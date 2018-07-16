Great racing on the horizon as the Qatar Goodwood Festival is looked forward to Posted by racenews on Monday, July 16, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Jessica Harrington has never been to Goodwood, let alone had a runner at the West Sussex racecourse.

But the leading trainer on the Flat and over jumps is keen to visit Goodwood during the Qatar Goodwood Festival this year as she wants to run Torcedor in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on the opening day, Tuesday, July 31.

The Irish-based handler commented today over the phone at a media event for the Qatar Goodwood Festival in London today: “Torcedor would be my first runner at Goodwood. At the moment, we are all systems go to run in the Qatar Goodwood Cup.

“He has come out of his run in the Ascot Gold Cup (third to Stradivarius) in good form – this looks the logical next step for him.

“Dubai didn’t go right for him at the start of the year as he travelled badly out there and lost a lot of weight. Luckily Colm [O'Donoghue, jockey] looked after him when things weren’t going right in his race and that was really the reason we could bring him back and run in the Sagaro at Ascot which he won.

“He then ran a great race to finish third in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, but I think he can be just as effective away from Ascot. He has won for me around Navan and Leopardstown, and at various different courses so I think he is fairly adaptable now.

“There is always a chance we could beat Stradivarius. The drop back to two miles will suit Torcedor as he does have plenty of pace. He stays further than that, but I do feel two miles will suit him.

“If he could run second to Stradivarius, I would be delighted.

“You always hope you are getting a bit more quality in the yard when you have more horses. I think I have some nice horses and some of them are fulfilling their potential this year.

“Colm (O’Donoghue – Torcedor’s regular rider) is very important and I am also very lucky to have Warren O’Connor who rides work for me and was a very good jockey. They both tell me a lot about how the horses are. I can look and see the horses, but I really need the feedback from the people on board.

“I have never been to Goodwood – it is on during Galway week where I am busy so that is the reason I have never been. I have to go somewhere new this year and we will see what happens.”

Aidan O’Brien, Britain and Ireland’s champion Flat trainer who has sent out 18 winners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, revealed today: “The Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1, 1m, Wednesday, August 1, is the plan for Gustav Klimt at the minute. If everything goes well, that is what we are looking at for him.

“He has had a busy season so far. We were happy with his run last time in France (third in the G1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville) and we think Goodwood might really suit him. He is a fast horse and we think a mile is his maximum. There is every chance that he will be suited by an easier mile. Ascot and the Curragh are both tough miles and he travelled very well in those races. We just think a mile on fast ground at Goodwood is probably an easier mile for him. Last time at Deauville they went hard all the way and you need to stay well at that track. We just think that he will be very happy on the track and the bends at Goodwood.

“Things just haven’t really worked for him so far this season. He probably needs a bit of cover in his race so that he can quicken. We think and hope that it can happen for him.

“We could also run one or two of the other entries. Happily has been running over further, but might be happy going back to a mile so we will see about that.

“We were delighted with Clemmie last time at Newmarket (third to the Harrington-trained Alpha Centauri in G1 Falmouth Stakes) last week and thought that she had progressed from the Irish Guineas. We think that she can progress more, so she is also in the mix.”

Turning his attention to the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup (2m, Tuesday, July 31), O’Brien continued: “The plan is for Idaho to go for the Qatar Goodwood Cup. We felt that we would go beyond a mile and six furlongs with Idaho sometime.

“He won the Ormonde Stakes well at Chester and we have always felt that Goodwood might suit him. He is better going right-handed and feel that the step up in trip will suit and help bring out some improvement.

“The plan with Order Of St George is to aim him at Ascot in the autumn if the ground comes up easy.

“Rhododendron is a possible for the Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1, 1m 1f 197y, Thursday, August 2), or she could go to the Sussex Stakes or to France.

“She is in very good form and we were half-thinking of running her with Clemmie at Newmarket last week. She is ready to go.

“We have a Galileo colt out of Christmas Kid (named Christmas) who won at Roscommon last week and he is a possible for the Qatar Vintage Stakes (G2, 7f, July 31). With the two-year-olds, we try to decide nearer the time as they are changing so much at this time of year, but hopefully we will be competing in the main races for them at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.”

Thady Gosden, son of and assistant to John Gosden, reported today: “Stradivarius’s preparation for the Goodwood Cup has been excellent so far. He pulled off a shoe in the Gold Cup at Ascot so it showed how brave he was to be able to win that day.

“He has come out of the race bouncing and we’re looking forward to the Qatar Goodwood Cup. Stradivarius is an absolute pleasure to be around at home. He is push-button and always happy. He never gets malicious and he doesn’t cause us any trouble at all.

“He likes to have a jump around and tell everybody that he is good. He is not a big horse, but has a very big heart and is a top-class horse.

“I’m not in a position to discuss riding plans as it will be up to the owners as to who rides our horses if Frankie (Dettori who is appealing against a 10-day ban which would rule him out of the entire Qatar Goodwood Festival) is not available. Frankie has ridden Without Parole in all of his races and he gets on well with Stradivarius. You wouldn’t really have anyone else on either horse if you could at the moment.

“Things didn’t really go to plan for Without Parole in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes. They went very fast and Frankie had to go to the front a long way from home.

“He’s inexperienced horse and in front of a big crowd like that, it was a very different atmosphere for him and I think he learned a lot from that run as he wondered where the rest of the field were.

“Physically, he has done well too. He still carries a lot of condition and you would still be hard-pressed to find a rib on him at this stage.

“There are pretty tough horses to beat in the Sussex Stakes and I think it could be a very competitive race as it may be a big field, so the draw will be important.

“I like Highgarden in the Lillie Langtry (G2, Thursday, August 2) over a mile and six furlongs. She is a nice, big classy filly and she will be suited by the step up in trip, so I am looking forward to watching her run at Goodwood.”

Another Newmarket handler with a strong Qatar Goodwood Festival team is William Haggas.

Haggas said over the phone: “Sea Of Class has been left in the Irish Oaks this morning and we are planning to run Urban Fox in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

“Urban Fox has done very well since she joined us. She possibly lost her way a bit last year and is a very big filly. She ran very well at Ascot in a handicap, then I really fancied her for the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes but unfortunately just when Aljazzi quickened, she only lengthened before staying on well. I thought she wanted further and so it proved (when Urban Fox won the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes over 10 furlongs at the Curragh on July 1).

“We thought Urban Fox wanted fast ground and she seems to like it. I don’t know what she would be like on soft. Usually, when horses get that good they usually don’t like both types of ground. It is going to rain sometime – I hope it is not at Goodwood on Thursday week.

“Call To Mind is in great form. He has got a bit to find on the book but is doing really well. John Warren (racing manager to Call To Mind’s owner The Queen) was up at the July Meeting and came to see Call To Mind – he thought what we all think here in that the horse is making good physical progress. He has a bit to find with the best ones but stays well and is a very genuine horse. He should run a good race.

“William Buck who rode him at York said that the horse wants two miles and that is why we went to New York (when successful in the G2 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational Stakes on June 8). We haven’t got as far as thinking about a jockey for Goodwood yet.

“We have a few in the handicaps like most people as they are valuable and good races. I don’t know if Muthmir will run in the G2 King George Qatar Stakes – he has been a bit unfortunate in his last two runs but is not going to beat Battaash realistically. We would also like to run something in the G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes – possibly What A Home or Maid To Remember. It looks like Society Power is being sold so he won’t be going to Goodwood.

“We should keep ourselves busy enough. We hope to run The Queen’s Seniority in the Golden Mile and we might have a couple in the Oak Tree Stakes – Pretty Baby who ran well at York and One Master, who is by Fastnet Rock out of Enticing. Young Rascal will not be ready in time for the Qatar Gordon Stakes and will go to York for the Great Voltigeur.”

Roger Teal is not sure yet whether his stable star Tip To Win will go for the G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes (G2 on Tuesday, July 31 or be supplemented for the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes (1m, Wednesday, August 1)

But the Lambourn trainer has a preference as he explained: “Tip Two Win has come out of his run in the St James’s Palace Stakes (fourth) at Royal Ascot in good form and we’ve been really happy with him at home since.

“We have entered Tip Two Win in the Qatar Lennox Stakes and we might end up running in the race. We could supplement for the Qatar Sussex Stakes, but it looks as if the Qatar Lennox Stakes is the plan at the moment.

“The Lennox is over seven furlongs and my thought process is that if we are going to take on older horses for the first time, I would prefer to do it over seven. He shows a lot of speed at home, so it might be the right thing to do to go for the Lennox.

“At Ascot, he was beaten by three top-class horses and U S Navy Flag, who was behind him that day, ended up winning the G1 July Cup the other day, so it was a top-class race and the form has already taken a boost.

“The G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes is over a mile, but he is a late foal and I feel that it will be a different test for him to take on horses of all ages and therefore, we are keen to go back to seven furlongs as it might suit him better.

“We haven’t definitely ruled out the Sussex Stakes, but we’ll see how he is and let him tell us. We could supplement him for the Sussex Stakes, so the decision is still yet to be made about where we definitely run.

“I have been very proud of his efforts this year. We were slightly disappointed with his run in the St James’s Palace as we felt he could have finished closer if things had turned out differently in the race.

“Things didn’t quite go to plan as we were caught behind horses early and he was slow away from the stalls and pulled hard.

“It wasn’t the plan to be that far back at Ascot and Tip Two Win and David Probert got into a bit of a fight as the jockey tried to get the horse settled. Once he was settled, he was 12 lengths adrift and had to make up a lot of ground to get into a winning position and he just run out of steam.

“However, that’s racing and it was another solid run and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.

“I think his best form has been on good to firm ground and that seems to suit him well. It would be amazing if he could get his head in front at Goodwood. He has danced every dance so far this year and hasn’t disgraced us at all. It would be lovely if we could have a few more horses like him in the yard as he is pleasure to deal with.

“We are hoping to keep Tip Two Win in training for potentially another couple of years and you have to make sure that you don’t get too overexcited by running him too many times this season.”

Tip Two Win’s owner’s Anna Cowley added: “I was very emotional when we won the big prize in Doha.

“I never anticipate anything as I have been in business too long. Roger said before the 2000 Guineas the mile Classic at Newmarket in early May), that he would have been happy if Tip Two Win had finished in the top six, so we were really happy that we managed to finish second. I couldn’t believe it.

“I didn’t know how good he was. Everybody kept saying how good he was and I was surprised and very emotional about it.

“We make joint decisions and I won’t override Roger. I know what I want for Tip Two Win but I won’t override Roger as I don’t know enough about horses! He is not for sale at any price and hopefully he can keep running for another couple of years.”

Tony Williams, managing director of Goffs UK, is going to be overseeing the first bloodstock sale at the Qatar Goodwood Festival this year

He explained “We’ve partnered with Goodwood for the Goffs Sale which will take place on the Wednesday of the meeting.

“We’re bringing another event to Goodwood and showing a lot of people who might not otherwise have seen a horse sale, what one is like.

“We’ve announced four entries so far including two broodmares plus Cosmelli [trained by Gay Kelleway] who won a handicap at Newcastle in June and who we are selling 50% of and an unraced horse which we are aiming towards the Hong Kong market.

“As of Thursday and Friday, we are vetting nine horses who may also be in the sale, but we will not announce them until they have come through the veterinary procedures. We are looking to have around 12 to 14 horses in the sale.

“We see the boutique sale as something that is going to develop further. We run one at Aintree which turned over £2.4 million in April, while the London Sale turned over £3.7 million.

“We hope to develop this sale at Goodwood over a period of time and really showcase it to the general public. We want the sale be an outlet for horses to be sold to the Middle East, Hong Kong and the southern hemisphere as it is perfectly timed for all of those jurisdictions.”

Nick Craven, communications director of Weatherbys, talked the bonus that Stradivarius is going for.

He said: “We launched the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million in March to great interest. Some people believed it could not be achieved, but hats off to Stradivarius and the Gosden team as they have taken on very good stayers so far this year.

“Stradivarius will meet good stayers in the Qatar Goodwood Cup including potentially Torcedor and Idaho in the Goodwood Cup, who both won two of the prep races for the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million.

“We are chuffed with the coverage we have achieved and it is great for the staying division. There is long way to go to compete with breeders involved in attempting to breed speedy, precocious types, but we are trying to promote the stayers’ division and the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million is one way in which we are doing this.”

Alex Eade, General Manager of Goodwood Racecourse, reflected: “This is the fourth Qatar Goodwood Festival and it feels to me that it is properly established as one of the highlights of the Flat season, something we always hoped for.

“The entries are particularly strong this year, which includes an open Qatar Sussex Stakes with plenty of horses snapping at Without Parole’s heels and we start the week with an open-looking Qatar Goodwood Cup headed by Stradivarius.

“Thursday, Friday and Saturday should sell out which is great. We would love Tuesday and Wednesday to build and the early sales for the Tuesday have been very strong, which could have a lot to do with Stradivarius going for the second leg of the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million.

“There are a lot of new additions and we’ve spent over £4 million on changes to our facilities this year. One of the main ones is the centrepiece of the Richmond Enclosure, a new champagne bar, which will be unveiled at the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival and provides a lot more space and comfort.

“We have also made changes with regards to betting due to the recent changes which have happened with pool betting. We have upgraded our betting shop, pool betting positions and generally brought everything in order to provide the perfect Goodwood experience.”

Ed Arkell, Clerk of the Course at Goodwood, revealed today: “We are Good to Firm at the moment and maybe a little bit quicker in certain places. We have had just four millimetres of rain in June, which you compare to 101 millimetres of rain this time last year. We have had very high temperatures for the last six weeks.

“We are watering 24 hours a day, seven days a week and we are putting a phenomenal amount of water on the track.

‘The groundstaff have done a fantastic job, but it is just very tricky and we need it to rain.

“It’s very hard to currently maintain conditions as we need to keep some moisture in the ground. The evaporation is happening so quickly, meaning we are losing plenty of moisture.

“We might have some rain later on in the week on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and the more rain we get, the better.

“Temperatures are cooling down towards the end of the week and then the forecast is for more dry weather next week.

“I’m really looking forward to my first Qatar Goodwood Festival and can’t wait to see some of the big names on show. It’s very pleasing the entries we have received so far and we’re hopeful of getting some runners from France as well during the week.”

Alison Lidderdale of ARO, which is responsible for staging the Qatar International Stakes for Purebred Arabians, worth £400,000, on Wednesday, August 1, said: “: “The Qatar Goodwood Festival is possibly the biggest platform we have as an organisation for demonstrating what we are trying to do, which is bring the Arabian Racing Organisation on to the same level as the rest of the world. We are the only country in the world that doesn’t recognise the Arabian racehorse in the same way and we are very keen for the BHA to acknowledge that.

“The BHA are listening to us and moving forwards. It is a slow process and it is something that I am trying manoeuvre and change. I am very hopeful that in the very near future we will see something positive.

“I think the most important aspect of Arabian racing is the heritage. It something that we really need to celebrate as it is really important to a large part of our bloodstock. If we look at the heritage and what it means to people, it is something we really need to acknowledge.

“Our race at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the Qatar International Stakes has 28 entries and 50 per cent of those are coming from overseas – show me a thoroughbred card that can deliver that.

“The biggest thing we are trying to achieve is to grow the sport in the UK. Bloodstock is really important and something that we need to deal with for the sport’s future. We are very grateful for everything offered by the Qatar Equestrian and Racing Club.”

Nasser bin Sherida al Kaabi, General Manager of the Qatar Equestrian and Racing Club, which is behind Qatar’s sponsorship of the Goodwood Festival, declared: “British racing is a love for Qataris and Goodwood Racecourse is one of our major partners. We look forward every year to the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the horses and the people attending are very important to us.

“We are very pleased with what the Duke of Richmond and his team have done for us over the years – they have been a great help and we are very happy with the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

“We carry the flag of Qatar all around the world and the horses and everyone connected with the horses are very important to us.

“For example, we have very pleased with the progress made by Tip Two Win. He won twice in Qatar and has run well afterwards. He is a small horse, but has the heart of a lion. European horses have done well in Doha and it is great for us when they return and do well in Europe. We will send an official invitation for Tip Two Win to come back to Qatar in December.”

Bradley Morrish of Matchbook, the official betting partner, remarked: “The Qatar Goodwood Festival has been huge for us.

“Matchbook has been around for longer than most people would think but we launched our horseracing product two years ago around the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

“Horseracing is now the number one sport for turnover on Matchbook and I think without Goodwood we might not be where we are now.

“We were and still around proud to partner with Goodwood. It is such a prestigious racecourse and it has been a brilliant ride. When we started two years ago our liquidity wasn’t phenomenal and now we are up there. I am proud of the product we have now and proud to be alongside Goodwood.

“The one thing we try and do is educate our customers. We don’t go in for gimmicky marketing and that is why we partnered with someone like Goodwood. We offered the lowest commission in the industry by some way, 1.5 per cent on horseracing. We are the best place to bet and the liquidity is very strong now.”

About the Qatar Goodwood Festival

With five days of thrilling action set against the magnificent backdrop of the rolling Sussex Downs countryside, the Qatar Goodwood Festival – popularly known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’ – is one of the highlights of the Flat racing season.

With its position as one of the largest race meetings in the world, the Qatar Goodwood Festival is a spectacle that has to be experienced.

Elegant fashion combined with some of the greatest races in the world create a festival week like no other.

The 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival runs from Tuesday, July 31 through to Saturday, August 4, inclusive.

QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL – RACE PROGRAMME 2018

TUESDAY, JULY 31, 2018

Time Race Distance Age Prize Money

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y 4y+ £75,000

2.25pm Qatar Vintage Stakes (Group 2) 7f 2y £200,000

3.00pm Qatar Lennox Stakes (Group 2) 7f 3y+ £300,000

3.35pm Qatar Goodwood Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 2m 3y+ £500,000

4.10pm Sussex Roof Garden EBF Maiden 6f 2y c & g £25,000

4.45pm Chelsea Barracks Handicap (86-105) 5f 4y+ £30,000

5.15pm Matchbook Time to Move Over Fillies’ Handicap (76-95) 1m 3y+ f & m £25,000

Day’s prize money £1,155,000

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2018

Time Race Distance Age Prize Money

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Podcast Handicap (0-105) 2m 4f 134y 3y+ £50,000

2.25pm Move Over To Matchbook Handicap (0-105) 1m 3f 218y 3y £75,000

3.00pm Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes (Group 3) 5f 2y £75,000

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (BCS) 1m 3y+ £1,000,000

4.10pm Victoria Racing Club Fillies’ Maiden 6f 2y f £25,000

4.45pm EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap (86-105) 1m 1f 197y 3y+ f & m £30,000

5.20pm Qatar International Stakes for Purebred Arabians (Group 1 PA) 1m 4y+ £400,000

5.55pm Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group Handicap (76-95) 7f 3y+ £25,000

Day’s prize money £1,680, 000

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2, 2018

Time Race Distance Age Prize Money

1.15pm Magnolia Cup presented by Swarovski 5f 110y - charity race

1.50pm Matchbook Best Value Exchange Handicap 1m 1f 197y 3y £75,000

2.25pm Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) 1m 6f 3y+ f & m £300,000

3.00pm Qatar Richmond Stakes (Group 2) 6f 2y c & g £200,000

3.35pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (BCS) 1m 1f 197y 3y+ f & m £600,000

4.10pm Telegraph Nursery 7f 2y £25,000

4.45pm Markel Insurance British EBF Fillies’ Maiden 7f 2y f £25,000

5.20pm Tatler Handicap (76-95) 5f 3y £25,000

Day’s prize money £1,250,000

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3, 2018

Time Race Distance Age Prize Money

1.50pm Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y 4y+ £100,000

2.25pm Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3y £100,000

3.00pm Unibet Golden Mile Handicap 1m 3y+ £150,000

3.35pm King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) 5f 3y+ £300,000

4.10pm Unibet Nursery 6f 2y £25,000

4.40pm L’Ormarins Queens Plate (Oak Tree Stakes) (Group 3) 7f 3y+ f & m £80,000

5.15pm Harroways Handicap (71-90) 1m 3f 44y 3y £25,000

Day’s prize money £780,000

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4, 2018

Time Race Distance Age Prize Money

1.50pm Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Stewards’ Cup Consolation) 6f 3y+ £75,000

2.25pm Qatar Summer Handicap 1m 6f 3y+ £100,000

3.00pm Qatar Gordon Stakes (Group 3) 1m 3f 218y 3y £150,000

3.40pm Unibet Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) 6f 3y+ £250,000

4.15pm Qatar EBF Stallions Maiden 7f 2y c & g £30,000

4.50pm Qatar Handicap (86-105) 7f 3y £30,000

5.25pm Qatar Apprentice Handicap (76-95) 1m 1f 11y 3y+ £25,000

Day’s prize money £660,000

2018 QATAR GOODWOOD FESTIVAL TOTAL PRIZE MONEY £5,525,000 (£5,225,000 in 2017)

John Gosden

Goodwood Record:

147 winners (35 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

2017 – 6 winners

2018 – 0 winners from 8 runners

First Goodwood Winner: Thakib (Surplice Stakes, August 4, 1990)

BIG RACE WINS

- Celebration Mile (2)

- Cocked Hat Stakes (4)

- Conqueror Stakes (1)

- Daisy Warwick Stakes (1)

- Festival Stakes (1)

- Foundation Stakes (2)

- Glorious Stakes (1)

- Goodwood Cup (2)

- Gordon Stakes (1)

- Height Of Fashion Stakes (1)

- Lennox Stakes (1)

- Lillie Langtry Stakes (1)

- March Stakes (1)

- Nassau Stakes (4)

- Oak Tree Stakes (1)

- Prestige Stakes (2)

- Richmond Stakes (2)

- Select Stakes (2)

- Stewards’ Cup (1)

- Supreme Stakes (5)

- Sussex Stakes (1)

- Tapster Stakes (1)

- Thoroughbred Stakes (1)

Entries so far at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Tuesday, July 31

3.00pm G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes – Emaraaty

3.35pm G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup – Stradivarius

Wednesday, August 1

3.35pm G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes – Emaraaty, Without Parole

Thursday, August 2

2.25pm G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes – Highgarden, Precious Ramotswe

3.35pm G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes – Coronet

Friday, August 3

3.35pm G2 King George Qatar Stakes – Dreamfield

Saturday, August 4

3.40pm Unibet Stewards’ Cup Heritage Handicap – Dreamfield, Emblazoned

William Haggas

Goodwood Record:

46 winners (11 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

2017 – 5 winners

2018 – 2 winners from 11 runners

First Goodwood Winner: Munadhil (Pilley Green Maiden, September 12, 1987)

BIG RACE WINS

- Cocked Hat Stakes (1)

- Foundation Stakes (1)

- King George Stakes (2)

- March Stakes (2)

- Molecomb Stakes (2)

- Richmond Stakes (1)

- Stewards’ Cup (2)

Entries so far at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Tuesday, July 31

3.00pm G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes – Headway, Society Power

3.35pm G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup – Call To Mind, Dal Harraild

Wednesday, August 1

3.35pm G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes – Society Power

Thursday, August 2

2.25pm G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes – Maid To Remember, What A Home

3.35pm G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes – Sea Of Class, Urban Fox

Friday, August 3

3.00pm Unibet Golden Mile Heritage Handicap – Mankib, Mubtasim, Original Choice, Seniority, Society Power

3.35pm G2 King George Qatar Stakes – Muthmir

Jessica Harrington IRE

Goodwood Record:

No previous runners

Entries so far at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Tuesday, July 31

3.35pm G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup – Torcedor

Aidan O’Brien IRE

Goodwood Record:

20 winners (18 at Qatar Goodwood Festival)

2017 – 1 winner

No runners so far in 2018

First Goodwood Winner: Orpen (EBF Richard Baerlein Maiden Stakes, August 1, 1998)

BIG RACE WINS

- Goodwood Cup (2)

- Gordon Stakes (2)

- King George Stakes (1)

- Nassau Stakes (4)

- Richmond Stakes (1)

- Sussex Stakes (5)

- Vintage Stakes (2)

Entries so far at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Tuesday, July 31

3.00pm G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes – Clemmie, Could It Be Love, Fleet Review, Gustav Klimt, Hence, Intelligence Cross, Spirit Of Valor

3.35pm G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup – Cypress Creek, Delano Roosevelt, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Idaho, Kew Gardens, Order Of St George, Southern France

Wednesday, August 1

3.35pm G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes – Clemmie, Deauville, Gustav Klimt, Happily, Hydrangea, Rhododendron, Threeandfourpence

Thursday, August 2

2.25pm G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes – Flattering, Queen Iseult

3.35pm G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes – Athena, Forever Together, Happily, Hydrangea, Magic Wand, Magical, Rhododendron

Friday, August 3

3.35pm G2 King George Qatar Stakes – Actress, Battle Of Jericho, Dali, Declarationofpeace, Different League, Fleet Review, Intelligence Cross, Murillo, Sioux Nation, Washington DC

Roger Teal

Goodwood Record:

0 winners (58 runners since 2007)

Entries so far at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Tuesday, July 31

3.00pm G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes – Tip Two Win

The Qatar Sussex Stakes

Group 1, £1,000,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. 3.35pm,Wednesday, August 1, 1m. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb; four-year-olds and up colts and geldings 9st 8lb, fillies 9st 5lb. Entries closed May 29, entries revealed May 30 (46 entries). Scratchings deadline July 10 (25 remain), six-day confirmation & £70,000 supplementary stage July 26, final declarations July 30.

Horse Age Owner Trainer BEAT THE BANK 4 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding BENBATL 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor CLEMMIE (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE DEAUVILLE (IRE) 5 Fitri Hay/Michael Tabor/Sue Magnier/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE EMARAATY 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden GABR 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Sir Michael Stoute GUSTAV KLIMT (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE HAPPILY (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 8 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding HEY GAMAN 3 Sultan Ali James Tate HYDRANGEA (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE IMAGING 3 Khalid Abdullah Dermot Weld IRE LIGHTNING SPEAR 7 Qatar Racing Limited David Simcock LORD GLITTERS (FR) 5 Geoff & Sandra Turnbull David O’Meara ORBAAN 3 Prince A A Faisal Andre Fabre FR RHODODENDRON (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SO BELOVED 8 Thoroughbred British Racing David O’Meara SOCIETY POWER (IRE) 3 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas STORMY ANTARCTIC 5 P K Siu Ed Walker SUEDOIS (FR) 7 George Turner & Clipper Logistics David O’Meara TEPPAL (FR) 3 HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani David Simcock THREADING (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston THREEANDFOURPENCE (USA) 3 Evie Stockwell Aidan O’Brien IRE WITHOUT PAROLE 3 John Gunther & Tanya Gunther John Gosden WOOTTON (FR) 3 Godolphin SNC Henri-Alex Pantall FR

25 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

8 Irish-trained

2 French-trained

The Qatar Nassau Stakes

Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. Thursday, August 2, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 27 (20 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (18 remain), six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 27. Final declarations 10am Tuesday, July 31.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ATHENA (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE BILLESDON BROOK 3 Pall Mall Partners & Jeanette McCreery Richard Hannon CORONET 4 Denford Stud John Gosden FOREVER TOGETHER (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE HAPPILY (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE HYDRANGEA (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MAGIC WAND (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Markus Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE MAGICAL (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MAGNOLIA SPRINGS (IRE) 3 Anthony & Sonia Rogers Eve Johnson Houghton NYALETI (IRE) 3 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston PROMISING RUN (USA) 5 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor RHODODENDRON (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SEA OF CLASS (IRE) 3 Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas THREADING (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston URBAN FOX 4 Barnane Stud Ltd William Haggas VERACIOUS 3 Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute WILAMINA (IRE) 5 The Snailwell Stud Martyn Meade WILD ILLUSION 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

18 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

7 Irish-trained

The Qatar Goodwood Cup

Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. Tuesday, July 31, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 9lb, fillies 9st 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 27 (26 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (17 remain), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 25. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 29.

Horse Age Owner Trainer CALL TO MIND 4 The Queen William Haggas CYPRESS CREEK (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE DAL HARRAILD 5 St Albans Bloodstock Limited William Haggas DELANO ROOSEVELT (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE DESERT SKYLINE (IRE) 4 C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn David Elsworth GIUSEPPE GARIBALDI (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE IDAHO (IRE) 5 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE KEW GARDENS (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MILDENBERGER 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE) 6 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Lloyd Williams Aidan O’Brien IRE SCOTLAND (GER) 7 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE ST MICHEL 5 John Pearce Racing Ltd Sir Mark Prescott Bt STRADIVARIUS (IRE) 4 Bjorn Nielsen John Gosden TIME TO STUDY (FR) 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Mark Johnston TORCEDOR (IRE) 6 Te Akau Torcedor (Mngr David Ellis) Jessica Harrington IRE WITHHOLD 5 Anthony Bloom Roger Charlton

17 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

8 Irish-trained

The Qatar International Stakes (G1PA), at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Wednesday, August 1

(The first leg of the Doha Triple Crown)

The prestigious Qatar International Stakes (GR 1 PA), which will be run at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Wednesday, August 1, looks like it could be a very exciting renewal, having been supported by both quality and quantity in terms of entries at the June 27 closing stage for the first leg of the Doha Triple Crown, with 75% of the entries qualifying on the International Classifications list.

Last year saw a Qatari one-two as Tayf fought hard under Olivier Peslier to beat Ebraz and win by a nose for owner, Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani and trainer Qatari-based Alban De Mieulle.

Both horses hold entries for the 2018 race and will fly the flag for Qatar and their training base in France should they arrive on the day.

50% of entries have been made by international trainers, with representatives from France, Qatar, and the Netherlands where Karin Van Den Bos trains the well-respected Lightning Bolt. Francois Rohaut (France) has entered Muraaqib, who had a very successful campaign in 2017, while Julian Smart, second last year with Ebraz, has also entered Gazwan who will represent Qatar.

From a domestic perspective, Phil Collington, the season’s leading trainer, could be double-handed – the Newmarket handler is responsible for six of the 28 entries, with Mith’Haf Athbah and Shomoos Athbah on course to tackle the £400,000 mile contest.

Mith’Haf Athbah will be running for the first time since finishing sixth to Tallaab Al Khalediah in the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Cup in Saudi Arabia in January. Collington is not unduly concerned that the Athbah Stud-owned six-year-old grey will be going to Goodwood without a recent run under his belt.

He said: “We gave him a holiday after Saudi Arabia and he didn’t come back until April.

“He is a horse that is clean-winded and does plenty in his work, so we are not too worried. I’ve had a lot of horses win fresh, although it’s not ideal.”

Mith’Haf Athbah won three of his four starts in this country last year, capped by a thrilling nose victory over Kalino in the HH Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nayhan Cup (Group 1 PA) at Chelmsford City.

Collington believes there is plenty more to come from his charge. “He loves the all-weather as well as quick ground. As a six-year-old, he is getting better and better and 2018 could be his best year.

“He would handle Goodwood and the distance is good, so he seems on target.”

Collington believes the Sussex track’s unique twists and turns will also suit Shomoos Athbah as she prepares to step up to Group 1 PA company.

The Athbah Stud-owned four-year-old filly has won both her starts this term, kicking off by taking the Royal Cavalry of Oman ARO Cup International Stakes (Group 3) at Windsor when she recorded a length and three quarters verdict over Zayin Angkor Centurion.

She then justified odds-on favouritism with a cosy success in a Dubai International Arabian Racing prep race over a mile and a quarter at Newbury last month.

Collington said: “She should also handle Goodwood and is improving all the time. She is the latest one to step up to Group standard, being a Group 3 winner.

“She has also gone from being unbroken with me, whereas I inherited the other ones from Gill Duffield.”

Collington has also entered Mehdaaf Athbah, Anfaas, Sharesa and Ishfaq, but this quartet are more likely to head to Newbury on Sunday, July 29.

Shomoos Athbah could renew rivalry with Zayin Angkor Centurion, whose breeder Paul Simmons, of the owning Zayin Arabian Stud, is keen for the five-year-old to tackle both the Qatar International Stakes and the Shadwell Dubai International Stakes (Group 1 PA) at Newbury three days earlier.

Peter Hammersley, who trains the son of Dahess at Appleby Magna in Leicestershire, said: “It is a massive ask for a horse to run in two Group 1s within three days. At this moment in time, that is his intention, so we will see how it pans out.

“The horse is in good order and improving. The mile trip at Goodwood will be perfect. He is better on turf as well and he seems to be better going right-handed.

“The only downside would be if he goes to Dubai Day, it could take the edge of him for Goodwood.”

Zayin Angkor Centurion has been a model of consistency this term, winning on his reappearance at Chelmsford City, before finishing second in the Windsor race and then third to Al Chammy over an inadequate six furlongs at Newbury.

Hammersley believes his charge will be suited by a return to a mile at Goodwood.

“I feel that would probably be his optimum,” he added. “Obviously, there will be very good horses entered including the Qatari horses that are trained in France, so he would be up against it, but equally on Dubai Day it will be a good race. We will make a final decision nearer the time.”

This exciting renewal of the Qatar International Stakes (G1PA), at Goodwood certainly looks like it could even surpass the class of previous years. As first leg of the prestigious Doha Triple Crown that was initiated in 2015, the race provides the perfect platform to celebrate the passion and investment that Qatar has made in horseracing over the past few years and reflect on Qatar’s culture and tradition and continued commitment to heritage and the Arabian horse.

The Doha Triple Crown’s second stage is the Qatar Arabian World Cup (G1PA), held at the Arc meeting in October, 2018, and the race will return to the Paris track at Longchamp following its two-year refurbishment and the meetings subsequent transfer to Chantilly. The third stage for the HH Emir’s Sword (G1PA) will be run in Doha in February, 2019 at HH The Emir’s Sword Festival which is one of the biggest events on Qatar’s horse racing calendar and attracts many of the world’s best Purebred Arabians to race.

The Doha Triple Crown series unites three of the most prestigious international Arabian races in the world.

Goodwood’s Qatar International Stakes, with an overall prize fund of £400,000 and £200,000 to the winner, has a supplementary stage closes at noon on July 24. Declarations close on Monday July 30 at 11:00 (BST) for the race that will be run on Wednesday, August 1.

Willie McFarland, the ARO Operations Manager, stated: “ARO are very privileged to stage the first leg of such a high-profile international Arabian event. Having seen the entries, I cannot wait for the race come to fruition. Bringing a race like this to Goodwood is a massive boost to the profile of Arabian racing in the UK, and we thank sponsors Qatar and the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club for their immense support in driving this fantastic initiative forwards.”

Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club

The Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club was established in 1975 and operates under the Chairmanship of H.E. Mr Issa Mohammed Al Mohannadi. Located in New Rayyan, Doha, it looks to promotes Thoroughbred and Purebred Arabian horse racing events, Arabian horse shows and provides support to owners and breeders.

The Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club has developed an internationally acclaimed state-of-the-art facility, one of the most enviable horse training centres in the world, where twice weekly racing events take place from October to May, with over 60 race meetings held each year.

The Qatar Racing Equestrian Club General Manager is Nasser Bin Sherida al Kaabi, and he recently commented to CNN’s Winning Post: “Qatar has the best Arabians in the world and we’d like to keep it that way.” In the same vein as the country’s prized Arabian horses are revered, the rich tradition of culture and success is reflected worldwide by their unparalleled sponsorship of prestige events that puts Qatar on the world stage and focuses attention on its future and the fast growing economy.

The Arabian Racing Organisation has proudly delivered the UK first stage of the Doha Triple Crown, the Qatar International Stakes (G1PA) at Goodwood Racecourse since its inception in 2015, and is honoured to be a part of this magnificent event. The Doha Triple Crown carries a bonus of $1,000,000 to any horse that wins all three stages.

The five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival is headline sponsored by Qatar.

The Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club has been the official sponsor of the ‘Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe’ held over the first weekend in October at Longchamp in Paris since 2008, an agreement which extends until at least 2022. The second stage in the Doha Triple Crown series is the Qatar Arabian World Cup (G1PA) on the Arc card.

H.H. The Emir Sword Festival is staged under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar. H.H The Emir’s Sword Festival is held in each year in February. The Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club promotes the prestigious event that is held over three days for Purebred Arabians and Thoroughbreds, with a prize value in excess of US$5 million. The third leg of the Doha Triple Crown is The HH Emir’s Sword (Gr1PA) in February.