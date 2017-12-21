Greatrex hoping to bag second 188Bet Rowland Meyrick with Aloomomo Posted by racenews on Thursday, December 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Wetherby’s two-day 188Bet Yorkshire Christmas Meeting gets underway on Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26, when the highlight is the £40,000 G3 188Bet.co.uk Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase (2.10pm, 18 entries).

Lambourn trainer Warren Greatrex captured the three-mile contest in 2014 with Dolatulo and is hoping to repeat the feat with Aloomomo (7/1 with 188Bet).

Aloomomo has not raced over fences since falling in the G3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham in December, 2016. His two subsequent outings, both this season, have come over hurdles in novice company – finishing third to Count Meribel at Carlisle on November 3 and second at Southwell on December 5.

The seven-year-old looked a high-class chaser in the making during the 2015/16 season when he won three races on the bounce, culminating with a nine-length victory in the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase at Newbury.

Greatrex said today: “Aloomomo has run two really nice races over hurdles. This is the sort of race that will suit him – three miles over fences on soft ground.

“We have run him over hurdles because he broke his shoulder in a fall at Cheltenham last December and had quite a lot of time off.

“We just wanted to get a couple of nice runs under his belt before going back over fences.

“He has shown no ill effects from the fall so far this season and is definitely a better chaser than hurdler.

“I am excited about running Aloomomo at Wetherby He is a horse I like a lot and has come down the weights a bit. He should have a good chance.”

Local trainer Sue Smith took the spoils in 2013 with Cloudy Too and has three possible representatives in Vintage Clouds (4/1 favourite), an impressive winner at Aintree in October, recent Catterick scorer Delusionofgrandeur (6/1) and the 2016 runner-upWakanda (12/1).

Dan Skelton, who has a terrific 32 per cent strike at Wetherby, is responsible for Get On The Yager (5/1), a seven-length winner on testing ground at Fontwell on December 6.

Other last time out winners among the entries are Newcastle victor Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 10/1) and Bells Of Ailsworth (Tim Vaughan, 10/1), who was an impressive 23-length scorer in a handicap chase at Bangor on December 2.

188Bet Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase, 188Bet: 4/1 Vintage Clouds; 5/1 Get On The Yager; 6/1 Delusionofgrandeur; 7/1 Aloomomo; 8/1 Baywing; 10/1 Bells Of Ailsworth, Final Nudge, Lake View Lad; 12/1 Coologue, Wakanda; 14/1 Bishops Road, Takingrisks; 16/1 Actinpieces; 20/1 Shantou Flyer; 25/1 Pressurize; 33/1 Ganbei, More Of That; 50/1 Dedigout

EW 1/4 1-2-3

The 188Bet Yorkshire Christmas Meeting continues on Wednesday, December 27, when the £23,000 188Bet Castleford Handicap Chase (2.05pm) over two miles takes centre stage. Among the entries for the 188Bet Castleford Handicap Chase are the Kerry Lee-trained pair of G2 scorer Top Gamble and Gino Trail, winner of his latest two starts at Wetherby and Cheltenham.

Paddock Enclosure and Course Enclosure admission will be available on the gate on both Boxing Day and December 27.

All hospitality and dining options, as well as Premier Enclosure badges, are sold out for Boxing Day, while there is limited availability of these for December 27.

Accompanied children aged 17 and under are admitted FREE of charge to all enclosures.

Gates open at 10am on both days, with complimentary mulled wine and mince pies served to earlycomers.

The New York Brass Band – a contemporary ‘New Orleans’ inspired brass band from North Yorkshire – perform on Boxing Day. The Wash Board Resonators play on December 27. Chris Moretti, from Harrogate, will entertain racegoers with his music in the Paddock Marquee on both days of the Meeting.

Racegoers are encouraged to arrive early on Boxing Day as traffic can build up between 11am and noon, the time of the first of the seven races.

A free shuttle bus service to and from Wetherby town centre will operate during the 188 Bet Yorkshire Christmas Meeting, before and after racing.

The going at Wetherby is currently Soft.