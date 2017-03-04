Greatwood honours go to Thomas Crapper Posted by racenews on Saturday, March 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Newbury Racecourse staged Greatwood Charity Day on Saturday, March 4, when the feature race was the £50,000 Grade Three William Hill “High 5″ Supporting Greatwood Gold Cup (3.15pm), a handicap chase over two and a half miles.

It was Thomas Crapper (Robin Dickin/Charlie Poste, 8/1) that came out in front. The 10-year-old was recording his second success over the course and distance, having previously taken a handicap chase in April, 2016.

The joint bottom-weight took up the running four fences from home, as the leader Hollywoodien (Tom Symonds/James Davies, 9/1) began to fade. From that point onwards there was little doubt as to the result.

Vic De Touzaine (Venetia Williams/Tom Scudamore, 9/2) overtook Hollywoodien to move into second but never looked like seriously challenging Thomas Crapper, who scored by 20 lengths. Hollywoodien was another eight lengths back in third at the finish.

Winning trainer Robin Dickin admitted he had had doubts about running his charge.

He said: “I always had it in my head that Paul Nicholls had said that if it came up soft, he may not run his two. So I was thinking that I would hate to come out and then none of the big boys run – how stupid would I have looked then?

“I was always going to run Vocaliser in the next race, so I put both horses on the lorry and thought we would worry about it when we get to Newbury. It was a lovely sunny morning and I thought we would take a chance on the ground and hope he would be all right.

“I told Charlie to go really wide on him, so he was on virgin ground and not jumping into mud. His jumping was so on song today. He has jumped from fence to fence.

“He has had some tough races at Cheltenham on really bad ground and it seem like the law of sod that for a horse that likes good ground, every time I want run him it rains and rains!

“I had him entered in the veterans’ hurdle earlier on the card – I can’t believe he is a veteran as to me he is still a baby – but the ground would have been too soft for him over hurdles so we thought that we would have a crack at the big one. Today was our Gold Cup.

“I think the Topham Chase at Aintree could well suit him down to the ground. He is a tremendous jumper and is a very worldly horse.”

Thomas Crapper (Charlie Poste) on his way to victory in the William Hill “High 5″ Supporting Greatwood Gold Cup

Other main races

1.30pm £20,000 William Hill “High 5″ Supporting Greatwood Seniors Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 118y

The opening William Hill “High 5″ Supporting Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (1.30pm) went the way of 5/2 favourite Hello George (Philip Hobbs/Richard Johnson).

The eight-year-old travelled well throughout and took the lead from long-time leader Royal Guardsman (Ali Stronge/Wayne Hutchinson, 14/1) two flights from home. He faced a challenge from Space Fair (Mark Usher/Paddy Brennan, 10/1) after the second last but stayed on well to score by 11 lengths with Royal Guardsman fading into third, another nine lengths back.

Winning jockey Richard Johnson said: “Turning in, I was almost flat out and I think my horse just stayed better than anything else. It is soft ground – I wouldn’t say it is heavy but it is sticky and hard work.

“The conditions of the race suited him. He was off last year with an injury that he picked up at Kelso and is relatively inexperienced but has improved for his run at Exeter and has done it nicely. Hopefully, the handicapper will be realistic and we could go somewhere with a chance next time. Most of the other horses in the race were fairly exposed, so perhaps Hello George is the one who has room for improvement.

“It is nice he has got his head back in front today and hopefully he retains all his ability from before.”

2.05pm £25,000 Betway Supporting Greatwood Veterans’ Handicap Chase 3m 1f 214y

Just A Par (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden, 14/1) put himself in line for a possible tilt at next month’s Randox Health Grand National at Aintree when taking the Betway Supporting Greatwood Veterans’ Handicap Chase.

The 10-year-old, winner of the 2015 bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, still had plenty to do entering the straight for the final time but picked up well and moved into a challenging position approaching the last. He overhauled No Duffer (Tom George/Adrian Heskin, 16/1) on the run-in to score by two and a quarter lengths with last year’s winner Shotavodka (David Pipe/Tom Scudamore, 13/2) another six lengths back in third.

The 100/30 favourite Harry Topper (Kim Bailey/Tom Bellamy) was prominent for much of the contest before fading to come home in fourth.

Harry Derham, assistant trainer to Paul Nicholls, commented afterwards: “It didn’t look very likely he would win at one stage but he has stayed on really well.

“Harry (Cobden) is a very good rider – he is an older head on young shoulders. He has ridden a very patient race and got into the race at the right time.

“Just A Par is in the Grand National, so it seems a logical step for him. We will just see – the ground went soft at Aintree last year (when Just A Par finished 15th) which didn’t really suit him. We have always thought he would run well over four and a half miles and, if it was decent ground this year, he could run all right.”

Harry Cobden added: “Just A Par is getting a bit older and does things his own way but is still a very good horse.

“I wouldn’t say it was really his ground today as he is more of a good ground horse. He does stay very well and jumping the cross fence, I thought I could pick them up as they had gone hard out in front early on and I thought they would have to slow down. Thankfully, they started coming back to us.

“He kept finding and finding and finding – thankfully he won quite nicely in the end. He still has plenty of ability.

“He would be a nice ride in the Grand National, wouldn’t he? He is in the sale on Thursday at Aintree so if it would be nice if someone could buy him and let me ride him in the National!”

Speaking later in the afternoon, Paul Nicholls said: “It was the first time Just A Par has won in soft conditions.

“It was a change of tactics today. Because he is slow, we have been jumping off handy, rushing him and then he goes backwards. We thought we would try and let him pass horses today.

“Harry has given him a brilliant ride. When Just A Par started passing horses, he picked up and ran on. I thought he had a chance down the back and it was a good performance.

“He has got loads of talent – he won the bet365 Gold Cup two years ago and was beaten a short-head in the same race last year. On his day, he is a good horse.

“The plan is to go to Aintree and then on to Sandown again. He will have an entry in the sale at Aintree on the Thursday night so if anyone wants a National runner, he will be for sale.

“It look me for five years to work out how to ride him – eventually I got it right.”

Just A Par (right, blinkers), winner of the Betway Supporting Greatwood Veterans’ Handicap Chase

2.40pm £20,000 William Hill “High 5″ Supporting Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, 2m 69y

Remiluc (Chris Gordon/Harry Reed (7), 9/1) was the convincing two and three-quarter length winner of the William Hill “High 5″ Supporting Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

The eight-year-old was prominent throughout and took the lead down the back straight. He stayed on dourly in the straight to see off the challenge of Chesterfield on the run-in with Golden Birthday (Harry Fry/Niall Madden, 8/1) another five lengths back in third.

Winning jockey Harry Reed said: “Remiluc is a grand old big sort. They did not go too hard in front early and Mr Gordon said to be positive on him as he stays further and likes soft ground.

“I got a lead down the back straight and then turning for home, I didn’t want it turning into a sprint so I let him go on and he jumped well, apart from the last where he just got in a bit tight and fiddled it.

“He just idled a bit in front but was out on his own all the way up the straight so he was entitled to. He has done it well and in time I would say he will go up in trip. He will also make a smashing chaser.

“This win was definitely the highlight of my career so far. I had a winner on New Year’s Day at Musselburgh but big winners are far and few between so you have to make the most of it. It is great riding a big win on a Saturday and I just have to keep my head down and keep going.”

William Hill “High 5″ Supporting Greatwood Handicap Hurdle

Rest of the Card

5/4 favourite Bol D’Air was the half-length winner of the £7,000 Laurent’s Half Century Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (3.50pm, 2m 69y), completing a 21.5/1 double on the day for trainer Chris Gordon and a 6.8/1 double for jockey Richard Johnson.

There was also a 44/1 double for champion trainer Paul Nicholls, when 2/1 chance Warriors Tale (Sean Bowen) was the 11-length winner of the BetVictor Supporting Greatwood Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (4.25pm, 2m 3f 187y).

Paul Nicholls said: “Warriors Tale has taken a while to come to himself. My head lad said that when he fed him this morning, the horse was bucking and feeling full of it.

“I said to Sean that the horse jumps brilliantly and stays further, so go a right gallop and use his jumping. It worked out very well.

“These three-runner novice chases are always difficult to gauge. You wouldn’t take his win today literally from a handicapping point of view – he has just outjumped the others and won on the day. He get beat at Taunton last time and today was his day.

“He will keep going this season. Sean got off and said make sure he is entered in the Topham, so we might just do that. Dan (MacDonald) who owns him lives up in Scotland so will also look at Perth and Ayr.”

The Moore of Devizes Ltd Supporting Greatwood Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (5.00pm, 2m 69y) went to Sam Brown (Anthony Honeyball/Harry Cobden, 9/2), who defied a seven pound penalty to see off Chef Des Obeaux (Nicky Henderson/Sean Bowen, 8/1) by three-quarter of a length.

It was an 81.5/1 double for Cobden following his earlier success on Just A Par.

Action came to a close with the Bloor Homes Supporting Greatwood Charity Race (In aid of Greatwood) over an extended mile and a half, which saw event rider and trainer Georgie Norton score a decisive success on Eddiemaurice.