and Just The Judge.

Mark Johnston, who is just four winners short of the becoming the most successful British trainer of all time, saddles The Trader (Ryan Moore), successful in two of his three starts.

Newbury’s eight race programme starts with a race for purebred Arabians at 1.20pm and ends at 5.15pm.

Chart topping and BRIT award-winning act, Rudimental will take to the Party In The Paddock stage after racing to perform a live DJ set.

The DJ set is expected to begin 45 minutes after the last race and last for approximately 90 minutes.

Newbury also races tomorrow, Friday, August 17, with an eight-race programme running from 1.20pm through to 5.10pm.

The highlight is the £25,500 Byerley Stud Stakes (3.30pm, 15 runners) over five furlongs for two-year-old fillies.

Following 13.8 millimetres of rain between 6.00am and noon today, the going at Newbury is now Good, Good to Soft in places. No further rain is forecast.